Lennar Corp. Gives Investors Hope

It's not long ago since I wrote my most recent article covering the US housing market. The short summary is that leading indicators did not only show weakness in the first quarter, but they also point to further weakness in the second quarter. Lennar's (LEN) quarterly update, which was just published, also mentions weakness in the first quarter. The only difference is that the company sees a housing rebound going into the second quarter. This had a very positive impact on the entire industry. All things considered, Lennar once again proved to be a rock-solid builder. The question is whether the recent trend of stock price gains will continue.

Source: Lennar Corp.

The Comments In Q1 Were Key

Let's start by mentioning strong sales growth in the first quarter. Sales came in at $3.87 billion versus expectations of $4.09 billion. This is the second consecutive time sales are underperforming expectations. Nonetheless, the company reported yet another quarter with double-digit sales growth. This time, sales improved 30% on top of 28% sales growth in Q1 of 2018. This is largely due to the acquisition of CalAtlantic which was completed in Q1 of 2018.

Source: Estimize

Even more important than sales growth is the new orders number. New orders are what keep future business going. That said, total new orders came in at 10,463 homes in the first quarter. This is an improvement of 24% with a new order dollar value change of 23%. Higher margins were a result of higher average selling prices. Moreover, accounting adjustments related to the delivery of CalAtlantic homes are one of the reasons why margins improved despite higher construction costs and increased sales incentives.

Total new orders growth exceeded guidance by 5%, which is another fact that caused investors to cheer. Deliveries came in below guidance due to weather issues. However, even though slow deliveries are never a good thing, it's not at all a number that should cause any concerns as bad weather has not been a reason why homebuilders have had a hard time over the past few months. Especially because Lennar's margins came in strong. Gross margins improved to 21.1% from 19.5% while SG&A costs declined to 9.5% of total sales compared to 9.7%. This, in addition to a healthier financial position, caused the company to purchase an additional 1 million shares at $47 during the first quarter.

So far, the good news is that new orders did so well. This is good news both for Lennar investors as well as the industry in general. However, that's not the reason why the stock did so well. Stuart Miller, CEO of Lennar, gave investors exactly what they wanted to hear. He both commented on weakness in the first quarter and also told investors that we might be in for a recovery.

"We continued to see choppiness in the marketplace during our first quarter, consistent with what we highlighted on our fourth quarter conference call. However, during the quarter, mortgage interest rates subsided and ultimately pulled back and home prices moderated providing a catalyst for the new home market to correct itself. Accordingly, sequentially throughout the first quarter, we saw increased interest in new home purchases as part of an improving and stabilizing housing market. We continue to believe that the basic underlying housing market fundamentals of low unemployment, higher wages and low inventory levels remain favorable."

Especially the last sentence has been mentioned over and over again during the past quarters by homebuilders. And they are not wrong. Unemployment, wages and low inventories are all part of the housing bull case. However, I think there is not enough evidence that the housing market is bottoming. No, I am not at all saying that Lennar is wrong. I just think this might not be the case for all homebuilders. The graph below shows why. Note that this graph is a key part of the article I mentioned in the intro of this article.

Building permits showed only minor contraction in the first quarter so far. However, the NAHB sentiment index is suggesting that we might see further downside. And I believe that this is something homebuilders/traders might not yet be aware of.

It also makes sense that rates have come down significantly. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate came down to 4.3% from roughly 5.0% at the end of 2018. The 10-year bond yield declined to 2.4% from 3.2% at the end of the previous year. This yield drop is the simple result of a slower economic expectation. And as long as unemployment and wages are doing OK, we will see that homebuilders witness strength during these interest rate moves.

With that in mind, let's look at the stock price. Shortly after earnings, the stock went up by 7%, which has resulted in a gain of almost 4% which is roughly 3 points below the highs. I am not chasing the breakout as I think that this recovery is not based on solid fundamentals. At this point, it's hope that is pushing up homebuilder stocks. If the recovery is going to be slower than expected, we can expect this trend to turn very quickly. Especially because the stock market itself continues to run into difficulties after the massive rally of the past three months.

The safest bet is to stay on the sidelines until we see that housing indicators are indeed recovering. I am afraid that traders are ignoring that building permits and new orders might continue to show weakness in the second quarter and maybe even beyond.

