Morneau Shepell: Cross-Selling Opportunities Should Drive Growth

Morneau Shepell should carry its growth momentum to 2019 and beyond thanks to cross-selling opportunities from its LifeWorks acquisition.

Investment thesis

Morneau Shepell (OTC:MSIXF) (TSX:MSI) delivered solid Q4 2018 results with strong top and bottom lines growth. The company should continue to perform well in 2019 thanks to cross-selling opportunities from its acquisition of LifeWorks in 2018. In addition, Morneau Shepell will be able to achieve synergies of C$15 million by 2020. This should help support its earnings growth. Morneau Shepell pays a 2.9%-yielding dividend. Investors with a long-term investment horizon should be rewarded. However, we recommend investors wait for a pullback as its shares are currently fairly valued.

Source: YCharts

Q4 2018 Financial highlights

Morneau Shepell delivered solid top and bottom lines growth in Q4 2018. In the quarter, its revenue and adjusted EBITDA grew by 28% and 29.7% respectively. As can be seen from the table below, its revenue reached C$200.7 million in Q4 2018 and its adjusted EBITDA reached C$35.7 million. Even though the growth was primarily due to its LifeWorks acquisition last year, its organic growth of 7.8% was still solid. Morneau Shepell’s adjusted EBITDA margin also improved by 30 basis points to 17.8%.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

Reasons why we are optimistic about Morneau Shepell’s outlook

LifeWorks acquisition enables cross-selling opportunities

In mid-2018, Morneau Shepell announced the acquisition of LifeWorks, a global Employee Assistance Program and wellness provider for about C$425 million. What distinguishes LifeWorks and many other EAP providers is that it has a technology platform that helps to deliver integrated services to its clients and their employees. The acquisition of LifeWorks will allow cross-selling opportunities. First, LifeWorks’ exposure outside of Canada will allow Morneau Shepell to grow its EAP services internationally.

For reader’s information, 85% of Morneau Shepell’s businesses are derived in Canada before the acquisition. After the acquisition, revenues from the United States now represent about 22% of its total revenue. The company will also expand its footprint to the U.K., and Australia. Second, Lifeworks’ software-as-a-service-based mobile platform (e.g. employee engagement, rewards and recognition, human resource communications, and employee perks, etc.) will allow Morneau Shepell to cross-sell these services to its clients in Canada. This should help deliver revenue growth in its mature Canadian business. In fact, management expects this acquisition to drive mid single-digit revenue growth in Canada. The company also expects double-digit revenue growth in its international markets.

Significant Synergies expected

Morneau Shepell expects cost synergies to be about C$10 million in 2019 and about C$15 million per year by 2020. This should be achievable through (1) Morneau Shepell’s scale and cost effective EAP delivery, (2) back office savings (e.g. marketing, finance, HR, etc.), and (3) elimination of redundancies (e.g. account management, sales, corporate structure, etc.). The cost savings will be about C$0.15 per share in 2019 and C$0.228 per share in 2020 (based on 65.8 million shares outstanding).

Several contract wins will help support organic growth in 2019

In the past quarter, Morneau Shepell won several important contracts that should help support organic revenue growth in 2019 and beyond. The contract wins include (1) A 3-year contract from a multinational technology company (30,000 employee in 50 countries outside the U.S.), (2) a 3 year contract from Ontario Ministry of the Treasury Board Secretariat (covers about 85,000 active and 70,000 inactive/retired employees) and (3) extended its relationship with Rio Tinto Canada (NYSE:RIO) to provide services for 20,000 members.

Risks and challenges

Debt risk

Morneau Shepell’s LifeWorks acquisition has increased its net debt to C$466 million. As a result, its debt-to-EBITDA ratio has increased significantly from 1.6x in Q1 2018 to 2.7x in Q4 2018.

Competition risk

The human resources consulting market is highly competitive especially in North America. Some of its competitors may have better financial resources and may compete at lower pricing points than Morneau Shepell. If this happens, the company may need to sacrifice its margin in order to defend its market share in Canada and the United States.

Lower than expected synergies

Although Morneau Shepell is expected to achieve its synergies of C$15 million annually in 2020, its integration of LifeWorks may take longer than anticipated. Investors should keep in mind this risk.

Valuation: Fairly valued

Morneau Shepell currently trades at a forward EV to EBITDA ratio of 12.48x. This is significantly higher than its historical average of about 10.5x. However, its EV to EBITDA ratio is below the 15.2x average of its international peers. For example, Aon (AON) currently trades at an EV to EBITDA of 14.4x.

Source: YCharts

A 2.9%-Yielding Dividend

Morneau Shepell pays a monthly dividend of C$0.065 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 2.9%. As can be seen from the chart below, its dividend yield is towards the low end of its 5-year average.

Source: YCharts

Investor Takeaway

Morneau Shepell continues to perform well with solid organic top and bottom lines growth. We believe the company will be able to carry this growth momentum into 2019 thanks to its LifeWorks acquisition last year. We believe long-term investors will be rewarded. However, its shares are currently fairly valued. Hence, we recommend investors to wait for a pullback before initiating a position.

Additional Disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.