Best Drill Interceptions In The Metals Mining Sector For The Week Ended March 24, 2019

Introduction

If you're into investing in the mining sector, you should know the above chart very well. This series covers the three projects with the most significant drill interceptions over the past week, as well as the prospects of the companies which own these projects. I will use data from the weekly bulletin of RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration, which can be found on its website. Note that the drill interceptions are converted into grades of gold equivalence using the following formula:

RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration has chosen gold as the metal equivalent for all conversions, as it considers it the most widely used and best-understood benchmark to determine or appreciate the grade tenor of a drilling intercept.

1) Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver project in Argentina

On March 18, Filo Mining (OTCPK:FLMMF) announced that it has intersected 1,025m @ 0.3% Cu, 0.22g/t Au and 1.6g/t Ag from surface in hole FSDH025 at its Filo de Sol project. This is equal to 718 (AuEq.)m, and the aim of this hole was to show that the high-sulphidation epithermal deposit forming the bulk of the mineral resource is underlain by porphyry copper-gold mineralization to depths of over a thousand meters below surface. The hole ended in mineralization, and the deposit remains open to depth and laterally:

Filo del Sol is located on the border between Argentina and Chile:

In January 2019, Filo Mining completed a pre-feasibility study, which was based on the leachable oxide cap of the project. The grades are pretty low, but the metallurgy and strip ratio are great, and the economics of the project look very good:

What I don’t like about the project is the high metal price assumptions - the copper and silver prices used in the study are higher than the current spot prices for these metals. If you use a copper price of, say, $2.40 per pound, the net present value drops below $900 million.

Regarding the reserves and resources, they look good and would support a 14-year operation at C1 cash costs of $1.23/lb CuEq:

The 2018/19 drilling campaign is targeting the porphyry target underneath the known ore body, and I think it has the potential to transform Filo del Sol into a much larger project.

I really like the management of Filo Mining, as it’s a Lundin Group company, which has a very good track record of creating value for shareholders:

The company is led by Adam Lundin, and Lundin trusts hold a 30% stake at the moment:

2) Windfall Lake gold project in Canada

On March 21, Osisko Mining (OTCPK:OBNNF) released several high-grade infill drilling results from the Lynx zone of its Windfall Lake gold project, and the most impressive one was OSK-W-18-1804, which intersected 2.8m @ 224g/t Au from 280m. This is equal to 627 (AuEq.)m, and the aim of the infill drilling program is to increase the geological control and grade definition to further test and select the location for the planned bulk sample in the Lynx deposit:

Windfall Lake is located between the Val-d'Or and Chibougamau projects in Québec, and is one of the highest-grade gold projects in Canada:

In November 2018, Osisko released a new resource estimate for the Lynx zone, which boosted the project's resource to 754,000 ounces of gold averaging 8.17 g/t in the indicated category and 2,366,000 ounces of gold averaging 7.11 g/t in the inferred category.

I continue to think that the recent exploration success of the company will improve the already compelling economics of Windfall, which was outlined in a Preliminary Economic Assessment in the middle of July 2018:

Windfall remains open at depth, and a resource update and a feasibility study are expected in 2019.

3) Halls Creek gold project in Australia

On March 18, Pantoro Ltd. (OTC:PNTOF) announced that hole NUD19025 at its Nicolsons gold mine at the Halls Creek project intersected 3.55m @ 95.89g/t Au from 65.1m. This is equal to 627 (AuEq.)m:

As you can see, there were several impressive drill results below the deepest developed levels of the Nicolsons mine. The new results demonstrate continuity of the ore zone to more than 450 meters below the surface, which should help Pantoro extend the mine life.

The Nicolsons gold mine forms part of the Halls Creek project in Western Australia:

Gold production at Nicolsons started in September 2015 after six months of construction, which included commencement of a new underground mine. The mine currently produces around 50-55,000 ounces per year.

My main concerns about the company are that the latest financial report showed a minimal profit, and that the mineral resource at Halls Creek stood at just 393,000 ounces of gold as of May 31, 2018. This means that Pantoro needs to invest heavily into exploration.

Conclusion

I think that Filo del Sol is a project with a great metallurgy, an excellent strip ratio and an amazing exploration potential. Its economics are a testament to the fact that grade isn’t everything in mining. However, I think that the PFS uses very high metal prices and the NPV should be closer to a billion dollars. I like the company management, as the Lundin Group has historically proven to care about shareholders, and sales of companies by the group have resulted in great returns. I think that Filo del Sol is likely to see a significant increase in its resources sometime in 2019, and that the company will eventually be sold at a good premium to the share price. Filo Mining seems very undervalued even if you take Filo del Sol at 20% of its net present value.

Osisko Mining has been releasing very impressive drill results for Windfall Lake, and I continue to stand by my earlier opinion that the company is undervalued. There will be several catalysts in 2019, such as drilling results, bulk sample results, a resource update for the whole project, as well as a feasibility study. The company also has a very strong balance sheet with C$174 million in cash as of the end of 2018.

Pantoro has been delivering very good drill intersections below the deepest developed levels of the Nicolsons mine, and the company has a good balance sheet with over A$18 in cash and no debt as of the end of 2018. However, the mineral resource at Halls Creek is very low, and Pantoro has a tough task ahead. Overall, I don’t think that the company deserves an enterprise value of A$200 million.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.