What Catalyst Can Drive The Euro Higher?

Introduction

In the middle of last year, one of our recommendations was to go short Italian equities following the failure of the March election and go long the euro. The first main reason for being long the single currency against the US dollar was that the twin deficit story in the US was naturally going to weigh on the greenback. According to the CBO, the US is expected to run a $12tr cumulative deficit for the next 10 years to come, with annual fiscal deficits increasing towards 5.5%-6% of the country’s GDP in the next few years. Figure 1 shows that in the long run, twin deficits tend to weigh on the US dollar.

Some market participants will argue that the ‘twin deficit’ story was mostly priced in in 2017, when the US Dollar suffered its worst year since 2003 depreciating by roughly 10%. However, we think that the CBO projections are optimistic, and that the US could experience higher deficits in case of a significant economic slowdown combined with higher long-term rates. As a reminder, CBO calculations are done assuming that the economy will grow at an average of 1.5%-2% in real terms not factoring in extreme shocks or recessions, in addition to primary surpluses after FY2024 according to TBAC (see charts in this article).

Figure 1

Source: Eikon Reuters, CBO,

Therefore, we thought that two currencies that could have offset some of the USD weakness were the Japanese yen, and especially the euro. With the OECD-Eurostat PPP measure pricing in a ‘fair’ value and a spot rate trading at 1.1250, EURUSD is approximately 18% undervalued, standing very close to its LT 20% screaming oversold band (figure 2, left frame).

Not many positive drivers left…

The first strong candidate that could have provided some support on the FX pair was the natural rate of interest differential. The natural or ‘equilibrium’ real interest rate, firstly introduced by Knut Wicksell in 1898 and sometimes referred as r*, provides a benchmark for measuring the stance of monetary policy in most of the economies. Figure 2 (right frame) shows that r* differential has been a strong LT driver of the EURUSD exchange rate over time, and therefore we thought that the rise in the natural real interest rate in the Euro area between 2014 and 2018 was eventually going to generate a positive trend in the single currency. However, the trend in the r* differential has reversed in the past few quarters, with the r* in the Euro area falling from 18bps at the end of 2017 to -26bps at the end 2018.

Figure 2

Source: Eikon Reuters, Eurostat-OECD, Holston et al. (2017)

The second potential driver was a sudden reversal in the stance of monetary policy in the US. Last year, it was clear that the global elevated uncertainty in addition to the larger-than-expected slowdown in the Euro area were at some point going to be reflected in asset prices. As a consequence of the global equity rout in the last quarter of 2018, Fed chairman Powell radically changed his view concerning the level of ST rates, switching from ‘long way from neutral’ in his October speech to ‘appropriate stance’ in his conference in January.

If we look at the Eurodollar futures market, it is interesting to see that we switched from 2 hikes priced in in the middle of 2018 to almost 2 cuts expected for 2020; figure 3 (left frame) shows that the Dec20-Dec-19 implied yield curve is currently trading at -33.5bps, and has been constantly trading lower despite the rally in global equities in Q1. More importantly, the potential convergence in monetary policy between the US and the Euro area (figure 3, right frame) did not generate any price volatility in EURUSD, which has been steady, oscillating in its 6-month 1.12 – 1.15 range.

Figure 3

Source: Eikon Reuters

The last candidate that could have pushed the currency pair to higher levels could have been a convergence in macro data between the two economic regions. We saw that fundamentals in the Euro area, which have been very poor in the past 18 months, started to recover modestly in the first quarter of this year (Citi economic surprises index increase from -89 in early January to -25 last Friday, figure 4) but eventually collapsed after the poor PMI data released on Friday. On the other hand, figure 4 (left frame) shows that economic data have constantly been deteriorating in the US in the past year.

We would clearly need to see a turn in our leading economic indicator in order to start considering a strong momentum in the Euro area for both equities and the single currency. Figure 4 (right frame) shows that our leading indicator (which tends to lead the real economy by 6 months), has been trending down over the past few months, standing at its lowest in the past two years.

Figure 4

Source: Eikon Reuters, Rothko Research

To conclude, we think that there are no catalysts that can suddenly generate a strong bullish momentum on EURUSD in the next few months, therefore the currency pair may trade within the current 1.12 – 1.15 range for a while. Actually, the pair looks vulnerable in the short run, and we could see a little sell-off in case of a sudden rise in risk-off aversion. Figure 5 shows that the single currency has reacted negatively to a rise in peripheral-core bond spreads (Italy vs. Germany 10Y, left frame) and sometimes to rise in price volatility (figure 5, right frame).

Figure 5

Source: Eikon Reuters

Disclosure: I am/we are short USDJPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.