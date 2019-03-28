Wirecard: Much Ado About Nothing

Despite an immediate up to 30% bounce, the door to buying the stock remains open.

Now the final fraud report has been released and has made no findings of round-tripping or corruption.

Such a steep drop in a high-flying stock has created an excellent buying opportunity for the time being as overestimated uncertainty and overdramatization punished the stock.

No other German stock, apart from Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) recently, has dominated financial news headlines in the manner Wirecard (OTCPK:WRCDF, OTCPK:WCAGY) has managed to do in February and March this year.

Source: Wirecard

An unprecedented and unparalleled storm of bad news and rumors launched by the Financial Times has pushed Wirecard stock in a massive whipsaw price range between €85 and €165. Uncertainty regarding the potential size and impact of round-tripping and corruption and related potential impact on the company's financial statements have freaked out investors and created a mouth-watering buying opportunity below €100.

Wirecard has always denied any wrongdoings, and instead highlighted its very strong business, but investors ignored these statements. Now that the final fraud report from Singapore law firm Rajah & Tann Singapore LLP has been released, the company has been cleared of any round-tripping or corruption. As a result, the stock jumped over 30% following the publication and has given up a bit of that bounce over the next day.

However, despite closure in the so-called "fraud scandal" the door for buying the stock has not closed. Let's find out what exactly is going on.

What is going on?

To understand the mania that has been plaguing the company, here's a stock price chart once the allegations surfaced and another chart showing the reaction to the release of the report.

Wirecard price action January 14-February 9, 2019

Source: Onvista.de

Wirecard price action March 20-27, 2019

Source: Onvista.de

Wirecard has always been a volatile stock, but this type of volatility and wild swings is certainly a first. You may think it's a trader's dream and an investor's nightmare; however, it is actually a dream scenario given the underlying strength of the business we'll highlight subsequently.

Prior to that, let's understand what actually happened here. In an earlier article, I laid out and gave color to the exact timeline of the events in late January and early February. Here is just a very concise recap:

January 30 - An article from the Financial Times, titled "Executive at Wirecard suspected of using forged contracts," hints at suspicious business practices the company has been investigating in 2018, citing an internal presentation and investigation. Wirecard reacted promptly, but still with a delay, as in the meantime the stock had already tanked up to 25%.

February 1 - Another article from the Financial Times was released with further details on these fraudulent transactions, which included transaction values and even the name of an allegedly responsible manager. Wirecard reacted within minutes this time, noting "another inaccurate, misleading and defamatory media coverage by Dan McCrum (FT)" Also, the company pointed out that the internal compliance review mentioned by Dan McCrum has indeed found no evidence of any criminal misconduct.

February 4 - Wirecard delivered a proactive and comprehensive statement, where it provided a lot more color on why it so vehemently rebutted the FT articles. The stock price reacted strongly, moving back to €130.

February 7 - A third FT article without any new substance caused the stock to drop another 7%, but a quick rebuttal by Wirecard did not help to limit the losses.

February 8 - Singapore police raided Wirecard's Singapore office as a result of these FT articles. As a result, the company will fully cooperate with authorities and again confirmed that "the accusations against its employees are unfounded."

Despite limited capital. I was able to exploit all of these negative events by adding to my holdings and lowering my cost basis to €140.

Following no positive news afterwards, the stock gradually returned back to €100, and even briefly below, before the fraud report catapulted it back to almost €130.

This report is absolutely crucial, and although the stock moderately pared its gains, that has nothing to do with the report itself. The main finding is:

The independent review made no findings of round tripping or corruption. No finding has a material implication on the financial results and financial positions. The only restatement resulting from this investigation affects EUR 2.5 million revenue in 2017, which is compensated by other positive restatements identified for the same reporting period in the course of audit procedures outside of the scope of the Rajah & Tann investigation.



Source: Wirecard Investor Relations

We can derive three key insights from the report:

No criminal liability has been revealed under Singapore law in respect of Wirecard's German headquarters. Despite the scope and scale of potential criminal activity in question being minimal, even the smallest extent could adversely affect trust at much larger scale. Now that management has been cleared off any wrongdoing, there is no longer any reason for investors to mistrust the company and its top management. If, for instance, it had been discovered that Wirecard's CEO was aware of or participated in such mentioned activities, the damage to the stock and the company would have been impossible to calculate. Markus Braun, the CEO, is like Germany's version of Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) Elon Musk - a very extroverted, self-made billionaire with great vision and a similar fondness for Twitter. Had Wirecard been forced to replace the CEO and other senior management, that could have easily wiped out the company's mojo and growth spark. While no criminal activity has been discovered, the findings did reveal the need to restate around €2.5 million in revenue in 2017 following a convoluted non-implemented transaction structure which was wrongfully recorded. However, that restatement was offset by "other positive restatements identified for the same reporting period in the course of audit procedures outside of the scope of the Rajah & Tann investigation. To put it differently, all this is a "non-event," in actual fact. It's neither a scandal nor scandalous if a very small number of local employees in Singapore are responsible for the wrongful accounting treatment of only €2.5 million in sales. The size and scale of this non-scandal is so minuscule that it should, and would, hardly make any news unless it is labeled as criminal activity and fraud - as the FT opted to do. While investors should learn from this report that they can trust management and the company, and that the restatement is tiny and only caused by a few local employees, Wirecard can, and should, also learn from it. Regardless how tiny potential non-compliant actions from employees are, these should always be handled with priority, and as soon as this could lead to a restatement of financial statements, investors should be informed by Wirecard itself rather than a third party. Investing in best-in-class global compliance systems is a no-brainer and should never be questioned. The biggest scandal is actually that it was possible that such a small-scale wrongful accounting treatment was enough to shed 50% market cap off a €20 billion company.

Let's focus on the business!

Now that the negative press surrounding the alleged accounting scandal should be over, it is time to refocus on what really matters - and that is Wirecard's business. The company's latest earnings from Q4/2018 show 36% revenue growth and 37% EBITDA growth, topping expectations. For the full year 2018, revenue grew by 41% to €2.1 billion and EBITDA climbed 38% to €568 million. For 2019, Wirecard is guiding for EBITDA of €740-800 million, representing between 30% and 40% growth. Its current valuation stands at around 40 times earnings, but extrapolating the company's high growth shows that it can quickly grow into that valuation given its 2020 P/E multiple is around 23.

Following the release of the fraud report, Wirecard has pushed back its annual report for FY2018 from April 4 to April 25, but the important message is that it once again confirmed its full-year guidance mentioned above. Analysts are giving the company lofty price targets averaging at €193, implying over 50% upside.

(Source: Stock price targets, Finanzen.net)

I hardly put a lot of emphasis on price targets, but with Wirecard it is different given the massive upside implied. I consider those be very reasonable price targets given the strong growth of the underlying business and, above all, the fact that the stock had already been above the average price target in late summer 2018 and long before the Financial Times unleashed such a bombshell on the stock.

Investor Takeaway

It never stops to amaze me how quickly great and strong businesses can lose a whopping share of their market cap following some sort of scandal. However, the biggest scandal with Wirecard is not the fact that a few employees, for whatever reasons, made wrongful accounting treatment of transactions to the tune of €2.5 million, but rather the fact that despite such a minuscule size of potential fraud, the stock lost almost €10 billion, or half of its market cap, in a matter of days. While that looks horrible in any portfolio, it has created an excellent buying opportunity, and although the times where we could snatch Wirecard below €100 are over, the door is still wide open for investors to buy into the stock.

I am very much aware that this is neither the first nor the last time the company will have to deal with such allegations, but I am very confident that in the long term all this can be basically summed up as "much ado about nothing."

As a result, I added to my holdings again today, further lowering my cost basis. And while I regret not having bought a few more shares before that report was released, even the current price will prove to be a winning entry point.

If you like this content and want to read more about this and/or other dividend-related topics, please hit the "Follow" button on top of the screen and you will be notified of new releases.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WRCDF, WCAGY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision.