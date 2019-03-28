Siemens: Reported Gas Turbine Business Sale Or Merger Unlikely To Ignite

A deal with a company in Asia, in particular, China, would enable Siemens to gain better access to growing markets for large gas turbines, of which few remain.

Reported sale of large gas turbine business unlikely to materialize, but the capital markets day in May of this year should confirm or deny the speculation.

Investment Thesis

Siemens AG (OTCPK:SIEGY) has been in the news recently, reports have emerged that suggest that its gas turbine business, that has seen shrinking margins may be sold off in part or in full. This business has been a drag on investor sentiment for some time now, and a successful solution would be seen as a positive. However, there exist significant hurdles to overcome for any deal, and the likely outcome is that nothing happens. Thus, SIEGY will likely continue much as it has for the near future, and it appears fairly valued at present.

Background

Bloomberg reported on the March 21st, 2018, that SIEGY is considering a sale of its gas turbine business or a merger of it with an Asian partner, either in whole or pooling the equipment business, while SIEGY retains the profitable service business for itself. This news comes on the back of speculation in the summer of 2018 after SIEGY management stated that the large gas turbine business was not considered part of its ‘long term industrial core.’

The article states that talks have restarted with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCPK:MHVYF), after abandoning them back in 2017, and have begun other Asian companies. It also states that the scheduled capital markets day on the 8th of May 2019 is when SIEGY will inform the market of its ultimate intentions. It should be noted however, that at the time of writing the company has not commented on the Bloomberg report, except to say that it does not discuss market speculation or rumors, nor are any sources explicitly named in the report.

Financial Implications

For the fiscal year 2018 the Power & Gas (PG) division accounted for 12% of group sales (€ 12 billion), and 6% of adjusted profit. Of total division sales, large gas turbines account for around 50% of revenue, with the remaining 50% split between small gas turbines, steam turbines, and compressors. The PG division has seen its adjusted profit margin shrink over the last full four years from 16% to 5%.

The blame for the shrinkage in margin lies mainly with the equipment side, in particular with large gas turbines, where the company makes heavy losses. In contrast, the servicing business has operating margins in the low 20 percent area. Therefore, the separation of the service and equipment business looks like an attractive course of action for the company. However, separation of equipment and servicing presents some problems since servicing expertise relies on being familiar with technology developed in new turbines. Otherwise, the servicing base shrinks over time.

But divesting part of the business would mean owning a smaller share of the problem, and since SIEGY is reported to be looking to own a minority interest any losses would not impact margins as such, but instead - given that SIEGY reports under IFRS - would fall down the income statement, as an adjustment to earnings. The issue, assuming no change in prospects for the division, would still be there but affect fewer key metrics and to a much-reduced level.

Hurdles to any Deal

The large gas turbine business has been weighing on investor sentiment for some time, and so a solution, if attractive to shareholders, for which worker unions are satisfied with the implications, political support exists, and for which competition laws are not breached, would be positive for the stock price.

Competition laws would be a hurdle, particularly if MHI were involved. The gas turbine market is already highly consolidated, with 95% of the market share captured by (in order of dominance) General Electric (NYSE:GE), Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (which owns MHI), Siemens and Ansaldo Energia. Any merger between two of these 4, would be very difficult to broker, and would likely require significant divestment to appease regulators; in short, this seems unlikely.

China is one of the few growing markets for gas turbines; and SIEGY seeks a solution to get better access there. SIEGY made a July 2018 announcement that it intends to explore a technology collaboration in heavy duty gas turbines with State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC) of China. This was intended to be a non-exclusive memorandum of understanding, but further details have been light. Perhaps, this indicates an issue with dealing with China on the part of SIEGY and the ongoing trade conflict with China and the US, with its increasing focus on technology transfers, is making it difficult to make progress in this market.

Conclusion

It seems likely that SIEGY will keep the business. If the upcoming capital markets event states this explicitly, then investor sentiment may weaken, as some within the shareholder base will no doubt have been excited at the prospect of getting rid of the troublesome business. However, it is the case that the large gas turbine market is highly competitive, and given the concerns over global economic growth that have been brewing over recent years, this is now more the case than ever. As such, equipment is often sold at a loss, and SIEGY has sold more equipment than usual in the fiscal year 2018. This will benefit SIEGY in the long run as there is now a more significant servicing base, which is a very profitable business.

However, SIEGY overall has a very cost rigid and capital intensive business, and there are ongoing high wage inflation pressures in Germany, and given the opinion that nothing will change for the foreseeable future, this stock is worth holding, but not buying at present.

The SIEGY capital markets day in May this year will be interesting, and interested potential investors should monitor this event. Also, any more substantial and positive news arising from the collaboration with SPIC would be a catalyst, and there are attempts by SIEGY to improve operating performance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.