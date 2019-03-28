Portola: Xarelto Settlement Points To Improving Prospects

I met the towering intellectuals in books, not in the classroom, which is natural. I can’t remember when I first read Ben Franklin. I had Thomas Jefferson over my bed at seven or eight. My family was into all that stuff, getting ahead through discipline, knowledge, and self-control. - Charlie Munger

Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) is a growth story that necessitates patience and conviction. The stock hit nearly all catalysts yet its shares are currently exchanging hands at a deep bargain to its intrinsic value. The main culprit is a biotech selloff that occurred in late 2018 that enabled stellar growth companies to trade at deep discounts. Though Portola is showing signs of a robust comeback in 2019, there is still substantial upside ahead that, in and of itself, is being powered by strong developments in the fundamentals. Notably, the company gained Generation 2 (Gen. 2) Andexanet alfa (Andexxa) approval in the U.S. that will lead to robust sales growth. The latest lawsuit settlement of rivaroxaban (Xarelto) further indicates the dire demand for Andexxa. In this research, I'll go over key growth catalysts and what investors can expect from Portola over the long haul.

Figure 1: Portola chart (Source: Stockcharts)

About The Company

Prior to diving into the analysis, I'd like to share with readers some brief background on the company. Portola Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in San Francisco. The company is brewing a rich pipeline of three excellent medicines. Andexxa and Betrixaban (Bevyxxa) are two approved therapeutics that are in the early commercialization phase. The dual Syk/Jak kinase inhibitor (cerdulatinib) is being investigated in a Phase 2 study of patients suffering from relapsed and refractory B-cell cancer who have failed multiple treatments. Cerdulatinib has already gained Orphan Drug and Breakthrough Therapy Designations from the FDA for potential management of peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: Portola, adapted by Integrated BioSci Investing)

Andexxa Commercialization

As a modified protein, Andexxa is an antidote to excessive and life-threatening bleeds associated with direct and indirect Factor Xa inhibitors. Andexxa works by binding to the Factor Xa inhibitor (FAi) and thereby renders it ineffective. With FAi subdued, the normal blood coagulation cascade kicks back in to prevent the potentially lethal bleeding. Due to strong ANEXXA-4 trial data, Andexxa gained both Orphan Drug and Breakthrough Therapy Designations in the U.S. Interestingly, Andexxa is the first and only antibody for bleeding reversal of the novel oral anticoagulants (NOACs), including Xarelto and apixaban (Eliquis).

The predominant advantage of NOACs over conventional anticoagulants like warfarin is that they do not require the cumbersome daily monitoring of the patient's international normalized ratio (INR), a measure of the drug's thinness. Patients on NOACs are also not limited by strict dietary modifications. Underlying an emerging industry trend, NOACs such as Xarelto, dabigatran (Pradaxa), and Eliquis are replacing the workhorse warfarin.

The increasing utility of NOACs correlates to their efficacy, which is similar to that of warfarin - preventing and treating thromboembolic conditions like stroke, pulmonary embolism, and venous thromboembolism - and the fact that they are patient-friendly and convenient. As I prognosticated in the prior article, the FDA approved the Prior Approval Supplement (PAS) for Gen. 2 Andexxa on Dec. 31, 2018. Consequently, the milestone will enable broad commercialization in the U.S. Accordingly, the launch already commenced back in January 2019. Enthused by the stellar development, the new president and CEO (Scott Garland) remarked:

It is clear from the response to the Andexxa Early Supply Program that there is significant need for a specific reversal agent that can address life-threatening bleeding associated with the use of the Factor Xa inhibitors apixaban and rivaroxaban. We are pleased to now be able to stock hospitals nationwide and serve all patients in the U.S. who could benefit from the potential life-saving impact of Andexxa.

Hurdles To Commercialization Success

In spite of approval, there are concerns about the sales ramp-up for Andexxa and Bevyxxa. After all, regulatory approval is only half of the battles to be won. There are various factors needed to brew a blockbuster, as I mentioned in an IBI Educational Series article:

A company usually employs one to several teams of reps which can range from less than a hundred to thousands (depending on the size of the company and the market size of the specific drug). For this reason, it’s important that you pick small companies with medicines that are partnered with a large pharma. It’s highly unlikely for a small bioscience company to successfully launch a newly approved drug to blockbuster status. The main rationale is that it takes time to build sales and marketing teams from scratch. Additionally, it takes times for their new reps to build a relationship with physicians, clinics, and hospitals. A small company also has limited resources and thereby reduces the size of its team that, in and of itself, limits the marketing impact. Consequently, it’s extremely unlikely for a small sales force to completely unlock the value of a particular drug in commercialization. Putting all that together, we expect sales will be quite modest in the first few years of commercialization.

Xarelto Lawsuits Signaled Improving Sales Prospects

As there is a growing demand for NOACs, hospital admissions and deaths related to bleeding associated with NOACs are on the rise. In 2017, there were about 140,000 hospital admissions due to FAi bleeding in the U.S. In response to increasing lawsuits against Xarelto, the pharmaceuticals giants - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Bayer AG (OTCPK:BAYRY) - agreed to settle approximately 25,000 cases for $775 million on March 25. Jointly commercialized by the said biopharmaceuticals, Xarelto procured revenue of $2.5 billion in 2018. Similarly, Boehringer Ingelheim paid $650 million to settle claims of bleeding deaths and injuries against dabigatran (Pradaxa) back in 2014. According to a highly insightful IBI Member,

The main claim of the lawsuits was that Johnson & Johnson and Bayer did not warn people adequately about bleeding risks and lack of an antidote. Well, now there is an antidote, Andexxa. The current situation is that doctors love the drug but hospital administrators are trying to rein in usage because it costs the hospitals more money. I saw one analysis put the figure at about $6K or more per case. But I think hospitals are going to get sued if they don’t use Andexxa. The lawsuits against Xarelto were considered “without merit.” I mean, what drug has no risk? Yet, they had to settle with a big chunk. Where will the people who die or get severe impairments now turn their lawsuits onto? Hospitals that didn’t use the antidote to save a few bucks! What will the hospitals say? Doctors wanted to use it but the administrators wanted to save a few thousand dollars so we let the patient die? That’s not going to fly.

Accordingly, Johnson & Johnson and Bayer will evenly split the settlement expenses. It makes sense that these giant bioscience firms did not accept liability. Instead, they simply paid because the litigation would otherwise have cost them significant time and resources. Therefore, I believe that their decision is prudent, as prolonging lawsuits would bring negative publicity to the firms. Now, the question is whether they will abandon Xarelto. In my view, the companies will actually push Xarelto more aggressively due to its blockbuster status. You can gauge this by the fact that Boehringer did not abandon Pradaxa in anticipation of what Johnson & Johnson and Bayer will do. Bayer's statement reflects my belief.

The safety profile of Xarelto remains positive and unchanged as confirmed time and again by regulatory agencies worldwide. We remain committed to the more than 45M patients who have been prescribed Xarelto worldwide and focused on developing new therapies that improve the lives and well-being of patients.

As Xarelto was approved based on a large-scale clinical trial, the companies have a legitimate claim that the drug is overall efficacious and safe. Nevertheless, bleeding and risk of serious injuries will always remain. There is no medicine that is completely safe. A possibility is that these companies will implement INR monitoring for Xarelto. While this is possible, I doubt that will be the case because the FDA claimed that INR monitoring will not change the bleed outcomes.

Nevertheless, the demand for better safety protocol needs to be implemented, or else there will be additional lawsuits in the future. The best answer will be Andexxa, as it's a stellar approved antidote. Given the significant potential adverse outcomes and the availability of Gen. 2 Andexxa, I strongly believe that sales will start to gain traction going forward. Nevertheless, it might take some times to galvanize sales as Portola continues to "go at it alone."

Another scenario is that either Johnson & Johnson, Bayer, or Boehringer will acquire Portola to gain ownership of Andexxa. The market capitalization of Portola is only $2.1 billion, yet the settlement figure is already at $775 million. It makes sense to purchase Portola in order to prevent negative publicity, future lawsuits, and headaches. I believe Andexxa and Bevyxxa will deliver pipeline synergy. Moreover, these giants have already gained the commercialization rights to Andexxa in Japan. Perhaps they are testing the market overseas prior to committing to a buyout. Right now, the market environment is highly conducive to M&A because of the affordable valuation of bioscience stocks; the larger pharmaceuticals also need to replace flagship drugs that are coming off the patent cliff.

Financials Assessment

Because it's important for investors to keep track of earnings developments, I'll assess the fourth-quarter 2018 earnings report for the period that ended on Dec. 31. Portola procured $15.3 million in revenue as compared with $9.8 million for the same period last year, representing a 56.1% year-over-year (YOY) improvement. Of this figure, Andexxa and Bevyxxa sales accounted for $14.0 million and $35,000, respectively. The total annual revenues for fiscal years 2018 and 2017 correspondingly came in at $40.1 million and $22.5 million. The cost of sales (COS) for the 2018 fourth quarter was $12.4 million, versus $260,000 in the prior year, due to the Andexxa sales expansion. That aside, the research and development (R&D) expenses for these periods respectively logged in at $49.5 million and $68.5 million. The decrease is related to the Gen. 2 Andexxa launch.

Additionally, there was a $88.5 million ($1.34 per share) net loss versus $91.8 million ($1.41 per share) in the prior year: a 4.9% YOY bottom-line earnings improvement. Looking at the balance sheet, there was $317 million in cash, equivalents, and investments, thus signifying a 40.6% decrease from $534.2 million in the prior year. Based on the $104.2 million quarterly opex rate, there should be adequate capital to fund operations into the third quarter of this year. Notwithstanding this, I expect Portola to raise capital soon in order to strengthen the balance sheet.

Figure 3: Key financial metrics (Source: Portola)

Catalysts Tracking

Asides from earnings, I believe it's important for investors to keep a list of pertinent developments. As a result, I track various catalysts, as depicted in Table 1. In my opinion, the most important development is the Gen. 2 Andexxa PAS approval on Dec. 31, 2018. With robust demands for antidotes to NOACs, I believe Andexxa sales will increase significantly in the foreseeable future. The upcoming EMA decision for Ondexxya is also important because it will contribute to more sales growth.

Latest developments Clinical Gen. 2 Andexxa PAS approved on Dec. 31, 2018. The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended andexanet alfa (Ondexxya) conditional approval for FAis (Eliquis and Xarelto) bleeding reversal. The Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) will be reviewed with a decision expected in May 2019. Cerdulatinib earned Orphan Drug and Breakthrough Therapy designations by the FDA for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma. Other Industry veteran Scott Garland came on board as the new president and CEO. Portola became a commercial-stage company with the ongoing Andexxa U.S. launch, which commenced in January 2019. Oct. 1, 2018, the company secured New Technology Add-On Payment (NTAP) for Andexxa. The firm implemented a new strategy for Bevyxxa commercialization in focusing on 10 Centers of Excellence to serve as a model for driving broader product adoption. Outlook I forecast that the EMA will approve Ondexxya by May 2019.

Table 1: Catalyst summary (Source: Integrated BioSci Investing)

Quantitative Data Forecasting

As the approval of Andexxa in Europe will deliver more revenues and bottom-line improvement, I’ll forecast its regulatory binary. Leveraging Integrated BioSci framework of “molecule analysis” - that takes into accounts different scoring variables, including available trial data (TDV), comparative molecular analysis (CMV), structural design (SDV), clinical trial setups (TSV), and disease specificity (DSV) - I prognosticate there are over 65% chances that Ondexxya will be approved in Europe, thereby indicating “more than favorable” reporting. Notably, TDV factored substantially into this data forecast. Specifically, Andexxa posted strong clinical outcomes. Moreover, it has been approved and launched in the U.S. I expect the excellent data and approval to enable Andexxa to gain a similar decision in the EU.

Regarding qualitative analysis, Ondexxya scored “extremely high” for all variables. Andexxa is a novel medicine that serves extremely high unmet medical needs. The recent Xarelto lawsuits settlement is a testament to Ondexxya's demand. Without the appropriate antidote (Ondexxya), the fatality risks are quite high. When accounting for the combination of excellent trial results, extremely high scientific novelty and unmet medical needs, I believe ease of approval in Europe will be extremely high.

Qualitative analysis for Ondexxya Scientific novelty (product differentiation) Extremely high Unmet medical needs (therapeutic demand) Extremely high Ease of regulatory approval Extremely high

Table 2: Qualitative metrics assessment (Source: Integrated BioSci Investing)

That aside, I present a composite analysis of all upcoming binary events in Table 3. Accordingly, all catalysts scored a 65% chance (i.e., more than favorable odds of success). As a result, I expect the upcoming Ondexxya decision and cerdulatinib data readout to be strongly positive. With orphan status, Portola can get reimbursed at a premium (i.e., around $140,000 annually) for cerdulatinib. And I strongly believe that cerdulatinib will deliver good data, as I explicated in the prior research.

Molecule and event Chances of success Interpretation Ondexxya EMA decision in H1 2019 65% More than favorable Cerdulatinib Phase 2a trial data reporting 65% More than favorable

Table 3: Comprehensive catalyst forecasting (Source: Integrated Biosci Investing)

Potential Risks

As there is no such thing as a guaranteed investment, investors should be cognizant of pertinent risks associated with Portola. At this stage in its growth cycle, the main concern is whether Portola can ramp up Andexxa sales. As the company is commercializing Andexxa alone, it can be difficult to quickly ramp up sales due to limited resources. It takes a tremendous amount of capital to develop sales and marketing teams that will take the time time to build a meaningful relationship with hospital administrators and clinicians. Nonetheless, these risks are mitigated at least to a certain degree because of the strong demand for the aforesaid drug. The company can burn significant cash as they commercialize Andexxa and Bevyxxa and run into cash-flow constraint. Moreover, there is a 35% chance of a negative decision by the EMA for Ondexxya. Furthermore, there is a 35% chance that cerdulatinib will post subpar data in its Phase 2 trial.

Final Remarks

All in all, I maintain my buy recommendation on Portola Pharmaceuticals with a five out of five star rating. And I ascribe an $80 long-term price target to be reached within two to three years. Portola shares are currently trading at $32.6, so the upside target represents 145% upside. The detailed valuation of Portola was presented in the prior research. The company is enjoying strong development in its fundamentals. An industry veteran (Scott Garland) recently took the helm. In my view, Garland's leadership will help unlock the most value for shareholders and patients. Gen. 2 Andexxa also gained approval in the U.S., thus increasing the chances of its commercialization success. The Xarelto lawsuits settlement points to heightened demand for Andexxa. Furthermore, I expect Andexxa to be approved in the EU within the next few months. The aforesaid lawsuit has important ramifications for Portola, because it entices an acquisition of Portola. Even without an acquisition, it's highly likely that cerdulatinib and Andexxa will deliver good long-term growth for the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As a medical doctor/market expert, Dr. Tran is not a registered investment advisor. Despite that we strive to provide the most accurate information, we neither guarantee the accuracy nor timeliness. Past performance does NOT guarantee future results. We reserve the right to make any investment decision for ourselves and our affiliates pertaining to any security without notification except where it is required by law. We are also NOT responsible for the action of our affiliates. The thesis that we presented may change anytime due to the changing nature of information itself. Investing in stocks and options can result in a loss of capital. The information presented should NOT be construed as recommendations to buy or sell any form of security. Our articles are best utilized as educational and informational materials to assist investors in your own due diligence process. That said, you are expected to perform your own due diligence and take responsibility for your action. You should also consult with your own financial advisor for specific guidance, as financial circumstances are individualized.