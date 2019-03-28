I Was Wrong About Bendigo, And I'm Backing Out

It is still my favorite Australian Bank, but for now, I steer clear of the sector.

While I don't see anything fundamentally wrong with the company, I don't see the sector having a great future.

Last August, I wrote my first article for Seeking Alpha about Bendigo & Adelaide Bank (OTC:BXRBF) (OTCPK:BXRBY). Back then I concluded:

"Bendigo has been trading in a 52-week range from A$9.75 to A$12.52, below A$10.5 presents an attractive entry point in my opinion to lock in a fully-franked 6.6% yield."

Source

Since then, shares have been quite volatile, hitting my previous buy range of below A$10.5, and then going as low as A$ 9.85. After a recovery back to A$11.33, it crashed down to A$9.43. Instead of buying more though, I have sold my holding and want to explain what made me change my mind.

Half-Year Results

Bendigo's half-year results caused the sharp drop in the share price.

Source: Bendigo HY19 Presentation

Cash earnings remained unchanged from the previous half year, but 2.4% down from 1H18. Statutory profit declined 12.3% from 1H18.

The main driver behind the deviation of statutory profit and cash earnings is Bendigo's Homesafe offering. Homesafe is a reverse mortgage that allows homeowners to tap into their equity without losing the right to stay in their home. Revaluation of the Homesafe portfolio (making Bendigo a real estate investor) is making up the main difference between statutory profit and cash earnings.

With Homesafe only available in Sydney and Melbourne metropolitan areas, the reduction in house prices in these areas negatively affects Bendigo. For the six months ended 31. Dec, Homesafe delivered a revaluation negatively affecting the statutory profit by A$5.4million compared with a positive contribution of A$39.6 million in 1H18. But as Deutsche Bank analysts point out here, the impact would have been much worse hadn't Bendigo reduced its discount rate at the same time. What a funny coincidence. Things here are not going to get any better, and I can only congratulate Michael Turner for seeing this coming in his comments to my last article.

Cash earnings are far less volatile and stable over the long term and show resilience in the business model, but they lack growth. The company is not going anywhere. Bendigo let the half-year dividend untouched at A$0.35 per share, representing a payout ratio of 77.6%.

Miserable Outlook for Banks

So why have these average results changed my mind about investing in Bendigo?

My decision has less to do with Bendigo itself but with the Australian banking industry in general. In my last article, I cited chances of the Reserve Bank of Australia raising interest rates, but these prospects have disappeared, and the latest news rather look like additional cuts and QE.

Bendigo made progress in the past to stabilize and improve its net interest margin, but the latest report saw a small decrease to 2.35%. Management highlighted the margin pressure from increased funding costs and competition as main reasons.

Source: Bendigo HY19 Presentation

Several articles on Seeking Alpha recently pointed out the trend of the Fed's ongoing struggle to raise interest rates after cuts to previous highs and driving interest rates down in the long term. The latest one I've seen was by Daniel Amerman here (third graphic). While the RBA is not the Fed, a similar pattern/trend can be seen here as well. While higher central rates do not automatically convert into a higher NIM (as deposits become more expensive), banks will have an easier time increasing the NIM with higher rates.

With interest rates not offering any support for the Bank to increase earnings, there is only lending growth to significantly move the needle. And again, here the outlook isn't too rosy. Total housing loans in Australia had grown 5.1% in 2H18 compared to 3.3% in 1H19. A bright side in Australia was the business lending that grew 7.7%, but in this area, Bendigo's new lending actually shrunk by 9.9% (All figures according to the HY19 presentation).

China's economic slowdown (even official figures show the slowest growth in manufacturing output for the January-February period) can also only have negative effects on the Australian economy. China is by far Australia's largest trading partner (almost 6x the exports compared to exports to the US). The latest Australian GDP figures already show a slowdown in the Australian output as well. In this environment, together with falling house prices in the main metropolitan areas of Melbourne and Sydney, loan growth is also unlikely to pick up.

Chances

Even so there are some good news for Bendigo. The Royal Commission put a lot of blame towards the Big Four banks, enabling Bendigo to sharpen its image as a trustworthy brand.

Bendigo itself reported an increase in new customer numbers as well as a 3.2% increase in retail deposits, which should help stabilize NIM through lower funding costs.

Source: HY19 Presentation

The Australian Financial Review wrote about Macquarie Bank looking to strengthen its retail presence and named Bendigo a possible takeover target, but I don't see this as a large opportunity for share price gains. With Macquarie's shifted focus to asset management as its main income driver, I don't see a bank with a strong rural focus to be a likely target.

Lastly, Bendigo could try to dispose of its Homesafe portfolio and reduce the drag on its statutory profits. Macquarie Bank floated this idea here. While this would likely mean a cut in the portfolio value in Bendigo's books, it would remove a lot of uncertainty.

Conclusion

Bendigo's latest results were nothing to write home about, but also not a major catastrophe. Also with its strong community banking sector, large retail deposit funding base, and a lower payout ratio than the Big Four Australian banks, I would still consider it to be my favorite stock in this sector.

However, I don't see the sector going anywhere soon. Neither interest rates nor lending growth indicates that the banks have any chance to meaningfully profit going forward. In order to reduce the risk in my portfolio, I have therefore sold all my holdings in Bendigo Bank, and I don't plan to return to this sector anytime soon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.