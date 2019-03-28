Graphite Miners News For The Month Of March 2019

Graphite company news - Magnis Energy Technologies: $52 million term sheet signed for New York battery plant. Triton Minerals: project investment, financing and offtake MOU with Qingdao Jinhui.

Graphite market news - Chris Berry: "The ‘pinch’ in graphite is yet to be felt, but I anticipate upward pricing pressure by 2020."

China graphite flake spot prices were very slightly down in March.

Welcome to the March edition of the graphite miners news. Overall March saw further good progress for most of the graphite juniors, despite a difficult pricing environment for some producers. Some examples were: Magnis achieving funding for their JV New York battery plant; Talga Resources anode achieves outstanding freezing temperature performance: and a potentially big deal with Triton Minerals - project investment, financing and offtake MOU with Qingdao Jinhui.

Graphite price news

During March China graphite flake-194 EXW spot prices were down 1.28%, and are down 8.23% over the past year.

In my January 30, 2018 Trend Investing Interview with Benchmark Minerals Simon Moores said about graphite:

Spherical graphite anode plants, predominately based in China, were traditionally 5-10,000 tpa but now we are tacking four megafactories are looking to produce 60,000 to 100,000 tpa from 2020 onwards.

Graphite market news

On March 6, 2019 Investing News interviewed Simon Moores of Benchmark minerals (Simon Moores: Big Investors are Turning Down the Century's Top Trend), who stated:(video - 16 minute mark)

You're going to have supply problems in the next 2 years for these battery megafactories.....The demand is not just there, it is intensifying.....there isn't enough (raw material). Now at 71 megafactories (up from 41 a year ago), 45 are in production now. The battery megafactory is now here, it is real.

Note: I assume raw material applies to all the main EV metals in this context.

On March 7, 2019 The Assay reported an interview with Chris Berry who stated:

Unloved relative to lithium and cobalt, natural graphite suffers from the fact that there is a (higher cost) substitute in synthetic graphite, which can be, and is being, blended by anode manufacturers today to produce high purity product for the battery business. While there is a legitimate concern in the markets that the advent of solid state lithium ion batteries will become more prevalent and render graphite-based anodes obsolete, I think this fear is largely misplaced. While solid state batteries are in our future, the graphite industry that sells into the anode business has very little to worry about here until the middle of the next decade. Syrah Resources is the new 800-pound gorilla in the graphite sector, and the market is in a ‘wait and see’ period with respect to the ramp up of the company’s operations. Should the company hit its production goals, which it has had trouble doing thus far, many of the development stage natural graphite companies will be challenged in getting adequate funding to push their own, smaller projects forward. For this year and the next, supply and demand for flake graphite appears generally balanced (allowing for surpluses in small flake and anode production capacity). China, which has historically accounted for 70% of graphite production, is currently rationalizing production capacity thanks to resource depletion and environmental concerns. The ‘pinch’ in graphite is yet to be felt, but I anticipate upward pricing pressure by 2020, breathing new life into non-Chinese natural graphite development companies.

On March 22 Fastmarkets reported:

China’s flake graphite export prices dip on ample supply; European market unchanged. China’s flake graphite export prices dipped this week after exporters in the country cut their offer levels amid an abundance of the material in the market, while low buying interest compounded the weakness. Fastmarkets assessed the fob China price for flake graphite, 94-97%C, +80 mesh, at $930-1,180 per tonne on Thursday March 21, down by $20 per tonne from $950-1,200 per tonne a week earlier.

Graphite miner news

Graphite producers

I have not covered the following graphite producers as they are not accessible to most Western investors. They include: Aoyu Graphite Group, BTR New Energy Materials, Qingdao Black Dragon, National de Grafite, Shanshan Technology, and LuiMao Graphite.

Note: Imerys Graphite and Carbon (OTC:IMYSF) and AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV [NA:AMG] [GR:ADG] (OTCPK:AMVMF) are also "diversified producers", producing graphite. SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) is a synthetic graphite producer.

Syrah Resources Limited [ASX:SYR][GR:3S7]( OTCPK:SYAAF)(OTC:SRHYY)

Syrah Resources Limited owns the Balama graphite mine in Mozambique.

On March 14 Syrah Resources announced: "Syrah Q1 2019 interim update." Highlights include:

Production

Production is on track in Q1 2019 for approximately 45kt in line with the lower end of guidance (45kt - 50kt).



Production optimisation and cost management actions are continuing.

Pricing

Sales volumes are expected to exceed production volumes, between 45kt - 50kt dependent on shipping completions in March.



Pricing for Q1 2019 is close to completion (subject to final shipping schedules).



Expected Q1 2019 weighted average graphite price achieved is US$460 - US$470 per tonne [CIF] versus the guidance range of US$500 - US$600 per tonne with difference mainly due to: Product mix and final vessel scheduling weighted towards sales of fines graphite; and faster than anticipated progress towards close out of lower priced contract volumes from 2018 (approximately 25% of Q1 2019 sales) to extinguish those contract volumes from the sales book.



Syrah remains optimistic that improved prices are achievable on the basis of the forward contract and product mix.

Cash and Liquidity

Despite lower than forecast prices, the cash position as at the end of Q1 2019 is expected to be ~US$55 million - US$57 million (guidance ~US$57 million), given disciplined cost management.



Syrah re-emphasises Q2 2019 group net cash draw is forecast to be lower than Q1 2019 due to: Majority of the Battery Anode Material Project capital expenditure spend for the spherical graphite processing site in Louisiana USA, is completed in Q1 2019; and Continued operational ramp up at Balama and focus on product mix of sales.



Syrah continues to focus on optimising production volume and cost against price.

On March 19 Syrah Resources announced: "No impact to operations from cyclone Idai."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Bass Metals [ASX:BSM] [GR:R2F] (OTC:BSSMF)

On March 11 Bass Metals announced: "Half-year report for the period ended 31 December 2018."

On March 18 Bass Metals announced: "Bass progresses expansion at Graphmada Large Flake Graphite Mine." Highlights include:

Consistent >94% Fixed Carbon recoveries are now being achieved across all concentrate classes.



Significant progress on expansion activities has been made to capitalise on established operations and infrastructure.



Installation of Attritioning Cells has significantly improved the consistency of product and delivered greater certainty in sustaining premium Fixed Carbon grades, whilst still maintain the Company’s market leading large flake distribution of final concentrate.

Graphite developers

Battery Minerals [ASX:BAT] [GR:0FS]

Battery Minerals Limited is a diversified mining development and minerals exploration company dedicated to exploring for and developing mineral deposits in Mozambique. The company's core commodity targets are graphite, zinc/lead and copper. BAT is maintaining a focus on its two graphite development assets Montepuez and Balama which are located in Mozambique.

On March 22 Battery Minerals announced: "Battery Minerals full year FY2018 statutory accounts."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd [ASX:MNS] (OTC:URNXF) (formerly Magnis Resources)

Magnis is an Australian based company that has rapidly moved into battery technology and is planning to become one of the world's largest manufacturers of lithium-ion battery cells. Magnis has a world-class graphite deposit in Tanzania known as the Nachu Graphite Project with high distribution towards natural flake graphite in the Super Jumbo, Jumbo and Large flake categories.

On March 8 Magnis Energy Technologies announced: "Half yearly report and accounts to 31 Dec 2018."

On March 18 Magnis Energy Technologies announced: "US$52 Million term sheet signed for New York Battery Plant." Highlights include:

Project financing of US$52 Million at 5.35%pa for the term of the loan.



13 year term with interest only repayments for first 3 years.



Magnis has an effective 47% ownership in Imperium3 New York.



Project financing expected to close with funds to be received within 50 days.



Funds will allow for the production of Lithium-ion battery cells from Huron Campus in New York.

Mason Graphite [TSXV:LLG] [GR:M01] ( OTCQX:MGPHF)

Mason Graphite is a Canadian graphite mining and processing company focused on the development of the Lac Guéret project located in northeastern Quebec, where the graphite grade is believed by management to be among the highest in the world.

No news for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

NextSource Materials Inc. [TSX:NEXT] [GR:1JW] (OTCQB:NSRCF)

NextSource Materials Inc. is a mine development company based in Toronto, Canada, that's developing its 100%-owned, Feasibility-Stage Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company also has the Green Giant Vanadium Project on the same property.

No significant news for the month.

Investors can view the latest company presentation here. You can watch the company's Senior Vice President Brent Nykoliation video interview here.

Northern Graphite [TSXV:NGC][GR:ONG] (OTCQX:NGPHF)

Northern’s principal asset is the Bissett Creek graphite project located 100km east of North Bay, Ontario, Canada and close to major roads and infrastructure. The company has completed an NI 43-101 Bankable final feasibility study and received its major environmental permit.

No news for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Talga Resources [ASX:TLG] [GR:TGX] (OTCPK:TLGRF)

Talga Resources Ltd is a technology minerals company enabling stronger, lighter and more functional materials for the multi-billion dollar global coatings, battery, construction and carbon composites markets using graphene and graphite. Talga has significant advantages owing to its 100% owned graphite deposits in Sweden, proprietary process test facility in Germany and in-house graphene product technology.

On February 28 Talga Resources announced:

Cobalt and graphite exploration update. Drilling to commence at the Vittangi graphite project to test extensions of the North Nunasvaara deposit into the Niska prospect for permitting and development planning.

On March 15 Talga Resources announced: "Interim report for the half-year ended 31 December 2018."

On March 21 Talga Resources announced: "Talga anode achieves outstanding freezing temperature performance." Highlights include:

Commercial development tests of Talga’s Li-ion battery anode product, Talnode™-C, include outstanding low temperature performance results.



Talnode-C retains 100% capacity and 100% cycle efficiency at 0°C, outperforming current commercial products in tests at a leading independent battery institute in Japan.



Potential to solve cold temperature performance and safety issues for Li-ion batteries.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

SRG Graphite [TSXV:SRG] [GR:18Y]

SRG is focused on developing the Lola graphite deposit, which is located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The Lola Graphite occurrence has a prospective surface outline of 3.22 km2 of continuous graphitic gneiss, one of the largest graphitic surface areas in the world. SRG owns 100% of the Lola Graphite Project.

On March 14 SRG Graphite announced: "SRG reports final drill results from 2018 campaign–mineralisation continues below the weathered surface." Highlights include:

Hole LL39-162665: 00m at 7.74% Cg including 10.50m at 13.46% Cg, from surface.



Hole LL36-369056: 44m at 5.56% Cg including 20.46m at 7.93 % Cg, from 2.6m.



Hole LL36-384159: 72m at 6.50% Cg including 19.00m at 9.25% Cg, from surface.



Hole LL39-085636: 45m at 4.94% Cg including 91.85m at 6.90% Cg, from 8.4.



Hole LL42-037030: 65m at 4.16% Cg including 116.81m at 6.18% Cg, from 4.8m.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Leading Edge Materials [TSXV:LEM] (OTCQB:LEMIF)

Leading Edge Materials Corp. is a Canadian company focused on becoming a sustainable supplier of a range of critical materials. Leading Edge Materials’ flagship asset is the Woxna Graphite production facility in central Sweden. The company also owns the Bergby lithium project, the Norra Karr REE project, and the Kontio cobalt project all located in Scandanavia.

On March 8 Leading Edge Materials announced:

Leading Edge Materials updates on Norra Kärr mining lease application. Leading Edge Materials Corp. announces that it has received information that the Länsstyrelsen (“County Administration Board”) of Jönköping in Sweden has submitted their opinion to the Bergsstaten (“Swedish Mining Inspectorate”) with regard to the updated Norra Kärr Mining Lease application. Based on the application documentation submitted by Leading Edge Materials, the Länsstyrelsen do not presently support regranting of the Norra Kärr Mining Lease. The Company shall review the documentation, and shall provide additional information as it becomes available.

Investors can view the latest company presentation here.

Triton Minerals [ASX:TON][GR:1TG]

Triton Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of areas that are highly prospective for gold, graphite and other minerals. The company was founded on March 28, 2006 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia. Triton has three large graphite projects in Mozambique, not far from Syrah Resources Balama project.

On March 14 Triton minerakls announced: "Project investment, financing and offtake MOU with Qingdao Jinhui graphite." Highlights include:

Triton executes Memorandum of Understanding with Qingdao Jinhui Graphite Co. Ltd, providing a framework to reach a binding agreement within six months.



Jinhui is one of China's largest graphite companies with extensive mining, process and sales experience.



MoU reinforces that Ancuabe is a high-quality, near-term project with a large flake, high purity product ideally suited to supply Chinese and global markets.

You can view the latest investor presentation here and an excellent video here.

Nouveau Monde Graphite [TSXV:NOU] (OTCQX:NMGRF)

Nouveau Monde Graphite own the Matawinie graphite project, located in the municipality of Saint-Michel-des-Saints, approximately 150 km north of Montreal, Canada.

No news for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Volt Resources [ASX:VRC] [GR:R8L]

Volt Resources Ltd is a graphite exploration company. The company is focused on the exploration and development of its existing wholly owned Bunyu Graphite Project in Tanzania and the identification of further assets globally which have the potential to add value to shareholders.

On March 12 Volt Resources announced: "31 December 2018 half year financial report."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Renascor Resources [ASX:RNU]

Renascor Resources Ltd. is an Australian exploration company, which focuses on the discovery and development of economically viable deposits containing uranium, gold, copper, and associated minerals. Its projects include graphite, copper, precious metals, and uranium.

On March 12 Renascor Resources announced: "Financial report-31 December 2018."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Kibaran Resources [ASX:KNL] (OTC:KBBRF)

Kibaran Resources Limited is an ASX-listed exploration company focused on unlocking the graphite potential of the mineral-rich landscapes of Tanzania, East Africa. The primary focus is on the 100%-owned Epanko Deposit – a key graphite target within the Epanko Graphite Project area, which has been identified to host large flake graphite with "expanded" properties. The Epanko Deposit has a JORC Indicated Mineral Resource Estimate of 12.8Mt at 10% TGC, for 1.28Mt of contained graphite.

On February 27 Kibaran Resources announced:

Kibaran successfully completes share placement to advance Epanko and EcoGraf positioned to Capitalise on rising graphite prices driven by growing demand for Lithium-ion batteries. Kibaran Resources Limited is pleased to announce it has received firm commitments from sophisticated, professional and institutional investors to raise $1.1 million through a placement of 11 million fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) at an issue price of 10cper Share (the Placement).

On March 6 Kibaran Resources announced:

Research & development approval Kibaran Resources Limited is pleased to announce that it has received Advance Finding Certificates from Aus Industry confirming the eligibility of its R&D programs in accordance with s28A and s28C of the Industry Research & Development Act 1986. The Certificates cover Kibaran’s Australian and overseas R&D programs that comprise a total anticipated expenditure of $8.4m and are valid for the 3 years ending 30June 2020.

On March 18 Kibaran Resources announced: "Financial report for the half year ended 31 December 2018."

On March 21 Kibaran Resources announced: "Exceptional results from European customer qualification programme new high purity graphite market opportunity for EcoGraf." Highlights include:

Recent testing of EcoGraf products by prospective European partners confirms opportunity to secure additional carbon product market demand.



Global high purity natural graphite market currently estimated at US$600 million per annum, underpinned by new investment in battery, electrical conductivity and thermal management applications.



Additional demand from high purity graphite product customers expected to accelerate development of the first EcoGraf manufacturing facility.



German test plant demonstrates EcoGraf process consistently produces high purity graphite products from a range of flake and spherical graphite feed stocks.



Engineering studies for construction of a 20,000 tonne EcoGraf manufacturing facility to be completed by April.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. [TSXV:ZEN] (OTCPK:ZENYF) (formerly Zenyatta Ventures)

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. is a mineral development company based in Thunder Bay, Ontario. ZEN Graphene is currently developing the Albany Graphite Deposit (“Albany”) – a rare, igneous related, hydrothermal graphite deposit with the potential to produce a natural, high-purity graphite, as well as developing graphene and graphene applications.

On March 20 ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. announced:

ZEN Graphene Solutions successfully tests industrially viable purification process for pre-cursor Albany graphene material.....This successful test is a significant step forward towards industrial graphene production. A final product purity of approximately 99.8% Cg appears to be the practical upper limit of this hydrometallurgical processing. This final product will be used as a precursor material for the Company’s developing graphene applications such as graphene enhanced concrete and other composites.

On March 22 ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. announced:

ZEN Graphene solutions concludes 2019 Albany winter drilling program on the Albany Graphite Project has concluded with two large diameter holes totalling 263 metres having been completed. These two holes yielded over 110 tonnes of Albany Graphite material, sufficient material to produce several tonnes of purified graphite to be used as pre-cursor graphene material for graphene applications testing. The recovered material will now be prepared for shipping so that it can be processed into high purity graphite for graphene production.

Sovereign Metals [ASX:SVM] [GR:SVM]

Sovereign Metals Ltd. is an exploration company, which engages in the explorations of graphite, copper and gold resources. It operates through the Queensland, Australia and Malawi geographical segments. Sovereign Metals has world's biggest graphite saprolith source of 65 million tonnes at 7.1% TGC at their Maligunde project in Malawi.

On February 27 Sovereign Metals Ltd. announced: "Share purchase plan completed."

On March 6 Sovereign Metals Ltd. announced: "Interim financial report for the half year ended 31 December 2018."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Lomiko Metals Inc. [TSXV:LMR] (OTCQB:LMRMF)

Lomiko Metals is focused on the exploration and development of minerals for the new green economy such as lithium and graphite and also has a 100% interest in Lomiko Technologies Inc., an investor in technology and manufacturer of electronic products.

On March 7 Lomiko Metals Inc. announced:

Lomiko completes 15 holes and adds six new drill hole locations to cover expanding flake graphite zone for the upgrade of the La Loutre resource before pre-economic assessment. Lomiko Metals Inc. and Quebec Precious Metals are very pleased to announce an expansion of the 15 drill hole program to 21 drill holes at the Refractory Zone of the La Loutre graphite property (the “Property”).

On March 19 Lomiko Metals Inc. announced:

Lomiko completes drilling to expand La Loutre high-grade refractory zone and reports wide intercepts of graphite in multiple drill holes.....“It is very encouraging to visually observe intercepts of graphitic material. We look forward to receiving assays in three weeks and then advancing the high-grade Refractory Zone to resource estimation stage.”

New Energy Metals Corp. [ASX:NXE] (formerly Mustang Resources)

New Energy Minerals are pioneering Vanadium and Graphite mining, exploration, and technology. With the unique Caula Project in Mozambique nearing production they are set to supply the high quality resources critical to the rapidly expanding new energy market.

No significant news for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Westwater Resources (WWR) (formerly Alabama Graphite)

Westwater Resources Inc., is an explorer and developer of mineral resources that are materials essential to clean energy production. Formerly known as Uranium Resources Inc., Westwater is developing an advanced battery graphite business in Alabama, holds dominant mineral rights positions in the Western United States and the Republic of Turkey for both lithium and uranium deposits, as well as licensed production facilities for uranium in Texas.

On March 4 Westwater Resources announced: "Westwater announces reclamation milestone at Vasquez."

On March 7 Westwater Resources announced:

Westwater announces royalty and promissory note sale for $2.75 million. Uranium Royalty Corp. to buy four royalties on uranium properties located in South Dakota, Wyoming and New Mexico and a promissory note due 2020 for $2.75 million.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Other graphite juniors

Berkwood Resources [TSXV:BKR] [GR:BR2N] (OTC:CZSVF), BlackEarth Minerals [ASX:BEM], Black Rock Mining [ASX:BKT], Ceylon Graphite [TSXV:CYL] [GR:CCY] (OTC:CYLYF), DNI Metals [CSE:DNI] (OTCPK:DMNKF), Eagle Graphite [TSXV:EGA] [GR:NJGP] (OTC:APMFF), Elcora Advanced Materials Corp. [TSXV:ERA](OTCPK:ECORF), Focus Graphite [TSXV:FMS][GR:FKC] (OTCQB:FCSMF), Graphite One Resources Inc. [TSXV:GPH] [GR:2JC] (OTCQB:GPHOF), Gratomic Inc. (TSXV:GRAT), Graphite Energy Corp. [CSE:GRE] [GR:GOA] (OTCPK:GRXXF), NovoCarbon Corp. (formerly Great Lakes Graphite) [TSXV:GLK] [GR:8GL] (OTC:GLKIF), Walkabout Resources Ltd [ASX:WKT].

Conclusion

March was a mixed month for the graphite miners. Syrah continues to struggle due to very low (past contract) graphite selling prices; however the graphite juniors are forging ahead. Many graphite juniors are shifting to further value added products such as Li-ion battery cells, spherical graphite, graphene-silicon anodes, and other graphene applications.

Highlights for the month were:

China graphite flake-194 EXW spot prices were very slightly lower in March.

Simon Moores - "You're going to have supply problems in the next 2 years for these battery megafactories... The demand is not just there, it is intensifying... there isn't enough (raw material)."

Chris Berry - "The ‘pinch’ in graphite is yet to be felt, but I anticipate upward pricing pressure by 2020."

Syrah Resources continues to ramp up production despite poor pricing. Syrah remains optimistic that improved prices are achievable on the basis of the forward contract and product mix.

Bass Metals progresses expansion at Graphmada Large Flake Graphite Mine.

Magnis Energy Technologies - $52 million term sheet signed for New York battery plant.

Talga Resources anode achieves outstanding freezing temperature performance.

Triton Minerals - project investment, financing and offtake MOU with Qingdao Jinhui graphite. Jinhui is one of China's largest graphite companies with extensive mining, process and sales experience.

Kibaran Resources - exceptional results from European customer qualification programme.

ZEN Graphene Solutions successfully tests industrially viable purification process for pre-cursor Albany graphene material.

