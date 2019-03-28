HSBC: Uncertainties At Home

Background

HSBC's two biggest markets are Hong Kong and the U.K., so I would define these two countries as their home, although technically Hong Kong is not a country, but a Special Administrative Region.

Hong Kong delivered 31% of their revenue (up from 28% in 2017), and the UK delivered 15% of total revenue (up from 14% in 2017).

But what really matters is Profit Before Taxes. And here Asia, being Hong Kong including China and S.E. Asia, is miles ahead of Europe. Asia contributed profit before taxes of $17,77 billion (against $16,07 billion in 2017), while Europe contributed with a loss of $40 million (against a whopping loss of $1.32 billion in 2017). I am not sure how much the European countries, other than the UK generate of this. However, it does make you wonder why HSBC spend considerable efforts and resources in Europe.

The business prospects in both of these two "countries" are shrouded in clouds from significant uncertainties about its economic near term future. It is on the basis of this uncertainty that we shall attempt to assess the bank's future prospect.

I prefer to start this article by focusing on what I see as the positive things happening at HSBC.

Commentaries to the banks 2018 Full Year Results

Management of the bank stated during the conference call with analysts after the presentation of 4th Quarter 2018 that it was extremely difficult to give any guidance for 2019 as the outcome of Brexit negotiations, and the U.S.-China trade discussions is still unclear. Without trying to speculate what the outcome might be, we should have a clearer picture before the bank reports their 1st Quarter 2019 results, although the impact on their results may take somewhat longer time to play out.

HSBC has set the following priorities to get the organization growing again and create value for shareholders. Author's comments are added in italics.

1) Delivering growth from areas of strength, particularly from their Asia franchise. This does not surprise me, based on the poor return Europe is delivering.

2) Redeploying capital to higher return businesses - which is basically a repeat of No.1.

3) A turnaround of their U.S. business. That is a good idea, but in my opinion, I think they are late to the party and would be coming up against serious competition from the likes of JPMorgan Chase and Citi Group. They should be able to lever on their strong foothold in Asia and possible gain more corporate clients in the U.S.

4) Improving their digital services and future capabilities. Yes, all banks do, and it should improve profitability further. That is also one of the reasons I like this sector, and it remains a large part of my portfolio.

5) Improving the bank's 235,000 employees' satisfaction. Sounds good, but it will likely be hard to please "all the people, all the time". One reason, but surely not the only one, could stem from a statement the CEO of one of the largest Nordic banks made a year ago. He came out and made it quite clear that he seriously did expect their bank would cut the number of employees in half.

6) Deliver a return on tangible equity above 11% and a stable dividend. I hope they can. The dividend is, in my opinion, safe. However, I do not see much growth in the near future.

ROTE: Return on tangible equity, our headline target was 8.6%, up significantly on a 6.8% delivered in 2017. This is a good first step towards achieving our return on tangible equity target of over 11% by 2020

EPS: Earnings per share were up more than 30% to $0.63. Adjusted loan growth was 8%, while RWA growth was 2%.

Tier 1 ratio: This stood at 14% at year-end.

Dividend: HSBC declared a final dividend of $0.21, which was the same as last year.

NIM: Net interest income in their last quarter was up by 8% for the full year. The bank does expect modest net interest income growth in 2019.

JAWS: It seems to be very difficult for the bank to move the needle. They reported a negative adjusted JAWS of 1.2% for the year. The main reason being that revenue fell sharply lower in 3rd Quarter 2018. As JAWS is a ratio, based on revenue against operating expenses, once the revenue fall considerably, it is hard to deliver a positive JAW based on much lower operating expenses. However, I do think the bank is not aggressive enough in cutting costs.

Source: HSBC 2018 Annual Report

Growth in Insurance

I have earlier pointed out that Insurance is an area of potential growth for HSBC.

The vast majority of that negative adjustment in the fourth quarter, the $205 million, was driven by weakness in the equity markets, predominantly in Hong Kong.

Source: HSBC 2018 Annual Report

The same issue was also highlighted by Warren Buffet in his Annual letter to the shareholders. These quarterly swing in values of equities held makes big movement in profit and loss, as they have to be "marked to market". It makes no difference to cash flow.

The Hong Kong stock market, as represented by the Hang Seng Index did go down by 18% over the second half of 2018. It has sharply recovered from the beginning of this year.

Source: Bloomberg

As can be seen from the graph above, the Hang Seng Index has gone up 12.25% so far this year, and baring any major correction, the mark to market effect should reverse in the 1st Quarter of this year.

Commitment to providing sustainable finance

In November of 2017, HSBC put forth 5 key points with regard to their commitment to providing sustainable finance, and make contributions towards facilitating the transition to a low-carbon world.

We are at the heart of financing the low carbon transition - one of the biggest drivers of global investment this century.

C.E.O. John Flint

Source: HSBC 2018 Annual Report

Now let us take a look at the less positive news. It is not that bad, because they are only potential events that has not yet occurred. However, as an investor it is important to try to ascertain what is going to happen, then to react on events that has already happened.

Brexit and HSBC

The negotiations in the Parliament about Britain's exit are very much ongoing. The Speaker of the House of Common, John Bercow is daily shouting out, calling for order, and to an outsider like me, the whole process seems rather disorderly.

Source: Royal Central UK

The outcome of Britain's departure from the European Union, if it ever happens, is totally up in the air. The latest from Brussels is that there is very little patience from EU side to have the UK trying to kick the can down the road for a prolonged time.

HSBC's management did say in their last Annual Report that customers are more cautious, which cascades into a lower interest in investing in new projects. In terms of actual customer defaults, they claim that there is very limited signs of deterioration at the moment, with only some signs of softness in certain corporate sectors.

Last year, with the adoption of IFRS 9, HSBC made additional allowances for Expected Credit Loss with an impairment of $245 million. This was based on a possible ECL based on an orderly Brexit, which looked possible a year ago. Management stated in their latest Annual Report that they remain concerned that the consensus distribution did not adequately reflect downside risks. As a result of this, HSBC made an additional impairment allowances of $410 mill as an added buffer.

Impact from U.S./China Trade tension

Unless you have lived under a rock for the last two years, or simply have tuned completely out from the media, the tension between the U.S. and China has been right at the center for Hong Kong, HSBC's main market. To illustrate this, I can report that, being a long time resident of Hong Kong, I subscribe to the Internet version of news from South China Morning Post. Over the last year, it seems that every article, in one way or another, is about this dispute - today is no different. Here is what's on their mind today, too:

Source: SCMP 27 Mar. 2019

It seems like there really is nothing else happening in Hong Kong. And, as the U.S. correctly have stated, the tariffs imposed are starting to have a real impact on China. The brunt of this will be felt in and around the Pearl River Delta, where many Hong Kong businessmen have their operations.

A resolution is supposed to be reached by anytime now, although I think it is more likely to be bits and pieces agreed here and there. Halting most "tit for tat" tariffs. Some concessions on more access to China's vast markets to American companies, such as the financial industry. All very good on paper, but the Americans has gone down that rabbit hole before, hence there is much more focus this time on how compliance can be monitored and enforced.

HSBC has made it quite clear that one key area of focus is to expand their business within the Pearl River Delta.

In November of last year, the 55km long Hong Kong to Zhuhai and Macao Bridge opened up for traffic. It is the world's longest sea-spanning structure. It is expected to carry 29,100 vehicles and 126,000 passengers daily by 2030. Total cost of the bridge was US$17.4 billion, which turned out to be 30% higher than the original budget.

Why is this bridge important? Integration and improved logistic is hoped to create a closer tie between Guangdong province of China, Macao (former Portuguese colony) and Hong Kong. I think it is a very wise move of HSBC to focus primarily, but not solely, on this area where they can use their strong foothold in Hong Kong, as a springboard to catapult their business in the Guangdong Province. They could off course try to go head to head with the 5 largest Chinese banks, and try to conquer the entire Middle Kingdom, but a success in such an endeavor would be less probable. HSBC knows this.

According to National Bureau of Statistics, China, the economy of Guangdong is large enough to be compared to that of many countries. Guangdong has been the largest province by GDP in China since 1989, and it is responsible for as much as 10.87% of China's total $12.25 trillion GDP

GDP Population Per Capita

Guangdong $1,331.2 bill. 108.5 mill. $12,324

Hong Kong $ 341.4 bill. 7.4 mill. $46,135

Macao $ 50.4 bill. 0.6 mill. $84,000

Total $1,723.0 bill.

The sixty-four thousand dollar question is whether the Southern part of China, which has been the "factory floor" of the world for a long time, can regain that status. Costs has certainly escalated greatly over the years, and made "Made In China" less competitive. It is unusual to see a country grow with such a high rate, as we have seen in China. When you compound this, it is easy to understand that the flip side of the coin is higher costs of doing business and a less competitive environment.

I do believe that thanks to the mercurial prowess of the Chinese, they will find new ways, such as AI and robotics, to regain some of their competitive advantages.

We have learned that some large manufacturers have moved production of lower costs products, such as shoes, garments and other consumer goods, to countries, such as Vietnam, Indonesia, Bangladesh and Myanmar. But one thing I know, as a result of living and working in Asia, is that it is certainly not easy to do business in many of those countries I just mentioned. I believe China can compete - not just on price - but on efficiency.

JD.Com Inc. (JD), which is China's logistics and e-commerce giant, just announced that instead of using the usual 500 people to run a 400,000 square feet warehouse, they now employ just 4 people. Their job is to make sure the robots are working. The warehouse is apparently made up of over one thousand robots that pick, scan, sort, transfer and pack packages and send them out. According to JD the center can handle over 200,000 orders a day. They go on to say that "unmanned warehouses can significantly reduce the labor intensity of workers and it functions ten times as efficient as traditional warehouses". All this should be good news for JD shareholders, but not so good for the Chinese government which needs to create 11 million jobs this year alone.

Nevertheless, I would not count out the Chinese in restructuring to become more competitive.

HSBC is wise to focus on this area.

Conclusion

I would like to disclose that not only am I long HSBC but as can be seen in my article "Did you Find Alpha in 2018?", it is, in fact, my largest equity holding in the portfolio.

HSBC does certainly face some uncertainties within their main markets, namely Hong Kong and the UK. I do not see this glass as half empty, but rather as only half full. As long as HSBC focus on keeping (fewer, but not as few as JD's) employees and customers happy, shareholders will also have good reason to join in their happiness.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HSBC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.