Flogging A Dead Workhorse - Things Just Keep Getting Worse

Two months ago, I discussed the onerous conditions of ailing electric vehicle developer and producer Workhorse Group's latest $35 million financing agreement with Marathon Asset Management, effectively another last ditch effort to avoid bankruptcy.

In the meantime, the company has reported its Q4 and full year 2018 results and filed its respective 10-K with the SEC and things are looking beyond ugly.

Photo: UPS Electric Delivery Van - Source: The Business Journals

In Q4/2018, Workhorse burned another $4.4 million in cash from operations on immaterial revenues, bringing full year 2018 cash used in operating activities to $21.8 million on net sales of just $0.8 million (no typo!).

Remember, the company is not a development stage biotech outfit. According to management's statements on the recent conference call, Workhorse has received orders for almost 1,100 vans from package delivery giants UPS (UPS) and DHL (OTCPK:DPSGY) but ongoing capital constraints have so far precluded the company from delivering on its backlog.

Allegedly, this is going to change this year as the company is planning to utilize a new, $25 million revolving credit facility provided as part of the above referred financing agreement with Marathon Asset Management.

Unfortunately, the facility is not only governed by harsh covenants, requiring the company, among other things, to maintain minimum liquidity of $4 million at any time after the end of Q1/2019, it also restricts the company's ability to draw under the facility solely to the fulfillment of written purchase orders.

In layman's terms: Workhorse will not be able to use the revolving credit facility to cover ongoing operating losses and it will be entirely precluded from drawing under the credit line without satisfying the minimum liquidity requirement of $4 million at all times.

As the minimum liquidity covenant only kicks in after the end of Q1, one could have assumed the company to draw under the credit facility during the current quarter but remember, this would have required concrete customer purchase orders, something the company would be unlikely to secure within short notice. Accordingly, the company's 10-K filed with the SEC on March 18 does not state a draw under the revolving credit facility in the "Subsequent Events" section.

With just $1.5 million in cash at the end of Q4 and anticipated quarterly cash burn from operations of $5 million, Workhorse will be nowhere close to comply with the $4 million minimum liquidity requirement kicking in on April 1, not even when taking into account the sale of 1.5 million new shares to certain accredited investors including two directors of the company for aggregate proceeds of $1.365 million on February 11.

In fact, the 10-K states (emphasis added by author):

Our existing capital resources will be insufficient to fund our operations through the first half of 2019. Although we have entered into a Credit Agreement with Marathon Asset Management, LP (“Marathon”), which provides us with a $25 million credit line to be used for vehicle production and are subject to the receipt of confirmed purchase orders, we expect that we will need funding to be used in our research and development activities and operational expenses. (...) We believe our existing capital resources, including our new Marathon Credit Facility, will be sufficient to support our current and projected funding requirements into the second quarter of 2019. Additional funding will be required.

Accordingly, investors will have to prepare for another dilutive equity raise within the next couple of weeks or even days, potentially including warrant sweeteners or the company outright turning to toxic convertible debt.

In an attempt to focus on its on-road vehicle business and raise additional funds, Workhorse is currently looking to sell its SureFly Inc. subsidiary which develops the SureFly™ Multicopter, a two-person, 400-pound payload aircraft with a hybrid internal combustion/electric power generation system.

Photo: SureFly™ Multicopter Prototype - Source: Helis.com

According to management, the company remains in "active discussions with several interested parties" but, frankly speaking, I am not sure if the concept will fetch material sales proceeds. Anyway, a near-term sale does not seem to be imminent.

Adding insult to injury, the company disclosed a major increase in warranty expense at the end of Q4 due to underperformance of certain legacy battery packs:

Warranty expense for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 were $8.0 million and $0.1 million, respectively. The increase during the current year relates to issues with certain battery packs in our 2016 and 2017 E-GEN and E-100 vehicles. During the fourth quarter of 2018, the battery pack monitoring software indicated that some of the battery packs were not performing at expected levels. Some vehicles have undergone replacement of battery pack components. The Company is continuing to investigate the issue and explore potential quality issues with certain vendors. As a result of the above information, the Company increased its warranty reserve by $6.9 million in the fourth quarter.

Bottom Line:

Workhorse delivered another abysmal quarter with basically no revenues and major cash burn. In addition, the company disclosed a material warranty issue and warned about the need to secure more funding during Q2/2019.

The excitement about the new lifeline provided by Marathon Asset Management three months ago has been short-lived with the share price now almost back to levels before the announcement at the end of December.

Investors need to prepare for just another ugly financing deal within short notice. Even at the seemingly depressed share price level, highly speculative investors might consider a short sale as I fully expect the terms of any potential new financing transaction to be very detrimental to common equityholders.

