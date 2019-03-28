Options Bets Paint Dire Outlook For Celgene/Bristol Deal

The bearish options bets against the completion of the Celgene (CELG) and Bristol-Myers (BMY) deal continue to build. Just over the past few days, there has been an increasing number of bearish bets placed suggesting that the deal may not be completed.

On March 13, I noted Options Betting Suggests Bristol's Proposed Takeover Of Celgene Will Fail. Besides the bearish options bets is the steep discount Celgene trades at versus Bristol’s proposed takeover price.

Celgene Betting Is Bearish

Over the past five days, the $93 calls for expiration on April 18 have seen a spike in open interest to around 15,000. At first blush, one might think that it is a bullish bet. However, data from Trade-Alert indicates that those calls were sold, trading on the bid. It would mean that the trader is betting that the stock doesn't rise above $93 by the expiration date. As a result, the trader takes in a premium of around $1.20 per contract. Should the deal fail, the trader would keep the approximately $1.8 million premium.

Bristol-Myers More Put Selling

Bristol-Myers has seen a number of bets which continue to suggest that the stock stays range-bound following the result of the shareholder vote. Over the past five trading sessions, the $45 Puts options for expiration on April 18 have seen their open interest rise by nearly 20,000 contracts to over 82,000 total open contracts. That is up by almost 30,000 contracts at that level since the last time we wrote. According to data from Trade-Alert, those puts continue to be sold, suggesting that traders are betting the stock remains over $45 following the vote.

The Spread

The deal value was at $74 billion, with the shareholders of Celgene receiving $50 in cash and 1 Bristol-Myers Share. Based on Bristol-Myers' closing price of $52.43 on January 2, it valued Celgene at $102.43. Now, Bristol trades for approximately $48.98 on March 27, and with the $50 premium, Celgene should be trading for around $99 per share. But instead, the stock trades at $89.90, a near 9% discount.

To calculate the spread over time, we can use the formula: Spread = CELG - (BMY +50). It shows that the spread has stayed pretty consistently around $9 to $10 below the proposed takeover price by Bristol-Myers. A sign that many arbitrageurs are not willing to play this deal.

(CELG - (BMY+50) Spread)

Other Wide Spreads

The last time we saw a big merger fail was NXP (NXPI) and Qualcomm (QCOM). The market at that time was also telling a story of a deal that was likely to go south. Qualcomm had a proposed offer to buy NXPI for $127.50 and was waiting on regulatory approval from China. The spread was much wider at points in this deal than the current Celgene deal, but, the market was telling a story of a deal that was likely not to be complete based on the steep discount NXP traded at versus the deal price.

(NXPI -$127.50)

Shareholder Vote

The shareholder vote is quickly approaching, and it would seem likely that both stocks will continue to see a lot of changes in how investors are positioning themselves ahead of the vote on April 12. The decision in some ways may even come before the vote based on the recommendations from proxy advisory firms ISS and Glass Lewis & Co. recommendations. A positive recommendation from the proxy firms could see the spread between Celgene and Bristol narrow significantly, while a negative view could cause the spread to widen materially.

One other factor is that the Federal Trade Commission is now looking into the proposed agreement over the two companies' psoriasis drugs, which could present another issue for the deal down the road.

Whatever the outcome of the vote, the market is sending a very clear warning sign of just how much risk this deal continues to carry.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NXPI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.