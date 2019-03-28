How To Play The Centene-WellCare Deal

The market doesn't like the deal for Centene, and it's selling off.

Centene Corporation (CNC) is taking over WellCare (WCG) by paying $120 in cash per share and 3.38 CNC shares for each WCG share. I go by the pre-market numbers that put Centene solidly in the red to $49.99 and get WCG to $256. That means WCG shareholders are receiving $120 + $169 = $289 per share.

That puts the spread at 12.89% for a deal that will take at a minimum eight months to close, but more likely around one year and potentially up to 15 months. Guidance is for H1 2020.

WellCare is a large prey for Centene over half its market cap in size:

Data by YCharts

Both companies trade at similar EBITDA ratios: Data by YCharts

I've been listening in to the call - presenting the deal - and I did get the impression the Centene CEO really wants to do this deal, although the market responded quite unfavorably. Analysts sounded quite positive. Financing is in place through Barclays.

The presentation didn't include that much information probably because it was thrown together rather quickly. I think the company didn't want any leaks to help keep the premium in check. You can listen to the replay here.

Here are some of the key slides from the presentation:

$5 billion in EBITDA seemed a big stretch given the trailing twelve-month numbers, but it turns out analysts' estimates for EBITDA already put the combined entities in that ballpark:

Data by YCharts

$500 million in cost synergies would be quite amazing for companies this size.

It's worth noting that the companies finalized the deal, but didn't yet finalize the conditions under which WCG's management would tag along.

There are several hurdles remaining as the transaction needs shareholder approval on both sides. Centene's share price responded negatively, meaning its shareholders may not like the deal very much. Luckily on the Centene side, the company only needs permission to issue new shares to complete the deal and that has a lower voting threshold. But this is not a given under these circumstances. On the bright side, 39% of Centene's shares are owned by parties that aren't prone to revolting, and most of them are large owners on the WCG side as well.

The transaction will also need anti-trust clearance. This could be a problem, although it helps as these are relatively small companies. On a regional basis, there could still be problems or the companies could be asked to do disadvantageous divestitures.

Conclusion

My initial thoughts are that this could be very interesting if the spread widens to the ~20% annualized range. I'm not exactly sure why the market hates this deal on the Centene side so much (I'm not very familiar with these companies yet), but as it stands, I'm not thrilled to get involved here.

The key things I don't like are:

1) The long time for the deal to close.

2) Market reaction on the Centene side.

3) WellCare is a substantial prey, over 50% of Centene's market cap.

4) Antitrust concerns.

On the bright side, the risk on the WellCare side appears limited, with the stock only having jumped 15% from its unaffected price. That suggests you only lose 13% if the deal doesn't close. From a purely risk-reward perspective, that looks pretty good. However, I just value my cash too much. If I stash it here and then turn out to be 13% down eight months in, that's pretty bad. I'm staying out based on pre-market numbers, and as I learn more and the spread moves around, I'll reconsider.

Check out the Special Situation Investing report if you are interested in uncorrelated returns. We look at special situations like spin-offs, share repurchases, rights offerings and M&A events like WellCare. Ideas like this are especially interesting in the current late stages of the economic cycle.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CNC, WCG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.