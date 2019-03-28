AEterna Zentaris Stockholders Enjoy Recent Company Developments

The share price has more than doubled over the past year. However, the charts are not showing signs of a sell-off. I assess the charts and look for a possible addition to my developing long-term position.

The company’s previous partner, Strongbridge, sold their U.S. and Canadian Macrilen commercial rights to Novo Nordisk for a hefty price. Investors are anticipating Macrilen’s European deal should have comparable value.

The company received EMA approval their AGHD testing drug Macrilen. Now it is up to management to find a capable partner to get Macrilen on the European market.

AEterna Zentaris (AEZS) has achieved European approval for their adult growth hormone deficiency "GHD" drug Macrilen (macimorelin). Investors expected a subsequent partner announcement to market Macrilen throughout Europe. However, a recent press release announced that the board of directors had made a "special committee" of independent members to review strategic options for the company. This story gets even more interesting due to the company bringing in Torreya, a global investment bank known for facilitating large M&A deals in the biotech sector.

On March 26th, the company reported their Q4/2018 earnings report with some interesting numbers and developments. Although the company did not elaborate on the strategic alternatives news, they did beat 2018 revenue expectations with $26.9M and reported $200k in Macrilen royalties in Q4. Furthermore, the company publicized they had recently initiated the EMA and FDA study for the pediatric indication for Macrilen.

These developments have generated enough momentum to keep the stock near 52-week highs for a few months and looks as if it is ready to make another leg up on good news. I intend to review these latest developments and provide some potential downside circumstances for investors to consider. In addition, I take a look at the charts to see if the share price wants to take the lead on moving forward.

Recap of the Run-up

On December 20, 2017, the FDA approved Macrilen for the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency "AGHD". Not long after approval, AEterna Zentaris entered into the Strongbridge License Agreement, where AEterna Zentaris received an upfront cash payment of $24M from Strongbridge, and was entitled to a 15% royalty on net sales up to $75M, and an 18% royalty on net sales above $75M for the duration of patent protection. Furthermore, the company was to receive milestone payments for annual net sales. These include:

In addition to royalty and milestone payment, the company will collect a one-time $5M payment if AEterna Zentaris can obtain an FDA approval for a pediatric indication for Macrilen. Furthermore, Strongbridge agreed to cover 70% of the expenses needed for a worldwide pediatric development program for Macrilen.

This arrangement was transferred when Strongbridge revealed that Novo Nordisk had acquired their rights to Macrilen in the U.S. and Canada. The primary terms of their agreement included:

Strongbridge received an upfront payment of $145M and a "tiered" royalty from Novo Nordisk.

Novo Nordisk arranged to purchase roughly 5.2M ordinary shares of SBBP at $7.00 per share, bringing about $36.7M in gross proceeds.

Novo Nordisk agreed to fund Strongbridge's rare endocrine team to market Macrilen in the U.S. for the next three years.

The fact that Novo Nordisk was prepared to pay a premium for the U.S. and Canadian commercial rights for Macrilen makes me very confident the potential European partner ought to be paying a comparable premium.

Why should they? Looking at Figure 1, we can see that the European market for GHD is about the same size as the U.S. market.

Figure 1: GHD Markets (Source)

This should provide AEZS with a strong bargaining chip when negotiating the terms of the deal.

150% and Staying

AEZS has continued its accent resulting from the October news regarding Macrilen's U.S. commercial rights transferring from Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP) to Novo Nordisk (NVO). That deal now makes Novo Nordisk Macrilen's U.S. and Canadian partner and should be on the top of the list for European partner. Considering the recent news about a possible sale of the company, I have to expect Novo Nordisk is on the top of that list as well. These catalysts and updates have had a profound impact on the share price that has endured the typical biotech sell-off after a double-digit percentage gain in the share price.

I was anticipating a strong sell-off after the European approval announcement, but the share price has mostly remained above $4.00 and has the major moving averages starting to rise in suit. This is great news for long-term AEZS shareholders because it indicates the ~150% move over the past year is not transient and the stock is now developing a new trading range as investors wait for an update in the strategic alternatives.

Pediatric Macrilen Trials

The company may have another bargaining chip with the initiation of their EMA and FDA pediatric indication for Macrilen. According to the company's ER press release, the pediatric study for Macrilen in the EMA and the FDA started in Q4 of 2018. However, the question is whether or not the study was underway before or after the Strongbridge-NVO deal. I suspect this was started after the deal due to CEO Micheal Ward failing to mention they had was initiated these developments during the Q3 ER conference call in November, which was after the announcement of the Strongbridge-NVO deal.

The start of a regulatory process for the pediatric indication is a noteworthy update because the company will receive a $5M payment for an FDA approval and Strongbridge or Novo Nordisk will pay up 70% of the cost for the global pediatric development.

Another Potential Catalyst

In addition to the strategic alternatives, investors do have other potential events for Macrilen and AEZS. One of which applying for regulatory approval in other regions. One of these regions is Japan, which the company previously has filed patents for Macrilen. Returning to Figure 1, we can see that Japan currently has a considerable GHD population. Perhaps a European partnership morphs into a global partnership?

Can Novo Nordisk Pull-Off an Acquisition?

The idea of Novo Nordisk potentially acquiring AEZS has been proposed by some investors. Buyout rumors are a dime-a-dozen in the biotech arena and many do not come to fruition. However, this particular theory does appear to hold water for a few reasons. Most important is the market caps for the NASDAQ and TSX are about $68M and $94M. Considering the Novo Nordisk just paid Strongbridge $145 for just the U.S. and Canadian rights to Macrilen, I imagine Novo Nordisk has by this time measured the option of buying the whole lot. Novo Nordisk has about $2.4B in cash, so the company should have the funds necessary to close a sensibly priced transaction.

Clearly, this scenario is pure guesswork but I wouldn't be stunned if Novo Nordisk chooses it wants all the rights to Marcilen and retain the revenues.

High Expectations

Even though AEterna Zentaris has made considerable progress in the past year, the stock still has some downside risk to consider. Most notably, the company has set the bar high when they mentioned strategic alternatives and a potential sale of the company. Finding a European partner was already a known goal, but the stars appear to be in alignment for Novo Nordisk to buy the whole lot and own the rights to Macrilen. What would happen if the company decides on a different company for Macrilen's European partner? Would the potential sale of the company be off the table? Yes, a beneficial partnership deal with a different company should be a positive development for the company, however, investors should accept the possibility of a share price fall-out if Novo Nordisk is not the partner and it doesn't acquire AEterna Zentaris.

Even if NVO was the European partner, the market might not approve of the particulars of the deal. I see the European market being equivalent to the U.S. market, so I would be disappointed to see the European deal end up being sub-par with the Strongbridge-NVO deal. Macrilen is the company's only source of revenue at the moment, so an unsatisfactory deal limits how much the company's revenue can grow and could put a cap on the stock.

Another downside risk could arise from a prolonged wait for a deal. The stock is climbing on strong momentum from the Novo Nordisk deal, European approval, and announcement of strategic alternatives. On the other hand, as investors wait for a partnership, that upward momentum begins to slow and could turn the other way. If the company cannot secure a European partner or sell the company, I imagine some investors will begin to secure some profits and reduce the size of their positions.

Adjusting My Price Target?

In my previous AEZ article, I gave a near-term price target of $4.65 with a 5 -year of $30 per share. This was based on current cash and that AEZS will secure an EU partnership deal similar to their original Strongbridge U.S. and Canada deal. If AEZS can secure an upfront payment that is closer to the NVO deal, I will have to adjust my immediate-term dramatically. Let's assume the partnership brings in a $100M upfront payment. That alone could drive the share price up to about $7.00 per share. I believe this is a principal cause for the absence of a large sell-off after European approval.

Is AEZS Still Worth A Buy?

Despite the fact the stock has doubled over the past year, I still see the stock being a buy for both short-term and long-term. The company has no debt, and is only burning about $3M a quarter in 2018. Into the bargain, the company may well be cash-flow positive at some point over the course of the next two years. The company reported their 2018 operating expenses were about $15M. Looking at figure 2 below, we can see the company should be able to cover that expense at some point in the next year or two.

Figure 2: AEZ Annual Revenue Estimates (Source Seeking Alpha)

Figure 3: AEZS Valuation (Source Seeking Alpha)

The fact the company could bring in ~$26M this year, yet, the market cap is only ~$68M still makes this a bargain buy. That would be a forward price to sales of 2.61, which is significantly under the biotech sector's 5x price-to-sales. Normally biotech companies with these characteristics are trading at high multiples and are experiencing high volatility. AEZS has yet to acquire these traits despite the improving fundamentals and evolving buyout hype.

Charts

When developing a position in a nano-cap stock, investors need to be thoughtful when carrying out their trades. Even though you might be confident in the fundamentals, you could be jumping in at the wrong time and price. Let's take a look at the charts to identify some key areas for investors.

Looking at the daily chart (Figure 4) from my first article, we can see the stock made significant moves after the Novo Nordisk news.

Figure 4: AEZS Daily December (Source: Trendspider)

Since then the share price has swelled another 30% and looks to be finding a holding pattern above $4.00 as the RSI cools off. However, the share price has been testing the upper trend lines on the daily chart (Figure 4). If the stock breaks through these trend lines with volume, we could see another level-up for the share price.

Figure 4: AEZS Daily (Source Trendspider)

Looking at Figure 5, we can see how the share price has recently found an affinity for the $4.00 area and has been trading in a very tight range for about a month. I find this to be very strange for a nano-cap biotech stock, which are known for volatility and being manipulated. This tight range has signs of accumulation and a possible technical continuation.

Figure 5: AEZS Hourly (Source Trendspider)

Investors looking to initiate or add to a position might want to wait for the share price to pull back to a major moving average or for the moving averages to move towards the share price.

Personally, I will use the 200-Day moving average on the daily chart to determine my next buy. If the stock can "bounce-off" the 200-Day on a down market, I will hit happily click the buy button.

Conclusion

The recent events and company communications point towards a transformative event. European approval has opened a market that is similar in size to the U.S. market. Novo Nordisk's deal with Strongbridge has reset the market value for Macrilen and investors are hoping they find the same value in a European partnership. Although there is potential for an acquisition, investors should rely on a strong U.S. commercial partner, potential European partner, and the company having a strong balance sheet entering 2019.

For the time being, I am going to hold off another buy and wait till the company secures a European partner or the stock pulls back on the daily chart. Overall, I will stick to my strategy to develop a large position based on fundamental catalysts and earnings reports. If Macrilen or potential partnership cannot bring the company close to profitability by the end of 2019, I will contemplate liquidating my position.

