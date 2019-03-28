Natural Gas Storage Forecast: Annual Storage Deficit Could Disappear By June

Trading View

As many of you know, we have been bearish on the front-month contracts (April and May) since March 6 (see this article). However, we have slightly reduced our short exposure earlier today. We remain net-short but decided to take some profit ahead of the EIA weekly storage report. The fundamental trend (in terms of total-degree days, supply-demand balance, and storage flows) remains bearish - at least in the short term. At the same time, the long-term fundamentals are mostly balanced as our EOS storage index remains below market expectations as well as below 5-year average, but above last year's level (see the table below).

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

The Weather

Last week, the number of heating degree-days (HDDs) edged up by 5.0% w-o-w, as weather conditions cooled down slightly across the country. However, heating demand was still down 3.0% y-o-y. We estimate that total energy demand (as measured in total degree-days - TDDs) was approximately 6.0% below last year's level.

This week, the weather conditions have finally warmed up substantially across Lower-48 states. A drop in heating demand was especially pronounced in the Southeast and Southwest parts of the country. We estimate that the number of nation-wide HDDs will plunge by 22.0% w-o-w in the week ending March 29. We estimate that total average daily demand for natural gas for the week ending March 29 should be somewhere between 90 and 95 bcf/d, which is 8.0% above 5-year average for this time of the year. However, total energy demand (measured in TDDs) should be some 10.0% below last year's level.

Next week, the weather conditions are expected to get even warmer. The number of HDDs is currently projected to drop by 5.0% w-o-w for the week ending April 5. At the same time, the number of cooling degree days (CDDs) is projected to jump by as much as 43% w-o-w. Indeed, cooling demand may even rise slightly above the norm. In annual terms, however, total energy demand is still expected to remain subdued (around 18% below last year's level), while the deviation from the norm would moderate to -3.0% (see the chart below).

Total Energy Demand

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Total Demand

On average, the latest numerical weather prediction models are showing below normal amount of TDDs over the next 15 days (March 27 - April 11). Total demand is expected to average 87.4 bcf/d over the next 15 days (some 9.0% above 5-year average), supported (in part) by strong exports - specifically, into Mexico - but also by robust LNG sales.

Natural gas consumption is also supported by a number of non-degree-day factors such as coal-to-gas-switching. We estimate that at the current spread between natural gas and coal, coal-to-gas-switching must be averaging approximately 6.8 bcf/d (0.6 bcf/d above the norm). At the same time, other non-degree-day factors, such as rising nuclear outages and relatively weak hydro inflows are spurring extra consumption in the Electric Power sector by no less than 300 MMcf /d compared to the previous year. We should also note that we have been observing less favorable wind patterns in key states such as Texas and, therefore, wind generation over the past 40 days has been weaker (compared to 2018), meaning that natural gas-fired plants had to pick up the slack. Indeed, because the share of renewables (particularly, wind and solar) in the overall energy mix is growing, the traditional competition between natural gas and coal is losing its former significance. Observing wind speeds and calculating solar output may become just as important as studying the amount of cooling-degree days.

While total demand remains strong, the total supply is mostly flat. Indeed, there has been essentially no growth in dry natural gas production for more than three months now. U.S. Lower-48 dry gas production reached an all-time high on Nov. 30 - 89.1 bcf/d (+1,100 MMcf/d from the previous all-time high reached on Oct. 31). As of today, production is at 88.4 bcf/d, down 0.8% from a recent all-time high. Daily rate has not set a new all-time high for 117 consecutive days now. Dry gas production has averaged 87.2 bcf/d over the past 117 days. Total monthly natural gas balance (SD balance), which is calculated as the difference between total supply and total demand, is currently projected to be as much as 11.8 bcf/d looser in April 2019 (vs. April 2018). We think that looser SD Balance in April should exert downward pressure on prices - specifically, on May and June contracts.

Storage

This week, U.S. Energy Information Administration should report a relatively smaller change in natural gas storage compared to the previous week. We anticipate to see a draw of 41 bcf (9 bcf larger than the comparable figure in the ICE's latest report for the EIW-US EIA Financial Weekly Index, 25 bcf smaller than a year ago, but exactly in line with 5-year average for this time of the year).

There is currently a double deficit in natural gas inventories - i.e., the amount of natural gas in the underground storage is smaller compared to previous year and compared to 5-year average. Next, three EIA reports are expected to confirm the contraction of 5-year average deficit by a total of 60 bcf and the contraction of annual deficit by a total of 121 bcf. As we said in our previous article, annual storage deficit can turn into surplus by mid-June. However, it now seems likely that inventories will be in surplus by the end of May, assuming weather models remain broadly unchanged.

Thank you for reading our weekly report. We also write a daily update of our forecast for key natural gas variables: weather, production, consumption, exports, imports and storage. Interested in getting this daily update? Sign up for Natural Gas Fundamentals, our Marketplace service, to get the most critical natural gas data.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.