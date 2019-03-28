Financial Advisors | Retirement | Editors' Picks | Podcasts

Protect Against Longevity Shock: An Interview With Moshe Milevsky (Podcast)

by: SA For FAs
York University Professor Moshe Milevsky, today’s foremost authority on retirement finance, discusses his new book, “Longevity Insurance for a Biological Age”.

The book asks: “What if the number of years planet earth has circled the sun with you as a passenger is the wrong metric?”.

Milevsky thinks chronological age is indeed a poor metric, which distorts one’s work strategy, asset allocation and everything else that in actuality keys off one’s biological age.

He says a shift to biological thinking will help make longevity risk as salient as mortality risk, which will one day make annuities as “legitimate” as life insurance now is.

He recounts his rationale for purchasing a deferred income annuity, the strong negative reaction it induced, and explains the difference between investment and insurance, and why both are needed.

In this fascinating podcast interview (20:50), Milevsky argues that someone who is chronologically 50 years old may actually be biologically 38, with the implication being that we need to align the longevity of our portfolios with our own longevity. Or as he puts it: "Buy some insurance today because tomorrow you might find out you're younger."

