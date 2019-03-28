Protect Against Longevity Shock: An Interview With Moshe Milevsky (Podcast)

York University Professor Moshe Milevsky, today's foremost authority on retirement finance, discusses his new book, "Longevity Insurance for a Biological Age," which provocatively asks: "What if the number of years planet earth has circled the sun with you as a passenger is the wrong metric?"
In this fascinating podcast interview (20:50), Milevsky argues that someone who is chronologically 50 years old may actually be biologically 38, with the implication being that we need to align the longevity of our portfolios with our own longevity. Or as he puts it: "Buy some insurance today because tomorrow you might find out you're younger."
