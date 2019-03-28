What Is The Next Big Phase In Apple's Growth? Subscriptions

Despite what many would want you to believe, Apple (AAPL) is still fundamentally a hardware company. This is why regardless of how much management talks about the expansion of its payment or music business, the company still tanks on reports that iPhone sales are weaker than expected, and why the company has been willing to offer substantial subsidies in China to win back consumers who are switching to their Chinese rivals in the wake of the ongoing trade-war.

Because of this, the company has always traded at a substantial discount to what their earnings would imply, at least when compared to its well-known tech peers. Although the fast growth from their service sector has been impressive, it has not been able to increase the PE multiple investors are willing to pay for Apple like many believe it should, something that has stumped many analysts that have covered the stock over the past year. Unfortunately, the sheer size of Apple means that despite services bringing in enough to be a top 100 global company on its own, it makes up just 13% of their total revenue - nowhere near enough to move the stock in a significant way.

(Source)

Luckily, for Apple investors, this is not the full extent of Apple's ambitions to wean of its dependence on the iPhone. Along with the Apple watch, which should help them expand in the healthcare space, they have just announced that they are releasing 3 new services: Apple TV, Apple Arcade, and Apple news+ (along with a credit card which ties in well with their already existing Apple Pay.)

It's hard to argue that these new developments aren't positive for Apple, with any extra monetization of their vast user base being an easy way for the company to improve its profitability with relatively little expenditure. Yet, as I said above, in light of slowing sales of the iPhone, far more must be done if Apple is to continue to grow over the coming decades, since regardless of how much they can milk existing customers, if they cannot attract new ones, they will start to slowly decline.

Just as Apple has done many times before, I believe that instead of allowing this fate to occur, they are already in the process of disrupting their current business model, in a way that will prepare them for a world where smartphones cannot be relied on for profit growth. Just like how Amazon (AMZN) has used Amazon Prime to leverage its services, I believe Apple is planning a "prime-like" service to take advantage of the vast amount of services it currently offers. Because of its resemblance, many have started to refer to this idea as "Apple Prime," however, keep in mind that this is only speculation and not a real product currently.

Simply put, this idea is a service I believe could potentially be in the works for Apple, whereby a number of their products would be bundled into one monthly subscription which customers could pay for, as opposed to paying for each product separately as is currently expected to be the case. This is by no means a revolutionary idea, with this model being exploited to great success by many rival tech companies for many years, however, its implications for how Apple makes money will alter dramatically.

There are two versions of this concept that are worth discussing: One that is simply a bundle of their existing services - something I believe is almost certain to occur over the coming year, and one that also includes an iPhone - which may be unlikely in the near future but is by far the most promising idea.

Media Bundle

A bundle that includes both Apple Music, along with the 3 new services that I have already mentioned, would be a great first step in increasing Apple's service revenue. Since all of their new services are expected to cost around $10, meaning the total cost of all 4 if bought separately would cost a consumer $40, I believe it wouldn't be unreasonable for Apple to sell a package of all of them for around $20-30, along with a family bundle for around $40. Not only would this be a great deal for the consumer, but it would provide a very large runway for Service growth, which could potentially see it doubling over the next few years, due to the average take in from each user tending from $10 to $20.

Furthermore, many investors currently question how individual services such as Apple Music compete with Spotify (SPOT), or Apple TV with Netflix (NFLX) yet if this bundle does end up happening, this won't matter near as much. By lowering the costs of these services greatly, it will be far more likely that this would be bought alongside other subscriptions, and the ease of one subscription being used for everything means this would be likely to be a hit. This is why I believe such a bundle is almost certain to be announced once all of the services have been released, since it would be stupid for Apple to miss out on the growth it would provide.

Media + Phone Bundle

The above idea is an improvement over the current situation, although it still doesn't tackle slowing iPhone sales. Fundamentally, the reason for this boils down to two main points: iPhones have now reached the peak price that Apple can realistically sell them for without cannibalizing sales, and consumers are now holding on to phones for far longer than they used to, due to innovation slowing down and improvements in battery life.

These issues are why I believe that an iPhone subscription model would work wonders. Tackling my first issue, even though people don't want to pay a large cost upfront, many are happy to if the cost is spread out over the span of a few years. This has already been widely proven to be a success, with mobile carriers subsidizing the price of an iPhone for many years now in a bid to force people to use their network.

(source)

Though, from a consumers point of view, this relationship is not ideal, due to them being forced to stay on the company's network for the duration of their contract. On the other hand, if Apple was to offer this service, this wouldn't be the case, and they could easily charge less than the carriers.

This brings me into my second point: that phones are lasting far longer than they used to. Whilst this is currently a major issue for Apple - they are a victim of their own success, it would instead help the company greatly if they were to run a subscription model for their phones. Once the next generation iPhone has been released, Apple would then swap it with their customer's old phones, which could then be refurbished and either sold, or given as part of a cheaper subscription. Due to this increasing the long-term value that any given iPhone will bring for the company, this would allow them to charge less for the subscription plan, whilst still making more (recurring) revenue.

The best part about this is, the company already operates a similar service as it is, with one being able to "trade up" their phone. My idea only takes this concept to its logical next step, allowing for Apple to take advantage of the resell value that iPhones are so well-known for having.

(Source)

Another reason for Apple to adopt this approach is that any consumer that buys an iPhone in this way is even less likely than a normal user to switch to a competitor. If you and possibly other members of your family are all signed up to a contract giving you a phone and all the attached services, the potential effects of switching phones go up, creating an even more sticky ecosystem than Apple currently enjoys. With all of this taken into account, I would expect a subscription similar to the one I described above costing around $50 a month, comprising of the $20 for media and $30 to cover for two years of the hardware. Of course, if this was to happen, many different options for the different phones would exist, although this hypothetical scenario would appear to make good business sense from Apple's point of view.

For an example of how much this would earn the company extra, if this was done with an iPhone X, which normally costs $1000, the user would either pay $1080 over the span of 3 years, and keep the phone, or pay over 2 years ($720) and "trade-up" after this time. Apple would then refurbish that phone, and re-sell it, making over the original $1000 (they sell for $450 currently.) Meanwhile, they would also receive the $20 a month due to the services, resulting in an extra $440 over this time frame, boosting overall revenue from these customers by 50%, with any money not spent on content for their services ending up as profit for the company. Many wouldn't sign up for this full version, but this along with the other version from above would easily be able to increase revenue (and profit) by 10-20% in my opinion.

Conclusion

Apple has experienced phenomenal returns over the past decade, but with problems on the horizon, it must disrupt itself before its competitors do it for them. I believe "Apple Prime" is the best way to achieve this, ideally in the more advanced form from above (the other would co-exist for those that still wish to buy their phone.) due to the potential for large amounts of recurring revenues to be achieved, both helping to increase their PE ratio and solve some of the structural headwinds in the phone industry. Even if this doesn't occur in the short term, a subscription containing just the new services and Apple Music should also be welcomed by investors, allowing for a boost in service growth as customers opt for the discounted combo.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.