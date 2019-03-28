Advanced Micro Devices And Google Stadia: When Reality Sets In

The news initially didn't move the needle for Google, but the hype caught up with Google the following day as well.

Image: Stadia Logo Image Source: Wikimedia

In its customary way, shares of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) surged over 20% in a 2-day period following the introduction of Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stadia. This, despite the news having been well known in advance of the announcement and a complete lack of details on how the service will be monetized.

Ostensibly, Stadia will introduce gaming to the mainstream by removing barriers to entry such as the cost of acquiring gaming consoles. That is all good and well, but the jury is out on whether the mainstream can be counted on to bring in sustained income. We haven't done any scientific studies but our experience with the waning Facebook (FB) gaming popularity tells us that it is quite possible that the mainstream will easily get tired of playing games once the novelty wears off.

Google Stadia is actually not a novel idea. Sony has been streaming games for years. In fact, the PS Now service was touted as Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) for games. Sounds familiar? Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has also recently introduced Project xCloud which in many ways seems similar to Stadia. What is not clear is how well Google will be able to make inroads against the incumbents who have a sizable first-mover advantage.

The chart below shows that the gaming market has been dominated by Sony (NYSE:SNE) and Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) (OTCPK:NTDOF). As a latecomer, Microsoft's entry into the fray, though lucrative, has not garnered much success beyond a distant third. The implication is that a first-mover advantage seems to certainly be a factor.

Image Source: Statista

For the sake of argument, let's assume that Google Stadia will be wildly successful and Google will figure out how to monetize the service and pay AMD more than a pat on the back.

The table below shows the breakdown of the gaming console unit sales in millions for 2018:

Image Source: Statista

According to this table, a total of about 46 million gaming consoles were sold in 2018. PS4 uses AMD Jaguar CPU and AM Radeon GPU. Xbox One is powered by AMD Jaguar APU. That means 25 million game consoles sold in 2018 were powered by AMD. That is well over half of all units sold.

According to Sony, the average PS4 user spends about 7 hours a week playing games. The sample size is large enough to conclude that this is representative of all gamers. Let's estimate that each game console is used around 10 hours a week since some are used by more than one person. We believe this is a reasonable assumption. That means each game console sits idle 16 times more than being used.

That is not the case with Google Stadia servers. They have the advantage of being in a pool and the AMD provided GPUs are probably going to be used most of the time. That means for every Stadia chipset AMD sells, many consoles may be cannibalized and a majority of those consoles are powered by AMD. Admittedly, it is possible that Stadia architecture uses multiple GPUs concurrently to stream a single game. However, given that the Stadia GPU is slated to deliver 10.7 teraflops, that is an unlikely scenario. In fact, the opposite is more likely. That is, splitting a single GPU time among many games. Either way, this is just another unknown among the mountain of unknowns.

Adding to the list of difficulties when trying to Quantify the impact of Google Stadia on AMD earnings is the scarcity of information about how much AMD charges customers for semi-custom or custom processors. AMD doesn't breakdown the income from semi-custom processors in a separate category in earnings reports either.

What we are left with is trying to make some educated guesses. A reasonable guess for the price of Stadia GPU is south of $500 as the 10.5 teraflop RX Vega 56 launched at $400. According to this article, AMD processors in Xbox One and PS4 cost $110 and $100 respectively. We will just use $500 for Stadia GPUs and $100 for console processors in our calculations.

We already showed that each console sits idle 16 times more than being used. If we think of this in terms of duty cycle, gaming consoles would have a duty cycle of 6%. Assuming Stadia GPUs have a duty cycle of 84%, for every Stadia GPU, 14 consoles can potentially be eliminated. There is always a fraction of hardcore gamers that may decide to keep buying consoles and pay for streaming games as well. So, instead of 14 consoles being eliminated, let's say only 10 will be eliminated. More than half of those would have been powered by AMD. So, there is a real possibility that for every Stadia GPU AMD sells, it loses sales on 5 consoles. That means for every $500 GPU gain, five $100 chipset sales will be lost. You do the rest of the math.

Investor Takeaway

There are too many ifs, buts, and maybes regarding Google Stadia's ability to make a meaningful difference in AMD's earnings. The surge in AMD share price based on this initiative is simply without merit. It is possible that this project will make a difference, but all evidence points to an equal possibility that this will be a non-event in terms of additional income.

AMD's market cap increased around $5B because of this news. This made an already expensive AMD stock even more expensive. Some of the gains have been given back, but AMD is still very expensive. A picture is worth a thousand words and the picture below tells the story about AMD's stratospheric valuations.

Image Source: Yahoo Finance

Much of AMD's valuation is tied to the assumption that it will take a sizable market share away from rivals. Given the bevy of recent announcements from Intel about new products, architecture, a leading edge system, and technology transition, there is a real possibility that AMD's valuation will descend to earthly multiples in the coming weeks.

Within the next several weeks, believe AMD is a short candidate at any price above $22. As far as fair value is concerned, we feel Morgan Stanley is on target with a 12-month price target of $17. For us, shorting momentum stocks with a cult following is too risky, so we opted to go short via long puts.

Disclosure: I am/we are short AMD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author is not a financial adviser. The information contained in this article is not guaranteed to be accurate or reliable. The information provided is informational only and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell certain instruments (equities, derivatives, etc.), or to enter into any other kind of financial transaction. Please do not rely on this information as the basis for any financial decision. All financial transactions including investments contain risks and can lead to significant losses.