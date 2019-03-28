GameStop: The 'Game-Changing' Factor

GameStop: The Enterprising Investor Series #2

My articles on SA can be loosely divided into two categories: the enterprising investor series and the defensive investor series. The EI Series are for active investors who are willing to put in more effort (not more risk) for alpha returns. The DI Series is geared mainly for passive investing and for people who prefer to focus very little on investing. I haven't published any articles for the DI Series yet, but will be doing so in the near future. Though I look for a slight outperformance in the defensive method as well, I expect the returns from the enterprising method to greatly outstrip its passive counterpart over the years to come.

The Deep Value Case for GameStop (GME) Corp:

I mainly consider myself to be a value investor through aggressive growth (all investing is value investing). I sometimes make exceptions for special cases. GameStop is one. It certainly is no growth stock - some may even say it is in a dangerous decline and is at a very serious risk of bankruptcy in the next few years.

I disagree. Benjamin Graham, the famous father of value investing, once said this:

You’re neither right nor wrong because other people agree with you. You’re right because your facts are right and your reasoning is right—and that’s the only thing that makes you right. And if your facts and reasoning are right, you don’t have to worry about anybody else.

The article is broken down into six parts:

The Investment Thesis Balance Sheet Analysis GameStop’s Cash & Cashflow Dividend Sustainability The Valuation Shareholder Friendly Management

I) The Investment Thesis:

A Stable, Cash-Rich Company Priced for Complete Disaster

At today’s current price for GME, the market has already more than priced in GameStop’s impending disaster that has arisen over these past few years. It is true that some market share has been taken away from GME due to two big sources, namely, Amazon Inc.(AMZN) and through the growth of the digital gaming industry. These are real threats to GME and as a result, GME is no longer the untouchable superstar company it once was. Despite the recent struggles, I would like to outline below some of the reasons that GME should not just disappear, in my opinion:

GameStop has a niche. Though their market share has been hurt, they ultimately still have a niche. I had to go to GameStop to get a specific 3DS after looking through Amazon and eBay(EBAY). GME offers a vast array of specialized gaming products and merchandise. Amazon has mostly filled the jar with marbles. But there is and will always be room for sand. Reselling video games is a sustainable business. There is value in reselling your games. How much can you resell your downloaded games for? (If you need a hint, it’s zero.) Digital downloads furthermore, as excellently pointed out by fellow SA contributor, Faizan Muhammad, needs a lot of memory to maintain these downloads, and you run out of memory very quickly. You then will either have to pay for extra memory or just buy the physical copy. Physical games will always have a place. The collectible business has shown growth. This is the most impressive segment GameStop owns. A smaller percentage of gamers like to collect. My father used to collect stamps when he was a kid and people are willing to pay a premium for collectibles. Collecting things is a timeless hobby. Books can be electronic now but people still collect them. Even more so when they are limited editions. Collecting things has not gone out of fashion. The numbers support this too. 2018 Q1: Collectibles sales increased 3.7% to $219.2 million. The sales growth was constrained by significantly lower promotional activity in fiscal 2018 in an effort to better manage gross margin rate.

2018 Q2: Collectibles sales increased 15.7% to $141.7 million, driven by continued expansion of licensed merchandise offerings, new and improved product offerings and notable growth in apparel.

2018 Q3: Collectibles sales increased 11.7% to $154.6 million due to continued growth in both our domestic and international collectibles business. Take this with a grain of salt. This is a cyclical business and it may just reflect a higher volume of releases. But anyhow, this segment of GameStop is not shrinking. GameStop When you provide an attractive merchandise/product that no other businesses can offer, people have to come to you. This is a great way to sustain the ecosystem, namely their PowerUp Rewards Program. The PowerUP Program has grown from 10 million members when it first launched in 2009, to more than 55 million members as of Oct 2018, according to GameStop possesses exclusive contracts, games, and merchandises. This one is key and brings together the previous three reasons.Source:When you provide an attractive merchandise/product that no other businesses can offer, people have to come to you. This is a great way to sustain the ecosystem, namely their PowerUp Rewards Program. The PowerUP Program has grown from 10 million members when it first launched in 2009, to more than 55 million members as of Oct 2018, according to DMR . In addition, players can rack up points to purchase other things like used games, collectibles, digital products, and trade in games for further credit. It is a powerful way to allow efficient cross-selling. This explains why collectibles have been able to show decent growth. Hardware/software is cyclical so a lot of ups and down may not necessarily relate to the PowerUp Rewards program failing. A majority of these sales declines and increases reflect the cyclicality of the gaming industry itself, not because GameStop statement in Q2 2018 says: "New hardware sales increased 20.1%, driven by the launch of the Xbox One X and continued strong sales of the Nintendo Switch and PS4. New software sales decreased 18.5% primarily due to the lack of significant title launches during the quarter. Pre-owned sales declined 9.9%." The increases and decreases are primarily due to video game cycles. A bearish GameStop as Fortnite mania subsides." The issue with most bearish articles I see on GME is that they cherrypick. They take one statement, and they put it out of context. We need to be fair here. Whenever sales decline, people say GameStop is at fault. Whenever sales improve, it is only because of the cycle of the business. Basically, increase or no increase, people have already written off GameStop as the next Blockbuster. People have already decided what something is before they hear the whole story. The absolute key to outperformance is to NOT decide on something until you look at the whole story with a dispassionate eye A bearish article by a fellow SA Contributor in writes as one of his key points that GME's fundamentals are deteriorating because of a "16 percent decline" and that "Fiscal 2018 may represent a peak for headset, controller and digital currency sales for GameStop is getting destroyed by Amazon. A The revenue and profit margins have been stable. I don’t know about you, but being stable is a lot different than a company declining rapidly and is “doomed”. It's true that the hardware sales have declined for GameStop, and that the attempt to enter the technology industry has not been very successful. But, even despite the recent declines, their numbers have more or less remained stable. GameStop have been holding up. This isn't a growth investment. Remember that! This is a deep value investment case to see if a company that is priced for disaster, is stable. Huge outperformance comes from buying stable companies priced for utter disasters. GameStop has closed a little more than 500 stores since 2010, and now the number of stores they have hovers around 5,900 stores. Even though certain segments in GME have not done so well, sales and profit have stayed the same. Well, that means that the existing core stores and businesses of I saved the best one for last - GME in January 2019 sold Spring Mobile and got $700M in cash. This is a $1.1B company we are talking about here. A stable company that has a majority of its value in net cash is very attractive. The balance sheet doesn’t reflect it yet, but even without accounting for the Spring Mobile business, the company has enough existing cash to pay off all debt. A company with no debt can’t go bankrupt.

II) The Balance Sheet Analysis:

Let’s take a look at some ratios that tell us how GME is doing profit and growth/declining wise. These are the average taken over a rolling 3 year period. We want to track how fundamentals have maintained themselves over the years:

2014-18 2013-16 2014-17 2015-18 2013-15 2014-16 2015- 17 2016-18 Median TTM CROIC 19.93% 13.24% 20.26% 16.59% 13.05% 20.58% 19.93% 13.24% 12.85% 16.59% FCF/Sales 5.16% 4.58% 5.23% 4.87% 4.03% 5.30% 5.16% 4.58% 4.58% 4.87% ROA 8.66% 8.66% 8.96% 8.96% 8.18% 8.66% 9.26% 9.26% 7.10% 8.66% ROE 15.73% 15.73% 17.37% 17.37% 17.34% 15.73% 19.01% 19.01% 15.67% 17.34% Gross M. 29.86% 31.17% 29.85% 30.51% 32.06% 29.84% 29.86% 31.17% 32.96% 30.51% EBIT M. % 6.48% 6.48% 6.50% 6.57% 6.57% 6.34% 6.65% 6.65% 6.48% 6.50% Net M. % 4.10% 4.10% 4.07% 4.17% 4.17% 3.92% 4.23% 4.23% 4.10% 4.10% Revenue Growth -0.79% 0.51% 1.76% -1.62% -0.26% 2.28% 1.78% -3.77% -0.75% -0.26%

Source: Oldschoolvalue

The metrics here, show that GME not only is NOT declining but quite frankly, reveal a pretty profitable company.

A 16.59% median CROIC is pretty good. 13% and above signals a niche of some sort.

Gross margins of 30% reveal a competitive industry, but even despite stagnant revenues, they have been able to offer competitive deals that not only stabilized their revenue but their profitability as well. EBIT and net income margins, also show stable margin levels.

It would have been concerning if revenue was declining even if profit margins were stable - that would have signaled GME has not been offering competitive deals and are sacrificing long term value for the sake of short term earnings. Not the case here.

Revenue has declined by about 0.74% (almost a percent). If you considered that to be a serious decline and a grave financial threat, please stop reading this article. Anything else you read further on likely will not convince you of GME's prospects.

A Debt to FCF Ratio would come to 1.46 ($471M of FCF Divided By $321M). A Debt/FCF ratio below 3 shows excellent financial stability.

Furthermore, they still have $457M excess of cash sitting in the balance sheet, nevermind the $2B worth of inventory. (Yes, it is $2B with a “B”)

Though there is uncertainty with what those inventories there can get at fire-sale prices, even a fraction of $2B, with say, 25% is a gamechanger. (The real game-changer is revealed in the FCF section below.)

Financial metrics here indicate that though growth is unlikely, the company is stable.

III) GME’s Cash & Cash Flow Analysis:

One of the best ways to valuate companies, in my opinion, is the Price to Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) ratio.

GameStop’s FCF:

2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 366.00M 480.40M 393.60M 476.70M 470.60M

2015 2016 2017 2018 TTM 637.10M 320.90M 483.60M 394.40M 321.50M

Source: Oldschoolvalue

Conservative as always, I will use the $321M as the FCF figure. This is the 10-year low and the gaming industry is cyclical. I believe that the FCF is relatively range-bound between $300M to $500M.

Using the conservative $321M, the Price to FCF ratio, therefore, comes to around 3.2x ($1.03B/$321M).

A 3.2x for a stable business is excellent. A conservative multiple would still be 10x and show almost 300% in potential upside.

The Gamechanger for GameStop:

One more thing I want to bring to your attention - what happens if we account for its capital structure? Or more specifically, what happens if we account for the incoming cash not yet officially on the balance sheet? Just like my article on YY, we mainly use EV metrics adjusted for various assets and subsidiaries to eke out the real earnings-multiple. Here is the ratio I want you to see: The Adjusted EV to FCF Ratio.

At first, it may seem like a basic ratio, and it is. At the same time, it is not. Let me show you why. The enterprise value of GME is about $1.4B and if we divide this against their FCF of $321M, we will get an EV/FCF of around 4.36x. A pretty tantalizing number. But the balance sheet for GME has not accounted for the $700M consideration from Spring Mobile. If you remember the "house example" I gave in my YY article, a million dollar house that has a hidden $500,000 in the basement means that the real cost was only $500,000. That $500,000 helps you recover half the house cost. GME is exactly like my house example. They are about a $1.4B company, with $700,000 coming their way. That's 50% recovered in cash - just like half a million found in the basement. I only meant my house example to be an attractive theoretical investment. Who knew we could find one in real life!

The $321 FCF looks a heck lot bigger against the already cheaply valued GameStop. Currently, GameStop has about $471M of long term debt. They also have $454M of cash, so $17M is still left as outstanding debt. Subtract this against $700M, and you will arrive to $683M. Now, what does this mean? It means the real EV or cost of GameStop is really $0.717B, or $717M. This would mean that the EV adjusted to FCF ratio is really 2.3x.

IV) Dividend Sustainability:

The Dividends TTM, have coverage of .48. This is based on GME paying $155M of dividends. Remember that we are using a very conservative FCF figure of $321M. Even so, the .48 coverage is excellent because anything under .6 for the dividend payout ratio is likely sustainable.

An important key to GME's dividend sustainability: Spring Mobile Business

GME agreed to sell the business for $700M in cash consideration. $700M! That is nearly five years’ worth of dividend that can potentially be used as a payout. Normally, selling such a big part of a business would bring the earnings power of a company down, but this is not the case for GameStop. Spring Mobile Business was actually a failed venture for GameStop that was quickly becoming unprofitable. An article published on Motley Fool suggested the sale Spring Mobile would reduce GameStop's Revenue by 10%, and Spring Mobile's revenue was already declining due to its competitive industry. About $20M of operating income from the full year of 2017 was achieved from its Spring Mobile Business. $20M dollar is not very significant for a company earning $450M of EBIT. There was no growth for Spring Mobile, so Spring Mobile did not help contribute much to GME's bottom line. In return for a business faring badly for GME, they got to convert part of their business for 50% of their market cap in net cash - an excellent trade-off for a business that added only at most 10% to GME's bottom line. Earnings may be more of an uncertainty. I cannot say the same for cash sitting in a bank. Even assuming GameStop goes out of business in 5 years, we have already secured 75%* of our principle through dividends that are sustainable.

*5 years of a 15% dividend yield based off of today's investment cost gets you back around 75%

V) Valua tion for GameStop:

We finally come to the last part: valuation. Well, let’s keep this simple. I capitalized the FCF, assuming no growth at various discount rates and at a range of FCF. I also added $700M from Spring Mobile, lastly. Here is the excel of it: (In Millions USD)

Scenario 1: FCF $320 $320 $320 Discount Rate 10% 12% 15% Capitalized FCF $3,200 $2,667 $2,133 Cash Consideration From SM: $700 $700 $700 Estimated Valuation: $3,900 $3,367 $2,833

Scenario 2: FCF $400 $400 $400 Discount Rate 10% 12% 15% Capitalized FCF $4,000 $3,333 $2,667 Cash Consideration From SM: $700 $700 $700 Estimated Valuation: $4,700 $4,033 $3,367

Scenario 3: FCF $500 $500 $500 Discount Rate 10% 12% 15% Capitalized FCF $5,000 $4,167 $3,333 Cash Consideration From SM: $700 $700 $700 Estimated Valuation: $5,700 $4,867 $4,033

The valuation estimated is from $2.8B to $5.7B. I will stick to 3.0B. I think Scenario 2 and 3 are unlikely to happen given that the FCF used are at the more upper bound of GME's past FCF. It's not impossible though. I am just being conservative. Scenario 2 and 3 are just here to show you what GME's valuation is if we used the upper bound of the FCF. Depending on the cycles of new game releases, it's not out of the question. I am using Scenario 1 because I don't really know when the upturns in the business cycle are. You can add back $17M of outstanding debt, but I ignored it because it doesn't really change the valuation. Today the company is worth $1.1B. A 3x upside here is a realistic assumption. This translates to about $30 per share.

VI) Friendly Shareholder Management

GME’s management has actually been historically, very shareholder friendly. They still continue to be very shareholder friendly, despite the changing and challenging landscape of GameStop and the retail industry as a whole. The reason this is important is because the biggest issue to classic value investing is the lack of catalysts. It doesn't help to figure out a company has $10 of net cash and is priced at $5, if management turns out to be poor custodians of shareholder capital. One excellent metric that I like to use, which highlights the shareholder friendliness of GameStop is called the Shareholder’s Yield.

The Formula Goes Like this:

Shareholder’s Yield = Dividend Yield + Share buyback yield + Debt Paydown

Why this is a great metric:

It tells you a more clear picture of how management is allocating money, and thus, is a more comprehensive metric than just looking at the dividend yield alone.

Share buybacks indicate significant confidence that management believes GME’s business in the near term at least is stable. The share buybacks give some degree that management believes GameStop is sustainable.

A dividend cut is very harmful to the management’s reputation. The $300M share buybacks is essentially, two years worth of dividends here since dividends paid out annually are $155m. Think of it this way. If I were management, and I knew GME’s dividend was likely tough to sustain, I wouldn’t put more money into share buybacks. I would use it for sustaining the dividends.

There have also been significant insider purchases over the past year. If we didn't trust management by their mouths, we can certainly be more trusting by looking at where their money is placed. There has been more shares being bought then sold from the past two years. Beyond the past 12 months, I also saw more than 500,000 shares being bought by the insiders. There is inside selling, but there are many reasons people sell. But when it comes to buying the shares, there's only one main reason people buy - the stock price is going to go up. Nasdaq.com

Drawbacks to The Shareholder Yield:

Now here comes the slight drawback to this metric - it is sometimes hard to figure out, unlike a simple dividend yield what buyback and debt paydown yields will look like every year.

Most companies only say they initiate a certain buyback or deleveraging program, that may be completed by a certain year. It can be lumpy as not every year will have the same buyback or debt paydown. So, we will have to estimate based on how much management has announced to buy back in shares. GameStop announced a $300m buyback recently and retired almost half their debt ($350m) in 2019. They still have $471m of long term debt, so a bit more than half left unretired.

So let’s calculate that. It will be:

13.47% (The Dividend Yield) + 5.3% (Share Buyback Yield)* + .8% (Debt Paydown Yield)** = 19.57% Shareholder Yield

*I got 5.3% for share buybacks by dividing $300M/5 Years, assuming they will complete this in five years. Then, I divided $60M by $1.12B (Market Cap.) **They have outstanding debt of $471M still due by 2021, so I took the $200M debt paydown announcement and divided it by three years.

A 19.57% shareholder yield is great. The average shareholder yield for the S&P 500 is typically 4.47%, according to Yardeni Research.

Conclusion:

In my opinion, the margin of safety is huge with GameStop. You don't need much to go right when you have a stock that trades at an adjusted 2.3 times its free cash flow. That would mean you will get your money back in a little over 2 years. I am no fortune teller but GME should have sufficient things going for it that it won't explode in the next 700 days or so.

People are willing to pay 10 times more for a lot of other companies, based on the S&P's current valuation. Even if some other companies had better prospects, you should only pay a sensible premium. For other companies perceived to have better prospects then GME, a case can be made paying twice or even thrice GME's current valuation (which would still be about a conservative 6-8x earnings). But paying ten times more than GME's valuation is a tough call.

The best part about GME is that the bulk of the intrinsic value is already in the assets and huge cash position already owned today. Even more amazing to note is that, even if GameStop finally breaks down financially in the next few years, we still make a handsome return. It's all been priced in. The fat dividend yield is highly sustainable. GameStop still has a sustainable ecosystem and they are steady. A case can be made if cash flows were bouncing back and forth between negative and positive. I don't see that being the case for GameStop.

Nobody knows what the future entails, but people and stock analyst alike have very strong opinions all the same.

Is this a growth stock? No. It is a deep value investment case. There are many avenues to the road of outperformance. Pick roads that provide a favorable reward to risk ratio. GameStop is currently an avenue I am very happy to pick.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GME. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I stand by what I write, so of course I have a stake in GME.