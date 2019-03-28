Noble: Positioned To Take Advantage Of The Recovery, But Watch That Debt

On Monday, March 25, 2019, offshore drilling contractor Noble Corp. (NE) gave a presentation at the Scotia Howard Weil 2019 Energy Conference. As is usually the case with these sorts of presentations, Noble devoted a significant amount of time towards making an investment case in itself. It also spent a brief amount of time discussing some of the broader trends in the industry as a whole, but its coverage of this topic was fairly limited, so I will naturally add in my own discussion where appropriate in the paragraphs below. Overall, we are seeing some signs of improvement for the company that has been struggling for the past half decade or so, but it still has quite a ways to go yet to really present a compelling long case.

Noble Corp. is one of the largest offshore contractors in the space, boasting a fleet of 25 rigs that is almost perfectly split between shallow-water jack-ups and ultra-deepwater floaters (drillships and semisubmersibles).

Source: Noble Corp.

One thing that is important to note here is that three of the company's floating rigs are cold-stacked. Cold-stacking is something that the owner of a drilling rig will do when it does not expect the rig to be used for an extended period of time in order to save money on maintaining it. Unfortunately, rigs that are cold-stacked for too long have a tendency to decay, which greatly increases the cost of eventual reactivation. As such, many of these rigs may never be reactivated due to the costs involved and thus Noble's fleet may be smaller than it appears for practical purposes. In addition, should these rigs ultimately be scrapped, it would likely trigger write-downs in the future beyond those which the company has already taken over the past few years.

The fact that Noble has its fleet almost evenly split between shallow-water and ultra-deepwater units brings some benefits that smaller drillers, such as Pacific Drilling (PACD), do not have. In particular, the company is able to take advantage of strength in either one of these markets. As I discussed in an earlier article, the market for jack-up rigs is currently much stronger than the market for ultra-deepwater rigs. This is usually the case in the early stages of an industry recovery due to the fact that shallow-water rigs usually have much lower dayrates than ultra-deepwater ones and so represent a smaller financial commitment on the part of the exploration and production companies that hire these rigs. Noble itself has noticed this too as it has seen the utilization rate across its jack-up fleet surge over the past year:

Source: Noble Corp.

In contrast, the utilization rate across its floater fleet has struggled to recover, although it did see a bit of a boost in the fourth quarter:

Source: Noble Corp.

It is certainly clear though that the market environment for jack-up rigs is much stronger than that for ultra-deepwater rigs. By having both types of rig in its fleet, Noble Corp. is much more able to take advantage of this than if it only had ultra-deepwater units.

Despite the far higher utilization rate across its jack-up fleet, the majority of Noble's revenues come from its floater fleet.

Source: Noble Corp.

The primary reason for this is the dayrate commanded by ultra-deepwater units. This difference is more than enough to make up for the fact that the company has fewer employed floating rigs than it does jack-ups. In the fourth quarter of 2018, the company's jack-up fleet had an average dayrate of $121,949 while its ultra-deepwater drillship fleet had an average dayrate of $294,864, clearly a significant difference. It seems likely that investors should expect to see the proportion of revenues coming from the ultra-deepwater segment of the fleet to continue to increase as the industry continues its recovery.

During the oil bear market in the middle of this decade, we saw a number of exploration and production companies focused on the offshore environment go out of business. Cobalt Exploration (OTCPK:CIEIQ) is a good example of this. As such, we may want to ensure that any offshore drilling company that we are invested in has the counterparties to its contracts being solid companies that can likely weather through a weak oil price environment. This is the case with Noble as the vast majority of its backlog comes from just a handful of giant oil companies:

Source: Noble Corp.

As we can see, fully half of the company's revenue backlog comes from Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B). Other significant companies are Saudi Aramco, Equinor (EQNR), Exxon Mobil (XOM), PTTEP, Qatargas, and a few other companies. These firms have all been through their share of both oil bull and oil bear markets and are all quite financially solid and well-capitalized firms. We should have little reason to worry about the ability of any of these counterparties to make good on their contracts with Noble Corp.

One of Noble's biggest problems is its relatively high debt load, at least when compared to its peers. As of December 31, 2018, Noble had a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, which alone exposes the company to a certain amount of risk if the industry recovery continues to proceed at a very slow pace. This is due to the fact that debt must be paid back whereas equity does not. Thus, debt greatly reduces a company's flexibility in weak markets, such as the present one. Fortunately, Noble has done as good of a job as it can to manage this situation. It has done this by staggering its debt maturities out over the next 26 years.

Source: Noble Corp.

As we can see here, Noble has no debt coming due this year and minimal amounts coming due in each year before 2024. The biggest slug though is the maturity of the company's revolving line of credit, which it can hopefully renew. This is a good situation to be in as it minimizes the amount that Noble will have to roll over or pay off while the offshore drilling market remains weak and thus the market's appetite for paper from these companies is limited. With that said though, if the market remains weak for more than a couple more years, then the company could start encountering some issues from the large quantities of maturing debt that it has between 2024 and 2026. While the industry has clearly begun to recover, a wider recession could certainly set this back, and that seems highly likely to occur between now and 2024.

In conclusion, Noble is fairly well positioned to take advantage of the current conditions in the offshore drilling market and has certainly been doing so. We can see that quite clearly in the rising utilization rates across its fleet, particularly amongst its shallow-water fleet. Unfortunately, the company does have a high debt load, but it appears that it is doing a reasonable job at managing this problem. It could, however, be challenged by its debt load if it takes the industry more than a few more years to recover, which is certainly possible.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQNR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.