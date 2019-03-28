Athabasca Oil Is Rolling In Cash

Athabasca Oil (OTCPK:ATHOF) announced a cash hoard of C$468 million during the end of the fiscal year press release. That cash offset a considerable amount of debt. Pro forma net debt was C$292 million. This company has a great record buying and selling properties and in production. Therefore, investors should not expect a wholesale debt reduction from all that cash. Instead, this company is far more likely to find a distressed competitor and make a low-ball offer for any desirable assets. This management brings new definition to the word cheap and "steal". That is generally good news for investors who enjoy some financial leverage.

Speaking of "steals" or fantastic deals, this company has a lucrative joint venture with Murphy Oil (MUR). Murphy Oil negotiated a C$225 million capital carry with Athabasca Oil as part of the joint venture. Not only does Athabasca have a lot of cash, but it also negotiated with a far larger company, Murphy Oil, to have it spend most of the capital dollars to develop Greater Kaybob light oil and condensate production.

Even though Canada has had its fair share of takeaway issues and pricing problems, Murphy Oil, as the operator of the Greater Kaybob assets, remains optimistic about the potential of these roughly 200,000 acres. Therefore Athabasca Oil will enjoy expanding light oil production with minimal capital expenditures. That expanding light oil production will offset some of the risks associated with heavy oil production (most notably low pricing and lack of cash flow lately by several heavy oil producers).

The stock is speculative due to the amount of long-term debt and the reliance on management to continue its considerable long-term track record of buying and selling properties. So far that long-term record remains intact because the company has now recovered more than half of the purchase price of the Statoil thermal oil acquisition. Plus management is slowly turning this purchase into a decent cash flow machine despite all the Canadian headwinds.

Stock Price

Despite all the progress made on the financial front, Mr. Market has yet to notice this company. The market appears to be wary of the high debt levels, so conservative investors can look elsewhere. But this management has a decent, long-term track record that may reduce the usual financial leverage risk and tilt the outcome towards a successful, long-term investment.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website March 20, 2019

Despite the recent influx of more than C$200 million from the sale of thermal infrastructure assets, this stock never responded to that excellent news. One would think that the market expects management to throw that money away and eventually go broke. But managements that are smart enough to attract the Murphy Oils of the world and negotiate a relatively large capital carry are unlikely to waste the current cash hoard.

This is actually a great market for a Canadian company to have a lot of cash available. There are many distressed Canadian companies out there. This could hardly be a better time to be shopping for cheap and profitable production.

Source: Athabasca Oil Fourth-Quarter 2018 Earnings Press Release

Clearly the market has a justifiable concern relating to the cash flow deficit in the fourth quarter. Up until the fourth quarter price volatility and rare but large discount thermal pricing, this company made solid financial progress. Cash flow growth through the first three quarters was large enough to enable the full year to show decent progress despite the cash flow disaster of the fourth quarter.

The balance sheet details are before the latest infrastructure sale and receipt of cash in the new fiscal year. Nonetheless, the company currently has the cash to withstand another fourth quarter if it happens.

More importantly, the light oil production is growing rapidly thanks to the joint venture with Murphy Oil. The joint venture reported more than C$20 million in the fourth quarter alone. That is considerably higher than it was just three years ago when the joint venture was formed. Margins are currently among the highest reported by Duvernay operators.

As that light oil production grows (with minimal cash outlay due to the capital carry negotiated with Murphy Oil), there will be an ever growing light oil production cushion to minimize the damage that the thermal oil business incurs. Management is of course working on more reliable pricing and customers to avoid the current volatile thermal pricing. Clearly, this management has time to do just that and more. The growing light oil production means a solution is clearly in the works to prevent the results shown above from happening again.

Duvernay production (light oil targeted) was up 160% year over year in the fourth quarter to more than 5,000 BOED. That light oil production does not need to increase a whole lot more to carry the company's debt load at the current oil pricing. However, the capital carry probably ensures significant production increases for the foreseeable future.

Guidance

Management recently issued fairly conservative guidance. That is to be expected in light of recent oil price plunges and the Canadian takeaway issues.

Source: Athabasca Oil Fourth-Quarter 2018 Earnings Press Release

Interestingly, recent wells have exceeded expectations. That led to continual revisions of forecasts for light oil production throughout the latest fiscal year. Currently, production is actually above the forecast for fiscal year 2019. However, some well completions were deferred when oil prices dropped and discounts in pricing became large.

Thermal prices have recovered considerably. Therefore the conservative production shown above should increase as takeaway issues continue to be resolved. Permanent cheap transportation from midstream companies is probably a few years away. However, more expensive transportation by rail appears to be immediately available. This can be offset by the ability to ship thermal oil as pellets. So the cost of condensate (or some kinds of lighter oil) savings will offset the relatively high cost of shipping by rail.

The Canadian Spring Breakup in the second quarter often provides a time for Canadian companies to re-evaluate their guidance. That will probably be the case here. Steadily increasing rail capacity as well as some completed pipeline repairs should allow for a more favorable second-half outlook.

Future Outlook

The light oil production from the joint venture with Murphy Oil is definitely in demand in Canada. That pricing was the first to "bounce back" after the fourth-quarter plunge. Thermal oil pricing is now also doing much better. Any takeaway issues are likely to be resolved quickly. Production growth that slowed will likely resume in the second half of the fiscal year.

This company is in a great position to take advantage of distressed competition. Investors should probably expect a carefully selected deal or two that should significantly increase production.

The capital carry with Murphy Oil increases the certainty of future light oil production increases at a very minimal capital cost to Athabasca Oil. Murphy Oil's management has often stated the desire to make this joint venture self-funding quickly so that the actual "out-of-cash" spent is considerably less than the "sticker price" advertised on the press release of the joint venture. The netbacks shown above indicate that this partnership is well on its way to achieving that goal (if the partnership is not already there).

It really appears that the cash obligations of Athabasca Oil are considerably below capital obligations for a company of its size. Growth prospects in some very desirable Alberta, Canada, areas are among the best companies out there. Murphy Oil is a very desirable and dependable joint venture partner.

This stock has been punished due to the emphasis on the thermal production, financial leverage, and the lack of thermal cash flow during critical times. Yet the solutions to current challenges are not only obvious, but also management is clearly working on those obvious solutions. Once the market realizes that those solutions are bringing about significant progress and that the Canadian takeaway issues have solutions, this asset play could trade considerably higher.

Athabasca Oil has long purchased bargains and then resold them for considerable profits later. Management appears to be ready to buy bargains just when a lot of merchandise is piled up at the store bargain counter. A stellar performance appears to be in the cards with below-average risk as long as the management continues to do what it has always done best.

I analyze oil and gas companies like Athabasca Oil and related companies in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies - the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MUR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security. Investors are recommended to read all of the company's filings and press releases as well as do their own research to determine if the company fits their own investment objectives and risk portfolios.