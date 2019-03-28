Interest Rates - Where Are We Heading Now?

With no yields or negative yields, in almost one-fifth of the world's bond markets, everyone is on the chase again for yield.

The ECB may ease again. The Fed may ease again. I wouldn't be counting either out.

What we have witnessed is a Federal Reserve Bank that has done a back-flip on interest rates and, even having done so, the American yields are still significantly higher than European or Japanese rates.

It is a convoluted world. Negative yielding bonds have climbed since September and now compose about 19% of the world's bond markets. Whoever, in their right minds, thought that a lender would pay the borrower? We now have over $10.07 trillion, up from $5.7 trillion in early 2018, of negatively yielding bonds, globally, and you have to ask yourselves if people have lost their minds. We can all argue about the validity of "New this time," but never before, ever before, has the world's financial markets exhibited this kind of insane behavior. I am telling you, we have all gone down the rabbit hole and are wandering aimlessly in Wonderland.

"But I don't want to go among mad people," Alice remarked. "Oh, you can't help that," said the Cat: "we're all mad here. I'm mad. You're mad." "How do you know I'm mad?" said Alice. "You must be," said the Cat, "or you wouldn't have come here." - Lewis Carroll, Alice in Wonderland

At the same time the American Yield Curve has inverted which historically often signals a coming Recession. However, given the actions of the Fed, I do not believe that is the case this time. What we have witnessed is a Federal Reserve Bank that has done a back-flip on interest rates and, even having done so, the American yields are still significantly higher than European or Japanese rates. We are also witnessing a significant amount of money coming into the United States from Europe as Brexit and the EU elections loom like giant axes over the European continent. "Messy" is an understatement and "Cataclysmic" seems to me to be the more accurate description.

What I do predict, for both Brexit and the EU elections, is that they will both change the Continent is a very significant manner. In other words, what was is not going to be, and what we have been used to will not be what we are going to get any longer. We are staring at great Change and great Risk and do not delude yourselves. We may not know the details yet where the Devil resides, but I can see the Black Swan on the horizon!

How puzzling all these changes are! I'm never sure what I'm going to be, from one minute to another. - Lewis Carroll

By the time all is said and done everyone, I suspect, will be surprised by the changes that have occurred and by the events that caused them. The ECB may ease again. The Fed may ease again. I wouldn't be counting either out. When you are in Wonderland, where the central banks control the markets, all of the markets, you can't count anything out. I, certainly, am not!

What all of this is causing is an ancillary effect. With no yields or negative yields, in almost one-fifth of the world's bond markets, everyone is on the chase again for yield. Just in the last three months, utilizing the Bloomberg Indexes, the American Corporate Index is up 5.35% while the American High Yield Index is up 7.53% and all in just 90 days. Investors are on the hunt. This is a fabulous markets for borrowers but for investors, not so much.

Now, here, you see, it takes all the running you can do, to keep in the same place. If you want to get somewhere else, you must run at least twice as fast as that! - Lewis Carroll

Interesting enough, our inversion in the Yield Curve may be solved by the Fed itself. The U.S. Federal Reserve should consider buying Treasury Bills, in the next phase of its balance-sheet program, said Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren. He said that one way to stimulate the economy in a "hypothetical" recession would be to push down long-term interest rates by selling Treasury bills from the bank's balance sheet.

The only problem is that the Fed holds virtually no Treasury Bills at the moment. "Thus, increasing the share of U.S. Treasury Bills and more quickly lowering the duration of securities held [by the Fed] as assets may be an important part of the normalization process," Rosengren commented. The Fed has been shedding assets from its balance sheet for almost two years but announced last week that this process will end in September. The Fed has not agreed yet on what mix of Treasury Bills, or Treasury notes and bonds, it might buy when that process starts.

If this actually takes place then a "normalization" will take place in the Yield Curve I suspect while short interest rates, and probably LIBOR, will drop to new levels that may startle some investors. We may find that in the short end of the Curve that there is almost no yield anyplace, and riskier assets are also likely to be beneficiaries. We may end up mirroring the yields in Europe instead of the other way around, which seems to be the general consensus these days.

In another moment down went Alice after it, never once considering how in the world she was to get out again. - Lewis Carroll

It appeared, during the last few years, when the Fed was raising rates and leaving its balance sheet on "auto pilot," as they said, that we might have been climbing out of Wonderland. Now I think we have slid back down the rabbit hole and are in for years more of a central bank controlled existence of very low interest rates. Prepare yourselves.

"Either it brings tears to their eyes, or else -" "Or else what?" said Alice, for the Knight had made a sudden pause. "Or else it doesn't, you know." - Lewis Carroll

