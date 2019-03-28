Danaher: Buy For Long-Term Total Return And 9% 3-Year CAGR

Danaher has increased its dividend for 8 of the last 10 years and presently has a yield of 0.5%, which is well below average.

Danaher’s three-year forward CAGR of 9% is good and will give you growth with the increasing demand for more medical and industrial products as the economy and population increases.

Danaher’s total return over-performed the DOW average for my 51 month test period by 58.42%, which is great for a company that has increased revenues, earnings, and dividends.

This article is about Danaher (DHR) and why it's a buy for the total return growth investor. Danaher’s is one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of medical, Industrial and commercial products. The last dividend increase declared in March 2019 was an increase from 0.16/Qtr to 0.17/Qtr or a 6.3% increase. For the last five years, the dividend growth rate is 55% making up a bit for the low yield.

Danaher is 1.2% of The Good Business Portfolio. The company has steady growth and has plenty of cash it uses to buy bolt-on companies and develop new products.

The quote below shows the cash flow year over year gain for 2018 that allows the company to grow its business in a steady above average rate.

The Company generated operating cash flow of $4.0 billion for the full year 2018, which represents a 15.5% year-over-year increase.”

Source: DHR 4th quarter earnings press release

When I scanned the five-year chart, Danaher has a good chart going up and to the right in a steady, strong slope for all five years adjusted for the spin-off in 2016.

Fundamentals of Danaher will be reviewed on the following topics below.

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Total Return and Yearly Dividend

Last Quarter's Earnings

Company Business

Takeaways

Recent Portfolio Changes

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, August 2018." These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Danaher passes 10 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guideline, a good score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Danaher does not meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with increasing dividends for 8 of the last ten years and a 0.5% yield. Danaher is, therefore, not a good choice for the dividend income investor. The five-year average payout ratio is low at 15%. After paying the dividend, this leaves plenty of cash remaining for investment in expanding the business by buying bolt-on companies and developing new products. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $10 Billion. DHR easily passes this guideline. DHR is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $93 Billion. Danaher 2019 projected cash flow at $4.1 Billion is good allowing the company to have the means for company growth and new product development. Danaher recently bought General Electric’s Life Sciences (GE Biopharma) business which adds to DHR’s already strong business. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2% plus an inflation cushion of 1.8%. The one-year forward CAGR of 9.0% meets my guideline requirement. This good future growth for Danaher can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued growth of medical products in the United States and foreign countries. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. DHR passes this guideline since the total return is 100.52%, more than the Dow's total return of 42.10%. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $23,200 today. This makes Danaher a good investment for the total return investor looking back, that has future growth as the economy continues to grow and the need for more medical and industrial products are needed. One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. DHR's S&P CFRA rating is three stars or hold with a target price of $130, passing the guideline. DHR's price is presently at the one year target. DHR is at the target price at present and has a current high PE of 25, making DHR a hold at this entry point unless you are a very long term investor and can hold DHR for at least a couple of years. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is great, and the five-year growth rate makes up for the low yield making DHR a good business to own for growth, long-term. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes DHR interesting is the potential long-term growth as the economy and population increase giving you growth in a business that almost always has growing demand.

Total Return and Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Danaher is higher against the Dow baseline in my 51-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 51 month test period (starting January 1, 2015, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The great total return of 100.52% makes Danaher a good investment for the total return investor that also wants a steadily increasing income. DHR has a below average dividend yield of 0.5%, but in recent years the dividend has a five-year growth rate of 66%. The Dividend was last increased March 2019 to $0.17/Qtr. from $0.16/Qtr. or a 6.3% increase.

DOW's 51 Month total return baseline is 42.10%

Company name 51 Month total return The Difference from DOW baseline Quarterly dividend percentage Danaher 100.52% +58.42% 0.5%

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on January 29, 2018, Danaher reported earnings that beat expected by $0.01 at $1.28, compared to last year at $1.19. Total revenue was higher at $5.36 Billion more than a year ago by 5.3% year over year and beat expected revenue by $50 Million. This was a good report with bottom line beating expected and the top line is increasing and having a good increase compared with last year. The next earnings report will be out April 2019 and is expected to be $1.02 compared to last year at $0.98, a moderate increase. DHR guided forward for the first quarter at $1.02 - $1.03 and for the 2019 year at $4.75 - $4.85.

The graphic below shows a summary of the earnings comparison for the 2018 year and 4th quarter year over year.

Source: DHR 4th quarter earnings call slides

Business Overview

Danaher is one of the largest developer and distributor of medical and industrial products in the United States and foreign countries.

As per excerpt from Reuters:

Danaher Corporation, designs, manufactures and markets professional, medical, industrial and commercial products and services. As of December 31, 2016, the Company's research and development, manufacturing, sales, distribution, service, and administrative facilities were located in over 60 countries. Danaher operates through four segments: Life Sciences; Diagnostics; Dental, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Company's Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites, and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines. The Life Sciences segment consists of the businesses, including microscopy, mass spectrometry, and filtration. The life sciences business markets its products under the BECKMAN COULTER, LEICA MICROSYSTEMS, MOLECULAR DEVICES, PALL, PHENOMENEX, and SCIEX brands. Its manufacturing facilities are located in Europe, Australia, Asia, and North America."

Overall Danaher is a great business with 9% CAGR projected growth as the worldwide economy grows going forward with the increasing need for more medical related products. The good earnings and revenue growth provides DHR the capability to continue its growth as the cash flow increases.

The Fed has kept interest rates low for some years, and on December 19, 2018, they raised the base rate of 0.25%, which was expected. I believe that they will go slow in 2019, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase the United States growth going forward with better economics for the consumer. At the March 20 meeting, the Fed lowered United States GDP projection for 2019 which they said are getting to neutral on the economy, projecting no rate increases for 2019. The Fed meeting Statement was a wait and see and a bit more dovish than the last meeting.

On the January 29, 2019, earnings call, Tom Joyce (Chief Executive Officer and President) said:

Our fourth quarter results round out a tremendous 2018 for Danaher. During the year, strong revenue growth and operating margin expansion delivered double-digit adjusted EPS and mid-teens free cash flow growth. We delivered 6% core revenue growth for the full year, which was a meaningful step up versus prior years, led primarily by the impact of new product innovation and commercial initiatives. The Danaher business system continued to serve as the driving force behind our execution and our ability to take share in many of our businesses. We generated $3.4 billion of free cash flow in 2018, resulting in a 16.5% growth year-on-year that helps position us for significant capital deployment going forward. Our free cash flow to net income conversion ratio was 127%, representing the 27 consecutive years in which our free cash flow has exceeded net income. 2018 was a tremendous year for Danaher, and we’re well positioned as we begin 2019. Over the past several years through a combination of organic and inorganic growth initiatives, we’ve transformed Danaher into higher growth, higher margin and higher recurring revenue company, with strong footholds in attractive, fast-growing end markets. Our portfolio today combined with the power of the Danaher business system positions us well as we focus on delivering long term shareholder value in 2019 and beyond."

The graphic below shows the growth in Life Sciences one of the prime parts of the company, which will be even stronger with the General Electric addition.

Source: DHR 4 th quarter earnings call slides

This shows the feelings of top management to the continued growth of the Danaher business and shareholder return with an increase in future growth. DHR has good constant growth and will continue as the world economy grows.

Takeaways

Danaher is a good investment choice for the total return growth investor. Danaher is 1.2% of The Good Business Portfolio and will be added too as cash is available. If you want a growing total return in a defensive business DHR may be the right investment for you. The entry price right now is at the one-year forward expectation. Long term investors may want to nibble, but traders should wait for a better entry point.

Recent Portfolio Changes

I intend to watch the earnings reports for the companies in the portfolio and may finally decide to trim my high flyers that are over 8% of the portfolio so I can invest in good companies on my buy list.

On March 26, trimmed position of Hewlett Packard (HPQ) from 1.0% of the portfolio to 0.6%. The last earnings report was poor, and future growth looks weak at 2%, time to sell HPQ for a better business.

On March 22 added to position of Simulation Plus (SLP) from 0.45% of the portfolio to 0.60%. I will add slowly to this position as available cash allows.

On March 13 increased position of Realty Income Corp. (O) to 0.85% of the portfolio, I could use a bit more steady monthly income.

On March 12 the portfolio closed out the position of Arconic (ARNC) , I only have one more commodity play Freeport McMoRan (FCX) that I think will go up over time.

On March 11 the portfolio reduced the position of Arconic from 0.4% of the portfolio to 0.3%. I will sell the rest of this position within the month. The dividend was just cut, and forward growth is under-par.

On March 7 added to position of Simulation Plus from 0.33% of the portfolio to 0.45%. I will add slowly to this position as available cash allows.

On March 4, trimmed position of Hewlett Packard (HPQ) from 1.3% of the portfolio to 1.0%. The last earnings report was poor, and future growth looks weak at 2%, time to sell HPQ for a better business.

On February 28, trimmed position of Boeing (BA) from 16.1% of the portfolio to 15.8%. I love Boeing, but you have to have diversification.

On February 2 increased position of Realty Income Corp. to 0.7% of the portfolio, I could use a bit more steady monthly income.

On January 30 increased the position of Simulations Plus from 0.2% of the portfolio to 0.4%. I think their product may be the product of the future for drug testing.

On January 28 Bought a starter position of Realty Income Corp. , I could use a bit more steady income and hope to add to this holding in the future. Realty Income Corp. is now 0.4% of the portfolio.

On January 28 sold the remaining portion of Mondelez (MDLZ). The forward growth does not look good enough.

On January 24 increased the position of Digital Reality Investors (DLR) from 3.1% of the portfolio to 3.6%. I want to get DLR up to a full position of 4%.

On January 16 sold the remaining shares of 3M (MMM). I decided to sell this small position in order to reduce the number of positions with a new target number of 20 positions max from 25.

The Good Business Portfolio trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The five top percentage of the portfolio companies in the portfolio are, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 8.3% of the portfolio, Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) is 8.0% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) is 8.8% of the portfolio, Omega Health Investors (OHI) 8.1% of the portfolio and Boeing (BA) is 13.8% of the portfolio. Therefore BA, EOS, JNJ, OHI, and Home Depot are now in trim position, but I am letting them run a bit since they are great companies.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 15% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter of 2017, an increase from the fourth quarter. The first quarter earnings for 2018 were unbelievable at $3.64 compared too expected at $2.64. Farnborough Air Show sales in dollar value just beat out Air-Bus by about $6 Billion, and both companies had a great number of orders. Boeing received an order for 18 more KC-46A planes. The second quarter 2018 earnings beat expectations by $0.06 at $3.33, but a good report was hurt by a write off expense on the KC-46 which has started delivery in 2019. Two KC-46A tankers were delivered in January 2019. As a result of the good fourth-quarter earnings, S&P CFRA raised the one-year price target to $500 for a possible 20% upside potential. Boeing has dropped in the last 2 weeks because of the second 737 Max-8 crash, and I look at this as an opportunity to buy BA at a reasonable price. This is just my opinion.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because of its defensive nature in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line and Mr. Market did nothing. JNJ has an estimated dividend increase to $0.97/Qtr. in April 2019, which will be 57 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

For the total Good Business Portfolio, please see my article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2018 4th Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after the next earnings season is over.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, OHI, MO, IR, DLR, GE, PM, EOS, LMT, O, HPQ, SLP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions on the companies are my own.