Investors Need To Look At Under Armour In Light Of Reality

A forward P/E of more than 50 suggests Under Armour is expensive, yet crunching some numbers suggests a different conclusion.

Under Armour has an "incredible" business, too bad it doesn't know what to do with it.

Recent headlines about Under Armour seem to argue investors can do their own homework to discover what's real and what's not.

It's no secret that Under Armour (NYSE:UA) (NYSE:UAA) has been challenging to believe in for the last two years. Since about the beginning of 2017, shares have languished. For investors who realize the shares once traded as high as $100+, this must seem like a lifetime ago. While it may be years before the shares are valued at even half their prior highs, there are multiple reasons to believe Under Armour could be about to break out higher. Investors need to read current headlines with a critical eye. The company has a chance to boost its bottom line by reversing course on one of its lines of business. Last, Under Armour's real valuation may be better than some investors realize.

Viewing headlines in light of reality

The first reason Under Armour may be ready to break out is investors may not be getting the whole story based on some recent headlines. There are two headlines in particular that we need to examine because there seems to be an opportunity in understanding what's real and what's not.

Analysts May Be Underestimating Under Armour Stock"

It's hard to find a more hopeful take on Under Armour's current situation than this article from InvestorPlace. The bottom line argument is:

There could soon come a time when many analysts have to upgrade Under Armour stock or face the risk of missing out on an opportunity."

(Source: Project Rock Bend Boundaries HOVR Phantom)

Investors are reminded that even though Under Armour isn't growing fast, it is growing. The company's margins are improving and long-term debt has been paid down. However, the author assumes that analysts are stuck struggling to "believe in, the turnaround effort's traction."

One of Under Armour's main competitors, Nike (NYSE:NKE) is expected to post around 8% annual revenue growth each of the next two years. It's likely that analysts aren't convinced about Under Armour's turnaround because the company is only predicting 3% to 4% annual revenue growth for all of 2019. My takeaway is investors need to be realistic about how fast a turnaround can occur.

Key Retailers Raise Serious Concerns About Under Armour Stock"

The above article takes a more negative tone on Under Armour. The skeptic's perspective focuses on troubles reported by Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS). In the company's last conference call, Dick's management said:

Under Armour continues to be difficult… we've been able to replace the lost Under Armour apparel business with other brands in the stores at this point."

On the surface, this sounds like a damming statement and might make investors worry about any rebound in Under Armour's fortunes. The author acknowledges that Under Armour is selling well at Kohl's (NYSE:KSS), yet makes the assumption that the brand isn't selling well at Dick's.

This is yet another example, where a little more digging gives light to a somewhat different reality. Later in Dick's conference call, analyst Camilo Lyon asked:

should we expect to see a reallocation of square footage go back to the Under Armour brand that had been taken away last year?"

The CEO of Dick's, Ed Stack's response is a key to understanding the actual dynamic. He said:

we're enthusiastic about our Under Armour business going forward. But it will remain in the floor space that it has today."

To give a little bit of color here, what occurred is Under Armour decided to broaden its distribution to Kohl's and, in turn, less inventory and space was allocated at Dick's. To get a sense of what may be happening, let's look at a quick comparison.

Metric Units Sales Last year similar quarter 1,000 units, average price $20 $20,000 Current year quarter 750 units, average price $20 $15,000

(Author's example of lesser inventory allocation not actual Under Armour reported sales)

When less floor space is dedicated to a company's wares, there will be less inventory to sell. As we can see from the above example, a retailer could sell the entirety of the current year's inventory with no decline in pricing, yet report a 25% decline in sales. This isn't a function of sales momentum or demand, it's simply a function of less units to sell.

As we can see, investors are being fed both very positive and very negative headlines with the truth lying somewhere in-between. There may be an opportunity in a stock where independent research suggests different conclusions than popular opinions.

Under Armour thinks this business is incredible, it's half correct

The second reason Under Armour may be about to break out is because the company can rid itself of a distraction and pay down debt in one fell swoop. The question for investors is whether Kevin Plank and the rest of Under Armour management is willing to admit it made several mistakes.

In November of 2013, Under Armour bought MapMyFitness in a deal worth $150 million. The idea was for the companies to combine their knowledge of the running community to boost sales. By 2015, Under Armour took more chances and bought Endomondo and MyFitnessPal for $85 million and $475 million respectively. Much was made of these deals, as Kevin Plank promised big things from digital interactions with users.

Plank said at the time that:

Under Armour's demonstrated global leadership in health and fitness innovation is greatly enhance with the addition of Endomondo and MyFitnessPal."

Today, the combination of these user bases is reported to be 200 million and this base is growing by, "nearly 100,000 new registrants per day." Under Armour introduced a fitness band, a scale, and other devices, to try and tap into this market. In addition, the company makes shoes that connect to the MayMyRun app to allow runners to track their progress.

Unfortunately, Under Armour realized that it doesn't know how to appropriately leverage this huge user base. Last quarter, Connected Fitness generated $30.3 million in sales representing an annual growth rate of 9.4%. By point of comparison, Nike's Digital revenue increased 30% year-over-year. Connected Fitness' increased revenue didn't help profits, as the division lost $2.6 million. Though Connected Fitness turned a profit in 2017, the division's profit margin was just 2.9%.

If we look at what everyone thought would be the future, it's a scary roadmap. The UA HealthBox says it's sold out, but it's actually discontinued. The components of the HealthBox from the UA Band, the UA Scale, and UA Heart Rate, all have been killed off. The company lists "Headphones & Fitness Devices" on its site, yet all eleven items are headphones. It seems clear that Under Armour knows it can't compete in the devices market.

(Source: MyFitnessPal Blog)

Under Armour found out last year about the risks of owning a huge user database. In March 2018, headlines came out saying "About 150 million users of the MyFitnessPal fitness and nutrition app and website have been affected by a data security breach." It has been 6 years with MapMyFitness and 4 years with MyFitnessPal and Endomondo, yet the company doesn't know what to do with the information. In case anyone doubts this claim, Kevin Plank said as much in the company's last conference call.

We're still figuring out how to unlock the true power of what this size and scale network means for us, but it's going to be incredibly important for our future."

At present, he seems half correct. The business is incredible… an incredible distraction. Spending over $700 million for three businesses that you are still "figuring out" years later, means you need to get out of the business. There seems to be one obvious buyer who would be more than willing to take care of these 200 million users… Fitbit (NYSE:FIT).

Fitbit has what Under Armour doesn't, it knows how to make health tracking devices. At last count, the company had 27.6 million active users. Though Fitbit users grew 9% annually, it's incredibly difficult to grow device sales without a bigger moat of users to sell to.

Fitbit's market cap essentially matches its annual sales. Connected Fitness doesn't have a reason to command much more than this multiple. Last year, Connected Fitness' revenue was about $120 million. At last count, Fitbit was sitting on $720 million in cash. Even if Fitbit was willing to pay 2X revenue or $240 million, the company would still have nearly $500 million left over. The cash would allow Under Armour to pay down its debt and would eliminate the distraction, risk, and challenges of running this Connected Fitness business. Fitbit would gain a massive influx of users to sell its wearables to and a new growth engine. This is speculation unless or until Under Armour makes a move, but it's clear there is opportunity for both sides.

Best-case scenario

The third reason Under Armour may be about to break out is the shares seem to offer a better value than some expect. Though I'm counting this as one reason to buy the shares, there are multiple pieces to this puzzle.

(Source: 2019 NFL Scouting Combine UA Spotlight Gloves)

First, investors shouldn't miss the significant opportunity that is Under Armour's international business. Of course, the headline of the last quarter was the company's struggles domestically.

Company Domestic Sales Domestic Sales Growth Domestic Sales as a Percentage of Total Nike $3.8 billion -6% 39.6% Under Armour $965 million +7% 69.4%

(Source: NKE and UA quarterly earnings)

On the surface, Nike's domestic performance is what generates headlines, yet it represents a significantly smaller percentage of the company's overall sales. It's true that Under Armour needs to find stability in its domestic operations for its growth rate to improve in the short term. However, in the long term, its international aspirations don't seem to be getting enough attention.

Company International Sales International Sales Growth International Sales as a Percentage of Total Nike $5.29 billion +7.7% 55.1% Under Armour $395 million +28% 28.4%

(Source: NKE and UA quarterly earnings)

Under Armour's international business's growth has been consistent and far outstrips its domestic challenges. Not to put too fine a point on it, Nike's international business alone is more than 1,200% larger than Under Armour's international sales. As Under Armour's international growth continues, it will become a bigger part of the whole and the company's overall revenue growth should improve. Analysts seem to agree with this theory, as the company's revenue growth from 2019 to 2020 is expected to roughly double.

Second, looking at the cost side of the equation, Under Armour seems to have some significant opportunities. In the last quarter, Under Armour's SG&A expenses came to 42.3% of revenues. If we look at Nike's SG&A expenses last quarter, the company was far more efficient at 32.2% of revenue. Under Armour is spending to grow internationally and increase its online capabilities. Over time, the company will gain the advantage of scale and gain expense leverage. If Under Armour matched Nike's SG&A expense percentage, the company would save $139 million per quarter.

Last, it seems analysts may be underestimating Under Armour's earnings growth potential. In the last four quarters, Under Armour beat estimates three times by an average of more than 79%. By point of comparison, Nike beat earnings estimates each quarter, by an average of just under 14%. If we look at Nike and Under Armour's expected EPS growth and adjust for each company's prior outperformance, the valuation difference is astounding.

Company 2019 Projected P/E 5yr EPS Expected Growth Adjustment for prior earnings outperformance Adjusted 5yr EPS Growth Adjusted PEG Nike 31.2 14.5% +13.9% 16.5% 1.89 Under Armour 52.7 35.9% +79.3% 64.4% 0.81

(Source: NKE and UA analyst estimates)

Obviously, it's challenging to assume each company's outperformance will continue at the same pace. However, Nike at present has about 30+ analysts studying its every move, whereas Under Armour is covered by just a handful.

Investors can take current articles and do their own research to try and determine fact from hyperbole. Connected Fitness is a challenge for the company, yet management has an option to sell this division. A sale would allow Under Armour to pay down debt and rid itself of this distraction. When it comes to revenue growth, Under Armour's fortunes should improve as its international business gains ground. On the valuation front, investors have an opportunity to do their own research where analysts seem to have lost interest.

The stock has been a challenging company to own over the last few years. However, investors can see there are several reasons to believe the stock is about to break out to the upside. Long-term investors who are willing to follow the story should consider adding the stock to their buy list.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.