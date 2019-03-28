U.S. Foods Holding Corp.: Bigger, Better, Stronger

Continued growth in the restaurant business and increased consumer spending will help take US Foods to the next level.

USFD has gone through some big operational challenges with the tightening labor market, but is making the necessary changes.

Recommendation

Following a 25%+ correction in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) from July 2018 to November 2018, investors may be wondering if USFD can keep costs low, compete in the industry and at the same time endure a possible GDP contraction?

Although US Foods resides in a cyclical industry, the company does have an established position since the 19th century. The core investment thesis is that USFD will continue expanding its capital into innovation, cost cuts and private brand growth. In the last year the company has been suffering from operational challenges, hence the drop in share price in July. With a consistent independent restaurant case, and growth and restaurant spending increases, I see a bright future for US Foods.

Company Background and Overview

US Foods (formerly known as U.S. Foodservice) is an American foodservice distributor with approximately $24 billion in annual revenue. The company employs around 25,000 people in more than 60 locations nationwide, and provides food and related products to more than 250,000 customers, including independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions. By acquiring 16 organizations throughout the years, US Foods has extended its U.S. footprint and has moved one step further to becoming a leading national foodservice company. The most recent acquisition was in July last year. US Foods acquired five operating companies collectively known as SGA’s Food Group of Companies, for $1.8 billion in cash. SGA’s Food Group of Companies currently operates as five separate operating companies:

Food Services of America, Inc. : One of the largest regional broad line distribution companies in the U.S. serving 16 states in the West and Midwest from nine distribution centers; It accounts for 75% of net sales of the whole group;

Systems Services of America, Inc. (SSA): Multi-unit distribution foodservice company specializing in distribution to casual and fast casual dining establishments and regional and national QSR chains; 21% of net sales;

Amerifresh, Inc.: supplies fresh produce from every major growing region, 2% of net sales;

Ameristar Meats, Inc.: Provider of custom meat solutions, including 8 different full meat products to meet customer specifications; 1% of net sales;

GAMPAC Express, Inc.: Logistics Company; 1% of net sales.

As of today, US Foods is becoming a leading company in its industry. With its most recent acquisition, the company is expecting $55 million in annual run-rate cost synergies by the end of fiscal 2022, driven by savings in distribution, procurement and administrative expenses.

Economic Outlook

*Data based from bea.gov and author’s calculations

GDP Growth

The U.S. economy has bloomed in recent years. With GDP increasing steadily, we have seen an increase in consumer spending, boosting growth in restaurant spending. Industry data shows that restaurant sales are growing while customer traffic has declined, resulting in higher than average checks.

Labor Market

With GDP growing in recent years, we have also seen more people return to work. With around 223,000 job openings per month in 2018, we have seen the unemployment rate drop to as low as 3.7%. With such a tightening labor market, job choice has increased, thus the bargaining power of workers has increased. This could have a strong impact in the restaurant industry.

The Restaurant Industry

*Image taken from Business Insider

The efficiency and revenue of the Restaurant industry directly reflects US Foods' numbers. With expected positive trends this year, we would forecast a growth in US Foods' income. 61% of adults say they would rather spend money on an experience, such as a restaurant or other activity, compared to purchasing an item from a store. According to the National Restaurant Association, three in five U.S. consumers order delivery or takeout once a week. With millennials driving this trend upwards, UBS expects a scenario where by 2030 most meals currently cooked at home are instead ordered online and delivered from either restaurants or central kitchens. A recent study delivered by CHD supports that, with total off-premise restaurant sales surpassing $300 billion by 2023 driven primarily from pick-up.

Other big changes are also expected to come to the industry. Today restaurants are implementing various technologies, high-tech ERP systems, mobile apps, and investing in new hardware and AI. With labor shortages continuing to be a great challenge in the restaurant industry and wages increasing, CAPEX spending is increasing with them. There are several main drivers of increased CAPEX spending. Several of the factors we will put a strong emphasis on below are Real Estate, Labor Shortages, increasing wages and benefits, and GDP growth.

Real Estate

Real estate prices are likely to moderate over time. According to Rsmus retail footprints are definitely shrinking. Online purchases are growing at a faster rate and more restaurants are modifying their business models towards smaller spaces or cutting out unneeded labor costs. Secondary space is expected to become more affordable and this will push the take-out and delivery models even further. With retail prices and rent prices going up, ghost kitchen business models are becoming more popular. This model lowers the operating costs of restaurants since it eliminates the need for a dining room. Without a dining room, restaurants will not have to pay extra for waitstaff, thus greatly reducing costs.

Mobile technologies

With mobile payments constantly growing, restaurants continue investing in mobile POS systems in order to allow their customers to use their mobile phones as payment devices. Digital menus have also picked up the pace. Digital menus help restaurants change their menu and prices easier and with less hassle. Touchscreen kiosks and tablets have also helped in streamlining the whole process, making it faster and more efficient. Currently between 22% and 32% of restaurants accept mobile payments, with that expected to change in the coming years. All this innovation will cost restaurants money in the short-term, but will reduce labor costs (a major cost) in the long-term. Technology will help restaurants cut out some middle men in the process which will free more capital for the expected tightening of the labor market. With new high-tech kitchen equipment, food delivery applications and various digitalization equipment for menus, I expect restaurants to be well prepared for any eventual contractions in the industry. The graph below represents the CAPEX-to-Revenue ratio decreasing among publicly traded restaurants both in Europe and the U.S.:

*Photo taken directly from AaronAllen.com

Investment Thesis

US Foods Holding Corp. currently trades at an EV/EBIT of 16.7x. The company has realized an increased operating profit margin since last year of 2.8%. USFD recently regained its August 2018 share price and is trading right at the point after the 13% drop in July. I expect long-term growth to be supported by acquisitions, cutting costs in personnel through automation of certain tasks, shared service and miles reduction. If USFD continues to deliver higher operating margins year over year, and the restaurant industry continues to innovate and bring new experiences to customers, I believe that we could see a significant improvement in the company’s share price. In the graph below you can see how their operating margins have improved despite the wage increase in recent years. Through increasing revenues and reducing costs mainly in SG&A, operating profit margins have doubled:

*Source: Company filings and author’s own estimates

Recent Quarter Results

*Photo from company’s Q4 presentation

USFD recorded Q4 18 revenue of $6,041 million, representing a yearly growth of 0.8%. Operating income was $171 million, representing a yearly decline of 4% and quarterly decline of 4.5%. Net income for Q4 18 was $100 million, representing a yearly decline of 60% and quarterly decline of 13%.

The decline in numbers in the Q4 report, was mainly due to unique items and we do not see persisting. Operating margins have increased recently, as you can see in the chart below.

With every acquisition made, USFD has managed to synergize costs successfully; we can see this being reflected in the operating margins for the last three years. The company is showing promise and I do see a bright future for USFD.

Source: Company filings and author’s own estimates

Continued Expansion

In 2018 US Foods made one of its biggest acquisitions to date. On 30, July last year it was announced that US Foods is acquiring SGA’s Food Group of Companies for $1.8 billion in cash. As written above SGA’s Food Group of Companies operates as 5 different companies, which focus on serving independent restaurants, making them very diverse. FSA has a strong focus on serving independent restaurants and that accounts for approximately 40% of its net sales base. This will increase the dominance of US Foods in the industry and help them grow their independent restaurant base. There are several strategical and financial benefits to this acquisition:

Such an acquisition will expand US Foods network in the Northwest. Until now US Foods didn’t have a significant presence in the West. According to the 18Q2 earnings call, SGA’s Food Group of Companies has approximately 33,000 customers, 12 distr. Centers, more than 20 private brands and three specialty meat manufacturing facilities. A combined company was a great strategic choice. According to US Foods, with this acquisition the company expects to achieve approximately $55 million in annual run-rate cost synergies by the end of 2022. Financially, the acquisition sounds like a great deal for US Foods. The purchase price represents a 12.5X multiple of SGA’s Food Group of Companies 2018E Adjusted EBITDA of $123 million after taking into account the impact of the tax benefit, and 14.6x without the tax benefits. US Foods estimates the net present value of the cash tax savings at approximately $260 million. The deal multiple, after adjusting for tax benefits and the run rate synergy, is 8.6 times.

With such an acquisition US Foods solidifies its dominant position in the U.S. and invests in its future.

Company Information

Income Statement Breakdown

As we can see from the income statement below, revenue hasn’t grown much until 2017, where it rapidly grew by 5.5%. This is primarily due to the acquisition made in the same year.

I estimate that the current success in cost cuts combined with new acquisitions will lead to continued strong growth in operating profit for the next 5 years. I also expect that US Foods will increase its CAPEX and thus handle upcoming layoffs. This will lead to a moderate increase in FCF.

Gross Profit Margin and Operating Profit Margin

We see that operating profit margin has started increasing since 2016. This is explained with the successful integration of several acquisitions (Freshway Foods, All American Foods and Food Genius) made in that year and the realized cost synergies. Additionally since 2016 USFD has managed to continuously lower it's distribution, S&A and restructuring costs.

In 2017 we see a slight decrease in gross profit margins which is mainly due to the continued tight inbound freight capacity . Since 2017 the trucking industry capacity has continued tightening and management has addressed that in its recent call by trying to reduce miles and reset routes. With reducing miles the company will manage to cut expenses in a market with rising shipping costs.

In 2019 and 2020, SGA Food Group will continue contributing to a higher gross profit and operating margins, as we foresee a strong contribution to the Northwest market and their R&D combined with US Foods know-how and experienced management.

Selling, General and Administrative Cost

SG&A is primarily affected from wage and fuel costs. In the last quarter US Foods reported higher wage and fuel costs due to the tightening labor market and higher gas prices, driven by longer routes and higher oil prices. In their last earnings call USFD has addressed that. Several cost reductions are planned on the technology side, with implementing new scanning technologies and dynamic labor scheduling that are both ready for rollout. Regarding lowering distribution costs, USFD is planning on resetting routes, reducing miles which is already introduced to a third of their market. Dedicated continuous improvement resources have been hired in about a third of their facilities, with plans to complete the rollout by the second half of 2019.

I assume that SG&A as a percentage of revenue will have a negative trend in 2019 and 2020 and then remain flat for the next 3 years.

Catalysts

Catalysts in the next 12-24 months include:

New acquisition deals - By continuously expanding, US Foods will be able to grab a bigger market share, more R&D synergies and will introduce even more unique private brands, further differentiating the company from the competition. New revenue streams and distinct cost synergies will help US Foods increase its EBIT significantly.

Food away from home gaining share - With customers spending more at restaurants and sales surging, US Foods is bound to see the effects. With expected increases in salaries and at the same time restaurants turning more towards automation, the future looks bright for the restaurant industry.

Investing in CAPEX - By Modernizing its software, reducing miles and implementing new ways of lowering shared service costs, US Foods will be able to better handle any possible stagnation in GDP growth.

All of the above represent catalysts that could increase USFD’s share price to our targeted range of around $44-50$ per share in the next 12-18 months; if they all come true and work as expected, the price may be even higher than that range. If these catalysts don't come to fruition, there is still potential upside in the stock, but it will be to the lower end of that range.

Valuation

With significant market share growth and/or new acquisitions, we calculate an implied share price in the $44 - $50 range. This is the range if revenue grows at a CAGR of 4% for the next 5 years. The model also assumes COGS as a % of Income flat for the next 2 years at around 82%, thereafter declining for the next 3 years at a rate of 0.5%:

Please keep in mind that USFD’s revenue has grown at around 3% and COGS as a % of income has declined around -0.3% for the last two years.

As a result, I believe that a +4% CAGR revenue growth over the next 5 years is reasonable.

*My calculations, based on company filings.

I have valued USFD using public comps and a DCF analysis. The DCF analysis' major driver is SG&A costs as a % of rev. declining by an average of 0.3% per year for the next 5 years.

The discounted cash flow analysis uses the following “base case” assumptions:

SG&A costs as a % of rev. going down by an average of 0.3% per year for the next 5 years.

Revenue growth at a CAGR of 4% for the next 5 years

10.2% discount rate (based on public comps and WACC), 2.0% terminal FCF growth rate, and standard discount periods.

$2 billion spent on acquisitions for the next 5 years

Comparable companies like Sysco (NYSE:SYY) are trading at a higher valuation.

*My calculations, based on company filings.

Risks

Employee turnover rate increase

As discussed above, the restaurant industry has the highest turnover rate, which presents challenges. With the coming wage increases and tightening labor market, workers are now more likely to switch to higher paying jobs. We could see workers leaving lower paying industries, such as the hospitality industry, faster than expected. If restaurants aren’t able to respond fast with automating different processes, they will likely incur drastically increased wages, thus reducing their profit margins. Such an occurrence could negatively impact USFD.

Continued tightening in U.S. truck capacity

Distribution companies carrying goods for retailers and consumers are struggling to keep up with the fast-growing U.S. economy. With rising transportation costs and sparse trucking capacity threatening to compress growth, businesses are reshaping their supply chains. The future doesn't look to offer any relief. As of October last year some analysts still expected more robust rate increases next year — and they can’t be ruled out. With economic growth and freight demand expected to grow next year, it could force US Foods to raise prices to offset higher freight expenses.

Key Takeaways

In considering all catalysts and risks, I think upside of USFD’s stock is highly possible. US Foods under covered and penalized too harshly for missing earnings estimates. The company brings a lot of value to the table for investors. With new planned cost cutting strategies and a 30% debt reduction since 2015, conditional on the restaurant industry gaining a bigger market share and GDP growing steadily, I presume it is just a matter of time before USFD's stock stages a turnaround.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in USFD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.