Jeremy Grantham, Thermal Coal Is Not Dead Yet

However, Newcastle Thermal Coal price is resilient and this will likely continue in the foreseeable future.

The legendary hedge fund manager, Jeremy Grantham, said thermal coal is dead meat.

However, Newcastle coal price is telling a difference story as shown below.

Since late 2016, high quality Newcastle Thermal coal price (6,000kcal) has rallied strongly and still remained strong in early 2019.

What is happening?

Let’s take a look at demand and supply dynamic for Australian Newcastle Thermal Coal.

Demand

Thermal coal remains the cheapest and reliable fuel for power generation in developing Asia. Thermal coal’s primary use is in electricity production, and thermal coal demand is therefore driven strongly by electricity generation.

The demand for Seaborne thermal coal has been strong over the last three years due to strong economic growth in APAC region, especially from countries in South East Asia. The South-East Asian economy is expected to triple in size and its energy needs are expected to grow by almost two thirds by 2040. In order to support that growth, countries in the region continue to install new coal fired capacity as shown below. In addition, Japan, Korea, and Taiwan are also replacing their sub-critical coal power station to super-critical/ultra-super critical coal power station – a.k.a High efficiency, low emission (HELE) power plant.

Source: Banpu 2Q18 result presentation

According to Glencore (FY18 annual report), more than 50GW of new coal fired generation capacity is currently under construction in the region. Banpu also reported that 39GW of new coal capacity is expected to coming online over the next three years in South East Asia as shown below. In essence, coal is being phased out in Europe but the vast majority of countries in Asia will continue to be very reliant on coal-fired power. This will be more than enough to offset volume loss in Europe. Electricity generation from coal is expected to grow in absolute terms.

Source: Banpu 2Q18 result presentation

Source: Whitehaven 1H19 result presentation

Supply

Even though Seaborne thermal coal price remains high, major producers in Australia have not responded yet. Partly due to long-lead times for new greenfield coal projects to start production and high perceived risk of long-term demand for thermal coal which deterred investment in new thermal coal mines and deposits as shown below.

Source: Glencore 2018 Sell-side analyst visit presentation

Not all coal is being created equal

Australian thermal coal is known as high quality coal which has high energy value. This high energy coal generates more electricity compare to low energy coal. Thus, coal fired power stations that use high energy coal produce less carbon emission. Many of coal power plants in Japan are designed specifically to use the high energy coal from Australia. Hence they are the largest thermal coal buyer from Australia as shown below.

As environmental policies continue to intensify, demand for higher energy coal is also rising steadily in many other countries. This is evidenced by price differential between 6,000kcal /kg and 5,500kcal/kg coal – close to 40% in Feb 2019 (Refer to coal price chart above).

Therefore, lack in new investment in Australian thermal coal mines combined with increasing demand for high quality coal – due to increasing awareness of carbon emissions- will continues to drive strong Newcastle thermal coal price over the next 2-3 years – barring any material decline in global economic activity.

Bears are wrong on Seaborne Thermal Coal. But why?

There are two key misperceptions for coal and electricity generation. That is Reliability and affordability of electricity.

Coal is baseload power that runs 24/7 to supply steady flow of electricity onto the grid. On the other hand, renewable energy generates electricity only when there is wind/sunshine. Therefore, 100MW of coal capacity is not equal to 100MW of renewable capacity. Given the intermittent nature of renewable energy, simply replacing coal with renewable in electricity generation mix makes the whole electricity system unstable and less reliable. Unpredictability of renewable energy requires back-up generation (GAS) that could quickly ramp-up electricity generation within short-time period to meet electricity demand when there isn’t enough wind and sunshine.

This may not be an issue if there is abundance of cheap gas available to act as baseload power, which is the case in the U.S. Alternatively, if there is transmission line connected to other countries that have cheap baseload generation which is the case in Europe. Increasing share of Nuclear energy could also be a solution but this comes with huge opportunity cost that the land used for nuclear power plant cannot be reused by our descendant for another 100 years. Also, there is no clear solution yet for nuclear waste from nuclear power station.

However, most of countries in Asia do not have access to cheap gas and cannot build transmission line to connect with another country. They are importing most of, if not all, natural resources for electricity generation. Therefore, they prefer well-balanced energy mix in electricity generation and cheap coal to maintain affordable electricity price in their country.

Source: Glencore 2018 Sell-side analyst visit presentation

Australia is an interesting case in point. It shows how quickly electricity price can rise when renewable energy replaces baseload coal power without cheap back-up (GAS) generation.

In recent years, wholesale prices have increased to a point where Australian customers now pay some of the highest electricity prices in the world. New South Wales, where coal provides most of the electricity, and South Australia, which utilises renewables and gas, provide examples of how electricity prices have increased since 2008.

The combination of Renewable Energy Target Subsidies (RET) established to encourage the development of renewable generation, closure of coal fired power stations, and high domestic gas price have increased electric prices in both states. High domestic gas price was due to commissioning of LNG projects in Australia.

South Australia has the highest prices in the country. The average wholesale electricity price in the period from 2008 until the closure of the Northern Power Station in South Australia, in March 2012, was $37 per MWh in New South Wales and $49 per MWh in South Australia.

The combination of increasing penetration of renewables and closure of the Hazelwood Power Station in Victoria in March 2017, led to further increases in wholesale electricity prices to an average of $86 per MWh in New South Wales and $108 per MWh in South Australia. This continues the trend where South Australia, with the highest penetration of renewables and expensive back-up (GAS) generation, has the highest electricity prices in Australia.

Bears linearly think that successful transition to renewable energy in Europe and the U.S can be replicated in Asia. However, given the differences in available natural resources and energy dynamic between Asia and the Western countries, different approaches in formulating electricity generation fuel mix is required to maintain affordable electricity price in Asia.

This can be seen by what Japanese and Korean are doing to successfully transition to decarbonisation by 2050.

Energy utility companies in Japan and Korea are replacing old coal-fired power station with high-efficiency coal-fired power generation facilities (HELE) and advancing R&Ds in technologies related to commercialising coal gasification combined cycle and carbon capture and storage.

Source: Chubu 2018 annual report

Source: KEPCO March 2019 presentation

To sum up, Newcastle thermal coal price will likely remain strong over the next 2-3 years – barring any shock in global economic activity- on the back of steady demand for Australian thermal coal from Asia and lack of new supply in Australia.

Coal is needed in Asia to support industrialization and urbanization of developing economies. Renewable energy is not cheap if there is no cheap back-up generation which is the case for most of countries in Asia. Transition to zero emission in electricity generation will take some time, around 20-30 years from now.

Such theme provides good hunting ground for junior coal mining companies in Australia. In the follow-up series, I will present to seeking alpha community with some interesting opportunities in coal mining companies in Australia.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.