Schaeffler AG: A Contrarian Buy

All figures in Euros unless otherwise stated.

The Chinese central government stimulated new car sales from 2015-2017 with tax policy that front-loaded 2018 and 2019 demand. When stimulus ended in 2018, new car inventory spiked and demand for Schaeffler’s (OTC:SCFLF) products fell. This hurt Schaeffler’s operating performance because it’s a capital-intensive business with high fixed costs. Consequently, the stock price has fallen more than 56% from its peak and may be close to a cyclical low.

A discounted cash flow valuation suggests that the stock is 27% undervalued using conservative assumptions. Potential reasons for mispricing would include career risk because there’s a high probability that the stock could decline further. It doesn’t currently appear probable, but additional stimulus to support new car manufacturing in China would be a powerful catalyst for a higher stock price.

Business overview

The Schaeffler Group is a German business with global operations split between three major divisions:

Automotive original equipment manufacturing (63.2% of 2018 revenue); Automotive aftermarket parts (13% of 2018 revenue); and Industrial products and services (23.8% of 2018 revenue).

The subdivisions are:

Automotive OEM Subdivisions

Engine systems: Products include standard valve trains, variable valve trains, camshaft phasing systems, chain drives, belt drives, thermal management, engine shafts supported by rolling bearings, water pump bearings, exhaust/air management systems, and rolling bearings for turbochargers (source).

Transmission systems: Products include bearing supports for transmissions and rear axle drives, lightweight differentials, clutch/gearshift systems and synchronization, solutions for double clutch and automated transmissions, torsion dampers, main bearings, needle roller bearings, torsional vibration dampers, hydraulic torque converters, and components for auxiliary drives (source).

E-Mobility: Products for hybrid and electric vehicles include e-clutches, pulley decouplers, bi-directional tensioners, emission reducers for hybrid vehicles, electric axles, and e-wheel drives (source). More products will be added in the future (slides 18 & 20).

Chassis systems: Products include chassis bearings, bearings and components for the steering column, wheel bearings, electromechanical actuators, various rolling bearing supports, balance shafts and Space Drive (source).

60% of sales within this division are to Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF), General Motors (GM), Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU), BMW (BMYYY), Ford (F), Hyundai, Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF), Renault Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY), ZF Friedrichshafen, and Magna International (MGA).

Automotive Aftermarket Subdivisions

Components business: Automotive spare parts are sold under the four brands LuK, INA, FAG, and Ruville for passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, and tractors (source).

Solutions business: REPXPERT provides online support, training, product catalogues and installation guides to garage professionals using spare parts from LuK, INA, FAG, and Ruville (video).

OES business: Original equipment supplier (OES) parts are replacement auto parts which Schaeffler manufactures, that are branded and packaged as a Volkswagen (or other auto manufacturer’s) product.

Industrial Subdivisions

Wind: Wind products include rolling bearings for wind turbines (see the video on this page). Products for conventional hydro power include rolling bearings, spherical plain bearings and joint heads, plain bushes and housing units. Products for ocean energy include bearing solutions. Products for solar power include rolling and plain bearings utilized for the tracking systems of solar power plants. (source)

Raw materials: Steel mill products include various roller bearings, yoke type track rollers, axial bearings, ball bearings, split bearings, housings, and spherical plain bearings. Products for mining plants include standard bearings, special bearings, and housing units. Products for paper and pulp mills include roller bearings, hybrid deep groove ball bearings, and triple ring bearings. (source)

Aerospace: Products include bearings for helicopters, space propulsion, and aerospace engines like the Trent 500 which is utilized in the Airbus generations A340-500 and A340-600. Services include bearing rig tests, bearing repair, and electroplating. (source)

Rail: Products include axlebox bearings, traction motors, gearbox bearings, mechatronics, and braking or door systems for streetcars, locomotives and high-speed trains (video).

Off-road: Products include travel drives, slewing gearboxes, slewing bearings, cable sheave bearings, eccentric bearings, and bearing arrangements for pivot joints, for a range of construction machinery including mobile cranes, wheel loaders, vibrating rollers, and mining trucks. Agricultural products for tractors, harvesters and other machinery includes various radial, ball, needle roller, cylindrical, tapered, spherical and plain bearings. (source)

Two-wheelers: Bearings and systems are produced for bicycles, fishing reels, inline skates, skateboards, and treadmills. Schaeffler also provides components to motorcycle manufacturers that lower fuel consumption, costs, and carbon dioxide emissions. (source)

Power transmission: Products include bearings for power tools, hydraulic systems, fluid pumps, industrial gearboxes, compressors, vacuum pumps, fans and blowers. (source)

Industrial automation: Printing machinery products include bearings, track rollers, linear guidance systems, and direct drives. Medical products include bearings for CT machines, X-ray tubes, patient tables, dentist chairs and laboratory equipment. Food and packaging products include bearings, housing units, track rollers, linear guidance systems, slewing rings, and direct drives for: packaging machines, filling lines, automatic baking ovens and other packaging machines. Products for electronic production include a guidance system, various bearings, rollers, and direct drives. Products for textile machinery include belt tensioning rollers, friction bearings, and yoke track rollers. Machine tool products include a monorail guidance system, various bearings, rollers, and direct drives. (source)

Industrial distribution: Almost 4,000 authorized sales partners distribute Schaeffler products.

Geographical locations

Schaeffler employs approximately 67,000 staff at 170 locations, with 73 production facilities and 20 research and development centers across 22 countries.

Source: 2018 Annual Report, p. 21

The number of employees has been increasing in Europe and Greater China over the last five years:

Corporate strategy

Management reviews its corporate strategy annually to ensure that annual business planning is aligned with technological trends and requirements to maintain or enhance competitiveness. The end goal is profitable growth over 5-10 year periods where the return on capital exceeds the cost of capital. (p. 32-35)

Chief Executive Officer Klaus Rosenfeld is currently implementing 20 strategic initiatives under the Agenda 4 plus One strategy to profitably position Schaeffler for the future (p. 28-30). Targeted outcomes include expanding the Automotive OEM portfolio with electric and hybrid vehicle products, digitalization and cloud-based product monitoring, efficiency enhancements, cost reductions, and ongoing innovation. By 2030 the company expects 30% of new cars to be electric, 40% to be hybrids, and the remainder to utilize internal combustion engines; Schaeffler is actively preparing for this new paradigm through research and development supported by strategic acquisitions like Elmotec Statomat and Compact Dynamics. The company is preparing for the future now:

…around 1,200 engineers are developing systems and components for new drive technologies in the competence centers at Buehl and Herzogenaurach (Germany), Wooster (USA), and Anting (CHINA). The portfolio includes complete hybrid modules comprising electric motors, clutch, damper systems, as well as complete electric axle systems for electric vehicles and, in the future, dedicated hybrid transmissions with two electric motors and integrated power electronics. On top of all this come innovative bearing technology, actuators, and wheel hub motors … the group plans to invest around EUR 500 million in the fields of electric motors, electrics, electronics, software, and drive system development by the end of 2020 ... several projects for electric and hybrid vehicles for international automobile manufacturers have entered volume production and a large number of other systems are under development. (p. i24, i25, 22)

Schaeffler is optimistic regarding the medium-term, forecasting that Schaeffler content per light vehicle produced world wide (excluding aftermarket, heavy duty, and motorcycle content) will grow to €125, €150, and €100 for (1) internal combustion vehicles, (2) hybrid electric vehicles, and (3) battery electric vehicles by 2025:

Source: Schaeffler presentation, January 15, 2019, slide 19 (simplified), 1.8% p.a. market growth, 4% p.a. market share growth

Note: The above chart isn’t as bullish as it may appear because the market share of internal combustion engines is expected to decline relative to hybrids and battery electric vehicles.

The competitive landscape amongst automotive OEM suppliers

The top 100 global OEM parts suppliers can be viewed on page 4 of Automotive News. Schaeffler ranked 22nd in 2017 which was little changed from 21st position in 2013 (p. 4). An extract of the 2018 rankings is included below with competing products highlighted:

Source: Automotive News, June 25, 2018

Financial overview

Figure 4 provides a good overview of Schaeffler’s economics. The company has grown revenue since 2006 but net income has stayed relatively flat because of intense competition. The impact of high fixed costs was demonstrated in 2009 with a sizeable net loss when revenue declined. The 2009 net loss included an interest expense that was €747 million higher than 2018 (Figure 5).

The source of revenue growth has been the Automotive segment that includes the Automotive OEM and Automotive Aftermarket divisions:

The locations for revenue growth have been Europe and Greater China:

The internal driver of revenue growth has been capital expenditure funded by cash from operations (Figure 8), which produced more productive assets in the form of growing property, plant and equipment (Figure 9).

Capital allocation has favored the Automotive segment for expansion:

Group expenses are consistent with the corporate strategy; research and development are prioritized to remain competitive, and efficiency is pursued for administrative and selling expenses:

Automotive EBIT declined in 2018 whilst Industrial EBIT rose slightly:

Q4 2018 Automotive EBIT was ghastly with the 2018 decline accelerating:

Schaeffler attributed the declining Automotive OEM data to China:

… the adjustment of the full year 2018 group outlook was mainly triggered by a further deterioration of market conditions in the company’s Automotive OEM business in China. (p. i35)

It appears that reduced plant utilization for Chinese Automotive OEM production lowered Automotive OEM EBIT because of high fixed costs.

The declining stock price in Euros

Source: Bloomberg, March 26, 2019

The 56.7% stock price decline commenced in January 2018 when Schaeffler cut its profit guidance for the year; forecasting an operating profit margin of 10.5-11.5% compared to 11-12% in 2017. Risk perceptions increased for the European automotive supply chain when President Trump threatened tariffs on European autos in March 2018 and June 2018, with a 20% tariff suggested.

The Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) commenced in September 2018 and requires all car models to have a carbon dioxide test before they can be sold. This created a bottleneck where some models were not on sale because they were still being tested. Volkswagen, who Schaeffler supplies, was particularly hard hit with European sales down 37% for September 2018 (ft.com).

Underlying the above noise, it was declining new car sales in China that drove Schaeffler’s stock price lower via forecast reductions in Automotive OEM revenue and full-year guidance.

What happened in China?

In short, Beijing created a boom-bust cycle for new car demand with temporary stimulus via tax policy; the boom lasted from 2016-2017 with the “bust” commencing in 2018:

Source: Financial Times

The 10% tax on cars with engines smaller than 1.6-liters was reduced to 5% in October 2015, producing the visible spike in 2016 sales above and boosting Chinese GDP as desired. The tax reduction continued in 2017 at the rate of 7.5% but reverted to 10% in 2018. With new car demand brought forward from 2018-19 to 2016-17, 2018 sales were lower than 2017, and 2019 sales are expected to decline again.

It appears that carmakers extrapolated 2016-17 demand into the future and were caught off guard when demand reverted to its visual trend. Overproduction increased inventories, reducing the number of cars manufactured and reducing the short-term demand for Schaeffler’s products.

Source: Financial Times

Select analyst quotes:

The biggest reasons for the decline this year are the hangover from the tax break policy, and declining consumer confidence – UBS analyst Paul Gong, ft.com, January 14, 2019 Quite a few automakers made a mistake opening too much capacity. They didn’t see the slowdown coming - Nomura analyst Benjamin Lo, ft.com, January 15, 2019 The shift we saw last year takes us into uncharted territory. Everyone will be super-focused on how to adjust because they don’t want to be left with too much inventory. – Michael Dunne, industry consultant and former GM executive, ft.com, January 15, 2019.

Additional factors reducing Chinese auto demand include deteriorating consumer sentiment stemming from the US China trade conflict and stricter lending practices (p. 46).

The economic linkage between China and Europe

It used to be that when the U.S. economy sneezed, the world caught a cold. The new reality is that China’s impact on world GDP equates to the U.S. and E.U. combined:

Source: Financial Times

And Europe is far more exposed to the Chinese economy that the rest of the world:

Source: Financial Times

The broader slowdown in Chinese economic growth throughout 2018-19 has fed through to Europe, and Germany in particular, which has been a drag on Schaeffler’s European operations.

Germany Manufacturing PMI

Source: Trading Economics, PMI explanation

Chinese stimulus to the rescue?

The 2019 fiscal deficit has been raised from 2.6% to 2.8% to support the Chinese economy. The spending list includes increased infrastructure spending, business and personal tax cuts of US$194 billion, and a reduction of the value-added tax for manufacturers from 16% to 13%. This stimulus, accompanied by credit expansion, should support the domestic and global economy. A boom in new car sales isn’t expected, but it seems reasonable to assume that they won’t decline significantly.

Schaeffler group outlook

Schaeffler’s outlook incorporates the following assumptions (p. 86-87):

Global GDP will expand by just under 3.5% in 2019 (2018: 3.7%). Global automobile production will decline by 1% in 2019 (2018: -1.1%). European automobile production will decline by 0.5%. Automobile production in the Americas will experience zero growth. Automobile production in Greater China will decline by 2%. “The Schaeffler Group anticipates that its Automotive OEM division will continue to outperform the global automobile production of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles …”

Valuation

The following financial model values Schaeffler’s stock at €9.08 versus its market price of €7.14 implying a 27% potential capital gain to intrinsic value.

Key assumptions:

2019 revenue growth is 1% at the bottom of Schaeffler’s 2019 outlook. Revenue growth for 2020-2023 is 2.5% and 2.0% thereafter. 2019 EBIT margin is 8.0% at the bottom of Schaeffler’s 2019 outlook. The cost of equity uses the bond yield plus risk premium approach adding a 4% equity risk premium that’s added to the highest coupon yield on page i39. The operating margin in the next five years is much lower than the previous five years for conservatism.

Model notes:

Interest income and interest expense remain constant. The debt level remains constant with the receipts from loans balancing the repayments of loans. The effective tax rate matches 2017. The dividend payout ratio is 35% which is the midpoint of the 30-40% target range. Industry Automotive OEM will grow at 1-2% over the long-term (p.7). The model’s 2019 decline in FCFE is linked to working capital assumptions regarding trade receivables. The model utilizes an FCFE model which doesn’t subtract debt for an equity value (slide 4). Cash is not added to the equity value because option 1 was selected from Damodaran’s textbook.

Sensitivity analysis

The model's estimated intrinsic value with a varying cost of equity and terminal growth rate is as follows:

Conclusion

Schaeffler is a high-quality business operating in a competitive cyclical environment who can navigate the changing future with skilled management and a resolute commitment to innovation. The stock price collapsed in 2018 as it was buffeted by a perfect storm with the epicenter in China. Many risks remain, and the stock price could fall further yet, but the business appears undervalued to me using conservative assumptions in the discounted cash flow model.

Risks

The demand outlook for Schaeffler’s products is opaque and influenced by multifaceted variables including: economic growth in multiple regions, trade conflicts, political events, and consumer demand.

The Trump administration could place tariffs upon European cars. This article assumes that a Democrat will become president of the United States in 2021, that U.S.-European relations will be mended, and that any future auto tariffs against Europe will be reversed if implemented. As such, the valuation doesn’t assume that supply chains will shift if the Trump administration imposes auto tariffs in 2019-2020.

The automotive sector is intensely competitive regarding price, quality, delivery, and support.

Schaeffler must continually innovate to maintain and/or grow its market share.

Schaeffler must navigate the internal combustion engine’s relative decline.

The Automotive Aftermarket division is facing considerable pricing pressure (p. 79).

Schaeffler is a capital-intensive cyclical business with significant fixed costs vulnerable to large swings in profitability.

UBS analyst Julian Radlinger said that Schaeffler “… is exposed more negatively to faster pace in electric vehicle penetration growth than most peers.” (ft.com, March 6, 2019)

Maria-Elisabeth Schaeffler-Thumann and Georg F. W. Schaeffler hold 500 million common shares, 166 million common non-voting shares are free floating (p. 185).

Schaeffler is exposed to commodity price risk as steel, aluminum, copper, plastics, and lubricants are utilized in its products. Price increases are passed onto customers with a time-lag.

