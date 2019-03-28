Unum Therapeutics Inc.'s (UMRX) CEO Chuck Wilson on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) Q4 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call March 28, 2019 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Stephanie Ascher - Investor Relations

Chuck Wilson - Chief Executive Officer

John Green - Vice President of Finance

Michael Vasconcelles - Chief Medical Officer

Seth Ettenberg - Chief Scientific Officer

Conference Call Participants

Peter Lawson - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey

David Nierengarten - Wedbush Securities

Operator

I would now like to hand the call over to Ms. Stephanie Ascher. You may begin.

Stephanie Ascher

Good morning and welcome to the Unum Therapeutics Quarterly Investor Conference Call. Today, we'll be sharing updates on our Company's progress and our financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018 and full year of 2018. With me on our call today are Chuck Wilson, CEO; Michael Vasconcelles, Chief Medical Officer; Seth Ettenberg, Chief Scientific Officer; and John Green, Vice President of Finance. Following our prepared remarks, we'll open the line for questions.

Before we begin our prepared remarks, I need to remind you that estimates and other forward-looking statements included in this call represent the Company's view as of today, March 28, 2019. Unum Therapeutics disclaims any obligation to update these statements to reflect future events or circumstances. Please refer to today's press release, as well as Unum's filings with the SEC for information concerning risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Please also note that this call is being simultaneously webcast online.

With that, let me introduce Chuck Wilson, CEO. Chuck?

Chuck Wilson

Good morning. I'm pleased to be able to provide a number of updates today reporting progress across several fronts, including advances in our clinical stage programs in lymphoma and myeloma and the rapid expansion of our solid tumor pipeline. Mike will provide you with an update on our ongoing clinical trials and Seth will talk about our research efforts to expand our technology platform with a particular focus on targeting solid tumors. We'll then conclude with a summary of our financial performance by John and key milestones for 2019.

We made important progress across our entire pipeline in 2018 and look forward to building upon that in 2019. In our programs targeting hematologic cancers, we see a clear path to establishing potential best-in-class product profiles to make them heal effectively with other approved and investigational products. In our solid tumor programs we see unique opportunity for our technology platforms to address the historical challenges that T cell therapies have faced in this setting using truly novel approaches.

Among the key highlights we'll be talking about today, we continue to be pleased with the safety and activity that we've seen to date with ACTR in non-Hodgkin lymphoma and our decision to move forward with ACTR707 in this indication. Mike will summarize the data that we shared at the ASH in December and provide some updates in terms of where we stand today. We've also made good in wrapping up the ATTCK-20-2 study which has positively impacted our runway as John, our VP of Financial will describe later.

In our collaboration with Seattle Genetics to develop BCMA targeted therapy for multiple myeloma, we've made good progress through the early stages of dose escalation, the first in human targeting antibody. With these initial cohorts cleared the stage is now set as we move into dose levels that may be expected to have pharmacological activity based on preclinical studies as dose escalation continues in 2019.

We've also made significant progress on the solid tumor front. In the second half of 2018 we announced that our IND for the ACTR+ trastuzumab combination has cleared FDA review. In December of 2018 we activated the first clinical site and the ATTCK-34-01 study allowing us to begin to screen and enroll patients. Today we're also announcing that we've initiated preclinical development of BOXR1030, the first product candidate to emerge from our new BOXR or Bolt-On Chimeric Receptor technology platform. As we described at the SITC conference in November, the BOXR platform was developed to broadly enable engineer T cell therapies in solid tumors by overcoming immunosuppression in the microenvironment.

As Seth will describe, we expect to develop BOXR1030 to treat a variety of liver and lung cancers that are characterized by an altered metabolic state. The initiation of preclinical development puts this program on track towards future clinical testing.

I'll now turn to Mike to discuss more updates from our ongoing clinical pipeline.

Michael Vasconcelles

Thanks Chuck. We continue to be very excited about the potential of our product candidates in both hematologic and solid tumors. We demonstrated Proof-of-Concept of the ACTR platform broadly in hematologic cancers with three programs, we're well positioned to advance and expand our solid tumor pipeline was well.

I'll start with our hematologic program, specifically our ACTR707 product candidate combined with rituximab to treat relapsed refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. As you'll recall, this is our lead program in non-Hodgkin lymphoma. At the 2018 ASH annual meeting in December, we presented preliminary results from patients in the first two dose levels of the ATTCK-20-03 study. Of the six patients treated at Dose Level 1, three achieve complete response. One of three patients treated at Dose Level 2 also achieved a complete response.

From the ASH presentation we've continued dose escalation completing the enrollment and safety assessments at Dose Level 3 and initiated enrollment at Dose Level 4. Through the first three dose cohorts we've observed no dose limiting toxicity and no severe adverse event, cytokine release syndrome or neurologic events. Once we've completed the dose escalation phase of the trial, we expect to begin cohort expansion at the preliminary recommended Phase 2 dose currently anticipated for the second half of 2019.

Moving on to our second lymphoma program with ACTR087 patients we've also made good progress in completing the enrollment of our dose confirmation expansion cohort in the ATTCK-20-2 study ahead of our anticipated timeline. This accelerated enrollment reflects not only the enthusiasm of our investigators, but of course the commitment of patients. As such, we anticipate reporting data for all enrolled patients in this study by year end.

Turning now to multiple myeloma and our ATTCK-17-01, as you recall we are studying the combination of ATTCK087 with SEA-BCMA an investigational glycoengineered antibody targeting BCMA developed by our collaborator, Seattle Genetics. As we reported at the ASH annual meeting in December, we've completed assessment of the initial cohorts of patients in the dose escalation phase of the study. Therapy was well tolerated with dose limiting toxicities or severe adverse events of cytokine release syndrome or neurologic events observed within the first three dose levels.

Having evaluated the safety of SEA-BCMA in combination with ATTCK087 low antibody doses, we've continued dose escalation into an antibody dose range that is expected to have pharmacologic activity based upon our non-clinical studies. Specifically, enrollment at Dose Level 4 is ongoing with SEA-BCMA at 2 mg per kilogram. All dose levels to date have administered SEA-BCMA with 30 million ACTR+ T cells. We expect subsequent cohorts to study higher doses of both ACTR087 and SEA-BCMA.

As a reminder, the protocol requires us to make changes in dose for one investigational agent at a time; however, our adaptive trial design provides flexibility in how we may do so. We expect to continue to enrolling those patients through the dose escalation phase of the trial throughout the year and report data from these dose cohorts in the second half of 2019.

Switching gears and now focusing on our solid tumor pipeline as we've shared, we can continue to make good progress with our active program directed toward patients with HER2 expressing cancers. The ATTCK-34-01study was initiated at the end of 2018. In this Phase 1 dose finding study we're testing ACTR707 with trastuzumab enrolling patients with advanced HER2 cancers regardless of the site of origin, although patients with primary cancers are [indiscernible] excluded.

For women with breast cancer or those patients with gastric cancer, study enrollment requires they have received and progressed through all available HER2 targeted therapies. At the first clinical study in solid tumors with ACTR, the primary study objective is to assess the safety and tolerability of the combination and to define the doses of each agent for subsequent development. In our first dose cohort we are administering 25 million ACTR+ T cells, the same dose used in the first cohort of our lymphoma study and we're dosing trastuzumab at approximately 50% below the standard dose.

Additional study objectives include assessment of antitumor activity, ACTR T cell persistence, trastuzumab pharmacokinetics and several biomarkers such as cytokine inflammatory marker levels in treated patients. We anticipate that initial data from the ongoing dose escalation will be available to present at year's end.

Now, let me turn the call over to Seth Ettenberg, our Chief Scientific Officer who will describe our new platform BOXR in more detail.

Seth Ettenberg

Thanks Mike. As we described in our last earnings call, we have been exploring ways that we can expand our technology platform and broadly improve the functionality of engineered T-cell therapies enabling them to be more effective in solid tumors. This has yielded an approach we call Bolt-On Chimeric Receptor or BOXR for short. BOXR T cells express a chimeric receptor like an ACTR or a CAR that targets the T cell to attack tumor cell. The BOXR T cells also expressed a second additional transgene that effectively bolted on to the cell in order to change its biological pathways and improve function in a stressed tumor microenvironment.

We shared some of the details of our approach and some specific examples from the early phase of these efforts at last year's SITC meeting. These included examples of both ACTR targeted and CAR targeted T cells as well as strategies for overcoming a variety of different mechanisms that solid tumors use to suppress immune cells. I would encourage anyone who is interested in learning more to review our SITC presentation which is available on our website.

Since November, we have selected our first product candidate to emerge from these efforts, BOXR1030. This product consists of a T cell co-expressed in a glypican-3 directed CAR and an undisclosed metabolism-enhancing bolt-on transgene. Glypican-3 is a well-known oncofetal antigen which is selectively expressed in a variety of tumor types including certain liver and lung cancers.

These tumors are known to deplete their local environment of required nutrients such as glucose compromising T cell functionality and correlating with core patient outcomes. In our preclinical studies we have shown that expression of our metabolic bolt on transgene enables complete tumor regressions across a range of stringent xenograft models. Without bolt on transgene we see little to no antitumor activity in these same stringent models. Having selected BOXR1030 as our first BOXR product candidate, we recently initiated preclinical development activities which put the program on the path to clinical testing.

These activities include safety screening and process development to support GMP manufacturing. We look forward to sharing more details on the program in the future. Along these lines we are planning to present more information on the identity of the BOXR1030 bolt on transgene as well as preclinical characterization of its mechanism of action at medical meetings in the second half of 2019.

Finishing up, I'd like to emphasize that we see the BOXR platform as an important compliment to the ACTR technology which allows us to broadly capture the potential of T cell therapies in solid tumors. To date we have demonstrated that BOXR bolt on transgenes can improve the functionality of both ACTR and CAR targeted T cells in addition to counteracting metabolic mechanisms of immunosuppression. We've also identified a number of additional BOXR transgenes that address completely independent mechanisms as well. We look to use these bolt on toolbox in combination with a variety of targeting receptors to create novel engineered T cells tailored for many different applications and ultimately bring these therapies to patients.

With that, let me turn the call over to John Green, Vice President of Financial who will discuss out financials.

John Green

Thank you, Seth. I'll now turn to our financial results for the fourth quarter. In the fourth quarter of 2018 we realized collaborational revenues of $3.8 million compared to $2.1 million in the same quarter of 2017. The increase reflects the recognition of a portion of the $25 million upfront payment we received from Seattle Genetics under Unum's collaboration agreement, as well as reimbursements of research and development costs associated with the ATTCK-17-01 study.

R&D expenses were $10.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $7.6 million for the same period in 2017. The increase is driven by three key components which include clinical trial costs for the active Phase 1 clinical trials, increased personnel and consulting costs, and expenses relating to scaling manufacturing capacity. G&A expenses for the fourth quarter were $2 million compared to $1.4 million for the same period in 2017 with the increase primarily due to expenses around operating as a public company and higher personnel related costs.

Net loss for the fourth quarter was $8.6 million compared to $6.7 million for the same period in 2017 with the increase largely reflecting the increased operating cost. We ended the fourth quarter of 2018 with approximately 30 million shares outstanding. As of December 31, 2018 Unum had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $78.6 million. We anticipate that this capital is sufficient to fund operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into early 2021 without considering available borrowings under our loan and securities agreement. The extension of our runway is driven by several factors including the accelerated completion of the ATTCK-20-2 study. Our total cash burn for the year ended 2018 was $36.3 million.

With that, I'll now turn the call back to Chuck.

Chuck Wilson

Thanks, John. Looking forward we expect a very active 2019 making progress across our entire pipeline. To summarize some of the key future milestones we've outlined today, with our lymphoma program testing ACTR707 plus rituximab we expect to complete the dose escalation phase of the ATTCK-20-03 in the second half of 2019 and to report results for the dose escalation phase in late 2019.

In addition, we expect to initiate cohort expansion to confirm the preliminary recommended Phase 2 dose in the second half of 2019. With enrollment now completed in the ATTCK-20-2 study, testing ACTR087 plus rituximab in relapsed refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma we expect to report data for all enrolled patients in late 2019.

With our myeloma program testing ACTR087 plus SEA-BCMA we expect to progress dose escalation of both T cell and antibody in the ATTCK-17-01 study and to report clinical data from multiple cohorts in the second half of 2019.

With our advanced HER2+ cancer program testing ACTR707 plus trastuzumab we expect to report initial clinical data from ongoing dose escalation in the ATTCK-34-01 trial in late 2019.

And lastly, with our BOXR program we expect to report additional preclinical characterization of BOXR1030 including mechanism of action in the second half of 2019.

With that, we'll open the call for questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Peter Lawson of SunTrust. Your line is open.

Peter Lawson

Hi, thanks for taking my questions. Just on ATTCK-20-03, just on the what is it for Seattle and are these ongoing and if you're seeing further responses and when could we see further data for 20-03?

Chuck Wilson

Good morning, Peter. Good to hear your voice. Let me turn you over to Mike Vasconcelles who can give you an update.

Michael Vasconcelles

Hi Peter. So yes, so the data that we summarized are the data that we presented at ASH and as we stated, as we continue the dose escalation we look forward to sharing updated data towards the end of this year as we expect to complete the escalation in the study.

Peter Lawson

And then just on the BOXR1030 what should we expect to see in the second half with regards to the program and congratulations?

Chuck Wilson

Yes let me turn it over to Seth who can take you through that.

Seth Ettenberg

Sure, hi Peter. So for BOXR1030 we expect and we are currently performing key experiments to help bring 1030 to the clinic and once these experiments are completed, we'll have more definitive timing. But your expectations for reporting later this year would be at an academic conference we're likely to disclose the transgene that's used in BOXR1030 that enhances metabolic fitness of the T cell as well as the mechanism of action of that transgene.

Peter Lawson

Got you, thank you and then just with regards to data readouts and venues should we really be thinking kind of ASH is the main venue for you or SITC for into that as well?

Seth Ettenberg

Yes, just as to clarify our overall sort of strategy in terms of communication, yes, we do prefer to present at leading medical and scientific conferences with, again, meaningful data sets of presentable complete patient cohorts et cetera. We generally don’t disclose which means we're presenting at until abstracts or titles are publically released, but hopefully the timing guidance we provided is helpful.

Peter Lawson

Great, thanks so much. Thanks for taking the questions.

Chuck Wilson

Thank you, Peter.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question is from the line of Aaron [indiscernible] of Cowen. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. This is Leo on for Aaron. Hello?

Chuck Wilson

Yes, hello.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, yes, good morning. I have two questions. First of all I recall that you guys decided to move forward with ACTR707 in lymphoma based on the totality of the safety and the efficacy. So, I’m just curious, what drove the decision to test ACTR087 in multiple myeloma, what next decision?

Michael Vasconcelles

Hi, this is Mike. So, just a couple of points to keep in mind. There is a temporal component to keep in mind. We – our first ACTR drug product is ACTR087, we moved forward in lymphoma and then really immediately thereafter with our [indiscernible] genetics initiated the program in myeloma and we continue to be very bullish frankly on that, on that construct. ACTR707, just to remind you is, really came out of our labs as a high – effort to support our solid tumor programs but we did see nice nonclinical signaling in hematologic cancer cell line, so we wanted to get initial experience there. [Indiscernible] just as you nicely summarized I think kind of the totality of the evidence when we chose to really start to narrow the lymphoma program, sort of leaned toward 707. But again, we look forward continue to fully enroll the ATTCK-20-2 study with ACTR087 able to share that data and we're confident they are going to be informative as to the myeloma program and ACTR platform overall.

Unidentified Analyst

I see, thanks.

Chuck Wilson

To emphasize, I’m adding, again the decision to select 707 over 087, in the combination with rituximab really is a lymphoma specific decision. Again is that, and reiterating what Mike said, we're really encouraged with what we’re seeing today with the and myeloma program with 087 expect that to continue.

Unidentified Analyst

I see, that’s helpful. A followup question regarding the 34-01 study, did you see any early signals for, in terms of efficacy or toxicity?

Seth Ettenberg

Right, so just as a reminder, we activated the study at the end of last year and we’re exactly in the phase of continuing to open our phase screen enrolling three patients, so we, you know, really look forward to this, and start to answer those questions and share those data towards the end of this year.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you, that’s helpful.

Thank you. Our next question is from the line of David Nierengarten of Wedbush. Your line is open.

David Nierengarten

Hi, thanks for sort of taking the question and regards to 34-01 have you actually enrolled a patient yet, tell us about that and then if you could remind us if you’re dosing at the recommended level of Herceptin or a few - or dosing a bit lower to start with? Thanks.

Chuck Wilson

Sure, good. Good morning Dave, it's good to hear from you. Again, just to sort of remind you, sort of general sort of strategy, we don’t like to essentially provide a single page or less than the full updates. We are, we will continue to inform you guys, where we stand in terms of dose escalation as we escalate doses et cetera, but again we will stay away from commenting on individual patients. In terms of the dose of trastuzumab, we are starting at essentially 50% of the standard recommended - of the approved dose for trastuzumab have the ability as we do go through dose escalation to both escalate antibody and ACTR T cell dose.

David Nierengarten

And if you could remind me again what is the step-up on that dose for Herceptin, is it 50% of recommended and then the next step would be 75% or 100% or is that defined at or disclosed?

Chuck Wilson

Yes, I think we have a plan, I think initially we are starting at 1 mg/kg with a plan to escalate to 2 mg/kg it is adaptor based and design which gives us flexibility in both dosing level, number of dosing levels, cohort size, et cetera.

David Nierengarten

Got it. Thank you.

Thank you and I’m showing no further questions at this time. I’d like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Chuck Wilson for the closing remarks.

Chuck Wilson

Great, thank you very much. It’s been a pleasure to talk with you today. We look forward to continue to provide you updates on all of our programs through this year and look forward to speaking again in some more weeks. Thank you.

