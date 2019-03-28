Tech Trends: Since Micron Earnings

I think things have started to come back to reality.

So many bulls, but the report was not good. Yes, the stock was up, but the report was not good.

Oh my, did I get hammered by bulls when I reviewed results last week.

We put out a note following Micron's (NASDAQ:MU) earnings last week when the stock was up 10%. The stock was up, but the quarter slowed further and the guide for a back-half pickup, we said, "made no sense."

We took a ton of flack for that call, but the stock has totally retraced that lift and is now even below the pre-earnings level.

We repeat, please be careful.

Quick Review: Here's The Stock

Source

There were a ton of negative sell-side calls going into the earnings that probably had some shorter term traders lean in on the short side ahead of the call. When the stock was up after the weak guidance that caught people short on "bad news - good action."

"Bad news - good action" means you expect down, you don't get it, look out for up. And, that's what happened.

But that's all short-term trading stuff. The reality of the report set it.

Quick Review

This is the story in a nutshell.

Source Elazar Advisors models, Micron earnings reports.

You see above that while sales dropped off, inventories built. That bodes for future margin and earnings risk. Our model (paywall) shows earnings going negative in the back half based on these trends, and our models have not been way off. Whether we're right or not, our models point to more downside.

But What Happened After Earnings

In that Micron report a week ago, we think we had a scoop,

"In our work, we also stumbled across the possibility that Samsung (SSNLF) may start getting much more aggressive on pricing to clear inventory. If that happens, that's going to hit Micron at a vulnerable time now that their inventory risk is building."

What happened a few days later? Samsung had a mid-quarter update that they were below expectations.

They said,

"The company expects the scope of price declines in main memory chip products to be larger than expected."

Reuters called that mid-quarter update "unprecedented", which gives you an idea what a surprise it was. But what's also amazing is that they had a shareholder meeting recently which could have been used to pre-announce this miss. At that previous meeting, however, they called for a 2nd half pickup just like Micron.

But because they didn't pre-announce there and instead pre-announced in "unprecedented" fashion tells me things may have worsened further since their shareholder meeting, maybe at an accelerated rate.

I think the delay in a US-China trade agreement is further stalling tech purchases. Companies are on hold. I also think that Trump continuing to want tariffs to linger will further slow trends even after a deal gets signed.

We've spoken to many companies over the last few weeks, and the number one thing slowing down trends is trade and tariffs. So, you may get trade "resolved," but not really. Without tariffs resolved, you don't have trade resolved. So, you have an announcement but not resolution.

So, you get a jump in stocks because a trade deal's signed but tariffs remain? I don't think tech or stocks are so out of the woods.

What Else Came Out Since Micron Earnings? Foundries Weak

Fabless semiconductor companies and other companies like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) use foundries to outsource their production.

Trendforce reported that foundry sales will be down in Q1 by about 17%. So, while everybody's looking for a pickup, trends are getting worse.

There are glimmers of hope, but the report says sales were pushed into Q2 and that each of the top 10 foundries saw double-digit declines in Q1.

That's a broad-based tech data point. So, despite a call for a second-half pickup, we're only seeing things get worse. Hope for the future yes, but seeing the present slow.

What Else? More DRAM Weakness To Come

I want to put incoming data in context to the many semi companies calling for a second-half pickup. Again, to me, it makes no sense.

All the data keeps getting worse, and many semi companies are stubbornly holding on to "second half pickup."

As for DRAM, it was reported by DRAMExchange to expect continued weakness of DRAM into Q2 and the 2nd half.

I don't hear things bottoming yet. Do you?

They also spoke about building inventory levels. I pointed out above that creates margin and earnings risk. If Samsung decides to get more aggressive to clear out older inventory, look out.

China NAND Producer Coming On In The 2nd Half

While Samsung and Micron are going to slow their NAND production, there's going to be supply seeping into the market. China producers are starting to come on in the second half.

So, just as the top producers are cutting production to ease the price declines, more production is going to come on from China offsetting production cuts.

Tech Guide Worst In 6 Years

The weak Q2 guidance in tech was the worst in six years, according to FactSet. That's the quarter we're about to see reported in a few weeks.

So, some will say it's so bad it has to get better in the second half. It does?

Cycles don't work that way. Cycles, first need to get less bad then they flatten out, then they get better.

Things don't magically tend to get better smack after things just got worse than it's been in 6 years.

Again, that makes no sense.

Conclusion

Stocks are likely up and holding because of a coming trade deal. Jeremy Siegel of Wharton thinks stocks didn't tumble on earnings because people "don't want to be short" for the trade news. But after a trade deal, he expects people to short the "pop" because earnings are deteriorating.

As for Micron and others hoping for a back-half pickup, I don't see it based on incoming data. I say that because we have mounting evidence that things are getting worse, not bottoming out.

As I said above, before cycles can go up, they need to first stop getting worse. They have not finished that important step yet. And, with tariffs lingering, I don't expect us to complete that step for a little while.

Second-half expectations are at risk.

Nail Tech Earnings Catch moves in the biggest tech stocks. We speak to dozens of the largest tech companies each quarter to see who has the biggest potential. See what our subscribers are saying: "The best tech stock-picking site I've found so far." "This is a home run!" "This service has paid for itself many times over via expert and informed guidance." Ready to Nail Tech Earnings? Start your free trial today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All investments have many risks and can lose principal in the short and long term. The information provided is for information purposes only and can be wrong. By reading this you agree, understand and accept that you take upon yourself all responsibility for all of your investment decisions and to do your own work and hold Elazar Advisors, LLC, and their related parties harmless. Elazar and its employees do not take individual stock positions to avoid front running and other potential customer related issues.