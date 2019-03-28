Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs - Another Positive Week For The Sector After The Federal Reserve Meeting

Introduction

Over the past few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage, and directional, opportunities for active traders like us.

Now that these products have grabbed our attention, we are continuously monitoring most funds by sector and will reinstate our Weekly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest.

The Benchmark

No doubt, the most interesting event of the week was the meeting of the Federal Reserve. The central bankers decided Wednesday to hold interest rates steady and indicated that no more hikes will be coming this year. After the announcement, 10-year Treasury yields fell to their lowest level in a year. The whole situation is more than favorable for the municipal bonds and closed-end funds which invest in them and we saw another positive week from the sector.

On a weekly basis, the main benchmark the iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (MUB) increased its price by $0.83 and finished the week at $111.00 per share. This is the highest closing price since November 2017.

Source: Barchart.com - iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF

Of course, the changes in the Treasury yields are crucial for the performance of the municipal sector. The Munis are interest rate-sensitive due to their higher duration, and most of the market participant pay serious attention to the fluctuation of the yields. Currently, the US 10-year Treasury yield remains far away from the psychological level of 3% and the municipal bond closed-end fund are one of the favored assets.

Source: CNBC.com, US 10-Year yields

As you know, we follow the performance of the U.S. Treasury bonds - considering them a risk-free product - with maturities greater than 20 years: the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). The reason for that is the strong correlation between these major indices, and the chart below proves it. Additionally, a statistical comparison is provided by our database software.

Source: Barchart.com - iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Source: Author's software

Comparison Of The Yields And Municipal/Treasury Spread Ratio

Investing in municipal bonds is popular because they have the potential to offer higher yields than similar taxable bonds. If an investor wants to know whether muni bonds are cheap in comparison to taxable bonds or Treasuries, they could find out by comparing them. However, this method does have its limitations, and the investor should perform a more thorough analysis before making a decision:

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The Municipal/Treasury spread ratio, or M/T ratio as it is more commonly known, is a comparison of the current yield of municipal bonds to U.S. Treasuries. It aims to ascertain whether or not municipal bonds are an attractive buy in comparison. Essentially, an M/T ratio north of 1 means that investors receive the tax benefit of muni bonds for free, making them even more attractive for high net worth investors with higher tax rate considerations.

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts.com, 10-2 Year Treasury Yield Spread and 3-Month LIBOR based on US Dollar

The News

Source: Yahoo News, Municipal Bond Closed-End Funds News

Weekly Charts

1. Biggest price decrease

Source: CEFConnect.com

2. Biggest price increase

Source: CEFConnect.com

Review Of Municipal Bond CEFs

1. Lowest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

The first criterion that I am going to use is a statistical one. The Z-score indicator shows us how many times the discount/premium deviates from its mean for a specific period. By the value of the Z-score, we can figure out whether the fund is overpriced or undervalued.

Compared to the previous time, we see another slight increase in the values of the statistical metrics. Furthermore, I am even surprised that we have closed-end funds with negative Z-score in the sector. If the rally in the sector continues, pretty soon all the statistical edge for potential "Long" candidates will disappear.

Currently, I am cautious because I do not see many interesting "Buy" opportunities based on the Z-score. If you are still looking for potential additions to your portfolio you can focus your efforts on the funds which are traded at a high discount and to combine it with relatively low Z-score.

One of the strategies which can be used at that moment is to trade pair trade opportunities or just to take long positions in funds which prices are lagging compared to their peers.

2. Highest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

On the other hand, I have plotted the funds which pretend to be statistically overpriced. This week, the leader of the ranking is traded at almost 4.00 points Z-score. Neuberger Berman New York Intermediate Municipal Fund (NBO) still has a discount of 11.19%, so from my perspective the best way to trade it is to form a pair trade. In other words, to take a short position in NBO and a long position in some other NY municipal bond CEF which has lower Z-score. I think BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund (MHN) is a very good choice. Currently, MHN offers 4.31% yield and has Z-score of 1.60 points. The current yield of NBO is only 3.84% and it is traded at 3.90 points Z-score. Our software below confirms that the strong correlations between their prices and that they are currently traded at almost three standard deviations.

Source: Author's software

Source: Author's software

The average one-year Z-score in the sector is 1.22 points. Last time, the average Z-score of the municipal sector was 1.21 points. Currently, the average value of the statistical indicator remains positive and indicates for a time to close some of our long positions.

3. Biggest Discount

Source: CEFConnect.com

It is interesting to mention that none of the municipal bond closed-end funds had a decrease in its net asset value on a weekly basis. All of the Munis continue with their strong performance and the recent fundamental event regarding the interest rates may be an additional impulse for them. Theoretically, the funds with higher duration may be the big winners.

Nuveen Maryland Premium Income Municipal Fund (NMY) is one of the funds which have high discount and relatively high duration. The effective duration of its portfolio is 12.88 years and you can buy it at 13.89% discount of its net asset value. The assets are from different sectors but the main part of 23.3% is focused on "Health Care" sector.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

4. Highest Premium

Source: CEFConnect.com

PIMCO funds continue to be the ones which are traded at the highest premium. The trust in the management team and the good past results are one of the main reasons why the market participants want to have them even at a price higher than the net asset value.

The average discount/premium of the sector is -6.59%. Last time, the average spread between the prices and net asset values of the funds was -6.67%.

Source: CEFConnect.com

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV

Source: CEFConnect.com

The above sample shows the funds which outperformed their peers. The average return on net asset value for the past five years for the sector is 5.62%. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) is the best performer for that period of time. Currently, it offers a much lower yield compared to the historical ones. A distribution rate of 4.72% and distribution rate on NAV of 4.30%.

Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund (DMB) is one of the interesting options which caught my attention. It is traded at 8.45% discount which higher than the average discount of the sector. Additionally, it offers a relatively high yield of 4.98% which as per the latest earning report is protected by the positive earn/coverage ratio and UNII/Share balance.

Source: CEFdata.com

6. Highest Distribution Rate:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The table shows the funds with the highest distribution rate on price. Additionally, I have included here the distribution rate based on net asset value. Most of the market participants find the second metric to be more important. The average yield on price is 4.54%, and the average yield on net asset value is 4.26%.

My recommendation here is to check also the earning coverage ratio and the UNII/Share balances of the funds which offer higher yields. I am saying it because if the earning are not enough high to cover the dividend is possible to see a decrease of the distribution which is going to affect the yield of the funds and it is very likely to see a decrease in its price.

Below on the chart, I plotted the yields of funds from the sector traded at a discount and negative Z-score.

Source: CEFConnect.com

7. Lowest Effective Leverage %

Source: CEFConnect.com

The average effective leverage of the sector is 36.4%. Logically, most of the funds with lower effective leverage have lower distribution rates compared to the rest of the closed-end funds. Seven funds from the sector have effective leverage is equal to zero.

Below you can find the chart of the funds with the lowest effective leverage and their yields on price. If you are not a big fan of the high leverage, this chart will be very helpful.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Conclusion

Definitely, the change of the interest rates will play a role, and we should anticipate a reflection on the Muni sector as well. Compared to the previous years, the discounts of the closed-end funds holding such products have significantly widened. While I find this to be fundamentally justified, I always expect some buying impulse to give us at least a mean-reversion trade in these products.

Note: This article was originally published on March 24, 2019, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

Trade With Beta At Trade With Beta, we also pay close attention to closed-end funds and are always keeping an eye on them for directional and arbitrage opportunities created by market price deviations. As you can guess, timing is crucial in these kinds of trades; therefore, you are welcome to join us for early access and the discussions accompanying these kinds of trades.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PCK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.