UQM Technologies, Inc. (UQM) CEO Joe Mitchell on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

UQM Technologies, Inc. (NYSEMKT:UQM) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call March 28, 2019 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Chris Witty - IR

Joe Mitchell - President & CEO

David Rosenthal - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Alex Cushner - Robert W. Baird

Jim Worth - Private Investor

Jerry Levine - Stockholder

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the UQM Technologies Fourth Quarter and Yearend Conference Call. My name is Jessie, and I will be your coordinator for today.

At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following management's prepared remarks, we'll hold a Q&A session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded for replay purposes.

I would now like to turn the presentation over to Mr. Chris Witty, the moderator for today’s call. Please go ahead, sir.

Chris Witty

Good morning and thank you for joining us for UQM's fourth quarter earnings conference call. On the call with me today is Joe Mitchell, President and CEO; and David Rosenthal, CFO.

Before getting started, I'd like to review our safe harbor statement. This conference call may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These may include statements regarding our plans, beliefs, current expectations or otherwise, including those our officers and directors with respect to, among other things, gaining access to global markets, gaining required certifications, new product development, the merger with Danfoss, future orders to be received from our customers, sales of products from inventory, future financial results, liquidity and the continued growth of the electric-powered vehicle industry.

Important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statement are contained in our Form 10-K which is available on our website at www.uqm.com or at www.sec.gov.

I'll now turn the call over to David Rosenthal to review the company’s fiscal fourth quarter and yearend financial results. David?

David Rosenthal

Thanks, Chris, and good morning, everyone. My comments will reflect results for the fourth quarter of 2018 unless otherwise stated. The three months ended December 31, 2018 was an excellent quarter in terms of sales, reflecting strong shipments across a number of key customers. Revenue for the fourth quarter was $5.5 million compared to $2.2 million in the same period last year. For the full year, we posted total sales of $14.2 million versus $7.8 million in 2017.

We also noted significant growth in engineering service revenue in 2018, which reached $1.8 million versus about $600,000 in the prior year, reflecting continued development work with our long-term partner Meritor along with several other customers.

Gross margin was 23.8% for the 2018 fourth quarter versus 36.8% last year with the decline reflecting product mix, pricing pressure as well as the impact from tariffs. For the year as a whole, our gross margin was 23.8% in 2018 versus 40.2% in 2017, again largely reflecting changes in product mix and pricing pressure. We expect that as we scale the business, higher margins will result due to operating leverage and we anticipate growth to accelerate once we're part of the Danfoss organization.

Operating expenses for the quarter were $2.2 million compared to $2.1 million in the same period last year. Our net loss for the quarter was $1 million or $0.01 per common share, compared with a net loss of $1.3 million or $0.03 per common share last year. For 2018 as a whole, our net loss was $6.5 million or $0.12 per share, versus $4.8 million or $0.10 per share in the prior year. Note that in fiscal 2017 a $600,000 gain from the sale of land was recognized.

Our operating cash balance as of December 31, 2018 was $1.9 million and we had $1.7 million of accounts receivable outstanding, reflecting shipments made during the period. At the end of the year, we had borrowed $4.6 million under our bank line of credit. We still have $1 million of availability on the line. In early March, we renegotiated the maturity date on the line of credit and the debt is now payable on or before September 15, 2019.

In summary, the fourth quarter was another strong one for UQM with great sales and a positive outlook on order trends. We believe the pending merger with Danfoss as Joe will discuss in a moment, will position us for faster growth and improved operating performance going forward. 2018 was an excellent year and we look forward to continuing our progress with Danfoss.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Joe for an in-depth review of our current operations and outlook. Joe?

Joe Mitchell

Great. Thank you, David and good morning, everyone and welcome to our fourth quarter conference call. On today's call, I will provide you with an update on key developments for the quarter and an overview of our business areas propulsion systems, auxiliary products and engineering services.

But first, let me talk about the pending merger with Danfoss about which we're very excited and let me remind our listeners that we provided a thorough description of the transaction and its benefits during a special conference call in January just after it was announced. We continue to believe that the acquisition by Danfoss at $1.71 per share is in the best interest of our shareholders as well as the company.

The valuation incorporated and the detailed analysis of our future business plans including capital requirements to arrive at the $100 million purchase price. With the Danfoss partnership, UQM will be on a much stronger path to succeed going forward.

As I said during the call in January, competition in the industry is becoming more intense and consolidation is accelerating. As such is imperative to partner with a company that has an understanding of our markets, a strong balance sheet and a global presence. Danfoss brings all of those to UQM and we're excited about working with them in the future.

Furthermore, it is our firm belief that pricing pressure in the industry will further intensify even as demand accelerates. So we must take advantage of this opportunity to maximize shareholder value, while strengthening the company's ability to effectively compete. Danfoss' goal is to be number one or number two in every market it serves with a strategic vision to be an innovator and leader within the clean tech propulsion field and it goes without saying that billions in sales and significant cash on the balance sheet, Danfoss will bring the necessary capital to support our growth plans by funding new business development initiatives and product R&D.

We believe Danfoss is an excellent partner for UQM and hope that our shareholders vote in favor of this transformative transaction. Our Special Shareholders Meeting will be held on April 23, 2019 to finalize the vote. We are currently applying for approval for [indiscernible] and are optimistic about the merger being approved and closed in the second quarter.

Now let me review some of the highlights for the fourth quarter, another solid period of growth that certainly justified our valuation. Not only did we report very good revenue, but showed the capacity of this organization to execute according to plan. We shipped products to a number of different customers during the period but growth was primarily driven by fuel cell compressor orders to China.

While such shipments were large, we anticipate steady growth across our entire product portfolio this year, even as there remains volatility in sales quarter to quarter. During the fourth quarter, we also announced an award with a major fuel cell supplier in China for UQM's fuel cell compressor systems. Our FCF was selected as a high performance, cost effective solution after this customer purchased several units early in 2018 for demonstration purposes. The contract will cover delivering this year and the initial order is valued at approximately $1.8 million.

It is estimated that more 50% of the fuel cell vehicles operating in China today are equipped with this customer's fuel-cell engines. So we are very pleased that they have the confidence to work with UQM. We also continue working with Meritor on E-axle rollout plans in the fourth quarter both from a product development and sample delivery perspective. We noted further progress with Lightning Systems and Proterra and as I'll review in a moment, as well as plans to launch our China Service Center and operating structure in Shanghai, to support UQM's growth initiatives. Overall it was a very productive quarter, which along with our Danfoss announcement has resulted in even greater confidence about our customer capabilities for 2019 and beyond.

Now I'd like to talk about some of the highlights of our propulsion systems and auxiliary product sectors as well as our growing presence in engineering services. Let's start with propulsion systems, where we posted a strong quarter supporting our customers and growing the business. We made additional deliveries to Ashok Leyland in India during the period supporting their launch and remaining upbeat about the future orders.

The company's first buses are still in the commissioning stage and once plans for this year are solidified, we'll work with Danfoss on the appropriate localization strategy for India. With regard to Meritor, we continue to provide development samples of E-axle drive systems for demonstration of Meritor's test vehicles. Meritor continues to promote its Blue Horizon brand with expectations for launch later this year and we'll be delivering more prototypes and we'll be discussing design enhancements for this and other applications.

We also continue to ship various products to ongoing customers such as Proterra, Xena and Lightning Systems, the latter of which has won a number of new contracts. As a reminder, Lightning Systems retrofit's existing buses by installing our electric drivetrains, which we see as a large and growing field and these buses cost the customer roughly half of what a new EV bus would run.

We are currently working with them on the Zeem electric class VI truck and are excited to see this opportunity further develop. Additionally we're actively talking with other potential new customer and across the globe about our portfolio of products with most firms supportive of our pending alliance with Danfoss. For that matter, I'd say that the only area of disappointment lately has been the lack of progress with Sinotruk.

While our relationship with CNHTC and Sinotruk ring is a strong one, the activity level in China has slowed down substantially. This situation has affected many companies in our space and I believe represents various factors such as ongoing trade issues with the U.S., economic factors in China, installed capital deployments along with for Sinotruk changes in senior management.

Having said that, China continues to assert its desire to lead the way for vehicles followed by fuel cells and batteries. This year is expected that China will build around a million electric vehicles which would represent roughly half of all electric vehicles produced worldwide. So we believe this slowdown is temporary and that Danfoss will assist in our penetration of this important market.

With regards to Sinotruk specifically, we ship samples and the commissioning process continues. As a reminder, Sinotruk has three platforms in the testing and development phase using our drives with their transmissions. Overall we're optimistic about working with them after the Danfoss merger but the near term look is a bit uncertain due to their restructuring activities as well as the general Chinese issues I just discussed.

That said, we remain very upbeat about the propulsion market as a whole and continue to experience high levels of bid activity. Once the transaction with Danfoss is complete, we anticipate our growth may accelerate given their help in opening doors to new customers and establishing our position across many overseas markets.

And now moving on to our auxiliary product sector, this sector continues to provide a strong contribution to the company, particularly with our fuel cell compressor business. We're committed to the auxiliary market through our integrated fuel cell compressor system that's customized for this application and saw a good deal of interest in our technology at the Hydrogen Energy and Fuel Cell Technology Expo last November in [indiscernible] in China. We continue to enhance our design to meet specific customer requirements that can cover the vast majority of fuel cell applications from 30 kilowatt up to 150 kilowatt stacks.

As of now, we're working off discrete orders, but we see a future of mass commercialization, for which localization in China will be key. With serial production in large orders, we anticipate reductions in size and cost, will make our application even more attractive. In the meantime, the Chinese Government continues to offer incentives and future demand will be driven by decisions on the rules and regulations covering the new platforms for the fuel cell market.

Finally and moving on to our Engineering Services sector, I'm pleased to point out that we had a very strong quarter in Engineering Services compared to prior years due to funded program, primarily to support Meritor along some other customers. Going forward the goal of this business is to seek out funded engineering and design work that supports our product roadmap. This is the E-axle work what Meritor has done. We also have internally funded programs to help achieve cost and performance improvements, primarily in the inverter area and the integrated fuel cell compressor systems.

Before turning the call over to questions, let me reiterate how pleased we are with the company's many recent accomplishments. We just completed an excellent year, which greatly assisted us in getting a very good valuation for our shareholders as part of the Danfoss merger transaction. We're focused on completing the merger in the weeks to come and as we prepare for the April 23 shareholder meeting, are currently working with [indiscernible] on obtaining all the necessary government approvals and we do not expect any major delays or impediments at this point.

As I said earlier, teaming with Danfoss will bring much-needed growth capital, access to markets around the world and put UQM in a better position to face off against the intense and increasing competition of tomorrow. In addition the $100 million valuation offered excellent premium for our shareholders and represented the best end outcome after months of talking with potential partners or considering a diluted offering, which none of us thought was very attractive. We continue to believe the merger is in the best interest of our shareholders, customers and the future of UQM.

And with that, now I'll open it up to questions. Operator, please go ahead.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Alex Cushner with Baird. Your line is open.

Alex Cushner

Hey Joe. Hey David.

Joe Mitchell

Hi.

Alex Cushner

No question. Just wanted to say thanks and congratulations on the transaction with Danfoss. It's clearly in the best interest of the shareholders and I've been a shareholder a long time. So wanted to pass on the thanks for consummating the transaction, almost consummating from my perspective, the consummating since I sold my shares, but thank you guys.

Joe Mitchell

Yeah, we thank you Alex. We appreciate your support over the Alex. So thank you.

Alex Cushner

It's totally my pleasure. That is it from me. Take care.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from Jim Worth who is a private investor. Your line is open.

Jim Worth

I am curious as to whether or not if the shareholders vote down this Danfoss deal, whether that will cost UQM with the premium paid to Danfoss.

Joe Mitchell

No if the shareholders vote it down Jim, there's not a penalty paid to us other than the transaction cost that we're continuing to incur and we do not expect that. The results so far are been very, very positive and the key is getting the two third shareholders to vote and that's where the key point because it's a large threshold and we definitely expect that and we've seen in the past we typically get about 90% of the shareholders to vote on various items, but without regards to your question, not there is not a penalty of it is voted down.

Jim Worth

Okay. My next question is really a comment. I see this as a transaction maybe good for management, good for everybody maybe except for the shareholders definitely not the shareholders, the $1.71 price for what seems to be an ongoing company that is starting to work the way we had all hoped to was going to and now right before it seems as through things are going to go our way, we're seeing the company for what seems like a very inadequate price and there is no reason to comment on it. It's just my opinion and I am thinking that there are many shareholders that hold that same view. Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from Jerry Levine who is a stockholder. Your line is open.

Jerry Levine

Gentlemen I have been a stockholders for over 10 years believing in this company and you have come through and proving that this company has the technology and the knowhow to get things done. However I am taking a big loss, thanks to you and I agree that shareholders are the victims. Any long-term shareholder has lost money in this situation and that we have been robbed of the potential in this company is apparent. So I wish you had been a little more sensitive to shareholders instead of worrying about raising a little money along the way to do what you're doing now.

First of all your stock would be a lot higher today with these announcement that is right now. So gentlemen you've made a big mistake at the expense of long-term shareholders who believe in this company. You've let everybody down.

Joe Mitchell

Yeah Jerry, I appreciate your comments but really need to comment back that we, through this we're definitely looking out for the best interest of the shareholders. As we talk many times about when you look over the years the number of contracts that have come in for prototypes and large customers and we said one of the biggest risks is they don't want to deal with a company that doesn't have that global presence and we're seeing that increasing even more. So that one of the factors going in.

When we look at the valuation of the company and again I can't go back, but I can only speak for the last few years since I've been at the helm that the stock prices from us has tripled from where we were, so there really was if the $1.71 a significant premium paid and you look at again at all the valuations of the various companies that are not profitable that are in their space and it's typically the way they're valued is on a multiple of revenue.

Danfoss on our trailing 12 months paid almost triple to what the market is in the 9 to 10 times and if you look even our last results, they're still over 7 and you can take those numbers out looking at all the different companies in the transaction where the average was about 3.5 as a multiple of revenue. So if we were to go and execute on the plan going further with some of the risk that we've mentioned, there would've been another significant capital raise, it would've been even further diluted and for us to get back to that point to say that there was certainty that we were going to get there, those were all the factors that we looked at when we made this decision.

So trust me it was not taken lightly and it was not taken to do anything to damage their shareholders and was really done to maximize the value to the shareholders and make sure that the company can succeed going forward. So those were all the factors that were considered and the others no way that we would apologize as we believe we made the right decision in the best interest of the shareholders and all the stakeholders involved.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. I turn the call back to Mr. Mitchell for closing remarks.

Joe Mitchell

Well great, well again I want to thank everyone for your time today and it's been great getting to know our many investors over the years and I'm happy to say that the company is in very good shape going forward. Given the increasing demand for innovative technology and the pending Danfoss merger, we are well-positioned for continued growth and increase market share as the world moves towards the mass acceptance of electric vehicles.

We appreciate your passion and support during the journey and look forward to seeing you at the Shareholder Meeting on April 23. Thank you again and have a good day.

Operator

Thank you Mr. Mitchell. A webcast audio replay will be available starting today March 28, 2019 at 1:30 PM Eastern Standard Time. The link can be found on the UQM website at www.uqm.com. Click on Investors, then on Earnings Webcast. This concludes today's call.