Roxgold: Is There A High-Grading Problem?

On the other hand, the company is conducting a very ambitious exploration program; in 2Q 2019, Roxgold plans to publish a new resource estimate for the Yaramoko mine.

If I am correct, in the near term, we should see "below-estimates" production at this deposit.

In my opinion, between 2016 and 2018, Roxgold had mined out most of the high-grade ore at Zone 55 of the Yaramoko mine.

Introduction

As discussed in one of my latest articles, during a bull market in precious metals, the shares of West African mining companies seem to outperform their peers operating in different jurisdictions (represented by GDX or GDXJ). And, that is exactly what is happening now. For example, since the end of 2018, the West Africa index has returned 15.5%, while GDX, one of the most popular gold mining ETFs, delivered a profit of 10.7%.

Note: the West Africa index, constructed by the author, is comprised of the following plays: Teranga, Roxgold, Semafo, Perseus, Endeavour Mining, Golden Star and Hummingbird

Now, I pretty regularly cover three miners operating in West Africa: Teranga (OTCQX:TGCDF), Perseus Mining (OTCPK:PMNXF), and Roxgold (OTC:ROGFF). As the chart below shows, two of them, Semafo and Perseus, were among the best performing West African mining stocks this year so far:

Source: Simple Digressions

The third one, Roxgold, is close to the average return delivered by the West Africa Index. Let me look at this miner and its last year’s figures reported today.

Main figures for 2018

The table below summarizes the main figures reported by Roxgold in 2018 and 2017:

Source: Simple Digressions

I guess it is pretty easy to notice great improvement across the board. The company not only produced more gold but kept its costs steady. As a result, the earnings and cash flow from operations (excluding working capital issues) went significantly up in comparison to 2017.

Interestingly, despite conducting a very ambitious development program at Bagassi South, at the end of 2018, Roxgold had more cash than debt (as a result, net debt was negative).

Grades

Now, a bit less optimistic issue. As the chart below shows, since 4Q 2017, the head grades reported at the Yaramoko processing plant have been in a steep downward trend:

Source: Simple Digressions

To be honest, I am not surprised. According to the latest mineral reserve estimate (published in 2016), the Zone 55 deposit, Roxgold’s flagship property, held 1.8 million tons of ore grading 11.47 grams of gold per ton of ore. It means that the average head grade reported between 2016 and 2018 should have fluctuated around this figure. However, in 2016 and 2017, the head grades reported at the Yaramoko mill were significantly higher than the reserve grade. The same pattern is visible when the ore mined is concerned - in 2016 and 2017, Roxgold was mining the ore grading 15.4 and 13.6 g/t. Finally, mining grades were substantially higher than initial estimates disclosed in the technical report for Yaramoko, published in 2016 (13.79 g/t in 2016 and 11.12 g/t in 2017). What does it mean?

In my opinion, it means that between 2016 and 2018, Roxgold was mining at high-grade ore bodies of Zone 55, considerably deviating from the initial mine plan. What is more, the company mined out more ore than it was supposed to mine (855 thousand tons vs. 812 thousand disclosed in an initial economic study for Zone 55). The final and immediate outcome was very positive – for the last three years, Roxgold was delivering outstanding results.

However, its shares were underperforming the West African peers. For example, since the beginning of the current bull market in gold (the end of 2015), Roxgold shares have returned 32.8%, while the West Africa index delivered a profit of 109.3%. I think that Mr. Market was correct. If a mining company is “high-grading” (for example, in order to generate additional cash to finance the construction of another mine), we should expect abnormally lower grades going forward. And, as the chart above shows, it is what is just happening – the head grades reported at the Yaramoko mill have been steeply going down since 1Q 2018.

If I am correct, in the near term, we should see the grades at Zone 55 reverting to the mean (i.e. getting lower), resulting in lower-than-estimated production or a shorter life of the mine (if Roxgold decides to increase throughput). This thesis has been partially confirmed by the production guidance for 2019. Namely, according to the latest technical report for Zone 55 and Bagassi South, this year, both operations were to produce 161 thousand ounces of gold. Meanwhile, in its guidance for 2019, the company disclosed a bit lower figures (145 – 155 thousand). I think that some investors expect a mid-year upward revision of this guidance (as was the case in 2018) but… this time, I would be cautious. Of course, it is too early to trumpet a production problem (next quarter, the Bagassi South mine will declare commercial phase of operations, and I would like to see how this new mine performs), but, in my opinion, investors should closely track this year’s production figures.

Exploration

According to the latest mineral reserve estimates:

There are 662 thousand ounces of gold at Zone 55

The Bagassi South deposit holds 170 thousand ounces of gold

Now, according to the technical report for both deposits, the Yaramoko mine (Zone 55 + Bagassi South) will be operating until 2023. Well, it is not a particularly long life of the mine so, definitely, Roxgold has to conduct aggressive exploration programs to replenish its reserves. And indeed, the company is very active here, drilling as many as 91.5 thousand meters in 2018 (23.5 thousand in 2017). As usually, Roxgold has three options:

Brownfield exploration (conducted on the currently operating properties) - generally speaking, Roxgold is going deeper at Zone 55, exploring the lower part of this ore body (below 1,100 meters). And, the latest drilling results are quite impressive (for example, a hole YRM-16-DD-426 grading 20.1 grams of gold per ton of ore over 23.8 meters). On the other hand, the exploration program conducted at Bagassi South is, in my opinion, less impressive Regional exploration – this year, the company will be searching for gold at a few targets located in close proximity to the Yaramoko mine Greenfield exploration – in February 2019, Roxgold purchased a portfolio of eleven exploration permits in the Ivory Coast (this acquisition was discussed by my SA fellow contributor Gold Panda – the link is here ).

Further, in 2Q 2019, we should see a new mineral reserve estimate for the current operations and the Seguela gold project in the Ivory Coast (purchased in February). I expect higher reserves and the extended life of the Yaramoko mine. If that is the case, my skepticism about Yaramoko production may vanish…

Specific risk factor

West Africa

In my opinion, West African countries are not investor-friendly mining jurisdictions. Western mining companies are there mainly due to vast mineral resources and low costs of production, but fiscal conditions a mining company has to meet are quite severe. For example, in Burkina Faso, any mining company has to pay a corporate income tax of 27.5% plus a royalty payment (paid to the government) of 3-5%. Additionally, the so-called free-carried interest stands at 10% (the government of Burkina Faso is legally granted a 10% share in any gold mine operating in that country). Investors interested in investing in West African mining companies should be aware of these facts.

Summary

I stick to my long-term thesis that Roxgold is a very decent, low-cost gold miner. Very soon (2Q 2019), it should put online its second mine, Bagassi South. Finally, in my opinion, most recently, Roxgold has released quite impressive drilling results at Zone 55, its flagship mining property. If I am correct, in 2Q 2019, we should see a new, higher estimate of mineral reserves.

However, due to the high-grading practices applied by the company at Zone 55 between 2016 and 2018, I also expect “below-estimates” production at this deposit going forward. As a result, Roxgold investors are advised to watch closely the grades, throughput and production volume reported at both operations (at Zone 55, in particular).

