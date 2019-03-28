Seadrill Partners: Analyzing Tender Rig Market

The company had three tender rigs, and two of them will see their current contracts end in summer.

Seadrill Partners is in a challenging situation when it will have to negotiate with creditors. In this regard, each rig counts.

In Seadrill Partners (SDLP) situation, each rig counts. Traditionally, I have focused on the company’s semi-subs and drillships as they carry the most theoretical asset value and could provide the most upside if the market recovers.

However, besides 4 semi-subs (West Sirius, West Aquarius, West Capricorn, West Leo) and 4 drillships (West Polaris, West Capella, West Auriga, West Vela), the company also has 3 tender rigs (T15, T16, West Vencedor), one of which has recently received a contract in Cote d’Ivoire.

Bassoe Offshore has recently opened a database for tender rigs, allowing market observers to evaluate the market without much hassle. Since Seadrill Partners is in such a challenging situation that every move counts, it’s very interesting to look at the current state of the tender rig market. Without further ado, let’s take a look at tender rigs.

Currently, there are 31 rigs in the Bassoe Offshore database. Out of this number, 14 rigs are drilling, 2 are warm-stacked, 10 are cold-stacked and 5 are under construction. The dominant player on this market is Sapura Energy:

Source: Bassoe Offshore, author’s work

Interestingly, Seadrill (SDRL) has a 50% stake in a joint venture with Sapura Energy called Seabras Sapura. This joint venture owns and operates 6 pipe-laying service vessels in Brazil on contract with Petrobras (PBR).

Out of those rigs that are drilling, the majority are located in Asia:

Source: Bassoe Offshore, author’s work

The majority of cold-stacked rigs belong to Sapura Energy (OTC:SKPBF) – the company has stacked as much as 8 rigs, half of its fleet. With this kind of cold-stacked supply concentration, it is highly unlikely that the unstacking process (when/if dayrates make it economic) will put pressure on dayrates in the future. One of the warm-stacked rigs, Sapura Jaya, also belongs to Sapura Energy (another one is managed by Saipem (OTC:SAAYY)).

Among the five newbuilds, 1 rig is for Sapura Energy, 2 for China Merchants (OTC:CMHHF), 1 for Energy Drilling and 1 for DSIC (Dalian). At first glance, newbuild supply also looks controllable and is unlikely to cause major issues.

Source: Seadrill Partners fleet status report

Seadrill Partners will have to find follow-up work for T-15 and T-16 whose contracts end in July 2019 and August 2019 respectively. In my opinion, the prospect of getting additional contracts for these rigs depends solely on whether there’s work available. The tender rig market looks rather balanced at this point. The majority of supply is controlled by one company, Sapura Energy, and this company has plenty of cold-stacked rigs.

It is highly unlikely that Sapura Energy will suddenly decide to crash the market by speculatively unstacking its rigs. Both warm-stacked rigs are in Africa (one in Congo and another one in Angola), so the only additional supply in Asia consists of cold-stacked rigs and newbuilds. I think that this situation bodes well for future contract prospects of T-15 and T-16.

Meanwhile, Seadrill Partners units stay above $1.00, and I currently do not see near-term catalysts that could have pushed the shares out of the penny stock territory. At this point, the market will likely wait for hints on whether negotiations with creditors have already begun and if so, what is the company’s position. Potential contracts for tender rigs may provide short-term momentum (if they coincide with some other short-term catalyst, like a good day for oil prices), but they are still unlikely to change the market's view on the company. However, additional contracts theoretically improve the company's position in the upcoming negotiations with creditors.

While I believe that many speculative traders and investors have this stock on the radar, I’d be cautious making anything but very short-term bets on the company’s units in case they gain momentum for whatever reason because of the general market situation and the company’s $2.9 billion long-term debt. Seadrill Partners clearly needs a timely recovery in the offshore drilling market to be able to survive creditor negotiations without material damage to common unitholders.

