Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. (PVVTF) CEO Kevin Shank on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTC:PVVTF)

Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call

March 28, 2019, 08:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Kevin Shank - President and CEO

David Toews - CFO

Bill Mitoulas - IR

Conference Call Participants

Gianluca Tucci - Echelon Wealth Partners

Robert Robinson - R.H.R. Capital

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Pivot Technology Solutions Fourth Quarter Results Conference Call. This call is being recorded on Thursday, March 28, 2019.

I would now like to turn the call over to Bill Mitoulas, Pivot Investor Relations.

Bill Mitoulas

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Your main hosts today are Kevin Shank, President and Chief Executive Officer; and David Toews, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I am required to provide the following statements respecting forward-looking information, which is made on behalf of Pivot and all of its representatives that are on this call. All statements made on this call will contain forward-looking information. The actual results could differ materially from a conclusion, forecast or projection in the forward-looking information.

Certain material factors and assumptions were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or a projection as reflected in the forward-looking information. Additional information about the material factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the conclusion, forecast or projection in the forward-looking information and material factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection as reflected in the forward-looking information are contained in Pivot's filings with the Canadian provincial securities regulators. During today's call, all figures are in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise stated.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Kevin Shank.

Kevin Shank

Good morning everyone and thank you for taking time to participate on today's call. I’ll begin with some high level comments, Dave will provide the financial update and then I’ll conclude with some thoughts about our strategies, Smart Edge and our outlook.

As you know, we’ve provided initial estimates back on January 10. At that time we hadn’t closed our books yet but thought it was important to quickly give the market an early update that quarterly sales performance would not be in line with our initial expectations due to lower than expected sales to major customers.

Initially, we expected quarterly revenue would be in the range of $310 million to $315 million and gross margins would be over 13% and that we would have positive adjusted EBITDA. Actual results came in a bit mixed from those initial numbers. Gross margins were very strong at 14.1%, a 1.9% increase above Q4 of last year and adjusted EBITDA while lower than the previous year was positive at $4.8 million.

Revenues did come in a bit below our initial numbers coming in at $301.6 million compared to our estimate of $310 million due to some delivery timing issues. Compared to last year, revenue was down by about 24.5% which again reflected the lower volume to our major customers.

Our product business experienced lower volumes with revenues down 27% whereas our service business held steady overall with Pivot-Provided Services, one of our key focus areas growing by 5.4% over last year. This was aided by the partial delivery of our largest single services order, this service engagement value that approximately $5 million began in the third quarter and will be completed in the first half of 2019. The biggest part of that project was completed in our fourth quarter.

We are very pleased with the improved gross margin percent which increased to 14.1% for the quarter. This was driven in part by our major customers making up the smallest share of our revenue as major customers generally have lower margins combined with improved margins from our Pivot-Provided Services. These two factors were the primary driver for the 1.9 percentage point increase in our quarterly gross margin year-over-year.

Revenue on our product business is difficult to predict due to the transactional nature of that portion of our business. We continue to have constructive dialogue with customers both major and non-major about their buying intentions. That said, we are continually making changes throughout the business to improve our bottom line.

As we announced one quarter ago, we enacted cost reduction measures to improve the competitiveness of our business and offset our product margin fluctuations. In the fourth quarter we achieved planned cost reductions removing over $5 million of annualized cost from our Q3 peak. In addition, another 2 million in annualized cost have been eliminated so far in 2019. We think these efforts will prepare Pivot to be more effective and efficient in executing our business plan.

That said, we plan to continue to invest in our high margin growth areas of our business and in our broader commercial transformation, of which services and solutions are a key part. In spite lower revenue and the fact that the full impact of our annualized cost reductions were not realized in the quarter, Pivot generated income attributable to common shareholders of $500,000, so a profitable finish of the year.

I’ll now ask Dave to provide his update.

David Toews

Thanks, Kevin, and good morning, everyone. To add a little color on our cost production program, we’ve exited two facilities, lower headcount by over 5% and terminated some unprofitable relationships. Together, these measures have removed over $7 million of annualized costs compared to our starting point in August last year.

I should emphasize that these numbers are annualized and we expect the benefit to be reflected in the run rate in the next two quarters. In other words, they only had a partial impact on Q4. When the impact is fully realized, these actions will be reflected as a reduction in both cost of goods sold and SG&A expenses.

To achieve the first round of cost reductions, we incurred restructuring charges of approximately $2 million in 2018, 900,000 of which were reflected in Q4. We anticipate incurring additional restructuring charges in 2019 related to the more recent cost reductions.

Looking at results, while fourth quarter revenue declined 24.5%, cost of sales declined by 26.1% compared to the prior year resulting in a 13% decline in gross profit dollars. But as Kevin said, gross margin percentage improved year-over-year to 14.1%. Margins were assisted by cost reductions in the service-related cost of sales and in the reduction in sales to major customers.

As we noted in our MD&A filed last night, we’ve traditionally had two major customers. In Q4 of this year one of those customers fell below the 10% threshold we use to define a major customer. As a result, revenue from major customers decreased from 35% in Q4 of last year to 15.3% this year.

If we include both customers that were majors in the prior year, revenue from these two customers accounted for 20.1% of revenue compared to the 35% a year ago. As you know, major customers generate lower gross profit margins due to their volumes. So this had a positive impact on our overall gross margin percentage but a negative impact on revenues and gross profit dollars.

SG&A spending for Q4 2018 was flat with the prior year at $37.7 million. While the company had some benefit from the cost reduction activities in the quarter, the company’s net spend on Smart Edge increased by $1.4 million compared to the prior year period which included some vendor-funded payroll and commission expenses decreased due to the lower gross profit. As a result of revenue and gross profit performance, Q4 adjusted EBITDA was $4.8 million, 6.3 million below Q4 of last year.

Moving down the income statement, depreciation and amortization mostly arising from acquisitions was relatively flat to last year. Finance expense in Q4 increased by $56,000 or 3.9% to $1.5 million due to increases in LIBOR and U.S. prime interest rates which increased 0.9%.

Average borrowings on our senior facility were 101 million in Q4 compared to 134 million a year ago. Other expenses were down year-over-year by $1.3 million primarily due to foreign exchange gains associated with the weakening of the Canadian dollar compared to the U.S. dollar, partially offset by an increase in restructuring costs.

Overall, fourth quarter income per share was $0.01 compared to a loss of $0.07 in the prior year period. The prior year figure included a tax charge of $5.8 million to reflect the impact of U.S. tax reform changes.

From a cash flow perspective, we had a solid quarter. Cash provided by operating activities increased by $13.5 million year-over-year. This capped a year of strong cash generation with cash provided by operations up $51.2 million. This performance primarily reflects the timing of non-cash working capital items, specifically accounts receivable inventory and accounts payable.

As you know, we finance working capital through our revolver, so fluctuations in cash from operations are normal and are generally offset by changes in the credit line which are captured in financing activities.

Q4 cash used in investing activities increased by $391,000 compared to last year. The increase was primarily driven by the earn-out payment for the TeraMach acquisition. Q4 cash earned in financing activities increased by $4.7 million compared to the prior year driven by movements in net borrowing associated with Pivot secured borrowing arrangements and changes in bank overdrafts. As I mentioned, our revolving line tends to fluctuate inversely with the changes in working capital and cash from operations.

From a collections perspective, days sales outstanding showed 54 days in the fourth quarter while days payable were at 50. These figures also tend to fluctuate from quarter-to-quarter based on timing and mix. Our continued goal is to align our customer and vendor payment terms as closely as possible.

Looking forward from a borrowing perspective, Pivot continues to have the capacity to fund growth under its existing facilities and a considerable amount of liquidity. Average undrawn availability on existing secured facilities in 2018 was $73.8 million.

At year end, our debt position was $99 million, down from $103 million at the end of Q3 and down from $135 million at December 31, 2017. The timing of non-cash working capital items will affect our net debt position going forward.

It should be noted that the company has used its revolving debt facility to fund its acquisitions over the year. Since 2011, approximately $80 million was invested in the initial cash cost for acquisitions. Earn-out payments over the years have been funded from cash flow from the business.

During 2018, we acquired and cancelled 960,600 common shares under our NCIB program. And as a final comment, Pivot declared its common share dividend of CAD 0.04 per common share and that was paid on March 1st of this year. We continue to believe that the dividend payment is a key part of shareholder value creation.

Now I'll turn it back to Kevin for closing comments.

Kevin Shank

Thank you, Dave. In our view, Pivot’s strategies, including our commercial transformation, are well designed to address the pervasive trends affecting our industry. Our cost reduction plan, which we’re well along in implementing, will save significant costs with a relatively quick payback, but our goal is much broader.

We want to create a stronger, more integrated organization with a more flexible and effective cost structure and we want to grow in the most profitable areas of our business. This is achieved by listening closely to our customers and providing them with the solutions and services they want and need.

I mentioned earlier that Pivot-Provided Services registered growth in 2018 and that comment applied to both the fourth quarter and the year as a whole. Going forward, we are driving solutions and services to be a growth engine.

In fact, we recently closed two service deals with new sizable customers that we expect will generate over $10 million in services revenue in 2019. So momentum continues to build as we strive to make Pivot-Provided Services a more meaningful part of our business and our profitability.

Our Smart Edge solution is a fundamental part of our future. As a reminder, Smart Edge is an internally developed innovation built on Intel technology that’s designed to support enterprise, multi-access edge computing and customers’ adoption of 5G.

We recently changed leadership at Smart Edge with the appointment of Bob Pike as interim Chief Executive Officer. Bob has been a critical component of Smart Edge’s development as Smart Edge’s Chief Technology Officer since the beginning of this project.

Bob is uniquely positioned to advance Smart Edge due to his considerable value of work at the company and as CTO for Network & Mobile Broadband solutions at ACF and at a previous company where we won high-performance recognition as a leader in national accounts.

I’m very pleased to say that under Bob’s leadership, our opportunities continue to grow for Smart Edge. In fact, we recently signed a collaboration agreement with a technology partner to share Smart Edge tools and innovation. This follows closely on the heels of a series of successful use cases with customers and the development of a reselling agreement with a Smart Edge partner.

Smart Edge has also continued to receive positive industry reviews. In late February, Smart Edge was named the winner of a prestigious Frost & Sullivan Technology Innovation Award. More recently, Smart Edge was named Intel's Partner of the Year for Network Communications Innovation.

The aforementioned recognition demonstrates credibility of the solution and is an important endorsement from others in the technology industry. We are working very hard to drive additional commercial value from Smart Edge and believe we have the foundation in place to do so.

In summary, from an earnings perspective, Q4 fell in line with our announcement in January. As a business, we continue to work hard to transform the company. We remain committed to our core products and services business and at the same time we’ll continue to expand our solutions and our services capabilities.

We are driving hard to make the company more efficient by eliminating any potential unnecessary costs, especially in the products side of the company and we remain committed to the advancement of Smart Edge.

This concludes our prepared remarks. Operator, please open the call for questions.

And your first question comes from Gianluca Tucci with Echelon. Your line is open.

Gianluca Tucci

Yes, hi. Good morning, Kevin and Dave. Thanks for taking my questions here. I’ll start off on the commercial transformation. Kevin, I think you’ve spoken in the past about adding services and solutions to Pivot as a whole in terms of its offerings and its evolution to the business. Where do we exactly stand today in that process?

Kevin Shank

So I’m happy to say that we’ve formalized the portfolio. We just completed our National Sales kickoff meeting in Fort Worth, Texas that over 300 people are there from the organization and our partners and announced 60 offerings that we’ll bring to market. So I feel very good about where we’re at from a portfolio and a capabilities’ perspective. And I think the company has done a nice job of getting us to that position. This year it’s all about focusing on the sales force and that transformational selling approach. And to help drive that positive change in the sales force, we’ve created an account plan to do exactly that. It’s really focused on expanding our existing accounts and driving wider and deeper into those businesses. And we’ve got the entire management team aligned around the importance of this and we’re focusing on 50 of our top accounts to go explore and drive this deeper and wider into. So I’d say we’re definitely focused on the commercial side this year.

Gianluca Tucci

Okay. And just following up there, on your Pivot direct services, what are the types of gross margins that you’re seeing out of that business? And have they been growing over the past few years since you’ve implemented this transformation? And if so, like what’s driving the margin growth on the services side?

Kevin Shank

So the services starting from integration to professional services in our deployment side, those capabilities usually run in the 20s in terms of gross margin. Sometime for massive projects, it might dip a little bit below 20%. Some of the smaller ones are going to be higher than – in the high 20s, low 30s. When you get into the more advanced services, we like to try to stay on the 30% range for the more advanced services.

Gianluca Tucci

Okay. And how have you been seeing that part of the business in terms of gross margins expanding like you’ve implemented this plan at Pivot?

Kevin Shank

Yes. I would say part of the strategy initially and why we’ve started to look at services and solutions was to increase the margin in that portion of our business to offset any future fluctuations that we saw in our product business. So we’ve been able to execute that. It’s just we need to do more. We need to continue to scale it and grow it. But it is having the impact we expected. We just need to do more of it.

Gianluca Tucci

Okay. Thank you, Kevin, for the color. And just lastly on the services pipeline side, so you announced two agreements in early Q1 that should yield sales in excess of 10 million. Deployment should start when for those projects?

Kevin Shank

Those two projects there’s a little bit in Q1 but predominately those two will be delivered in Q2, Q3 and a little bit in Q4.

Gianluca Tucci

Okay. So if I take a look at your Pivot direct services, it’s about 100 million in all of 2018. Kev, what kind of visibility on a pipeline for 2019 on your direct services today?

Kevin Shank

We’re now capturing the pipeline across the entire business which is relatively new to us. So we haven’t really been able to show trend or anything like that, Gianluca, but we hope to very soon. When we close big ones like it’s happened here in the first quarter, you might see a definite pipeline when you replenish it. And the other point you’re bringing up is obviously part of our services strategy is to try to get to more annuitized services. So our managed services and our workforce services are more annuitized in nature and the integration service system, professional services and part of the deployment services are more project in nature. So every year you have to resell that funnel and replace that revenue before you get in growth mode. So the two large projects will help with that churn, but we expect some more and we’re pleased with the development of our services pipeline and the maturation or the maturity of our organization around focusing on those service deals and the visibility of them has increased dramatically with getting everybody leveraging the salesforce.com tool.

Gianluca Tucci

I like to hear that, Kevin. Thank you. And just on the cost side of the balance sheet here, the income statement, impressive work on taking out I guess unnecessary costs out of the business. You took out 7 million so far in annualized cost over the past two quarters. How much more work is there to do here? Do you think you could get up to 10 million total of annualized costs out of the business?

Kevin Shank

Gianluca, it will be a blend. We still have some cost to take out but we also have some investments that we want to make as we invest in some of the portfolio and the sales resources. So I would – we’ll continue to update the shareholders every quarter on our progress. So we’re definitely looking at taking more cost out, driving the continued integration. We’re also looking to make investments.

Gianluca Tucci

Okay. Thank you. And then just on your balance sheet, I saw that – I think you ended the quarter at $15 million of cash on the books and that’s abnormally or unusually high given the past cash balances. Is that to fund or is that – was like you used to fund the P&L in early 2019?

David Toews

No. That’s just timing. When we get past – because of our asset baseline, we generally fund against the line right away. So it’s really timing.

Gianluca Tucci

Okay. Thank you, Dave. And I guess I have to ask this, but given we’re so late into Q1, can you add some color and I understand that you guys don’t offer guidance, but at least contextually like what are you seeing so far in Q1 on a volume perspective? Is your spending into the major customers; is it consistent with that at Q4? Just some context as to how Q1 has advanced so far today?

Kevin Shank

Yes, I don’t think we provide very much color on that, Gianluca, until we actually announce it. Traditionally, Q1 is our lightest quarter. I don’t think we see any reason to change that view. But I wouldn’t say that we’ve seen a dramatic change in terms of what we saw in Q4 on customer interactions, but discussions continue to go. But Q1 is traditionally the lightest quarter.

Gianluca Tucci

Okay. Thank you. And on Smart Edge if I can ask you a couple of questions here. There was quite a buzz around it at the World Congress in Barcelona in February. I guess, Kevin, like what are your partners telling you and others about its potential? Like is it only limited to 5G or are there other applications for Smart Edge?

Kevin Shank

So the interest in the pipeline of opportunities to pursue continues to grow. And as you rightfully pointed out, the feedback out of Barcelona at the Mobile World Congress was very, very, very positive. The teams did a live demo of facial recognition software in retail and it was very well received, which Smart Edge is just a part of that solution if not the entire solution as it enables that application. So we’re very pleased with the development of the pipeline. We’re very pleased with the team of resources that are working in Smart Edge and on those pursuits. And as the industry accolades have started to come in, that’s been reinforcing that. The team is on the right path. What was the second half of your question?

Gianluca Tucci

Is like you’re only limited to 5G?

Kevin Shank

That’s a great question. Initially there was a lot of attention and focus around 5G. The good news is because of bringing the ability to deploy applications at the edge of the network, especially applications that do not like latency, the perfect application even without 5G to still deploy at the edge. So replacing WiFi networks and/or private LTE situation where we can create our own networks with major facilities, we’ve seen a lot of interest in that application as well. So even without 5G, because of the processing and the reduction of latency, bringing the compute [ph] storage and caching to the network’s edge on the open systems using Intel technology, it is very much applicable to situations even if IP is not available.

Gianluca Tucci

So, Kevin, that’s an excellent point. So is it fair to assume then that at least on the WiFi or LTE side, because that infrastructure is already in the marketplace today that that opportunity is – or it could be a sooner opportunity than that of 5G for Smart Edge?

Kevin Shank

I would say that we’re definitely going down the parallel path that is a little bit of both, but I think the quick answer or the most direct answer is there’s still use cases for Smart Edge without 5G and we’re pursuing those as well.

Gianluca Tucci

Okay. Thank you, Kevin. And I guess, Dave, there was a pretty nice uptick in Smart Edge spending sequentially. Is the focus here on continued development or on like marketing campaigns? Talk to us a bit about the focus of that incremental Smart Edge spend?

David Toews

Two things there. One is part of the reason the increase looks high as last year we had some vendor funded payroll, so the expense last year was offset. So it’s not net new incremental spend. It was up on a raw investment perspective. But it’s still primarily on the development side. I wouldn’t call it marketing so much as positioning that we’re doing with the Smart Edge piece.

Gianluca Tucci

Okay. Thank you. And then just my last question here and I’ll re-queue. I have to ask this and I’ve asked it in the past. Have you or the company come any closer to a decision on spinning out Smart Edge or divesting it completely to a partner?

Kevin Shank

I will say we still have the same options in front of us that we had last quarter and we’re pursuing all of our alternatives, Gianluca.

Gianluca Tucci

Okay. Thanks, guys. I shall re-queue.

Kevin Shank

Thanks, Gianluca.

And we have a question from Robert Robinson with R.H.R. Capital. Your line is open.

Robert Robinson

Good morning, Kevin. Good morning, Dave.

Kevin Shank

Good morning.

Robert Robinson

I’m going to ask two corporate governance questions. It’s the same two questions that I’ve asked I guess for the last 8 to 10 quarters, so you probably know what it is. My concern has and always been the alignment of management and shareholders. So I’d like to know how many shares management has purchased last year. I understand that in the last quarter there was a fair amount of back out, but how far have we progressed in this respect?

David Toews

From a management perspective I know I have purchased, Kevin has purchased, some of the other management has purchased. So it’s – a few hundred thousand shares have been acquired in Q4. We’ve been in black out since the end of Q4. And I’m not prepared to talk about my personal finances on this call, so I’m going to stop there.

Kevin Shank

I don’t know if I have anything more to add to that.

David Toews

There’s been buying activity.

Kevin Shank

There’s been buying activity. I don’t know if I have the percentage in my head here.

Robert Robinson

But I didn’t see much buying activity in terms of materiality.

Kevin Shank

The numbers are where they’re at, Robert. I don’t know what else to say.

Robert Robinson

Well, I guess that answers the question then. All right. My second is I have expressed this concern to you previously as well with regard to some deficiencies on your Board and you said you were going to address it. There doesn’t seem to be a real expertise with respect to technology. How is that progressing or is it?

Kevin Shank

We’ve done a Board search and there is a list of candidates. We’ve just interviewed one this week. We had narrowed in on a technology person, Robert, and as we got to the end of the process, this person was in the public cloud space and when they looked deeper into the business and some of the partnerships we had just formed, they felt that they had a conflict. So they withdrew from the process. That was just recently that recently happened. But it is ongoing and there are live candidates that the Board is interviewing.

And we have a question from Gianluca Tucci with Echelon. Your line is open.

Gianluca Tucci

Sorry, guys. I was on mute here. Dave, are you in talks yet to extend your credit facility? I know that you had mentioned in the past on past calls that there is intent to extend that out prior to the year to maturity.

David Toews

Yes, our view hasn’t changed. We’ll look to extend that before I get to the year end.

Gianluca Tucci

Okay. And just lastly here on gross margins, because kind of your major customers have put their pedal off or put their foot off the gas pedal in terms of their spending for various reasons. Is it safe to assume that gross margins on a consolidated basis should be elevated against the comparable periods in the past for the aforementioned reasons of a lack of major customer spending?

Kevin Shank

There’s lots of variables in there, Gianluca. I wouldn’t necessarily say it’s going to be a big fluctuation. Lots of moving parts in margin as you know.

Gianluca Tucci

Okay, guys. Thank you. That’s all from me. Thank you.

Kevin Shank

Thank you.

At this time, I will turn the call over to Mr. Shank for closing remarks.

Kevin Shank

Thanks, operator. We look forward to reporting our first quarter results in May. Until then, I hope everyone has a great day. Bye-bye now.

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.