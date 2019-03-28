Galmed And Aramchol In NASH, And The Market Assessment

Overall, this weekly newsletter provides news-related events on stocks focused on the development of liver therapeutics.

The clinical promise of aramchol in the Phase 2b NASH trial suggests a promising path for aramchol to be tested in the upcoming Phase 3 trial.

Bolstered with its non-invasive test that identified surrogate markers associated with NASH patients' response to aramchol during the Phase 2b trial, preparations are undergoing for a Phase 3 trial.

In Q2/2018, aramchol demonstrated clinically meaningful benefits of histological NASH resolution and improvement in liver fibrosis in Phase 2b NASH trial, two regulatory endpoints required for accelerated conditional approval.

Liver Therapy Forum weekly digest provides an overview on what’s happening in the NASH landscape in 2019. This week focuses on Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Market Assessment

Galmed (GLMD) is a small cap ($177M) clinical-stage biopharma developing innovative therapeutics for NASH, a chronic liver disease with high unmet medical needs. The lead investigative drug candidate, aramchol, is pharmacologically and mechanistically designed to negatively modulate hepatic Stearoyl‐CoA desaturase, the rate‐limiting enzyme in monounsaturated fatty acids synthesis to induce clinically meaningful benefits in NASH. Aramchol offers significant clinical differentiation from other investigative drug candidates for NASH by directly acting on hepatic stellate cells, to improve liver fibrosis and delay its progression to cirrhosis.

NASH in the pediatric population is poorly defined. This is not surprising since NASH is a complex disease and we are now beginning to fully understand its pathophysiology in the adult population. In a recent Q4/2018 earnings call, CEO Allen Baharaff commented that the initiation of a clinical program that focuses on adolescent or Juvenile NASH could be in the works in the near future. At present, Genfit (GNFT) may be the only biopharma with a NASH pediatric clinical program. Notwithstanding, the pivotal registration for Galmed’s Phase 3 trial for the study of aramchol in NASH fibrosis is expected to be initiated in early H1/2019.

Institutional Investors, Insiders Purchase And Analyst Ratings

Galmed: The latest 13F filings revealed Institutional ownership at 36.22% with 50 Institutional holders holding 7,647,236 total shares. Holders include BVF, 683 Capital Management, Baker Brothers and Knoll Capital Management. Analysts from 8 firms recommend a strong buy with a 12-month consensus price target of $32. At the end of Q4/2018, cash and cash equivalent was $90.2M and Galmed had a cash burn of $2M in Q4/2018 versus Q3/2018. The CEO, Allan Baharaff, estimates the cost of the pending Phase 3 trial to be $60M, if a successive clinical outcome is achieved. The CEO also commented on the likelihood of geographical licensing for aramchol in NASH in any of these areas, Asia, in particular, China, as well as Middle East, and potentially Latin America.

Market Outlook

I have always emphasized the clinical need for diverse investigative drug candidates due to the complexity of NASH and the multi-factorial causal pathogenic pathways that have been associated with this disease. Aramchol is pharmacologically and mechanistically distinct from other investigative drug candidates. It exhibits a dual mode of action that promotes an anti-steatotic benefit and anti-fibrotic responses via a direct effect on hepatic stellate cells and it has a long half life of 72h. While I believe that the likelihood of clinical success is high in the imminent Phase 3 trial, all clinical trials are risky. Delays in patient recruitment, FDA hold, and negative data readout could all impact the share price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLMD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As always, my articles are meant to facilitate your understanding. Readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. Please implement due diligence and invest wisely.