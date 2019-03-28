Atossa's 50% Retrace May Be Set Up For Next Leg Higher

A medical advancement that can help millions of patients fighting breast cancer is much needed and is the primary focus. This medical success could become a catalyst for the continued rapid price appreciation of Atossa's shares. Please be aware that the risks to shareholders from any disappointments in the advancement of this drug therapy could be just as significant to the downside.

In this catalyst-rich environment, a nano-cap stock like Atossa can make very strong percentage gains. The company's proprietary delivery system for its Endoxifen drug therapy is showing promising results for the fight against breast cancer. This is significant on many levels.

The catalyst that set this stock in motion on 3/14/19 is not an isolated achievement for Atossa. In fact, the company may now have entered a positive news cycle.

This spike higher and roughly 50% retrace represent the volatility found in clinical stage biotechs. It may also now represent a buying opportunity in Atossa for the next leg higher.

The recent price spike in Atossa Genetics' shares from $1.51 to $7.39 on 3/14/19 was followed by a sharp decline to $3.31 on 3/15/19. The stock closed $3.97 on 3/26/19.

Data by YCharts

Atossa Genetics (ATOS) has become a very exciting story for investors in recent months. Our recent article provides some fundamental background information on the company. The marketplace has a growing awareness of the cautious optimism building among the families and patients who are fighting breast cancer. The FDA approved Expanded Access program trial for the first patient to receive Atossa's Endoxifen drug therapy was a measurable success in both safety and efficacy. After the FDA's due diligence was performed upon Atossa's Endoxifen drug therapy, the administration recently granted a "Safe To Proceed" letter for an initial patient to receive Atossa's proprietary delivery system drug therapy.

In an extremely encouraging first documented case in full view of the FDA, the patient benefited greatly, and there were no measurable side effects experienced by the patient. Atossa's proprietary drug delivery system of Endoxifen proved to be a drug therapy that exhibited a high degree of efficacy while inducing no side-effects. Achieving this high level of success in both safety and efficacy is a rare occurrence when battling the most prevalent form of cancer, which is a $28 billion breast cancer market. This is significant and the market has begun to take notice.

As a nano-cap, clinical-stage biotech stock, this company has been under-followed. Atossa's website lists one of the early analysts on Atossa who communicated that this company was about to announce a number of upside catalysts:

Vista Partners' weekly market update issued favorable coverage of Atossa in its 3/23/19 report.

And on 3/26/19, Maxim Group reiterated its BUY rating on the company with a $9 price target.

Also from Atossa's website, the graphic below illustrates three recent achievements that have been catalysts for this stock:

The 3/26/19 IRB approval for Atossa's drug therapy in an initial patient confirms the due diligence performed by the FDA, which led to it issuing a "Safe To Proceed" letter under the FDA's Expanded Access program.

This IRB limited approval combined with the FDA's limited approval contributes to the possibility for the following future catalysts for the stock:

Opportunities for Atossa to provide treatment to additional patients who qualify for the FDA's Expanded Access program.

Attracting a corporate partnership with a larger biopharma company that would financially benefit Atossa and perhaps provide a pathway for the development of multiple drug therapies to be brought to market in the future.

Further successes demonstrated by Atossa's delivery system for its Endoxifen drug therapy could lead to a possible FDA designation to bring this drug to market more rapidly.

A drug therapy demonstrating efficacy and safety in Phase II trials combined with Atossa's success in the FDA's Expanded Access program might apply for registration and seek the FDA's full approval after Phase II trials if the drug has received a Fast Track designation.

Again, investors must reserve an abundance of caution since any adverse events at Atossa, setbacks in the performance of its drug therapy, or negative decisions by regulators in the approval process could impact the price of the stock negatively. This is an extremely high risk and very volatile stock that investors should be prepared to lose any and all capital invested.

The implications for price appreciation in this nano-cap stock's shares are promising if the company's proprietary delivery system for its Endoxifen drug therapy continues to deliver successful results. While this drug therapy is currently launching Phase II trials, it is also advancing under the FDA's Expanded Access program at the same time. Because early results are promising for this drug therapy, further successes could prompt the FDA's consideration of applying a faster pathway for full approval. There are several tracks that the FDA could choose to apply, if any. The graphic below illustrates these possible tracks:

Atossa likely now has an estimated 10 million shares outstanding after the recent success in corporate financing. We might expect confirmation of these numbers any day now on the quarterly earnings report that is scheduled to be announced between 3/27/19 and 3/29/19. The company's balance sheet has been bolstered by at least $10M in cash to an estimate of $19M or more in cash available to finance the R&D runway for its pipeline. Recently, the company has a burn rate averaging approximately $3.2M per quarter over the last four quarters.

For a nano market cap stock, any news on their continued success in the fight against breast cancer could be significant on the upside. Any type of catalyst that advances the narrative of success for Atossa's proprietary drug delivery system for its Endoxifen drug therapy could very likely launch this stock much higher again. The recent move from $1.50 to a high of $7.39 on 3/14/19 has retraced to its current price of $3.65 on 3/22/19. This level of volatility is indicative of what may be expected if further positive catalysts are announced by the company.

2019 has developed into a positive news cycle for Atossa Genetics. The stock is now in a catalyst-rich environment supported by the building momentum of its proprietary delivery system for its Endoxifen drug therapy for breast cancer patients. Another solid cornerstone for the company's growing list of achievements is its recent, successful corporate financing.

This financing provides Atossa with an extended runway for R&D and to establish partnerships with a larger corporation. It is noteworthy that Atossa established a strategic board in 2018 to advance the cause of gaining partnerships with strategic partners in 2019. The recent success of Atossa's Endoxifen drug therapy achieved in full view of the FDA in the Expanded Access program has greatly increased the company's valuation in any upcoming partnership announcements. The recent corporate financing also gives it a solid footing from which to negotiate a partnership from a strong financial position.

The catalyst of achieving a partnership that will provide financing for R&D, upfront cash, milestone payments, a pathway to bring drugs to market are all extremely important. The announcement of such a partnership could propel shares of Atossa to a much higher valuation. Management has stated a goal for achieving such a partnership in 2019. Recent successes proving both efficacy and safety for the Endoxifen drug therapy have increased the chances for such a partnership to be achieved and announced. This type of a collaboration between a clinical stage biotech and a larger biopharma corporation is fairly common as a drug therapy demonstrates efficacy. The potential for an effective drug therapy that advances the fight against breast cancer while also doing so with a minimum amount of side-effects is significant indeed. Breast cancer is the largest of cancer markets. Atossa Genetics may be in a position to command an extremely attractive partnership deal from a major drug company at this time.

It is important to note that Atossa's drug therapy begins a few weeks prior to surgery and then must be continued as a preventive measure by breast cancer patients. Perhaps this aftercare prevention period lasts years, decades, or even a lifetime. More information regarding the duration of this prevention period will be forthcoming, but it is likely that the revenue stream from Atossa's Endoxifen drug therapy will have a long tail with each new patient who subscribes to this promising, new therapy. Tragically, an estimated 330,000 new cases of breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in 2019 in the United States alone. The graphic below from the Susan G. Komen foundation illustrates the global need for a more effective drug therapy to combat breast cancer.

Endoxifen is not a new drug, but Atossa's proprietary delivery system for Endoxifen is innovative. This delivery system increases Endoxifen to therapeutic levels in patients that otherwise may be difficult to achieve. This NIH report documents why higher levels of Endoxifen are beneficial for therapy and why the current therapy with the drug Tamoxifen may be less effective and certainly more toxic to the patient. Atossa's Endoxifen drug therapy shows early promise in both efficacy and safety above the existing drug therapy of Tamoxifen. This significant level of improvement in efficacy and safety by Atossa's Endoxifen drug therapy may represent a potential breakthrough in the fight against breast cancer. If this is accurate, i.e., Atossa's drug therapy is in some way an advancement for helping breast cancer patients, then shares of this nano-cap stock may trade much higher. As always, if setbacks or disappointments related to Atossa or its drug therapies occur, then this stock could trade much lower or the company could even cease to exist as an ongoing commercial entity. This is risky stuff.

So if Endoxifen has been around for a while as an existing drug, then why is research and development only advancing with the drug now? The answer may lie in the fact that Endoxifen was cost prohibitive until recently. An innovation in the manufacturing process of Endoxifen reportedly reduced the price of the drug by 1,000-fold. That statement requires clarification: a new method of manufacturing Endoxifen reduced the cost of this drug from about 75,000 euros per gram to about 75 euros per gram. This 1,000-fold price reduction has made Endoxifen much more accessible, hence the recent uptick in R&D activity with this drug.

Atossa has a decided advantage in being an early mover in achieving R&D success with the Endoxifen drug therapy. The company has also developed an innovative, proprietary delivery system that increases the delivery and efficacy of Endoxifen while maintaining safety. Importantly, Atossa has also earned the favorable attention and possibly even the support of the FDA in the company's efforts to advance its life-saving drug therapy towards the FDA's full approval. Atossa's early success in full view of the FDA during treatment of a recent patient in the Expanded Access program has been an important step forward for this drug therapy. Atossa's success with the FDA has also been confirmed by receiving limited approval for the drug therapy by the Institutional Review Board.

Summary

Atossa's proprietary delivery system of Endoxifen just had tremendous success under the full scrutiny of the FDA approved Expanded Access program. Drug therapies that have been successful in the FDA Expanded Access program may have a higher success rate when seeking full approval. In the case of a life-saving drug therapy to fight breast cancer, the FDA may cooperate closely with a company like Atossa to facilitate a rapid approval process for the benefit of millions of breast cancer patients.

Atossa's Endoxifen drug therapy results can be measured in a period of approximately just six weeks from pre-surgery measurements to post-surgery. Measuring the results of ongoing preventive measures for this drug therapy will likely take place over months and also years. The rapid turnaround time in measuring results for this drug therapy from pre-surgery to post-surgery may enable the Phase II trials to be concluded quickly. Any future cases of patients receiving Atossa's Endoxifen drug therapy in the FDA's Expanded Access program may also deliver results fairly quickly. Progress in moving this drug therapy forward more quickly may be possible due to the relatively short turnaround times required for measuring results.

The confluence of these meaningful factors for Atossa's Endoxifen drug therapy could result in a very profitable partnership with a larger biopharma company. This catalyst, if achieved, could greatly increase the valuation of the share price.

The fight against breast cancer is in need of an advancement that will increase both efficacy and safety. If Atossa's Endoxifen drug therapy's initial successful results are repeated in Phase II trials and/or in the FDA's Expanded Access program, then we may be witnessing just such an achievement. Many patients and their families have been praying for such an advancement. A growing audience for this promising nano-cap company is cautiously optimistic for continued success. Any disappointments or setbacks in the trials or treatment of patients in the FDA program would be difficult for all concerned and could cause the price of shares to plummet.

Conclusion

The recent success being achieved by Atossa seems to be under-appreciated in the price of this stock at this time. If positive news of further developments in this fight against breast cancer are announced, we believe that this stock can move towards a price that reflects the significance of owning a leading drug therapy in the fight against a cancer which has a large market. Breast cancer is the largest market at $28 billion. Again, the implications for what this could mean for a nano cap, if in fact Atossa continues to deliver success, are extremely significant. We need to restate the obvious that if Atossa were to stumble and deliver negative catalysts, the stock price could plummet to far lower levels very rapidly.

Trader's Idea Flow is adding to our long position in this stock. We are building our Atossa position based upon the following key points to consider:

Atossa's proprietary drug therapy's delivery system increases Endoxifen to therapeutic levels in the patient without the toxicity levels of current drug therapies in the market. This advancement in efficacy and safety is the basis for what could be a breakthrough drug therapy in treating breast cancer.

This drug therapy begins a few weeks prior to surgery and may continue for years as a preventive measure for future occurrences of breast cancer. In some cases, this therapy may need to continue for years or longer.

This means that the revenue stream for this drug therapy can grow to a very high level and continue to grow as millions of new and existing patients may benefit annually.

Atossa has recently completed a successful financing, so there is no need to bring more stock to market in the near term.

The company has the favorable attention of both the FDA and the IRB that have already issued limited approvals for use of its Endoxifen drug therapy. Could full FDA approval be forthcoming in the future is the key question.

An announcement of a corporate partnership with a large biopharma company could be increasingly possible as a result of Atossa's recent success with its Endoxifen drug therapy.

This list of achievements and possible future catalysts are not inclusive of other positive news that may arise from the company's pipeline and ongoing work with other related drug therapies. In this newly begun positive news cycle for Atossa Genetics in 2019, Trader's Idea Flow believes this catalyst-rich environment will result in a significantly higher share price for this clinical stage biotech.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.