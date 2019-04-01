The Systemic Income Service Has Launched - Empowering Income Investors To Make The Right Decisions

Our focus is on the income CEF market and our goal is to empower investors to make the right decisions by providing them with evidence-based, high-frequency and actionable information.

Editor's Note: This article is meant to introduce Systematic Income, the new Marketplace service by ADS Analytics.

This month we launched our Marketplace service - Systematic Income.

To cut to the chase - there are already a number of services working in the same niche. So what do we have to offer that is different?

If we had to boil everything down to a single reason - it would be that we empower investors to make the right decisions for themselves.

We recognize that every investor is different: some prioritize distribution stability, others current or past 12-month yield while still others focus on alpha, or total return. Our approach therefore is to give investors the tools and ideas that allow them to forge their own path rather than blindly follow a single one-size-fits all approach that is unlikely to be suited to them personally.

We do this by putting a whole suite of actionable and reference analysis in front of investors on a daily and weekly basis. Our goal is to provide a set of quantitative information that is rarely available to individual investors to allow them to discover opportunities quickly, make more informed decisions and to be able to make such decisions more quickly and easily.

Our Beliefs

We thought it would be best to show what we believe by focusing on common approaches to fund investing that we do not agree with:

Basic analytics will not do - such basic metrics as discount and Z-Scores do not have the power that their proponents claim. We think they are widely used just because they are easy to find. We think it pays to go deeper and do the hard work of finding real metrics that work. This is why we develop new and innovative metrics such as our discount sector spread that has greater information content.

- such basic metrics as discount and Z-Scores do not have the power that their proponents claim. We think they are widely used just because they are easy to find. We think it pays to go deeper and do the hard work of finding real metrics that work. This is why we develop new and innovative metrics such as our discount sector spread that has greater information content. One piece of the puzzle will not do - a lot of analysis begins and largely ends with a fund's yield, for example. Yes yield can be a relevant figure to look at but not devoid of its sustainability, its spread to the sector or underlying benchmark and its historic behavior. A single-point analysis of one metric will inevitably lead to a wrong or at best incomplete conclusion. This is why we produce a large number of data points for each fund to give investors as much evidence as possible to allow them to make the right investment decisions.

- a lot of analysis begins and largely ends with a fund's yield, for example. Yes yield can be a relevant figure to look at but not devoid of its sustainability, its spread to the sector or underlying benchmark and its historic behavior. A single-point analysis of one metric will inevitably lead to a wrong or at best incomplete conclusion. This is why we produce a large number of data points for each fund to give investors as much evidence as possible to allow them to make the right investment decisions. One fund at a time will not do - much fund analysis is carried out on a single-fund basis. This is because it's easy - not because it's the right thing to do. Analyzing a fund without reference to the rest of the sector or its benchmark is missing the point. Funds do not exist in a vacuum - they exist in an ecology of their other competitors within the sector. Ignoring this is a dangerous thing. This is why we do the hard work of building up sector time series of total returns, yields and other key metrics to enable investors to perform the right analysis and reach the right decisions.

- much fund analysis is carried out on a single-fund basis. This is because it's easy - not because it's the right thing to do. Analyzing a fund without reference to the rest of the sector or its benchmark is missing the point. Funds do not exist in a vacuum - they exist in an ecology of their other competitors within the sector. Ignoring this is a dangerous thing. This is why we do the hard work of building up sector time series of total returns, yields and other key metrics to enable investors to perform the right analysis and reach the right decisions. A folksy narrative will not do... even for Warren Buffett, who backs everything up with hard numbers. This is why you will not find us talking about how great the fund company is or what great managers they have. Instead we rely on a large number of data points and clear-eyed analysis. At the end of the day, the performance has to be in the numbers - not in the folktale.

even for Warren Buffett, who backs everything up with hard numbers. This is why you will not find us talking about how great the fund company is or what great managers they have. Instead we rely on a large number of data points and clear-eyed analysis. At the end of the day, the performance has to be in the numbers - not in the folktale. A solely bottom-up analysis will not do - making investment decisions without reference to the overall picture will often miss the larger trends that can end up far more important to the trajectory of a given fund. This is why we track broad-based market metrics such as the 20-year history of the overall fund market yield and spread to Treasuries that allows investors to determine what kind of macro and market environment they are in, enabling them to position their portfolios appropriately.

Our Values

Our values are what informs our approach to our research on the CEF market.

Value-Oriented - this is key for creating long-term and sustainable investment returns and has stood the test of time in the individual equities space. Investors generally do not have access to robust valuation techniques for funds and sectors which often makes them succumb to the worst behavioral investing biases. At best, they only receive commentary on simple metrics like price returns and distribution yields, both of which can be highly unstable and misleading. True value lies in analyzing a broad array of metrics across the sector population.

- this is key for creating long-term and sustainable investment returns and has stood the test of time in the individual equities space. Investors generally do not have access to robust valuation techniques for funds and sectors which often makes them succumb to the worst behavioral investing biases. At best, they only receive commentary on simple metrics like price returns and distribution yields, both of which can be highly unstable and misleading. True value lies in analyzing a broad array of metrics across the sector population. Quantitative - a quantitative focus is essential to support a holistic and value-oriented investment approach by providing greater context (such as an intra-sector analysis of a given fund) as well as offering individualized and thematic analyses. It is also essential to spotting tactical opportunities and reacting quickly to a fast-moving market.

- a quantitative focus is essential to support a holistic and value-oriented investment approach by providing greater context (such as an intra-sector analysis of a given fund) as well as offering individualized and thematic analyses. It is also essential to spotting tactical opportunities and reacting quickly to a fast-moving market. Systematic - a suite of analytics that can be readily applied to a given fund or sector will allow tactical investors to make more reasoned decisions in their portfolio allocations. Systematic investors will have access to rules-based investment strategies that are rooted in robust economic rationales such as momentum or value.

- a suite of analytics that can be readily applied to a given fund or sector will allow tactical investors to make more reasoned decisions in their portfolio allocations. Systematic investors will have access to rules-based investment strategies that are rooted in robust economic rationales such as momentum or value. Timely - our tools allows us to run complex analyses and screens just hours after the market close and pipe the information out to investors not long after that, so investors are ready to make actionable decisions when markets open the next day.

- our tools allows us to run complex analyses and screens just hours after the market close and pipe the information out to investors not long after that, so investors are ready to make actionable decisions when markets open the next day. Tactical - investors who like to take advantage of fast-moving markets will have a number of available daily screens to process through the previous day's markets and take advantage of any dislocations and tactical opportunities.

Our Service

Our service has a number of key components:

Analytics

Target-Yield Portfolios

Systematic Investment Strategies

In the sections below we review each of the components in more detail.

Analytics

Our analytics products consist of five types of reports of varying frequency:

Daily Dashboard - one daily file outlining extreme moves in price and discount

- one daily file outlining extreme moves in price and discount Fund Dashboard - one daily file outlining extreme readings across a dozen different fund metrics

- one daily file outlining extreme readings across a dozen different fund metrics Sector Chartbooks - a set of 20 weekly files (one for each sector) comparing funds within a given sector

- a set of 20 weekly files (one for each sector) comparing funds within a given sector Fund Chartbooks - a set of 250+ weekly files (one for each fund) showing various metrics

- a set of 250+ weekly files (one for each fund) showing various metrics Fund Ratings - a set of 20 weekly files (one for each sector) showing our ratings for all funds within a given sector

Below we give short extracts from each type of file.

Daily Dashboard

Fund Dashboard

Fund Chartbook

Sector Chartbook

Fund Rating Report

Target-Yield Portfolios

Our target-yield portfolios reflect the desire of many fund investors to achieve a certain yield on their investment portfolios. We provide these portfolios ranging from 6% to 10% (trailing 12-month) distribution rates while at the same ensuring that the resulting portfolios have the lowest possible historic volatility. This means that investors are not exposed to unnecessarily large potential drawdowns in the future, allowing them to control various behavioral biases and stay invested in the market. You can read more about this approach here.

Systematic Investment Strategies

Our systematic strategies are based on a risk factor approach and provide an investment style that stands apart but also shares elements of both active and passive approaches. What underlies these strategies is a sound economic rationale, pre-defined investment rules, and evidence of long-term outperformance of passive benchmarks. You can read introductions to our CEF and ETF strategies.

Thanks for reading. We hope you can join us at Systematic Income.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.