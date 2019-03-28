Spring Cleaning In The Tech Sector

With signs pointing to a possible recession in Europe, investors are becoming increasingly nervous about the potential for a slowdown in the U.S. economy. The latest outbreak of jitters has manifested in the form of increased selling pressure in the Nasdaq market. As I’ll explain in today’s report, however, this shouldn’t be viewed as the beginning of another topping process of the tech sector. Rather, it’s a simple case of “spring cleaning” as investors rotate out of industries like biotech and into stronger ones like semiconductors. In view of this, the latest Nasdaq weakness should prove to be a temporary seasonal phenomenon and not the start of a bear market.

Europe’s slide toward recession has given investors pause for thought as concerns over the potential for a global contagion abound. Acknowledging the weakness in Europe’s economy, European Central Bank president Mario Draghi said that the ECB stood ready to act if the eurozone situation worsened. At a conference in Frankfurt, Draghi reiterated several policy measures announced at the last ECB meeting. He further emphasized that the central bank would maintain an accommodative monetary policy, including the latest Targeted Longer-Term Refinancing Operations (TLTRO-III), which provides Europe’s banks easier access to long-term loans. He further stated:

The ECB will adopt all the monetary policy actions that are necessary and proportionate to achieve its objective. We are not short of instruments to deliver on our mandate.”

Adding to investors’ worries is a recent signal in the bond market which many observers believe signals a coming recession. The U.S. Treasury yield curve which is popularly defined as the spread between the 3-month and 10-year rates, inverted last week. This is widely regarded as a precursor to an economic slowdown and is a reason why investors are giving closer scrutiny to the stock market’s weaker-performing sectors right now.

On the subject of underperforming sectors, let’s now turn our attention to the tech sector. In the last couple of reports, I mentioned that the Nasdaq has shown a measure of weakness recently. An example of this relative weakness can be seen in the new 52-week highs and lows for the Nasdaq. The number of Nasdaq-listed stocks making new 52-week lows has been mostly above 40 on most days since Mar. 20. On some days, moreover, there has been a negative new high-new low differential. This tells us that there has been a degree of selling pressure within the tech sector.

Further underscoring the relative weakness in the tech sector is the clear loss of internal momentum in the tech sector in the last couple of weeks. This can be seen in the graph below which shows the 4-week rate of change in the Nasdaq new 52-week highs and lows. I regard the new highs and lows to be the best measure of incremental demand for equities on a short-term basis. When this particular indicator is declining, it suggests that the near-term path of least resistance for Nasdaq stocks is to the downside.

Source: WSJ

The above indicator is no guarantee that a pullback will soon occur in the Nasdaq Composite Index, but the internal weakness it reflects should nonetheless be respected. This means holding off on purchasing new positions in Nasdaq stocks, including in the stronger-performing industries within the tech sector. It also means investors should tighten protective stops on current long positions and take profits in stocks that have had an exemplary performance this year.

Should investors be overly concerned with this tech sector weakness? Anytime the new 52-week lows are above normal for several days, it should be heeded as a caution sign. At minimum, internal weakness merits closer scrutiny as investors should always investigate where the weakness is coming from. If the selling pressure, for instance, was in a rate-sensitive area, such as the financial sector, it would definitely be worrying. In the present case, however, much of the recent selling pressure has been concentrated in the pharmaceutical and biotech spheres. While this should encourage investors to prune their weak holdings in the afflicted pharma stocks, it isn’t broadly based enough to undermine the big-picture stock market outlook.

I would also point out that it’s not without precedent in recent years for the Nasdaq to show relative weakness during the late winter/early spring season. This was the case in 2014 when the Nasdaq Composite Index fell 300 points from mid-March until mid-April while the NYSE Composite Index was largely unscathed during that same period. The Nasdaq Composite spent the March-April period of 2017 undergoing a lateral consolidation. It also declined during the March-April period last year before recovering later that spring.

It seems then that tech investors often use the early spring season to do some “spring cleaning” on their portfolios, shaking out the laggards and accumulating the stocks in tech-related industries that are poised for growth. This time around, it would appear that the drug makers and biotechs are being dumped while rotation is taking place in the strong-performing semiconductors.

Illustrating the outperformance of the semiconductors versus the biotech stocks is the following graph comparing the VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) with the Amex Biotechnology Index (BTK). The relative strength of the semis can’t be understated, for semiconductor industry strength is vital to the performance of the overall tech sector and is also typically a leading indicator for the health of the broad equity market. For this reason, investors should avoid turning bearish on the U.S. broad market altogether based solely on the recent increase in new 52-week lows in the Nasdaq market.

Source: BigCharts

Although the internal condition of the Nasdaq is weakening, the Nasdaq Composite Index itself currently shows no signs of this weakness. Shown here is the Nasdaq chart in relation to its 15-day and 50-day moving averages, two commonly used trend lines which serve as useful reflections of the underlying immediate-term (1-4 week) and intermediate-term (3-6 month) trends. Until both these moving averages are violated on a weekly closing basis, it would be premature to conclude that the bulls have lost complete control over the Nasdaq.

Source: BigCharts

Nevertheless, a certain measure of caution is in order based on the negative divergence of the Nasdaq new 52-week highs-lows indicator mentioned above. What we’re likely seeing is a degree of sector rotation and “spring cleaning” taking place below the market’s immediate surface. The internal condition of the NYSE broad market is strong enough to pick up any slack from the Nasdaq for now, so investors should avoid the temptation to turn bearish on the stock market. Indeed, the weight of technical and fundamental evidence for U.S. equities remains positive and supports an optimistic outlook as we head further into the spring. That enthusiasm should, however, be tempered with sound judgment when dealing with tech stocks.

On a strategic note, traders can maintain a long position in my favorite market-tracking ETF, the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ). I suggest using a stop-loss slightly under the $30.50 level for this ETF on an intraday basis. Only if this level is violated will I move to a cash position in my short-term trading portfolio. Meanwhile, investors can maintain longer-term positions in fundamentally sound stocks in the top-performing real estate, consumer staples, and healthcare sectors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHQ, XLE, XLF, IAU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.