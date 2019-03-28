Twitter: A Buy But Approaching Fair Value

Introduction & Investment Thesis

Source: Twitter Shareholder Letter Q4 2018

Twitter (TWTR) is one of the most prominent social media platforms in the industry today and it is largely considered to be the biggest rival to the Communications Services sector heavyweight Facebook (FB). The company is one of two helmed by CEO Jack Dorsey, alongside the payments platform Square (SQ). Twitter has had a volatile experience in the public market since its November 2013 IPO where it debuted at $26 per share and ended its first trading day at $44 per share. During the stock's initial run, it reached a high of approximately $75 per share, before suffering a staggering drop following the lockup expiration. At the time of writing, Twitter shares are currently trading around $30 per share, and while I do not see them touching their all-time highs anytime soon, I do see some upside potential from current levels.

Historical Performance & Forward Projections

Data by YCharts

Despite a turbulent market and numerous scandals surrounding their primary method of revenue generation, Twitter had a strong year in 2018 both in terms of earnings and share prices. Twitter shares appreciated 20% to $28.74 from a starting value of approximately $24 and reported the following notable financial highlights:

FY18 Revenues of $3,042 million USD (25% y/y)

FY18 Gross Profit of $2,077 million USD (31% Y/Y)

Net Income of $1,206 million USD

Basic EPS of $1.59

321 Monthly Active Users Worldwide

Twitter, like other social media entities, derives its revenue via monetization of its user base. These revenues are reported on a segment basis divided into the two segments Advertising and Data Licensing & Other. Historically, Data Licensing has made up approximately 11-15% of total revenue, while the remaining sales are attributable to the company's advertising business. The company separates its Advertising segment revenues and its user base into the two geographic segments US and International. Twitter's revenue growth is primarily driven by its average monthly active user and it's their ability to monetize these users. My projections for their ability to perform these activities in the coming years are detailed in the charts below.

Source: Contributor Research

User engagement has demonstrated a degree of seasonality, with the highest levels occurring during the first half of the year and lowest during the last quarter. In recent periods, monthly user growth has been relatively flat both internationally and domestically, not having increased more than 5% Y/Y during any quarter in 2018. I expect this trend to continue in the upcoming periods with the results detailed above.

While MAU growth is relatively flat, total Advertising segment revenues have shown robust growth y/y. I expect FY 2019 domestic ad revenues of $1,604 million and FY 2020 revenues of $1,851 million, representing a y/y change of 18% and 15% respectively. Internationally, I am looking for ad revenues of $1,529 million and $1,768 million FY 2019 and FY 2020, or y/y growth of 21% and 16%.

Source: Contributor Research

The chart above details my anticipated advertising ARPU on a monthly basis for the next eight upcoming quarters. Much like the other domestic companies reporting ARPU that I cover, users in the US are far more profitable than users abroad. While I expect healthy growth in international ad revenues, I expect this will continue to be the case for the foreseeable future.

Source: Contributor Research

The chart above is a visualization of my forecasted distribution of total company sales. My data is compiled by using the MAU informed Advertising Revenue Projections and the historical ratio of Ad sales to Other. The combined value of these two amounts informs the revenue values in my forecasted consolidated income statement below.

Source: Contributor Research

Several key metrics from my projected income statement are as follows:

FY19 Revenues of $3,640 million USD (20% y/y)

FY19 Net Income of $675.31 million USD

FY 19 Basic EPS of $0.86

FY 20 Revenues of $4,204 million USD (15% y/y)

FY 20 Net Income of $794.72 million

FY 20 Basic EPS of $0.98

With the projections and basic assumptions understood, we are able to move on to Twitter's valuation.

Valuation

WACC

Source: Contributor Research

My valuation for Twitter is informed by a discounted cash flow analysis. The Weighted Average Cost of Capital that I will be using for my discount rate is outlined in the sensitivity table above. My WACC assumes a 2.7% risk-free rate and an unlevered beta of 0.78. This provides a range of 8.11% to 10.95% discount rate with a central value of 9.46%.

Free Cash Flow

Source: Contributor Research

The table above shows my free cash flow assumptions over the next several periods. I expect the company's free cash flow to grow 23% during 2019 and for growth to gradually slow looking out to 2023.

Discounted Cash Flow

Source: Contributor Research

The table above outlines a sensitivity table based on my discounted cash flow analysis of Twitter. I expect a range of $28.00-46.00 based on optimistic and pessimistic conditions respectively, with a fair value in the mid-30s. With this in mind, I am setting my 2019 price target at $35.00 per share.

Risks

Data Monetization

Source: Jim Watson | AFP | Getty Images

In my view, the biggest risk that Twitter faces today is regulatory risk surrounding data monetization. The company has not faced as much public scrutiny as its contemporary, Facebook, but the practice of monetizing user data is equally important to Twitter. Given my expectations for relatively the trend of flat user-growth to continue, the company's ability to expand its monetization of users is critical to their ability to grow revenues. If regulations sufficiently impede Twitter from performing these tasks, it would have a significantly negative impact on the company's valuation. If you are not convinced this is a serious risk, consider the fact that CEO Jack Dorsey has already had to testify before Congress (seen above) when he was summoned alongside Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and the executives at Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) (though they did not elect to appear at this hearing).

Conclusion

Twitter is trading below its fair value, though not by as much as some of its alternatives. I do not like Twitter as a buy as much as I like Facebook, as I feel the company offers similar industry exposure with a more diversified portfolio and a stronger foundation. That being said, I am rating Twitter a Buy with a price objective of $35.00 with a one-year time horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.