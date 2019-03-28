Dollar General Is A Recession-Proof Dividend Grower

The company is recession-resistant due to its business niche and the fact that customers will switch to lower-cost stores in a recession.

The company has consistently reported revenue and EPS growth since its IPO in late 2009. It is one of the few bricks-and-mortar retailers that can generate high-single digit sales growth.

Overview and Thesis

In this article I discuss Dollar General Corporation (DG). The company is not well known as a dividend growth stock or as an income stock. Dollar General only started paying a dividend in 2015, and the current yield is approximately 1.1%. Hence, this stock will not pass the quantitative filters of many small investors seeking dividend growth or income. Of the many dividend-paying retail stocks, most dividend growth investors focus on Costco (COST), Target (TGT), Walmart (WMT), Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) and Home Depot (HD). However, Dollar General has many characteristics that are favored amongst Dividend Growth Investors. In fact, I believe that Dollar General will eventually become a Dividend Aristocrat. I outline below the reasons why Dollar General could be a suitable long-term investment for dividend growth investors. In fact, Dollar General is one of the few bricks-and-mortar retailers that I would consider to be long at the right price due to its operational performance, competitive advantage and recession-proof business model.

Dollar General Corporation opened its first dollar store in 1955. The company went public in 1968 and was merged into a privately held company in 2007. The company conducted an initial public offering in November 2009. Today, it is the leading U.S. “dollar store” and about 80% of its items are offered at $5 or less. Dollar General sells a wide variety of merchandise, including consumables, seasonal, home products, and apparel. About 77% of sales are from consumables. Dollar General operated 15,370 stores in 44 states as of February 1, 2019.

Dollar General Focuses on Small Format Stores In Smaller Towns

Dividend Power’s Investment Process

As a small investor, one is always seeking suitable entry points or to add to a position for stocks that generate decent income but yet have a safe yield. Historically, most Dividend Growth Investors have focused on large cap consumer staples, utilities and industrial stocks due to their relatively stable revenue and cash flows. But there are other large cap stocks, such as in the retail sector that can also provide decent long-term returns through a combination of capital appreciation and dividend growth.

For my Dividend Growth stock watch list I filter with the following quantitative criteria:

Large cap stocks that have a history of increasing dividends > 10 years,

A dividend yield > 3%,

A payout ratio of 65% or lower,

P/E ratio < S&P 500’s current average value, and

Long-term debt-to-equity (D/E) < 2.

Although I have criteria to follow they serve primarily to narrow the broader list of stocks to a smaller set of companies for further research. On a case-by-case basis I make exceptions to the aforesaid criteria if a company meets some but not all five criteria. Once I identify an interesting stock I take a look at the quantitative and qualitative aspects for inclusion in my portfolio.

From the quantitative screen below it is clear that Dollar General does not meet my dividend growth criteria or dividend yield criteria. However, it does meet the other metrics. Furthermore, the company could add diversification for small investors that are too focused in certain sectors. The payout ratio is low, giving Dollar General significant room to increase the dividend in the future.

Dividend Power’s Quantitative Screen For Dollar General

Criteria Dollar General Large Cap Stock $30.8B --> Yes Dividend Yield > 3% 1.1% --> No 10-Years of Increasing Dividends 3 Years --> No Payout ratio of 65% or less 18.9% --> Yes P/E Ratio < S&P 500’s Current Average 19.9 < 21.1 --> Yes D/E Ratio < 2 0.45 --> Yes

Dollar General Had Another Excellent Quarter And Year

Dollar General had an excellent Q4 2018 and full year 2018 earnings. In fact, one can argue that it has performed better than many brick-and-mortar retailers. For the quarter, net sales increased 8.5% to $6.6B due to increasing customer traffic and higher average transaction costs. Consumables, seasonal and home products showed growth that was offset by a decline in apparel. In total for Q4 2018, same store sales increased 4.0%.

For full year 2018, Dollar General had a solid year reporting net sales increase of 9.2% to $25.6B from $23.5B in 2017. Same store sales increased 3.2% from 2017 driven by an increase in average transaction amount but flat customer traffic. Diluted earning per share was $5.97 in 2018 compared to $4.49 in 2017 (adjusted for the tax benefit in 2017).

Dollar General Has Posted Solid Sales and Earnings Growth Due To Its Market Niche

Notably, few brick-and-mortar retailers can claim a high single-digit rate of sales growth and double-digit earnings growth today due to competition from Internet sales. But Dollar General benefits from its small store format that is primarily located in small towns. The small stores and associated lower costs require a lower number of customers to support the store. Furthermore, there is less competition in many rural locations. In turn this permits Dollar General to continue posting strong annual sales and EPS growth. The chart below shows the revenue and EPS growth since 2009. The company has more than doubled revenue during this time period. Furthermore, Dollar General has more than quintupled EPS since 2009, illustrating its operating leverage.

Dollar General 10-Year Revenue and EPS Growth History

Dollar General’s sales and EPS growth is far better than most of the company’s competitors in the bricks-and-mortar retailer space. In fact, only Costco really comes close to generating the same sales growth in the past two years. But Costco is in a very different market and targets customers with a higher annual income and in more urban areas than Dollar General. The chart below shows the sales growth comparison from 2016 to 2018 between Dollar General, Costco, Walmart, Target and Dollar Tree (DLTR). One can see that Dollar General was able to generate much higher sales growth on average over the past three years.

Dollar General Has An Aggressive Growth Plan

Dollar General’s top and bottom lines continue to grow due to organic sales increases, new store openings, and significant share buybacks. The company is investing heavily in growth with capital expenditures of $734M in 2018. Capital expenditures will increase to $775M - $825M in 2019. The company’s capital expenditures are focused on opening new stores, remodeling old stores and relocating stores. In 2018, Dollar General opened 900 new stores, remodeled 1,050 stores and relocated 115 stores. The fact that Dollar General is only in 44 states gives it a long runway for future growth. To help drive growth, the company is also focusing on digital tools, specifically the DG Go! app that should help it drive use of digital coupons and cashierless checkout.

The company does not yet have operations in Washington, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Alaska and Hawaii. In fact, the company has a much stronger presence in the eastern half of the United States than in the western half as seen in the figure below. Notably, some states with fairly large populations, such as California, Arizona, Nevada and Oregon have comparatively low count of stores. For example, Vermont, which has a population of ~624k has 35 stores, while Oregon, which has a population of ~4.2M has only 37 stores. From this perspective, Dollar General has many more years of growth even if it opens several hundred stores per year. There is also the future possibility of international expansion, particularly in the rest of North America.

In terms of share buybacks, Dollar General has reduced its share count from 317.9M shares in 2009 to about 266.1M shares at end of 2018. The company will likely continue buying back shares over the next several years at a fairly rapid clip. In 2018 alone, the company bought back $1B shares or 9.9M of the total count. The company’s Board of Directors authorized another $1B repurchase program bringing the total outstanding dollar value to $1.346B.

Dollar General Store and Distribution Centers In The United States

Competitive Advantages and Risks

As a retailer selling mostly consumables, seasonal goods, home products and apparel, Dollar General is in a very competitive space. The company’s competitors include Costco, Walmart, Target, Kroger (KR), Dollar Tree and Amazon (AMZN). Dollar General’s one direct competitor is Dollar Tree, which has a similar business model. However, as seen from the sales comparison above, Dollar General is able to increase sales at a faster clip on average than Dollar Tree. Notably, Dollar Tree acquired Family Dollar in mid-2015 and these acquired stores do not exhibit the same level of sales growth as Dollar Tree stores. I believe this puts Dollar Tree at a disadvantage compared to Dollar General.

Dollar General has a small store format and focuses on rural areas giving the company a competitive advantage. About 75% of stores are located in towns with 20,000 or fewer people and on average are about 7,300 sq. ft. (but the size varies depending on the location). This is much smaller than Costco warehouses, Walmart stores and Target stores. The smaller size stores in turn leads to a smaller number of SKUs relative to its larger competitors. This limits costs associated with restocking, labor and distribution.

The smaller size stores lets Dollar General focus on rural areas with smaller towns. Most of these areas have limited bricks-and-mortar retail choices making Dollar General one of the few national chains with a presence in these locations. In addition, the remoteness and smaller populations means that other national chains likely have limited interest in entering these locales with the possible exception of its direct competitor, Dollar Tree. Furthermore, Dollar General’s customers tend to have household incomes of $40k or less, which is generally less than most of its competitors with the exceptions of Dollar Tree and Walmart. The company’s focus on this customer niche in rural areas further limits competition.

The main challenge for many traditional bricks-and-mortar retailers is the increasing amount of Internet sales driven by Amazon and now Walmart. But Dollar General’s focus on smaller stores in rural areas reduces the scope of this Internet sales competition. The focus on more rural and remote areas provides some competitive protection since shipping is more difficult and costly to these locations. In addition, Dollar General’s focus on $5 or less items is an advantage in context of defending against Internet retailers. If the average transaction is less than roughly $25 - $49 then most online retailers charge shipping costs and this becomes cost prohibitive to customers for such a small transaction, particularly those with lower incomes.

From the perspective debt, Dollar General only has $2,862.74M of debt and $235M in cash at the end of 2018. The company's interest coverage is 20.0X meaning that it generates more than sufficient operating profits to cover the interest payments. I view Dollar General as having a conservative balance sheet.

Recession Behavior

As a discount retailer, Dollar General is highly resistant to recessions. The company still reported EPS growth during and immediately after the Great Recession. In 2009, EPS was $1.04 and increased to $1.82 in 2010 and $2.22 in 2011. The stock price responded accordingly and went from $22.43 at EOY 2009 to $30.67 at EOY 2010 and $41.14 at EOY 2011. This increase in EPS occurred primarily due to top line growth. The company more than doubled its EPS over the course of 2009 to 2011, during and following the Great Recession. It could be argued that Dollar General actually benefits from recessions, since consumers are more likely to scale down their spending and switch to lower cost dollar-store chains during economic downturns.

Valuation

Now let’s examine Dollar General’s valuation. From the perspective of current P/E ratio and my expected 2019 EPS of $6.40, which is the mid-point of the company’s guidance, the company’s current stock price is fairly valued to slightly overvalued. Assuming a P/E ratio of 17.0, which is slightly less than the 10-year average, gives an estimated fair valuation of $108.80. Applying a sensitivity analysis using P/E ratios between 16.0 and 18.0, I obtain a fair valuation range of $102.40 and $115.20. At the closing stock price on March 27, 2019 of 118.71 this implies that the stock is currently priced between 103% and 116% of estimated fair value.

Estimated Current Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 16.0 17.0 18.0 Estimated Value $29.85 $31.84 $115.20 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 116% 109% 103%

Applying a sensitivity analysis using P/E ratios between 16.0 and 18.0 and a projected 5-year average EPS growth rate of 10.0%, I obtain an estimated valuation range of $164.92 - $185.53. I use 10.0% due to the company’s ability to attain low double-digit EPS growth on average and their current growth initiatives. This suggests that the stock has decent upside over the next five years.

Estimated 5-Year Price Targert Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 16.0 17.0 18.0 Estimated Value $164.92 $175.22 $185.53 % Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 72% 68% 64%

Final Thoughts

Dollar General is clearly a well-run company with a multi-year growth path ahead of it. The company still has much room for expansion in the western half of the United States and it is only now expanding digital tools and apps. The main interest here is the ability of the company to consistently grow top and bottom lines that in turn should translate to dividend growth. From the perspective of dividend growth, Dollar General is still an early investment. The company only started paying a dividend in 2015 and the current payout ratio is only 18.9%. The company has been increasing the dividend at a 9% - 10% rate for the past two years. It is likely that this rate will be maintained for the next several years as growth initiatives take hold. The company is fairly valued to slightly overvalued at the current juncture based on P/E ratio. But there was a buying opportunity at the end of 2018 and also after the recent release of Q4 2018 and fully year 2018 earnings. But even at the current price Dollar General may generate value through both capital appreciation derived from EPS growth and increasing dividends. Hence, I am a buyer of this stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.