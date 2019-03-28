National Beverage: It's All About The Growth You Price Into It

All in all, the risk-reward profile is not suitable for me. Still, if investors feel certain about LaCroix's business moat because of its branding, then investing could make sense.

In my view, LaCroix should be able to grow at a robust 20-30% CAGR over the next five years. With that, I estimate a "blue-skies" valuation of $80+.

This implies that FIZZ is almost a direct bet on LaCroix itself. This is why it's essential to analyze its business prospects and growth potential.

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) entices investors with promises of explosive growth from its LaCroix brand. This beverage has gone viral with millennials, and FIZZ's investors have profited nicely. However, recently the growth story has come into question due to lower-than-expected quarterly results. Even though FIZZ paid off in the past, that doesn't mean it'll pay off now. The stock currently trades at an 18 PE ratio, which means that it's roughly pricing 18% in expected CAGR (assuming a PEG of 1). Unfortunately, the only segment growing is LaCroix. On aggregate, everything else FIZZ produces is roughly flat. Thus, an investment in FIZZ is practically a bet on LaCroix. So, does LaCroix's growth justify FIZZ's current valuation?

Image: Popsugar Photography / Nicole Perry. Popsugar ranked tangerine as LaCroix's best flavor and describes the product as "guilt-free soda."

The business

National Beverage owns the LaCroix brand. It's marketed as the alternative for soda and is increasingly popular with millennials. The brand targets explicitly millennials and generation Z. Its value proposition is as a healthy alternative to pop, but still tastier than water. The company's strategy of viral social media campaigns is what makes it unique and drives its outstanding growth. However, FIZZ also has other beverages in its portfolio that aren't nearly as popular as LaCroix. This is why FIZZ is essentially a bet on LaCroix's growth potential.

Source: Tweet making fun of LaCroix's subtle flavor. At the end of the day, it's just sparkling water, but will it be enough to drive growth over the long term?

LaCroix's niche market is growing instead of shrinking like the regular soda segment. This offers nice secular tailwinds for the company and the brand. In 1981, LaCroix was introduced as an "all occasion" beverage. Back then, the brand saw some early successes, but nothing compared to its recent explosion in popularity.

Although this is nice for investors now, we must also wonder whether or not the brand is merely a fad or if it's genuinely setting a new trend in soft drinks. Millennials and generation Z can be very picky, and they can quickly forget something as fast as they picked up on it. This is why it is challenging to predict with accuracy the future growth rate of the brand.

Link: WSJ, paywalled article. Growth in sparkling water consumption has benefited FIZZ's financials greatly, and the trend still shows no signs of slowing down. However, this has attracted competitors into the market, which can slow down FIZZ's growth.

Lack of transparency

Furthermore, management doesn't provide a detailed revenue breakdown for its different beverages. This lack of transparency adds another speculative layer to the stock. Unfortunately for investors, uncertainties tend to result in discounted stock prices.

Nevertheless, we can still estimate some figures. Roughly two years ago, Credit Suisse issued a report to investors where it's estimated that LaCroix contributed to approximately 35% of total sales. Two years later, in March 2019, it's likely that the revenue contribution is closer to 71% of total revenues from LaCroix. This assumes that LaCroix grew approximately 50% in 2017 and 35% in 2018. All other brands remained practically flat over the same period. This is how I arrive at the 71% figure.

Therefore, it is reasonable to say that at this point FIZZ is getting close to becoming a pure play on the LaCroix brand. Of course, it is important to realize that these are only estimates because management doesn't offer that level of disclosure.

How to value FIZZ

You can picture FIZZ as being composed of two parts. The main one is the LaCroix brand, which I estimate should grow at 20% to 30% per year going forward. This part comprises roughly 71% of total revenues. The remaining 29% comes from other brands that on aggregate remain flat. Assuming this trend continues, these other brands will eventually become immaterial for FIZZ.

At any rate, if you conservatively assume a 20% growth for LaCroix over the next five years, then that would roughly translate into an 18% CAGR for the company as a whole. With these inputs, we can run a back-of-the-envelope valuation for the company and check whether or not it is a good investment.

As you can see, we can price those estimated future earnings at a PE ratio of 15 (which is reasonable for a beverage company). This results in a present valuation of approximately $80 per share. This would represent a 40%+ potential upside.

However, if LaCroix's growth is stronger than I anticipate, then this potential upside would increase significantly. For example, if LaCroix grows 30% per year for the next five years, later that would translate into a 21% growth for the company as a whole. Under these assumptions, the valuation would jump up to $92.67 per share. This would represent a 61.17% potential upside.

Indeed, FIZZ offers an excellent potential reward if LaCroix doesn't disappoint. This is why most investors tend to remain optimistic about the company's prospects for the long term even after a disappointing quarter. After all, LaCroix has only focused on the American market. There is enormous potential for it internationally, which should theoretically work as a growth driver for years to come.

Holes in the bull thesis

The problem with these positive outcomes is that they all hinge on LaCroix's success. Unfortunately, the brand is already facing heavy competition from bigger players like Coca-Cola (KO) and PepsiCo (PEP), but also other smaller beverage companies. This is why FIZZ already seems to be experiencing difficulties in sustaining growth.

Image: Cole Saladino/Thrillist. New competitors can potentially take away LaCroix's exponential growth potential.

It's also hard to ignore that LaCroix grew exponentially because it went viral on social media. Millennials can turn on a dime, and if they dump LaCroix, then the stock's growth story would come to an abrupt end.

There are also other risks like the logistics necessary to expand internationally. Coca-Cola and Pepsi can quickly rollout any product anywhere in the world because of their logistics network. However, FIZZ is a much smaller company that doesn't have the same type of resources. This virtually limits its growth potential significantly without reaching a distribution agreement with a provider. Also, building its own logistics network is usually very capital-intensive and demands substantial expenses. This would also likely hurt profitability. Not to mention it also takes time, which would delay growth even further. Hence, international expansion is not as easy in practice as it sounds.

Link: WSJ, paywalled article. LaCroix is already showing signs of weakness, and that's punishing FIZZ's stock price.

Also, have in mind that LaCroix didn't face intense competition in the past. However, now that sparkling water proved that it could be immensely popular, I expect that we'll continue to see more competitors enter the market. This will undoubtedly affect LaCroix's prospects, and branding can only differentiate sparkling water up to a point. Beyond that, it's merely flavored water with seltzer. Maybe I'm wrong here, but I don't see a huge business moat here.

Lastly, management has limited experience with this type of fast-growing consumer product. This could result in hiccups and mistakes during LaCroix's expansion. These missteps can result in reduced growth or even losses, which would be reflected in the stock price.

Is FIZZ worth its price tag?

FIZZ is very close to being a pure play on LaCroix at this point. The brand still carries with it a lot of risks and opportunities. The untapped potential of LaCroix can result in enormous profits for investors at these price levels. However, this potential upside is not without its significant potential downside. Without LaCroix, FIZZ has practically no growth whatsoever. If we price the stock under a "no-growth" scenario, its value would be considerably lower. Under my model, a no-growth scenario would result in approximately 50% downside.

In my view, if investors feel they understand the LaCroix brand and its potential and have faith in management, then investing could be justified. Otherwise, it is hard to ignore the speculative nature of the stock at its current valuation. After all, millennials can change their taste, and trends can theoretically shift against LaCroix just as quickly. That's why I think investors need to be sure about LaCroix's business moat over the long term before pulling the trigger on this one. Personally, I'm not quite sure, but time will tell.

Thank you for reading and good luck.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.