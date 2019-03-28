Fortress Global Enterprises Inc. (FTPLF) CEO Giovanni Iadeluca on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Fortress Global Enterprises Inc. (OTCQX:FTPLF) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call March 28, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Kurt Loewen - Chief Financial Officer

Giovanni Iadeluca - Chief Executive Officer

Mark Kirby - Chief Executive Officer of Fortress Advanced Bioproducts

Adam Mitchell - Polar

Thank you, operator, and welcome to Fortress' fourth quarter 2018 conference call. With me today are Giovanni Iadeluca, our Chief Executive Officer; and Mark Kirby, the CEO of Fortress Advanced Bioproducts.

Throughout the call, references may be made to slides of the presentation, which has been made available for reference through our website at www.fortressge.com, under the financials tab or you can request a copy at info@fortressge.com.

During the call, management may make certain forward-looking statements that reflects the current views and our expectations of Fortress with respect to its performance, business, and future events. The forward-looking cautionary note contained in the MD&A is applicable for today's call.

During this conference call, management will also make reference to operating EBITDA. For definition of operating EBITDA, and a reconciliation of net income or loss to operating EBITDA, please see the management’s discussion and analysis available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

I will now pass the call on to Giovanni, for an overview of the fourth quarter and Dissolving Pulp operation.

Giovanni Iadeluca

For today's call, I will provide an overview of the fourth quarter.

Giovanni Iadeluca

Thank you. So, I’ll start from the start. For today's call, I'll provide an overview of the fourth quarter, and update on Dissolving Pulp Segment followed by Mark Kirby, who will provide an update on Fortress Advanced Bioproducts. [Technical Difficulty]

Giovanni Iadeluca

Kurt will then provide some more details on the financial results of the fourth quarter of 2018. We will then open up the call for questions.

Please turn to Slide 3 in the presentation. Fortress Global reported 2018 fourth quarter operating EBITDA from continuing operations of 4.2 million. The Dissolving Pulp Segment generated positive operating EBITDA of 6.1 million. The company invested 800,000 in Bioproducts Segment and corporate costs were 1.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Moving to Slide number 4. Overall Fortress achieved significant improvements in fiscal 2018 when compared to 2017. Operating EBITDA from continuing operations was 12.9 million for the 12 months ended December 31, 2018. This was the 12.7 million improvement over the prior year, and excluding the Bioproducts Segment, the improvement totals 14.4 million.

The Dissolving Pulp Segment generated 19.5 million operating EBITDA. Progress was made in productivity, reliability, and quality, all while managing a baseline capital expenditure program, leading to our second highest EBITDA total for a fourth quarter. Our people were the key drivers of performance gains, a direct result of the formal leadership program initiated in 2018 to drive operational improvement. Further progress is anticipated.

Due to a combination of factors beyond our control such as multi-region-wide electrical outages and extreme cold weather, operating results in the first quarter of 2019 did not carryforward the momentum from the fourth quarter. We are encouraged with our 2018 results and are confident will be continuing our progress in 2019.

Further details on Q1 will be available in the ordinary course following Q1 public filings scheduled for early May. Looking mid-to-long term, with support from our partners, we are finalizing plans to modernize the FSC mill, diversify revenue streams by converting underutilized mill process streams into high value bioproducts, such as xylitol, and more permanently improve the balance sheet. The bioproducts demonstration plant project is a key component of our biorefinery vision. We will provide details of these important plans in the coming months.

On the Slide 5 and 6 of the presentation, we outlined the Dissolving Pulp Segment results for the fourth quarter, which generated positive EBITDA of 6.1 million. Shipments during the fourth quarter were slightly below Q3 shipments, offset by higher ended, finished goods, which is still in the normal course of business, but expected to be at the lower levels at the end of the first quarter 2019.

During the fourth quarter of 2018, the company completed a three-day annual shutdown. The shutdown and subsequent restart were on time and on budget. The requisite permit for the fifth digester required for commercial operations was received during the fourth quarter of 2018.

The fifth digester is expected to result in approximately 17,000 tons increased annualized production, once operating as projected, which is anticipated to be by the summer, once the cooking sequences, time, temperature, and recipe have been optimized.

Moving to Slide 7 and 8. Substantial recent increases in viscose capacity has contributed to inventory build-up and softening of VSF pricing. Near-term Dissolving Pulp pricing will most likely continue to the impacted by VSF market pricing and paper pulp markets. A more positive pricing environment is expected in the second half of the year.

In order to take advantage of the typically stronger pricing in the second half of the year, going forward, we will move our annual shutdown to the second quarter from the fourth quarter to capitalize on this dynamic.

I will now pass the call over the Mark, for some comments on FAB.

Mark Kirby

Thanks Giovanni. As outlined in Slide 9, in the fourth quarter of 2018 Fortress AB continued negotiating definitive funding agreements with various organization within the federal and provincial governments for an aggregate of up to 27.4 million of grant, equity, and loan funding to support the demonstration project.

In the fourth quarter of 2018, Fortress AB entered into an exclusive worldwide technology license and collaboration agreement with Mondelez International Inc., a major international snacking company. Mondelez also committed to technical support, financial assistance, and subject to definitive documentation, to procure product from the demonstration plants.

Moving to Slide 10. A detailed review of the demonstration plant design, and project implementation plan, has resulted in an expanded scope of the demonstration plant to demonstrate production of xylitol, animal feed, lignin, and potentially other bioproducts.

The project will utilize available hemicellulose and enable the Fortress Specialty Cellulose Mill to increase dissolving pulp production due to reduced load of hemicellulose and other organics on the evaporators and recovery boiler. Front-end engineering design or FEED was completed for the demonstration plant and the team is now focused on the basic engineering phase.

Now, over to Kurt for a brief review of the financials.

Kurt Loewen

Thanks Mark. Our cash balance at the end of the fourth quarter was 20.8 million of which 8.2 million was restricted. Included in the restricted cash balance was a 3.7 million deposit related to our loan with IAM Infrastructure Private Debt Fund and a 4.4 million amount related to the Swiss, or sorry CHF3.2 million in escrow as a part of a hold back on the sale of the Security Paper Products Segment in late 2017. This is due to be released in June of 2019.

During the fourth quarter of 2018, we spent 5.3 million on capital expenditure and received 1.3 million in government grant. Financing costs also consumed approximately 8 million, including nearly 3 million in costs, related to the debt re-financing. Working capital used cost of 5 million, mostly offset by operating EBITDA results.

On to Slide 11. This presents an overview of SG&A expenses, which were 6.1million in the fourth quarter of 2018. SG&A was higher in the fourth quarter in comparison to previous quarters, primarily due to severance obligations made in relation to the transition of the CEO and the additional investments made into the Bioproducts Segment.

On Slide 12, we have a schedule of our upcoming annual principal re-payments. Note that this schedule does not incorporate a subsequent event where a lender amended its loan by deferring the quarterly principal payment due March 31, 2019, totaling 2.8 million, which is now due at the end of the term December 31, 2026.

The interest payable for the first quarter of 2019 has been capitalized and added to the outstanding debt. We continue to work collaboratively with this lender for more permeant solutions and anticipate sharing details on this in the coming months.

Based on current cash, cash generated from operations, and other cash generating initiatives, management expects that we have sufficient liquidity to meet our debt service, capital expenditures, short-term working capital requirements, and future growth initiatives.

I’d now like to ask the operator to open the call for questions on our financial results. Operator?

And the first question comes from Adam Mitchell from Polar. Please go ahead.

Adam Mitchell

Hi, guys. Just curious, can you expand a bit on your comment about initiatives to improve the balance sheet over the course of 2019, is there any specifics that you can give us?

Giovanni Iadeluca

Kurt?

Kurt Loewen

Yes. Sure. Well large part of that is to improving our operations. Other initiatives are, as mentioned is, one working with a lender that has differed the Quarter one, provided a more time on quarter on debt and interest and continuing to work with that lender for potentially more permanent solution.

Adam Mitchell

Okay. Are you able to start taking cash out of the Powerco starting at some point in 2019? Have you’ve met all the obligations under that agreement?

Kurt Loewen

Yes. We continue to or able to use the cash within that subsidiary. So, by the end of 2019, we fully anticipate to have that freely available for distribution throughout the company, and available throughout. So, that's an expectation by the end of 2019.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Next, we have a question from [Trevor Philips], Private Investor. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. I’m just wondering if there is any resolution on the horizon for the lawsuit, related to your supplier from the Cogen, little mishap there. It’s been years, I'm just wondering like do you have a time frame or anything you can point to there?

Mark Kirby

Sure. That looks like there is no imminent resolution there, but we’ll continue to go through the process and expect to be in the system – the court system and court date in 2020.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And can you comment a little bit about the different parts of your business, whether it’s the biorefinery or maybe the Cogen Facility, if cash becomes an issue, is there the potential to maybe hive off one of these businesses and sell them or what kind of options are available to the company?

Kurt Loewen

That’s something that I don’t think we're going to be exploring at the moment. Certainly, there are opportunities. Fortress Advance Bioproducts is a very interesting and exciting space and there's potential there in the future to build that and create significant value there, and as you said the Cogen does have significant value as well, but we're not accessing those options.

Unidentified Analyst

Is that because you're thinking in 2019, you're going to be cash flow positive is that where the cash is coming from?

Kurt Loewen

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. But we know Q1 was not as good as Q4 because you’ve kind of disclosed that so…?

Kurt Loewen

Sure. We're still targeting improved results for year 2019, compared to 2018, for the full-year.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Significantly improved or just moderately? I’m wondering – I mean because 2018 didn't – best I can look at the math didn't generate any cash, in fact it looked we bled quite a bit of it. So, I am just wondering were, how are you going to meet these obligations?

Kurt Loewen

Yes. Just let me touch on the cash aspect for instance. We had capital expenditures that were capitalized at 10 million in the year. Cash flow on that was 19 million. So, right there, there is a 10 million GAAP and that was carry over from the issues we had in 2017. So, there is a fair bit of, call it, hangover from the challenges we experienced in 2017 that pushed cash drain in 2018, which we fully feel that we're beyond that now and say a 10 million CapEx program in 2019, will cost us 10 million in cash. There won’t be the carry-over from the prior year so.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. So, 10 million CapEx and then servicing the interest on all the debt is maybe another 10 million or so?

Kurt Loewen

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. So, if you can generate 20 million or more of EBITDA, you were thinking of the cash flow positive basically?

Kurt Loewen

Correct.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Giovanni Iadeluca

Okay. Thank you.

And that was the last question that we currently had in the queue. And we have somebody queueing up, but we just need a few moments to get their name, if you don't mind just bear with us for a moment. So, the next question comes from [Dave Kibbon], there we go, from private – who is a Private Investor. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

I'll begin?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, thanks. Just comment about system-wide electrical outages in the first quarter. And I know there's been these in the past. Is there any way to mitigate these, given the fact that cogen is in place that? I know, it just seems that these are continuing thorn in the side there so.

Giovanni Iadeluca

This is Giovanni. Good morning Dave. There is really no way for us to mitigate based on how the systems have been set up at the plant. We do have a redundant line. This time the issues were further ranging away from just our area and was a wider area and it affected us as well.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. The other question was around, can you expand upon the, I think there is a currency hedge of 1.5 million financial instrument that come up here in Q4 and the purpose of that?

Kurt Loewen

Sure, it [indiscernible] through our hedging program and at the end of the year, there’s a bit of a spike or weakness let’s call it in Canadian dollar, whereas approximately 1.36 and our positions were around 1.32, 1.33 with some participation. So, this difference in FX at the end of the year, brought about this liability. However, much of that is unwound and it’s unwound in this first quarter, in the range of just a current market.

So, there's been no loss on that. So, it has not been a realized loss and I don’t anticipate that to be unless – and then over the next three months or so we end up around the 1.36 or beyond in a weakness of the currency. On the other hand, it secures out a little bit, that's good.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, that’s a positive.

Kurt Loewen

It’s a positive for us, but we're being careful with our layers in keeping the floors around the one above our budget, but, well above our budget. So, say it like a 1.32, 1.33 is where we're looking to have floors and participate up to 1.35, 1.36.

Unidentified Analyst

Alright those are my questions. Thanks.

Alright. Does it answer the question, Dave?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes.

Giovanni Iadeluca

Great. So, thanks everyone for your questions and continued support. We look forward to updating you on the results in the near future. Have a good day.

