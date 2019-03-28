Unilever: Set To Outperform The Market With Lower-Than-Market Risk

The stock is arguably set to outperform the general market with a lower-than-market risk, in view of its defensive characteristics, its long-term orientation, and most importantly, its steady dividend growth.

The Brands-vs-Retailer story does not necessarily hold in the exact same way in Emerging Markets as it does in Developed Markets.

Unilever is a truly global company deriving 50% of its revenue from Emerging Markets, where most of the global GDP growth is expected to take place for the foreseeable future.

Owning 13 of the 50 most valuable consumer brands in the world, Unilever (NYSE:UL) (NYSE:UN) is a company that requires no introduction. A slightly less known fact is that Unilever derives 50% of its revenue from Emerging Markets, where GDP growth is expected to result in a significantly larger middle-class over time. So, Unilever could be considered as an investment vehicle that enables to gain exposure to growth in Emerging Markets, with significantly less risk than it would result from directly investing in EM companies.

A view on the Brand-vs-Retailer story in Emerging Markets

As financial news seems to have a strong bias towards what happens in developed markets, it is worthwhile to consider how this story unfolds in Emerging Markets. In particular, we will consider the following:

Thesis: In Emerging Markets, consumer-staple brands contain stronger aspirational characteristics than in Developed Markets. The rationale behind this is that consumer-staple brands in a low-income environment provide "affordable luxuries" which allow obtaining not social status such as provided by fancy consumer electronics, cars, and clothes, but rather self-esteem.

Some facts to support this thesis. At least in Latin America, it seems that retailers that have an explicit strategy to partner with brands, such as the Mexican giant OXXO (NYSE:FMX), have been enjoying a stellar growth performance, while those who fight against brands with private labels and deep discounts, such as the Spanish chain DIA (DIA) and the French Carrefour (OTCPK:CRRFY) (OTCPK:CRERF) (EPA: CA), with strong Latin American exposure, have had an extremely weak financial performance since the relatively recent beginning of this trend. Even a quick look at the corresponding stock performances suffices to get the general picture - a more in-depth analysis of the corresponding earnings reports and the performances of the underlying business completes the dismaying story. It seems reasonable to assume that other emerging markets behave in a similar fashion.

Unilever's sustainability program: simultaneously reducing costs and marketing about it

A trend in which Unilever plans to capitalize on a global scale seems to be on the growing number of environmentally-aware middle-class consumers (see Research). With its sustainability initiatives, the company continues with plans to improve its business operations by, for example, reducing waste or transportation costs. They even market this initiative to their customers, which strikes me as a brilliant approach:

In the above Unilever ad, at 0:25, a "50% reduction in transportation" is mentioned. This is not just a mere improvement in margins - it also reduces the capital that the company must employ in order to run and grow its business, therefore, supporting its dividend growth.

A dividend CAGR of 7.5% (in euros) for the past 40 years

USD-investor can sometimes fail to appreciate the stellar track record of a 7.5% dividend CAGR for at least four decades enjoyed by Unilever, as its reporting currency is the euro. This has been extensively discussed in past Seeking Alpha articles such as this one. We will now focus on how this growth was achieved and discuss whether if it looks sustainable.

Dissecting the 7.5% dividend CAGR rate: revenues, earnings, and payout ratios

The dividend growth is a combination of earnings growth and growth in the payout ratio. Earning reports that go back some decades, such as the 30-year old 1989 report (which still reported in Dutch Guilder that should be converted to euros at 2.2 Guilders per euro) one can look at the key variables and make several relevant estimations:

Turnover grew from 30 billion euros to 50 billion, a 1.7% CAGR.

Net profits grew from 1.5 billion to 6.5 billion, a 5% CAGR.

In 1989, the payout ratio was 35% while now it sits at around 70%, which implies a CAGR of the payout ratio of 2.5%

7.5% dividend growth = 1.7% from revenue growth + 3.3% from margin expansion + 2.5% from the payout ratio.

While revenue growth seems more than sustainable, especially in view of global inflation and population growth, the well-known "premiumization" trend that hinges on a globally growing middle class (which is growing at a particularly rapid pace in Asia), and economies of scale, seems to adequately support further margin expansion. As a conservative estimate, though, an earnings growth rate of 4% should perhaps be expected for the long term, regardless of the aggressive short-term guidance put forth by Unilever's management.

Before even considering if increases in the payout ratio could continue over time, one has to ask the more difficult question that arises when looking at a 70% payout ratio: has it gone sufficiently up as to preclude future earnings growth? In this regard, it is worthwhile to note that Unilever has also significantly optimized its business operations in order to employ less capital over time. In addition to the aforementioned sustainability program, a key indicator to look at in this regard is the WC/Revenues ratio, which has gone down from +8% in the early 1990s to -8% at present. So at least, at first sight, it doesn't look like the present payout ratio will preclude future earnings growth. In fact, there is even a chance that the increases in the payout ratio will continue for some time as the company manages to use less capital in growing its business. And by linking that optimization in business operations with a marketable sustainability strategy that could even support further pricing and margin expansion.

However, a 70% payout ratio leaves little place for further growth. One possibility is estimating that the terminal long-term payout ratio could reach a value as high as 80% without compromising a 5% earnings growth rate. It should be noted, however, that under GAAP, reported net earnings do not include any portion of R&D and advertisement expenses as a part of an investment strategy.

The effect of high ROIC and substantial R&D and advertisement expenses.

Unilever spends about 7 billion euros on advertisement and 1 billion in R&D, which is a cash cost that is not reported as an investment. Albeit some potentially very large fraction of these expenses are merely necessary to support Unilever's competitive advantage which enables the company to sustain an enviable ROIC of around 16%, considering even a small 12.5% fraction (1 billion) as a growth initiative, would make the present 70% payout ratio looks like an effective 60% ratio, which, when combined with a 16% ROIC as the company enjoys approximately, seems to support quite well a dividend growth rate of about ROIC * (1-payout) = 6%.

Is Unilever buying back expensive stock and thus precluding future growth?

Many analysts consider the "total yield" offered by a stock, as the sum of its dividend and its buyback yield. Another way to see buybacks is as a means of securing future growth in dividends on a per-share basis. When a remarkable company such as Unilever is buying back its own stock, it is making a very low-risk investment indeed - the management cannot be more sure about what is buying, in comparison to when it is making an acquisition or venturing into a new business segment or market.

When Unilever buys back its own stock at a cash-flow yield of around 5% as the company is actually trading at, it is supporting a dividend CAGR of a nominal 7% - because the mere cash-flow yield is ignoring perhaps a 2% earnings growth due to inflation or other organic effects which do not require capital outlays, or that some portion of the advertisement and R&D expenses actually provide growth, etc.

Is Unilever expensive at a PE of 20?

While bargain hunters might shy away from a PE of 20 that seems to leave little to none short-term upside, those looking where to allocate long-term capital might think differently. If the dividend yield is adequate, according to a dividend discount model, the total return of holding Unilever's stock should equal the expected dividend yield plus the dividend growth.

With the Fed slowing down the pace of interest rates hikes and aiming for a long-term neutral rate of 2.8%, a 3% dividend yield from a defensive stock such as Unilever, which also provides inflation protection through dividend growth, seems quite adequate. Indeed, a dividend yield of around 3% has been considered adequate by the market during most of the recent past for Unilever, as the following picture clearly depicts:

Unilever historical dividend yield. Source: Unilever Dividend Yield - 3.06%

So, even though the price could fall as much as 20% for the joy of the bargain hunters that could then manage to buy with a dividend yield as high as 3.75% as it was the case in 2010 or 2012, the long term average dividend yield seems to be staying around 3% as the stock is actually trading at, so no long-term gains or losses should be attributed to price movements at this level.

As we have thoroughly discussed its prospects for sustained dividend growth, which can be reasonably estimated at around 5% for the long-term, the shares seem to be offering a long-term total return of around 8%.

Beating the market with less than market risk.

By carefully adjusting the growth estimates presented above, a potential investor could easily determine a sensible expected return from buying Unilever, which could be perhaps slightly lower than my expected 8% total return. In the case that this long-term return seems adequate for the implied risk of selecting individual securities in the consumer staple sector, the stock would be a buy, and otherwise, it would not. The consumer staple sector is certainly less exposed to the cycles in the global economy, trade wars, etc., and by being a dividend paying stock, it also should be considered less sensitive to changes in interest rates in comparison with long-duration assets such as non-dividend paying stocks.

In addition to that, many respected investors believe that the US market is close to fully-valued or even slightly overvalued, implying that long-term returns of the S&P 500 from these prices could be slightly disappointing in comparison with historical returns. A good view of what can be expected from the S&P 500 index during the next decade was provided by the late John Bogle from Vanguard only 6 months ago, who expected 5.5% long-term returns from this point:

In this scenario, Unilever shares might provide an excellent balance of income and growth for investors, with an opportunity to beat the market by achieving around an 8% total return, with lower-than-market risk. Should a recession or an unexpected hike in interest rates provide a better buying opportunity in the overall market or in Unilever in particular, being able to reinvest dividends at higher rates of return, and enjoying more buyback-led-growth for the same money, should provide some of the necessary comfort that is required to hold on to stocks during market downturns.

Remark on withholding tax.

Another advantage of Unilever is that, through its UK-based Unilever PLC shares rather than the Netherlands-based Unilever NV, the dividend withholding tax is 0%, leaving the responsibility of filing their taxes to individual shareholders, which are then subject to income taxes in their local country of residence and at their own corresponding tax rate, which can be lower than the predetermined withholding tax imposed in some jurisdictions.

