A Look At Shell's Future As A Utility Through Shell Energy

Shell Energy will provide insight into Shell's (NYSE:RDS.A) long-term transition to becoming a large utility, benefit other segments of the company, and, in the long term, contribute to the financial strength and investment case of the company. Shell has re-branded First Utility as Shell Energy, continuing the same services, though providing electricity from 100% renewable sources. These services include electricity, natural gas, and broadband internet. This move comes as Shell attempts its transition towards a less carbon-intense future and investing in utilities. Shell is aggressively pricing its services to attract new subscribers as well as releasing smart home products to go along with its energy and broadband services.

Source: Shell Energy

The Transition

As Shell Energy, First Utility will continue to provide the same electricity, gas, and broadband to its UK customers. The main difference being price and the source of electricity. Shell is currently offering a £970 fixed-rate power supply tariff, undercutting previous most affordable power supplier Bulb Energy by £11 a year, and major gas supplier, British Gas by £218. This rate is available until July 2020 and is aimed to increase their customer base, which currently consists of approximately 700,000 homes, or around 2.6% of all households in the UK, according to the Office for National Statistics. Another attraction of Shell's Energy service is that subscribers are eligible for exclusive benefits with Shell Go+, one of Shell's rewards programs, and receive 3% off fuel purchases at Shell stations on up to 60 litres per month. As part of the re-branding by Shell, the utility has committed to supply 100% of its energy from renewable sources. This is, according to Shell, a highly desirable aspect of their service, with 59% of surveyed electric utility bill payers saying that renewable electricity is their preference. This is also well in line with the company's objective to become a greener business. (Source, Source)

Smart Home Integration

First Utility was the first British Utility to offer smart meters to its customers and has plenty of experience in implementing smart technologies to reduce costs. Continuing this legacy, Shell has announced smart home products to be released soon, including a home charging station for electric cars, and sonnenBatterie as an energy management and storage system for your home. They also promote the Nest thermostat on their website as a cost-saving solution for an efficient home and will provide and install the thermostat free of charge to those who opt for a 3-year, fixed-price contract. The following remark from Shell Energy CEO Colin Crooks encapsulates their strategy as a utility provider.

We want to attract customers with fair pricing, strong customer service and innovative offers that set us apart from anything available today. Later this year, we'll be announcing a string of exciting services that offer greater convenience to householders and help make homes more efficient. (Source)

Shell is trying to make itself the most affordable and innovative utility option in the market, and their support for smart devices reflects this approach. Shell energy may provide an important opportunity for Shell to sell and market the products of its subsidiary, Sonnen. Sonnen was another recent acquisition by Shell and specializes in producing batteries for storing power, an ideal product to be sold by an electric utility. Additionally, offering home EVSEs to charge electric cars is also another place for Shell to become more experienced with the electric vehicle charging market and instillation as they create charging stations elsewhere. These services also provide differentiation for Shell and help them to stand out in a crowded field of British utilities.

Shell Energy Broadband

Another aspect of their goal of becoming a convenient and innovative utility supplier is their broadband service. Shell Energy's broadband segment offers three different plans to subscribers, with different pricing and internet speeds and currently consists of around 40,000 customers (Source). Below is a comparison of Shell's fastest plan to that of comparable speed by other leading British internet service providers.

Provider Price Monthly Average Download Speed Shell Energy Superfast Fibre Plus £34.99 63Mbps BT Superfast Fibre 2 £39.99 (Price good for 18 months, then £47.99 a month) * 67Mbps Virgin Media Vivid 100 £32 (Price good for 12 months, then £47 a month) * 108Mbps Vodafone Superfast 2 £25 63Mbps

*Additional connection fee required

Table Sources: Various Providers' Websites

You can see above that Shell Energy's broadband is priced competitively for the market, though not aggressively undercutting competitors like in its energy retail business. Shell's middle-tier broadband service is priced higher than most other comparable plans. This is unlikely to become a big focus or source of income for the larger parent company, but could help grow Shell Energy's market share by providing greater convenience as one company providing internet and electricity. It should be noted, however, that to keep their services competitive, significant capital investment will have to be made in their broadband technologies as demand for faster connectivity grows. Their current top speed of 76Mbps comes far short of Virgin Media's top speed of 362Mbps, which is becoming available across the Virgin Media cable network, covering 60% of people in the UK. This issue, however, is not one for Shell to deal with as they are providing this service through a network partner (Source). Shell is serving as a middleman for the service without operating the network, which means that they have a low cost in offering the service while providing customers will the convenience of purchasing their utilities from one company.

Their network partner is Openreach Ltd., a subsidiary of BT, which operates a large broadband and fiber network. Presently, 27.5 million premises have access to superfast broadband through their network, and 1.5 million have access to FTTP, which Openreach has plans to expand to 3 million by the end of 2020 with speeds of over 100Mbps. This network is the one through which Shell provides its broadband service. There are various risks associated with using a competitor's network, including that, seeking to increase their own market share, they cease providing you access to their network. Fortunately, Openreach, though owned by BT Group (NYSE:BT), is a distinct, legally separate company, within BT Group, following a 2017 Digital Communications Review by Ofcom, the UK regulator for the communications industry. This move was made to help maintain competition and investment in the sector, and as a legally separate entity, they are not likely to cease allowing access to Shell, or any of the other 600 communications providers that use their network, as their business is to sell access to the network. (Source).

The Financial Side

Shell Energy has the potential to provide a new source of income for its parent company, as well as serve as an end distributor for its products, including the power produced by Shell's wind farms, and for Shell's natural gas business. For the 2017 fiscal year, First Utility reported the equivalent of $38.3 million operating profit (Source). If this is maintained, the company seems like a great deal for Shell, since it was purchased for around $200 million. Being that it was a private company, most of its other financial figures are unclear. What is almost certain is that the service will not be highly profitable in the near future, as Shell focuses on growing market share with aggressive pricing.

The utility will provide Shell with a more stable income, as it is not dependent on volatile commodity prices, like its oil business, though this is just Shell's entry into the utility sector and is unlikely to provide a significant boost to the balance sheet. Shell is committed $1-2 billion annually in renewable and low-carbon businesses, which will likely involve a bolstering of Shell Energy's business and future acquisition of other utilities. These activities, in the long run, will become a large part of Shell's income but, for now, will remain rather minor contributors to the annual cash flow of the company.

Conclusion

Shell Energy is a first look at how Shell envisions itself as a utility and whether they can remain profitable whilst providing high-quality services. This is a key point for investors as Shell transitions its focus towards a lower carbon future and attempts to make electricity a significant part of its business. Shell Energy has the potential to substantially grow its business as the large cash flow of its parent company allows it to survive while aggressively pricing itself to attract customers. They can also offer greater convenience to customers, offering electricity, natural gas, and internet all from the same provider. The company also provides forward integration for Shell's natural gas business, as well as its renewable energy generation segment within Shell New Energies. I think that this is a smart move for Shell, especially given the purchase price, and that in the long term, Shell Energy will benefit for its parent company. Shell Energy will provide integration with Shell's other businesses, including natural gas and its Sonnen subsidiary, and is an important part of the company as Shell positions itself for the future. Investors should follow developments for an indication of the company's new direction. The company makes a compelling purchase for long-term investors who can benefit from the company's dividend and share repurchases now, funded by their oil business, and feel confident holding for the long term as the company transitions to a more stable energy business.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDS.A, GOOG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be regarded as investment advice. This article should not be the sole basis for a financial decision, including the purchase of stock. Any personal financial decision should be made on the basis of your own research and consideration of your unique financial goals and investing ideals.