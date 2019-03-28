What Good Are Monte Carlo Simulations Anyway?

If you can accept the idea of changing plans if needed, you can most likely spend much more than you thought.

Here I discuss what Monte Carlo simulations are and how much one should believe them, using a portfolio of U.S. stocks as an example.

If you are near or in retirement, you must have consulted with at least one would-be financial advisor. If not, you may have run a retirement planning program on one of the brokerage sites. Likely you saw curves from 10,000 Monte Carlo simulations of some recommended plan, with a conclusion that your funds would have a 90% chance of surviving for 30 or 40 years. What does this mean? How sensible was this?

You also may have read article or books by Wade Pfau or others, or seen Seeking Alpha articles by me or others, employing Monte Carlo simulations and showing their results. How should you think about these?

This article is devoted to explaining what Monte Carlo simulations are and how they can be useful in financial planning. It also strongly criticizes the way Financial Advising firms often use them. My goal is to leave you better prepared to understand and apply their results.

What Are Monte Carlo Simulations?

Monte Carlo simulations are used in many fields of human activity. Here we are concerned only with their application to financial planning. Monte Carlo methods work for cases where one cannot know what the outcome will be but does understand something about the average return (the mean) and its variations.

Before one can do a simulation, one needs, at minimum, the mean return and the standard deviation corresponding to the history of each investment. These represent their statistical behavior. If one has a sequence of returns, Excel has functions for each of these.

One also needs to know or to assume the shape of the likely outcomes. This is generally taken to be the classic bell-shaped curve, whose fancy name is the "Normal Distribution". One can find discussions of alternative distributions. The daily behavior of the stock market is not accurately described by the Normal Distribution, but the average annual behavior is described well enough that way, as we will see.

A single simulation works as follows, marching forward in time. We will here assume steps of one year. One starts with an initial portfolio, with some percentage in each investment. For the first year, one takes a random result from the Normal Distribution to find the annual return of a given investment, based on its mean and standard deviation. Doing this for each investment in a portfolio produces the end-of-year values of the investments. Then one makes the planned adjustments. These typically would involve withdrawals and rebalancing. One then repeats this process for the next year, then the next, and so on to the end of the period being modeled.

A single simulation like that just described has little value by itself. It shows one possible path through the future. What has value is collecting the statistics that result from doing many such simulations. Then one can see the average long-term gain for the portfolio, and the distribution of anticipated outcomes. This prediction of the future will not be accurate if the statistical behavior of the investments changes significantly. We will return to this point later.

An alternative approach, producing similar results, is to evaluate the probabilities by sampling the actual historical record. This is discussed in detail in Pfau's book.

Application to U.S. Stocks

Let's work through this process for U.S. stocks. We are fortunate that real annual returns and much other data can be found on Professor Shiller's website. Figure 1 shows the annual (real) returns, binned into intervals of 5% in return. This plot emphasizes the actual variability, even compared to the statistical model. The histogram looks much prettier if binned into intervals of 10%, which is what you tend to find on websites. This might satisfy PR departments and comfort frightened investors. The binning shown here emphasizes the potential for your experience to differ from the model.

The Normal Distribution (the blue curve) is a good representation of the data. If you use it in a Monte Carlo simulation and draw 147 years of returns, the histogram usually shows deviations from the blue curve that are of the same magnitude as those you see in the actual data. Where they appear differs from one simulation to the next.

Figure 1. Distribution of real returns of U.S. Stocks, from 1871 through 2018. Data from Shiller Plot by author.

What one actually knows about any investment is that the return will be within one standard deviation of the mean return about two-thirds of the time. In the case of U.S. stocks, this is between -9.3% and + 26.7%. The region beyond one standard deviation from the mean is known as the "tails" of the distribution. One does not have enough data to know much about the relative likelihood of annual returns in the tail. It would not matter if you did, because you only get to personally experience actual returns for a few decades. There is no way to predict what the actual returns of your investment will be. One can say that most of the time it will fall in a certain range, if the future statistical behavior of that investment does not change.

This is a good place to make an additional point. Sampling about 100 cases, as the historical record does, is enough to see the main trends in the response. In modeling though, one has a choice. One can do 100 cases, 1,000, 10,000, or some other number. As one increases the number, the histograms get smoother. Their prettier appearance can make them seem very precise and scientific. Do not let their pretty smoothness make you think that things are actually so well known. The plots shown below are from sets of 10,000 simulations.

Performance of a Portfolio of U.S. Stocks

Above we looked at the distribution of one-year returns from U.S. stocks. Now we consider supporting retirement from a portfolio of U.S. stocks. We pull out some funds each year, according to some rule, to support spending in retirement. A single simulation will sample the distribution of returns 40 times in sequence, getting one possible result for how things would work out. Then one repeats this many times and looks at the statistics of the results.

Figure 2 shows a histogram of results, assuming that the real rate of withdrawal is 4% of the initial portfolio balance each year. The leftmost bar shows the fraction of cases for which the portfolio will have run out of money. The next bar shows the chance that the final value of the portfolio will be positive, but no greater than its initial value. And so on. One and see that the retiree is very likely to end retirement with a net wealth that far exceeds the value at the start of retirement. Yet there is also some chance that the portfolio will become exhausted, if the withdrawal rule is slavishly followed.

Figure 2. Histogram of outcomes for a portfolio invested only in U.S. stocks. The annual withdrawal, in constant dollars, is 4% of the initial portfolio value. Model and plot by author.

It is difficult to judge from Figure 2 just what is the fractional likelihood of various outcomes. The standard way to see this is with what is called a Cumulative Distribution Function (CDF). The CDF starts at the left of the histogram and moves rightward, keeping track of the total probability of a result further to the left. Figure 3 shows the CDF for the histogram of Figure 2. One can see that one has a 50% chance of ending retirement with more than about five times the initial portfolio value. One also has just under a 20% chance of running out of funds, if one blindly keeps spending in the event that bad luck makes the portfolio steadily shrink.

Figure 3. Results for a portfolio of U.S. Common Stocks, whose statistical behavior is that of a Normal Distribution based upon the historical returns. The real fraction of the initial portfolio withdrawn each year is 4%. The left plot shows the probability that the portfolio value is below the number shown on the abscissa. The right plot shows, for those cases for which funds are exhausted, the year in which this occurs. Models and plots by author.

My first reaction to this plot is sign me up! In the small likelihood that my portfolio is shrinking, I will have to adjust. But in most cases I will get to live better and also leave a nice legacy. But for the most part, humans fear loss far more than they embrace gain.

Normal human reactions have a lot to do with what advisors can sell. Many people cannot tolerate, psychologically, the sequences of down years that stocks sometimes produce. Many people cannot accept a model that has more than a ten percent chance of "failure", if that. This is true even though the failure is artificial. On commenter on Seeking Alpha was unwilling to pursue a path that had more than a million-to-one chance of failure.

Beyond that, there are no guarantees that the statistics that create Figures 2 and 3 will be those that apply in the future. This is, in my view a far bigger risk than the risk of a sequence of very bad years. Fortunately, one can structure one's portfolio to reduce the statistical likelihood of failure while also reducing the impact of the limitations of the statistics. We will explore this in a next article.

Figure 3 also shows, on the right, the probability that the funds will have run out by any given year. I find this second plot helpful, though I've never seen it in material from a financial advisor. My personal point of view is that I don't care so much about sustaining my spending level in my 3rd and perhaps 4th decade of retirement, if I even make it that far. These are the classic "no-go" years.

The upshot is this. If 1) a 4% withdrawal rate would support the spending I want to do, and 2) I was sure that the future returns of the stock market would resemble those of the past, then I would cheerfully throw my money into index funds and think about something other than investments to stave off Alzheimer's.

I also did a test in which I forced the annual return to lie within the body of the distribution, not permitting it to lie on the tails. There were almost no failures. The lesson is this: the cases that require a change of spending plans are those where the returns repeatedly are much less than anticipated from the historical record. If that happens to you, you will be unlucky. The question for you is whether to live your life in fear of being unlucky or in the expectation that you will probably experience returns within the top 80% of the likely range.

Figure 4 shows one aspect of what can go wrong beyond the results of the standard model above. Many commentators believe that stock returns in coming decades will not resemble the historic rates. There are a number of arguments for this. One of them is that the need to refinance the Federal debt in the U.S. crowds out investment that can raise productivity, limiting future growth. Another one is that easing by the Federal Reserve has driven stock prices to unreasonable heights. There are others. Some of them seem sensible to me.

So let us suppose that the average real returns from U.S. stocks in the next few decades is 6%. Figure 4 shows what that does to the outcomes of the Monte Carlo simulations. Now roughly 1/3 of the time the portfolio runs low on funds. Yet more than half the time one's legacy will have more money than one had upon retirement. Even so, one would prefer to reduce the risk of running low on funds, even though this will mean reducing the maximum potential legacy. I will discuss some options for this in Part II.

Figure 4. Results for a portfolio of U.S. Common Stocks, whose statistical behavior is that of a Normal Distribution with an average return of 6%. The left plot shows the probability that the portfolio value is below the number shown on the abscissa. The right plot shows, for those cases for which funds are exhausted, the year in which this occurs. Models and plots by author.

Conclusions

This article was stimulated by an exchange with a commenter on Seeking Alpha. That particular individual wanted absolute certainty that his portfolio would never be exhausted. He missed the point. One uses a withdrawal rule in modeling a portfolio in order to assess the range of likely outcomes. One can prevent the exhaustion of one's funds by limiting withdrawals to some maximum fraction of the remaining portfolio, and making lifestyle adjustments if necessary. Only an idiot would let a fixed withdrawal rule propel him into poverty. (I say him deliberately, as this level of dumb behavior is far easier to imagine from a male than a female.)

In my view, Monte Carlo simulations are useful for seeing the average behavior that will result from a specific approach to working with some collection of investments. They are also useful for seeing the spread of likely outcomes. Your own experience is most likely to fall in the range of 20% to 80% cumulative probability.

We don't know the tails of the probability distributions, and especially not the distributions that you will experience, well enough to say much about the differences between 5%, 10%, and 15% probability. So when a financial advisor tells you about 90% chances, just nod and smile. That is unless you feel like asking what probability distribution was used and what accuracy they assign to its tails.

To my own mind, it makes sense to design your portfolio so that it will meet your needs if the investment outcomes lie within the "one-sigma" range of negative statistical outcomes, roughly above 20% on the cumulative distribution. One can hope to do much better. One can hope to beat the average statistics, by intelligent selection of investments and by monitoring them so one can get out ahead of problems. Alas, one also might encounter investment performance that is worse than the lowest one's plans can accommodate. If and as this happens, one will have to change one's plans. But living in fear of very poor investment performance seems a to me a wasteful way to spend one's retirement.

Even so, one can reduce the odds that one will have to change course, by diversification. That will be the subject of Part II.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser or a tax advisor, but am an independent investor. Any securities or classes of securities mentioned are not recommendations.