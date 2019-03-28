Exposure Of Applied Materials To Sales Restrictions And Trade Conflicts

The chart of AMAT seems to correlate closely with how the trade talks are going, which means that it stands to benefit from a trade deal in the near future.

Exposure of AMAT to trade issues and supply restrictions is a concern, but there is reason to think that the fallout will be more limited in scope.

AMAT has done poorly based on the charts, but the company actually did pretty good in terms of growing revenue, operating income and EPS in fiscal 2018.

An argument can be made that Applied Materials (AMAT) is among the worst affected companies by the trade dispute between the U.S. and China. The stock peaked in March of 2018 at about $60 before it began a steady decline after the first signs appeared that a trade war was about to begin. The chart below tracks the movement of the stock.

AMAT eventually hit a low of about $29 in late December. This means that the stock lost more than half of its value from the highs it reached in March of last year. The stock has since recovered to about $40 or so. An increase of about a third, but still way down from the highs it reached before the start of the trade war.

Divergence between stock price and actual results by AMAT

If we look at how the company has performed in recent quarters, we can conclude that the stock is not paying much attention to this aspect. The stock started declining in March, which is shortly after the release of Q1 2018 earnings that posted a 28% YoY increase in revenue. The next two quarters, Q2 and Q3, were also quite good with revenue growth of 29% and 19% respectively. Still, the stock went down.

Growth has since slowed down. Q4 increased revenue by just 1% and Q1 2019 saw a drop of 11% in revenue. Operating margins also declined in Q4 and Q1 at minus 2.4% and minus 4.7% respectively. The forecast for Q2 2019 calls for another YoY decline in revenue and income. However, despite results getting worse, the stock actually went up. The complete opposite of what had happened earlier.

All this price action suggests that the stock is more concerned with how the trade dispute with China is going. If the dispute seems to be escalating as was the case in the early part of 2018, the stock sells off. But if there is positive news on the trade front as was the case in the latter part of 2018, the stock rallies.

Notice how the slide in the price of the stock ended in late October or shortly before the midterm elections. This is when Trump announced that the U.S. and China would begin working on a trade deal to settle the trade conflict. The behavior of the stock makes it clear that the trade war is a major problem for AMAT. A trade resolution between China and the U.S. would therefore be most welcome to AMAT. The table below lists the quarterly numbers for AMAT.

Revenue YoY change Operating margin YoY change Q1 2019 $3753M -11% 24.2% -4.7% Q4 2018 $4014M +1% 25.3% -2.4% Q3 2018 $4468M +19% 28.1% +0.8% Q2 2018 $4567M +29% 29.1% +2.6% Q1 2018 $4205M +28% 28.4% +3.8% Q4 2017 $3969M +20% 27.7% +4.1% Q3 2017 $3744M +33% 27.3% +6.2% Q2 2017 $3546M +45% 26.5% +9.2% Q1 2017 $3278M +86% 24.6% +8.9%

How dependent is AMAT on the Chinese market?

The concern people have about the potential repercussions that the trade conflict with China could have on AMAT is partly justified. China was actually the single biggest market for AMAT in fiscal 2018. The company derived $5.1B out of $17.2B in total revenue from China. This gives China a share of about 30%. The table below breaks down revenue in fiscal 2018 by geographic region.

The second largest market for AMAT is South Korea at 21%. So China is definitely an important market in terms of size. The Chinese market is also growing very quickly for the kind of equipment that AMAT supplies. China was the primary reason for the fast growth in recent quarters and the loss of all or portions of the Chinese market would certainly be felt by AMAT.

Fiscal 2018 Revenue Share USA $1532M 9% Europe $1066M 6% Japan $2405M 14% Korea $3603M 21% Taiwan $2732M 16% South East Asia $802M 4% China $5113M 30% Total $17253M

Is the concern with China justified for AMAT?

A big justification for the selloff in AMAT revolves around concern that AMAT and other semiconductor equipment suppliers may be restricted from selling their products and services to China. This has already happened to a certain extent.

For instance, AMAT was among those companies affected when the U.S. government took action against Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit Co. This company was in the process of equipping its fab that would manufacture Dynamic Random Access Memory or DRAM chips. The fab was supposed to use equipment and services provided by AMAT.

Fujian in cooperation with United Microelectronics Corp. are alleged to have stolen the chip designs and other intellectual property belonging to Micron (NASDAQ:MU), which is the biggest American manufacturer of DRAM chips. The Chinese company would then be in a position to directly compete with the same manufacturer from whom it has illegally acquired the necessary technology to go into business.

In order to prevent this from happening, the U.S. government blocked sales to Fujian to make sure that the company cannot compete for DRAM market share to the detriment of Micron. The unintended casualty in all of this is of course AMAT, which stands to lose a potential customer for its equipment and services, something that it mentioned when it discussed its earnings report for Q4 2018.

Keep in mind that AMAT is the largest of all the semiconductor equipment providers and it is probably not that surprising from that standpoint that it would come under scrutiny. If the U.S. wants to block the semiconductor industry from taking off in China as part of the trade conflict, then one way of doing so would be to prevent the sale of equipment needed to make semiconductors. That has big implications for AMAT.

How much sales does AMAT stand to lose in a trade war with China?

However, there is an argument to be made that the concern about China is too extreme. China contributed 30% to revenue, which in theory represents the maximum AMAT stands to lose if it is denied the China market. However, in reality, the actual loss is very likely to be significantly less. AMAT produces a range of equipment and not all of it is likely to come under restrictions. Some may not come under any restrictions at all, because there is no valid reason to do so.

Take, for instance, the display market. The U.S. currently has no manufacturing facilities to make LCD displays. Foxconn has expressed the intent to build an LCD plant in Wisconsin, but it remains to be seen if it will actually become operational as envisioned. Since there is no competition at the moment between the U.S. and China in the LCD market, it makes no sense to restrict AMAT from the Chinese market when it comes to display equipment. Allowing sales to take place would instead benefit an American company like AMAT.

The foundry market is similar. Most foundries are outside the U.S. and there is no reason to prevent China from building its own foundries if that is what it wants to do. There is little to be gained as there is little competition here. In fact, having more foundries could reduce prices and that would be more beneficial for the many fabless companies that are operating in the U.S.

At this point, only restrictions related to DRAM equipment have been announced. The market for DRAM semiconductor equipment contributed $2.9B out of $17.2B in total sales for AMAT, a share of just 16.9%. Note that this is for all regions and not just China. It is quite possible that no more restrictions are in the pipeline.

The table below shows how much AMAT derived in revenue from each segment. Revenue from semiconductor systems is further broken down into four separate categories in the third column and the fourth column lists the share each contributes to semiconductor systems.

Fiscal 2018 Revenue Share Semiconductor systems $10903M Foundry $2617M 24% Dram $2944M 27% Flash $3925M 36% Logic and other $1417M 13% Global services $3754M Display and adjacent markets $2498M

The future direction of AMAT will be decided by the outcome of the trade talks

You wouldn’t be able to tell from looking at the charts, but AMAT actually had a good year in fiscal 2018. Sales increased by 19% to $17.2 billion. Operating income was $4.8 billion and earnings per share came in at $3.23. All new highs for the company. Yet, despite all the progress AMAT made, the fact remains that it lost roughly 37% of its value last year.

It is apparent that the trade conflict is a bigger issue as far as AMAT is concerned. Other issues that would normally drive the stock have taken a backseat. AMAT seems to move based on how the trade talks are going. Good news on the trade front is positive for the stock, but bad news will be seen as negative for the stock.

This means that AMAT is a good way to play the outcome of the trade talks. If we assume that the trade talks will be concluded in the near future, then AMAT stands to benefit greatly. Considering how much it has been beaten down over the last twelve months, the stock has room to run. In addition, AMAT trades at around 10 times forward earnings, which is less than all of its major peers in the semiconductor equipment industry.

However, the overall market has rallied by 20% in short order and a pullback from these levels is likely. Buying AMAT at this point is not wise if the market does correct. It’s also a good idea to be cautious with the assumption that a trade deal between the U.S. and China is imminent. The possibility remains that talks break down. If this happens, then AMAT is certain to take a hit. A word of caution is definitely in order.

