Healthcare Projected To Consume Social Security Paychecks

Investors Playing Defense

“Our research shows that flows into defensive exchange traded products are outpacing flows into all products as a percentage of assets under management (see Figure 1). U.S.-listed fixed income ETFs have garnered nearly twice as much as equity flows year to date. Minimum volatility strategies are attracting the biggest flows this year among factors, gaining $5.78 billion, while momentum has seen nearly $0.6 billion in outflows.” (Christopher Dhanraj)

Beware Unicorn IPOs

“Earlier this month, the ride-sharing service Lyft (LYFT) kicked off what is expected to be a record year for unicorn IPOs…While such unicorns have strong growth prospects, they often have uncertain paths to profitability. They may be at the forefront of innovation, but many of them are also early-stage enterprises with a high chance of failure. And that's why analysts and investors need to beware: As unicorns go public, they are added to major large-cap indices and, through the mechanics of index funds and passive investing, find their way into portfolios all across the income and wealth spectrum, including portfolios with retirement savings.” (CFA Contributors Institute)

Lyft IPO

“Lyft (LYFT) has increased its expected IPO share price range to between $70 and $72 per share (from $62-$68), raising up to $2.22B and valuing the ride-hailing company at around $20B. The firm is set to price its shares today and will begin trading publicly on the Nasdaq on Friday. While still not profitable, Lyft claimed 39% of the U.S. market at the end of 2018, up 17 percentage points over two years.” (Wall Street Breakfast)

Thought For The Day

It is not uncommon to hear people in their 40s, or younger, to cynically quip that they don’t expect to receive the same level of benefits from Social Security when they reach retirement.

Of course, this sort of cocktail conversation is mainly premised on the well-known underfunding of the U.S. national retirement system. That does not mean that Social Security will go bankrupt, only that, based on current trends, its surplus will reach depletion in 2034. Unless Congress takes action to bolster its funding before that time – via a tax increase, raising of the retirement age or the importation of a large cohort of immigrants of working age – Social Security would have to reduce benefits to 79 percent of current levels, according to the latest annual report from the Social Security Board of Trustees.

This is the issue that younger people generally think of, and depending on their analysis or personality disposition, they either optimistically hope that the political leadership will shore up the system’s finances by the time of their retirement, or cynically expect it will not happen.

What people in their 40s don’t typically think about, or even know about, is the interaction that Medicare has with Social Security. This emerged in a comment from hawkeyec on yesterday’s article, from which I quote:

This past year medicare costs ate up more than $10,000 of my wife's and my SS checks; 25% of the total and 85% of our checks are taxable so 28% of what's left is taken by the IRS. Altogether, 46% of our SS checks go back to the Feds.”

Indeed, hawkeyec also raises the taxability of Social Security benefits, up to 85%, which younger people may also not be reckoning. But few are those among the younger generation who know that Medicare Part B gets an automatic cut of your future benefits, meaning that the premium comes out of your paycheck. And, given the fact that healthcare inflation has been rising far more rapidly than general inflation, as reflected in the annual cost-of-living adjustment to Social Security, present trends indicate that younger people might need to think about Social Security primarily as the source for funding their future health-insurance costs rather than their other daily expenses.

For perspective on this, I checked with Healthview Services, which tracks retirement health care data and trends. In their latest healthcare costs data report, the consulting firm estimates that an average 66-year-old couple’s retirement healthcare expenses – which include more than just Medicare premiums – would consume 39% of their total Social Security income at age 70, increasing to 59% per year by age 87.

But returning to the point about people in their 40s or younger not receiving Social Security in the way that they might be expecting, get this. I quote from Healthview Services’ report:

An average 66-year-old couple will spend an average of 48% of their Social Security income on healthcare; a 55-year-old couple, 57%; and a 45-year-old couple, 63%. At 87, the 45-year-old couple will need 72% of their Social Security checks to cover their health-related expenses.”

In other words, given the much more rapid rate of growth of healthcare expenses relative to Social Security benefits, today’s 45-year-old (actually 46-year-old, as the report is nearly one year old) can expect healthcare costs to absorb a majority of his Social Security paycheck.

Lest you find this excessively gloomy, consider that all of this is extrapolated from current trends, but things will certainly change between now and the retirement of today’s 46-year-olds. One of the factors causing healthcare inflation is the rapid improvement in medical treatment, which often involves expensive technological inputs. But it is possible to imagine some inputs that can positively impact Social Security financing. One of those comes at the end of my 20-minute discussion with Moshe Milevsky, posted earlier today.

The York University professor explains that the reality of “mortality heterogeneity” (meaning some people die at age 50 and others at age 95, even with the same family) makes chronologically based retirement systems ineffective and unfair. It means that a 65-year-old who has the health characteristics of a 45-year-old gets society’s financial support for maybe half a century, whereas a 65-year-old who is biologically 85 gets almost no benefits. As science refines the technology to determine a person’s real age, the day may come where a doctor’s note may be enough to get the government to turn on Social Security benefits for a 50-year-old, whose healthier peers may be expected to extend their working lives. Increasing stresses on the retirement system may ultimately force some kind of radical solution that can reduce entitlement expenditures in an equitable fashion.

--

