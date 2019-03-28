Tesla's Growing GHG Credit Treasure Chest

There was a request from my previous article to delve further into Tesla’s revenue from other credits, which is primarily generated from greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) credit sales. Unlike the zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) policy which is only enforced by a fraction of the states, the GHG legislation is a federal requirement established by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The EPA released their 2018 report a few weeks ago summarizing the market activity for the 2017 model year.

Source:Tesla 10-K Forms

GHG legislation is relatively technology neutral, allowing automakers to implement any powertrain available as long as it decreases their vehicle fleet emissions. Electric vehicles (EVs) and fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) are extremely favorable since they are considered to emit zero g/mi tailpipe emissions; therefore, significantly benefiting a fleet’s average emissions. For automakers that don’t have a fleet to offset, they are able to generate a significant amount of credits to sell to other less compliant automakers.

Tesla has almost immediately sold every GHG credit generated in each respective model year. Unlike ZEV credits, where Tesla has sold them to the majority of automakers, their GHG credits have only been purchased by Mercedes and FCA.

Source: GHG Reports (2018 estimated based on US production volume)

The amount of credits Tesla generated per vehicle has decreased slightly over the model years due to their fleet requirement increasing in difficulty. Similar to their ZEV credits, the amount of GHG credit revenue per vehicle has also decreased since inception, but looks to have stabilized at approximately $1,600-1,700/vehicle (2017-18 is tricky to estimate due to the low frequency and mixed time frames of data from Tesla and EPA). Both of these decreases were offset in 2018 by the drastic increase in Tesla’s volume from the Model 3 creating the huge revenue surge they realized.

Source: Tesla 10-K Forms and GHG Reports (2018 estimated)

It’s difficult to forecast whether FCA will continue to purchase credits from Tesla. In FCA’s 2014-18 Business Plan Update they specifically stated, “US GHG compliance achieved by optimizing the mix of technologies and purchased credits”. However, they have strayed from this commentary in their more recent updates focusing instead on their upcoming electrified product portfolio. While they may become self-sufficient in the early 2020s with the launch of their electrified portfolio, the upcoming years still have opportunity as they currently sell few highly electrified vehicles.

Source: InsideEVs Plug-in Sales Scorecard (2019 estimated)

Outside of FCA, there are still many other automakers in need of credits. Overall the industry has a positive balance of GHG credits, but their performance in the past two years has missed the requirement and deteriorated that collective balance. The majority of the credit balance is saved among only a few automakers creating opportunities with those who have a negligible balance such as JLR, Volvo, Mercedes, and VW. If Tesla meets their 2019 sales guidance and is able to extract similar GHG and ZEV credit values by selling to FCA or other automakers, then they will likely exceed the $418.6M generated in 2018 from credit sales.

Source: 2018 GHG Report

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.