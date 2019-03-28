Flowers Foods: Good Dividend Yield, But Limited Growth Potential

I think the stock could suit dividend investors with its generous 3.4% dividend yield, but its growth prospects are limited to little more than the inflation rate.

Management is working on improving the company’s profitability, but in my opinion this is not sufficient to drive any meaningful growth.

Flowers Foods has a history of subdued revenue growth, and the company’s earnings haven’t shown any growth over the last decade.

Introduction

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) is a bakery company producing bread, buns, rolls and snack cakes. The company’s revenue growth has been limited in recent years and its earnings haven’t shown any growth. Management has been working on improving the company’s profitability which would likely lead to modest growth that’s little more than inflation.

The company pays a generous dividend which would be appealing to income investors, but its grow prospects are limited. The stock could suit dividend investors, but I don’t think there’s enough potential for growth investors.

I don’t think Flowers Foods is a bad investment and there’s no reason to sell the stock. It’s just that there are other stocks to buy which have much more growth potential, so I will pass on Flowers Foods.

Financials

Flowers Foods has reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2018 (data from Seeking Alpha and Yahoo).

The company reported a revenue increase of 0.8% from the same quarter last fiscal year. Flowers Foods reported a profit with diluted earnings per share of $0.10 which was down from the $0.37 reported for the same quarter last fiscal year. Its EBIT was down 21% for the quarter. The EBIT (Earning Before Tax and Interest) gives an indication of the company’s profitability at an operational level.

On an annual basis Flowers Foods reported a revenue increase of 0.71% over the previous fiscal year. The annual diluted earnings per share were $0.74, which was up 4.2% from the $0.71 reported for the previous fiscal year. Its annual EBIT was down 11% for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods paid a dividend of $0.71 for 2018 fiscal year. Over the last five fiscal years Flowers Foods has increased their dividend payment by 9.7% per year. The forward yield is 3.45% and the current trailing yield is 3.40%.

The return on equity is currently 13%. The return on equity has ranged from 12% to 21% over the last decade.

The profit margin is currently 4%. The profit margin has been fairly consistent, ranging from 4% to 6% over the last decade.

Flowers Foods’ current ratio is 1.4, meaning that its current assets exceed its current liabilities. Flowers Foods’ current ratio has been fairly consistent ranging from 1.3 to 1.5 over the last decade. The current ratio gives an indication of how much working capital the company has available. The working capital is the company's short-term finances such as cash and short-term deposits that are used for paying its bills. With a current ratio of 1.4 Flowers Foods has sufficient cash to pay its bills.

The asset ratio (total liabilities to total assets) is 55%, which means that Flowers Foods’ total debt is 55% of the value of everything the company owns (note that the asset value is the book value and not the liquidated value of its assets). Over the last decade Flowers Foods’ asset ratio has ranged from 43% to 57%.

The company’s book value is currently $5.97, and with a stock price of $21 Flowers Foods is trading at 3.5x book value.

The analysts’ consensus forecast is for revenue to increase 2.8% in 2019 and increase another 1.5% in 2020. Earnings are forecast to increase by 36% in 2019 and increase another 6.2% in 2020. The 2020 PE ratio is 20x and the trailing PE ratio is 28x.

The financials reveal that Flowers Foods operates with modest but consistent margins and a reasonable return on equity. Its profit margin and return on equity have been consistent over the last decade. The company’s short-term and long-term finances are under control. If the company needed more finances it could borrow more money without any difficulties. Flowers Foods paid most of its $0.74 in diluted earnings as $0.71 in dividends for the 2018 fiscal year, which resulted in a decent dividend yield of 3.4%.

Revenue and Earnings

As an investor I personally like to examine the company’s revenue and earnings history. To make this task easier and more convenient I like to visually present the data on a chart.

Flowers Foods data by ADVFN

The above chart visually shows Flowers Foods’ historical revenue and earnings trend along with the next two years of consensus forecasts.

Examining the chart reveals that Flowers Foods’ revenue surged higher from 2010 until 2012 and then slowly crept up from there. The forecasts are for much the same with subdued revenue growth expected heading into 2020. The company’s earnings haven’t shown any growth over the last decade. Its earnings have essentially worked its way lower from $1.11 reported back in 2013. The forecasts show that the company’s earnings are expected to increase from its 2018 lows heading into 2020.

Allen Shiver, President and CEO, stated in the company’s earnings call:

We have made important progress in 2018, we have reinvigorated the company and we are laying the foundation for sustainable, profitable growth.

The company has been working on improving its profitability by focusing on their core brands such as Nature's Own. The company has introduced a new Thick Sliced bread product range to boost sales and has focused its marketing on its core products. According to Flowers Foods Nature's Own is the number one food in the specialty bread category.

The company is also improving efficiency with a new high-speed bun line installed in their Pennsylvania bakery. This new line increases productivity while reducing production costs and the company plans on closing its less efficient bakery in Vermont and shift production to the Pennsylvania bakery.

I think these are steps in the right direction. While Flowers Foods has been around for a long time, the company has been struggling with boosting its profits in recent times. The company likes to pay out generous dividends with an increasing trend, but the company must also increase its profits over time in order to generate the cash flow required to payout these dividends.

Flowers Foods’ CEO further added:

By reducing fixed cost and improving productivity in our bakeries, we believe our team is taking the right steps to drive free cash flow from our business. Our team continues to work towards our long-term goals and deliver shareholder value. As we enter 2019, our 100th year, we have confidence in Flowers Foods’ continued growth.

I certainly appreciate management’s efforts to improve the company’s profitability and I think this will go someway to improving margins.

Flowers Foods CFO Steve Kinsey stated in the company’s earnings call:

For 2019, we expect sales growth in the range of 3% to 4%.

The relatively low growth guidance given by the CFO bodes well with that from the analysts and supports my view that Flowers Foods future growth is essentially limited to that obtained from inflation plus a percent or two.

Flowers Foods is primarily a bakery business and their snack cake line has struggled with strong competition. The company’s CEO made this statement:

Improving this business will continue to be a major initiative in 2019.

The CEO further added:

We have a solid pipeline of new cake products and we look forward to improved results in 2019.

Flowers Foods’ cake products include brands such as Mrs. Freshley’s and Sara Lee. The company is expecting improved performance from this segment and this should provide another boost to the company’s earnings growth.

Flowers Foods is also looking to boost growth inorganically in its bread segment with the acquisition of Canyon Bakehouse in November last year. Canyon’s products consist of gluten-free breads, buns, bagels and English muffins. The Canyon product line will provide another source of revenue which will help drive Flowers Foods' growth.

As the Flowers Foods growth outlook is subdued, the company needs all the boosts it can get. I like that management has found another product line to profit from. I think that Canyon’s gluten-free product lineup has growth potential. Gluten-free is a relatively small market compared to the traditional bakery market, but with an increasing awareness of healthier eating options gluten-free products have the potential to increase their market share. Again, this will benefit Flowers Foods' revenue growth.

Flowers Foods faces plenty of competition with local bakeries and store branded products sold through supermarkets. Personally I think that Flowers Foods will struggle producing decent revenue and especially decent earnings growth.

I do like management's approach, and their efforts will certainly help drive the company forward, but I don’t think there’s enough growth potential. The company does, however, pay out a generous dividend, and I think that management’s efforts will likely produce enough future profits to continue paying out those dividends. I think Flowers Foods is suitable as a dividend stock but its only realistic growth potential is limited to little more than the inflation rate.

Stock Price

As an active investor I personally like to determine some likely price targets. This gives me a feel for how high the stock price could go in the short term and how soon it could get there.

Flowers Foods chart by StockCharts.com

The stock chart reveals that Flowers Foods' stock price has broadly increased over the last decade. The stock peaked in 2015 and sold back down to the trend-line it formed from 2009 to 2013. The stock can swing around somewhat and its short-term target could be anywhere.

The current dividend yield is appealing, but the stock has little growth prospects to drive its stock price significantly higher.

I personally don’t think there’s a good enough reason for its stock price to surge in the short-term, but the stock could slowly track higher along with the current bull market. However, I wouldn’t be surprised if its stock price traded around the current $18 to $22 trading level over the next year.

Conclusion

Flowers Foods has a history of subdued revenue growth and its earnings haven’t shown any growth. The company operates in the bakery industry which is quite competitive. I think Flowers Foods is a sound company with well-managed debt, but its growth prospects are limited to inflation plus a percent or two.

Management is working on improving the company’s profitability. The company has released new bread products with its Nature's Own brand and with the acquisition of Canyon with its gluten-free range.

The stock may be a little expensive with a forward PE of 20x and a book value of 3.5x, but even at the current stock price of $21.18 the forward dividend yield is still a decent 3.45%.

I personally don’t think the stock is worth buying for growth investors, but the stock has potential for income investors with its rather generous dividend yield.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.