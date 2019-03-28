Basel III And Gold: Rocket Fuel Added For Gold's Next Takeoff

Michael shares his latest comments on gold and other markets of significance to assure us we are traveling on profitable investment paths.

Andrew Maguire and Michael Oliver return as guests on this week's program.

FOX Business, Bloomberg & CNBC haven't mentioned a huge change in the accounting of gold for banks by the end of this month but it's a very big deal! Gold will become a Tier 1 asset valued at 100% for banks. That means that gold will be counted as a much more valuable asset held by banks against which they can make more loans. Finally, there may be a reason for banks to desire higher rather than lower gold prices. Might Basel III along with endless QE start the next gold price explosion? That and other market dynamics underlying gold's next major bull market are explored with Andrew.

Andrew Maguire sits on the advisory board of The Allocated Bullion Exchange (ABX) and is a consultant and advisor to many international hedge fund managers, bullion banks, directors and metal traders globally, all of whom rely on his highly recognised field of expert market analysis and incredibly accurate ability to forecast.

In 2009, Andrew decided to go public and provided evidence to the U.S. regulators relating to fraud and price manipulation that was being committed globally in the international gold and silver markets. This put him at the epicentre of a storm for exposing what could be the largest fraud in history involving countries, banks and government leaders, which is still an ongoing investigation and does not deter him in his determination to see fair play for all on the trading fields. He currently advises many other legal firms who are involved in bringing to justice criminal acts within the financial world and rely on his expert advice.

Michael Oliver entered the financial services industry in 1975 on the Futures side, joining E.F. Hutton's International Commodity Division, NYC. He studied under David Johnson, head of Hutton's Commodity Division and Chairman of the COMEX.

In the 1980s, Oliver began to develop his own momentum-based method of technical analysis. In 1987, Oliver, along with his futures client accounts (Oliver had trading POA) technically anticipated and captured the Crash. Oliver began to realize that his emergent momentum-structural-based tools should be further developed into a full analytic methodology.

In 1992, he was asked by the Financial VP and head of Wachovia Bank's Trust Department to provide soft dollar research to Wachovia. Within a year Oliver shifted from brokerage to full-time technical research. MSA has provided its proprietary technical research services to financial and asset management clients continually since 1992. Oliver is the author of The New Libertarianism: Anarcho-Capitalism.

